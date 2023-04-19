Most people like doing things by default. We often thrive in our comfort zone and rarely take a walk outside of it.

But every now and then, it’s fun to get into improv mode and be a little weird. Of course, we’re not recommending starving your brain of oxygen to come up with big ideas like Japanese inventor Yoshiro Nakamatsu. What we want you to do instead is to have an inspirational walk through this Reddit community named “Weird Way To Get Creative.”

Created in 2019, the subreddit is relatively new and invites people to share the most unusual ways to do things creatively. The result is hilariously entertaining!

#1

Weird Way To Groom A Dog

Weird Way To Groom A Dog

JoMeBee: This is incredibly bad for the dog in terms of temperature regulation...

#2

Found On Nextf**kinglevel Thought It Belonged Here

Found On Nextf**kinglevel Thought It Belonged Here

poopyhead582 Report

#3

This Is A Very Weird Way To Get Creative

This Is A Very Weird Way To Get Creative

MemeOscar Report

#4

My Mashed Potatoes Were Dry So I Sculpted My Dad Sitting On The Sofa

My Mashed Potatoes Were Dry So I Sculpted My Dad Sitting On The Sofa

thatsmesasha Report

#5

Weird Way To Express Emotion Through Art

Weird Way To Express Emotion Through Art

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Adam Chang: Vastator mundi - destroyer of the world

#6

Weird But Creative Way To Number Floors

Weird But Creative Way To Number Floors

Jase426 Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

JoMeBee: That is really cool! You gotta zoom in to appreciate. At first I thought it was patterns only...

#7

That’s A Weird Way To Bake Bread

That's A Weird Way To Bake Bread

#8

The Pattern Gave Him A Booty, So We Gave Him A Thong

The Pattern Gave Him A Booty, So We Gave Him A Thong

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The happy frog: I'm laughing so hard at this ahaha "wearing a thong underneath this I am"

#9

Water Fountain Repair Guy Left This Tiny Water Fountain As His Business Card

Water Fountain Repair Guy Left This Tiny Water Fountain As His Business Card

#10

Interesting Puzzle Creation That Im Surprised Ive Never Seen

Interesting Puzzle Creation That Im Surprised Ive Never Seen

Mithara
Mithara
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mithara: Technically not wrong-

#11

Big Brain Design

Big Brain Design

#12

Like... Why?

Like... Why?

pnkindi , twitter.com Report

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The happy frog: Glue teeth to a toothbrush just for confusion

#13

Weird Way To Take A Nap

Weird Way To Take A Nap

My dad swears by his 15 minute power naps during the day, but he doesn't like napping in bed or on the couch because it's too comfortable and the sleep will "win." During family functions he will suddenly lay down on the floor and wrap himself around the nearest piece of furniture to pass tf out for 15 minute increments. Nobody finds it unusual and we all just step over him. Then he gets up and joins us again.

#14

Deep In The Forests Of Indonesia Sits An Abandoned Church Shaped Like A Chicken

Deep In The Forests Of Indonesia Sits An Abandoned Church Shaped Like A Chicken

#15

I Am A Cremation Artist. I Make Custom Art Pieces Using Pet And Human Cremation Ashes To Honor Those Who Have Passed. This Is A Galaxy Orb I Created

I Am A Cremation Artist. I Make Custom Art Pieces Using Pet And Human Cremation Ashes To Honor Those Who Have Passed. This Is A Galaxy Orb I Created

#16

I Appreciate The Creativity And The Cost Of Materials Might Make These Roller Skates Worth More Than $25

I Appreciate The Creativity And The Cost Of Materials Might Make These Roller Skates Worth More Than $25

#17

Big Brain Weird Way To Get Creative

Big Brain Weird Way To Get Creative

RP
RP
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

RP: That kid is just too smart for the system

#18

Best Way To Measure Snowfall Is In Ounces

Best Way To Measure Snowfall Is In Ounces

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Burnt Bagel: God bless Coors Light my friends😂😂😂

#19

Forgot My Camera And Tripod At Home But Still Had To Get Some Family Pics

Forgot My Camera And Tripod At Home But Still Had To Get Some Family Pics

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Onion Patch Petunia: Afterwards, do you plan to stick your wet sandy foot back into the shoe?

#20

Guy On Letgo Turned 2 Expensive Kitchen Appliances Into Lamps

Guy On Letgo Turned 2 Expensive Kitchen Appliances Into Lamps

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Onion Patch Petunia: Very clever. I have an old butter churn that you. . .

#21

Thanks, I Hate Beluga Whales

Thanks, I Hate Beluga Whales

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The happy frog: On the hand, I seem to like them more after this 😳 /jk

#22

Making A Real Minecraft Sword

Making A Real Minecraft Sword

#23

Dinosaurs Emerging From Geode - New Keyrings I’ve Made!

Dinosaurs Emerging From Geode - New Keyrings I've Made!

#24

Breast Milk Jewelry

Breast Milk Jewelry

#25

Yea, Its Her Hair

Yea, Its Her Hair

#26

Taking Photoshop To New Levels Or Something... I Have No Idea Anymore

Taking Photoshop To New Levels Or Something... I Have No Idea Anymore

#27

Thanks, I Hate Leather Pet Face-Hugger

Thanks, I Hate Leather Pet Face-Hugger

#28

When You Get Bored At Work... And Decide To Get Creative

When You Get Bored At Work... And Decide To Get Creative

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Onion Patch Petunia: I'm not sure I want to know what kind of examinations you give

#29

This Is Something Else

This Is Something Else

Top layer: pure hot dog water Jello.

Middle layer: hot dog water jello with chucks of hot dog suspended in it.

Bottom layer: hot dog jello.

Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stinky: Vomiting as I type.....

#30

I Dont Know What To Put Here

I Dont Know What To Put Here

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Burnt Bagel: Perhaps the number to his local behavioral health department?

#31

Weird Way To Threaten People

Weird Way To Threaten People

#32

Here Is An Elephant I Made Out Of Rats And Mice Skin

Here Is An Elephant I Made Out Of Rats And Mice Skin

#33

I Made A Ferrat

I Made A Ferrat

