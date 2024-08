ADVERTISEMENT

Memes are excellent forms of expression, whether it’s humor, a strong emotion, or even a political belief. As you’re about to see, they are also effective tools for communicating sarcasm.

For this list, we’re featuring posts from a Facebook group called Relatable Memes Served With a Side of Cyanide. If the name doesn’t give you a clue, it features images that convey some cynicism through visual humor.

Most of these are slightly snarky in tone to perfectly capture life’s daily stressors, passive-aggressive anger, and the discomfort of embarrassment, to name a few. And as always, we’ve compiled the best ones for your enjoyment.