33 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group
Most people like doing things by default. We often thrive in our comfort zone and rarely take a walk outside of it.
But every now and then, it’s fun to get into improv mode and be a little weird. Of course, we’re not recommending starving your brain of oxygen to come up with big ideas like Japanese inventor Yoshiro Nakamatsu. What we want you to do instead is to have an inspirational walk through this Reddit community named “Weird Way To Get Creative.”
Created in 2019, the subreddit is relatively new and invites people to share the most unusual ways to do things creatively. The result is hilariously entertaining!
Weird Way To Groom A Dog
Found On Nextf**kinglevel Thought It Belonged Here
This Is A Very Weird Way To Get Creative
My Mashed Potatoes Were Dry So I Sculpted My Dad Sitting On The Sofa
Weird Way To Express Emotion Through Art
Weird But Creative Way To Number Floors
That’s A Weird Way To Bake Bread
The Pattern Gave Him A Booty, So We Gave Him A Thong
I’m laughing so hard at this ahaha “wearing a thong underneath this I am”
Water Fountain Repair Guy Left This Tiny Water Fountain As His Business Card
Interesting Puzzle Creation That Im Surprised Ive Never Seen
Big Brain Design
Like... Why?
Weird Way To Take A Nap
My dad swears by his 15 minute power naps during the day, but he doesn’t like napping in bed or on the couch because it’s too comfortable and the sleep will “win.” During family functions he will suddenly lay down on the floor and wrap himself around the nearest piece of furniture to pass tf out for 15 minute increments. Nobody finds it unusual and we all just step over him. Then he gets up and joins us again.
Deep In The Forests Of Indonesia Sits An Abandoned Church Shaped Like A Chicken
I Am A Cremation Artist. I Make Custom Art Pieces Using Pet And Human Cremation Ashes To Honor Those Who Have Passed. This Is A Galaxy Orb I Created
I Appreciate The Creativity And The Cost Of Materials Might Make These Roller Skates Worth More Than $25
Big Brain Weird Way To Get Creative
Best Way To Measure Snowfall Is In Ounces
Forgot My Camera And Tripod At Home But Still Had To Get Some Family Pics
Afterwards, do you plan to stick your wet sandy foot back into the shoe?
Guy On Letgo Turned 2 Expensive Kitchen Appliances Into Lamps
Very clever. I have an old butter churn that you. . .
Thanks, I Hate Beluga Whales
Making A Real Minecraft Sword
Dinosaurs Emerging From Geode - New Keyrings I’ve Made!
Breast Milk Jewelry
Yea, Its Her Hair
Taking Photoshop To New Levels Or Something... I Have No Idea Anymore
Thanks, I Hate Leather Pet Face-Hugger
When You Get Bored At Work... And Decide To Get Creative
I'm not sure I want to know what kind of examinations you give
This Is Something Else
Top layer: pure hot dog water Jello.
Middle layer: hot dog water jello with chucks of hot dog suspended in it.
Bottom layer: hot dog jello.
I Dont Know What To Put Here
Perhaps the number to his local behavioral health department?
So we can't say the words s.e.x or p.e.n.i.s, but I have to come through taxidermy and dead fish? I am triggered by violence, BP you can do better.
