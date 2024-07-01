ADVERTISEMENT

Cat memes are funny on their own, but who could have thought that redrawn cat memes could be even better? Well, Emily, an illustrator living in Cambridge, MA, does exactly that, and oh boy, her artworks shared on "Catwheezie" never disappoint.

Besides bringing our attention to hilarious cat images shared online, Emily transforms them into vibrant, captivating digital paintings. Previously, Emily shared how it all began: “The project started when I decided to draw a cat every day until I was able to adopt one myself. For a while, I imagined I might be drawing cats forever, doomed to never adopt one. Magically, things fell into place, and on day 21, my family and I adopted Beanie, a two-month-old rescue kitten.”

Nowadays, "Catwheezie" has a devoted cat lover audience of 131K on Instagram, collecting thousands of likes on Emily's recreations.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | redbubble.com | teepublic.com | hype.co | tiktok.com | x.com