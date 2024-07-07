80 Painfully Relatable Posts That Explain Exactly Why “No One Wants To Work”
Many of us are aware of the struggles of finding a new job. You're perpetually sprucing up your resume, constantly writing cover letters, going to countless interviews. Well, all these efforts seem worth it if you land your dream job. However, sometimes you end up with an offer that's so terrible that it makes you question a company’s respect for its workforce.
Today, Pandas, we've compiled a list that highlights some ridiculous compensation packages out there. From less than the bare minimum pay to no-holiday policies, these posts might leave you slightly infuriated. So, sit back and discover some job openings that you definitely don't want to apply to.
Millions of people in the US left the workforce during and after the Covid-19 pandemic due to exhaustion from work and they started to reconsider what they really wanted from their jobs. This made them seek better balance between their careers and personal lives, good pay, and more fulfilling careers.
Amid “the Great Resignation,” the phrase "Nobody wants to work anymore" became a common expression among business owners and HR professionals who were having difficulties hiring new people.
I got a $0.25 raise this year which absolutely is not keeping pace with inflation. And then I walk into work and see the owner's new toy
Is This “Mint” To Be A Reward??
During that time, people were looking for flexible work options because they wanted to spend more time with their families. Many people also took some time off to gain new skills so that they could improve their career prospects.
That sentiment still holds true today. A recent PwC survey that involved 56 thousand workers worldwide found that aspiration for job hopping has risen significantly. According to the report, 28% expressed the desire for job change in 2024 compared to 19% in 2022 when the Great Resignation happened.
A competing company is offering us 20 percent more to work for them. Management's response:
For one thing, feeling stagnant or trapped is one of the reasons why people leave their employment positions. When you keep doing the same tasks day in day out without any challenge at all, you may feel like your career is not moving forward.
As LinkedIn COO Daniel Shapero wrote in his recent blog post, “While it’s easy to mistake low attrition for contentment, in reality many employees feel stuck and wish they could do something new but haven’t yet made the leap.” We are always ready to jump on opportunities that can rekindle our passion.
My boss declined my vacation (after having 4 months notice) to Hawaii to propose to my girlfriend because they (needed me badly) in the office… Obviously work/life balance didn’t mean anything to them. Anyways… here’s my view. (She said yes)
I bet it’s posted right next to a sign complaining that no one wants to work anymore
Pay rises vary across offices depending on many aspects such as inflation rate, geographical location, type of industry, and individual job performance. But there are times when workers feel dissatisfied with their paychecks.
Some people work in companies that they hate simply because they need money. However, if you are unhappy with your job, chances are you might quit or look for better opportunities.
A toxic job culture can push employees out the door. You may experience burnout if you feel you are working a lot without being fairly paid as an overtime worker. In some cases superiors can be rude to their juniors, disrespecting them and their contributions.
When an employee feels devalued by their employer, they lose motivation for staying on the job.
While on a job search, if individuals come across poor compensation packages, they may not even apply for the position. Can you imagine working at a place that forces you to work even when you are very sick? It’s off-putting when companies do not care about the well-being of an employee.
The way companies treat their workers, whether it is by giving more benefits, remote working options or creating more supportive working environments, requires reconsideration.
And these posts are examples of what a company should definitely avoid doing. Have you ever received a ridiculous job offer? Share this with your friends and colleagues so that they won’t forget they deserve good pay!
American work value makes me sick
It’s so f**king gross that people applaud this shit. We shouldn’t have to do this. We shouldn’t have to because we’re broke, or because they’re short staffed, this isn’t okay. I’m so sick of society deep throating overwork.. instead of paying what people should be paid & prioritizing mental health & family s**t like this is applauded or like when I was a single mom and worked 3 full time jobs to stay afloat literally seeing my kids 15 min at a time in between naps and breaks. No THANK you.
This is the 3rd email like this in a week from the school district I work at. This kind of stuff goes out all the time
Let's just scribble it out.
I'm a skilled tradesman who is supposed to get a $3000 bonus at the end of the year for making the company $150,000 in profit, per my contract. I doubled it, which is supposed to increase my bonus. This is what I received. 100% done with this industry
I’m 41 and job hunting, applied at a large fast-casual restaurant chain for an entry-level position. The manager sent me this the next day
Been working my butt off at work since January 3rd when they laid off the one person there to help me. This week I was told I'd be getting something that I would love and would definitely make me happy. That something:
Several years ago I quit without a full two week notice and the company sent me this invoice a few weeks later
A department manager did this to my bike when I had it in the back for a single day
I asked for a raise on Tuesday and received this text message yesterday morning
My girlfriends last job has an interesting response to quitting
Please don’t ask for a living wage