ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us are aware of the struggles of finding a new job. You're perpetually sprucing up your resume, constantly writing cover letters, going to countless interviews. Well, all these efforts seem worth it if you land your dream job. However, sometimes you end up with an offer that's so terrible that it makes you question a company’s respect for its workforce.

Today, Pandas, we've compiled a list that highlights some ridiculous compensation packages out there. From less than the bare minimum pay to no-holiday policies, these posts might leave you slightly infuriated. So, sit back and discover some job openings that you definitely don't want to apply to.