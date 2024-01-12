Ready to chuck boredom out of your life and climb the skill ladder in 2024? Whether you want to put Gordon Ramsay to shame with your culinary skills, crack better jokes than Kevin Hart, or code your way to the top of Silicon Valley, we've got you covered. In this world of digital learning, the possibilities truly are endless. So embrace the chance and make 2024 a year of growth, discovery, and unleashing your hidden talents!

#1 Turing College: Boost Your Tech Skills on Your Own Schedule! Learn and grow at your own pace with personalized, hands-on education and skyrocket into an exciting new career or upgrade your current one, without hitting pause on your life. Share icon Turing College is an online platform for professionals to enhance their tech skills. Offering self-paced, flexible programs, this platform allows learners to study under the direct supervision of industry professionals. With a job placement rate of 97.9%, Turing College promises skill development and career readiness. Plus, it's an EU-accredited institution that offers a Master's degree in Data Science & Analytics in affiliation with the prestigious Woolf University.



Review: "I decided to switch my career from being a web developer to become a data scientist, and Turing College was exactly what I needed. This Data Science career school lets me skip the course part I knew already and focus on the competencies I lack." — Leon Milosevic



Courses start from $4421

#2 Play your fave jazzy tunes and smash every piano recital with Simply Piano. Learn everything from basic chords and keys to difficult compositions, right from your couch without needing a piano teacher! Share icon Simply Piano is an online course designed for all skill levels, progressing learners from a beginner to pro pianist. It offers an interactive learning experience with real-time feedback. With an array of courses catering to various musical preferences, Simply Piano allows users to learn at their own pace. Two free courses are available, with an option to upgrade to premium for unlimited access. It's compatible with any piano or keyboard, making it an enjoyable and convenient way to learn piano.



Courses start from $0

#3 Unlock your creativity with ''Find Your Style: Five Exercises to Unlock Your Creative Identity'' on Skillshare. This industry-curated course is filled with innovative exercises for mastering your craft, ensuring an insightful journey into your artistic self. Share icon Skillshare's 'Find Your Style: Five Exercises to Unlock Your Creative Identity' course, created by illustrator Andy J. Pizza, helps you discover your unique artistic style. With access to a vast range of topics, you'll explore your influences, understand your preferences, and evolve your visual language. Ideal for creatives, this course advocates aligning your personal style for a more satisfying artistic experience.



Review: "This class exceeded my expectations!

This class was everything I needed at this moment. It took me so long to finish it but for obvious reasons and it was all worth it :) Now, I have a better idea of where am i going with my art, thank you again!" — L'amiette



Courses start from $0

#4 This laughter-focused course with Kevin Hart teaches how to use humor for personal and professional success. It's not just about being funny, it's about finding your stride in life, cracking people up while doing it! Share icon In this course led by Kevin Hart, discover the transformative power of humor in achieving professional and personal success. Through 15 insightful video chapters, learn how laughter can guide you to overcome obstacles and live an authentic life. Ideal for both business and arts & entertainment segments.



Courses start from €10

#5 Perfect your performance with this singing course led by grammy winner Christina Aguilera! Gain the knowledge about stage presence, vocal techniques and find your unique style - all at your own pace! Share icon 'Elevate Your Singing and Stage Presence with Christina Aguilera' is a flexible course designed to upgrade your vocal skills and stage presence. Guided by Grammy winner Christina Aguilera, it includes vocal warm-ups, song selection advice, and connection techniques for better audience engagement. It offers step-by-step tasks, community feedback, and methods for finding your unique vocal style. Suitable for all, from beginners to advanced learners.



Review: "I loved Christina's custom warmup. You really feel as though you were speaking and warming up with her directly." — Floriana A.



Courses start from €10

#6 Unleash your designer side with Domestika's Creating Garments Using Crochet course. Explore crochet's world, mimic knit textures, and learn unique colorwork methods - no experience necessary! Share icon Domestika's 'Creating Garments Using Crochet' course is perfect for anyone looking to learn a new, calming hobby. Taught by Alicia, a renowned Nordic crochet designer, this course guides you through creating stylish and textured garments with a crochet hook. The course caters to both beginners and experienced learners, teaching novel techniques, like mimicking knitwear textures and the colorwork technique. The only prerequisites are basic crochet materials and eagerness to learn.



Review: "I recommend this course not only for beginners but for crocheters too because Alicia offers many secrets to do perfect projects and she is a good and professional teacher." — superhand



Courses start from $11.99

#7 Chef the hell out of your kitchen with Gordon Ramsay's cooking masterclass! Let the seven-star Michelin chef guide you to culinary brilliance and take your food-making game to uncharted territories, just like he did! Share icon Enhance your culinary abilities with the 'Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking' course. Catering mainly to those inspired by the seven-star Michelin chef's unique cooking style, this course explores essential cooking methods, ingredients, and a variety of treasured recipes. You'll be virtually invited into Ramsay's home kitchen, learning more than just recipes — you'll get the chance to upgrade your entire cooking game. With 20 video lessons spanning just under 4 hours, it's an innovative way to expand your food and lifestyle skills.



Review: "Gordon Ramsay really is a master chef and I was pleased to discover that he is also an exceptionally good teacher.

This is a fantastic cooking course. After taking more than 50 courses on the platform, I say this is one of the top best on masterclass.com." — Julia



Courses start from €10

#8 Artificial Intelligence A-Z: Fast track your way into becoming the tech genius of tomorrow - master AI effortlessly with our comprehensive and user-friendly course designed to solve real-world problems. Become an AI expert in no time! Share icon The Artificial Intelligence A-Z course offers comprehensive training in AI technology. The course enables participants to build 5 AI models designed to solve real-world problems. Students will gain practical experience and theoretical knowledge while also enjoying in-course support and a bonus three-hour course on Generative AI and LLMs. With hands-on practice sessions, step-by-step coding tutorials and personalized support, the course provides a complete learning journey into the world of AI.



Review: "Does a good job of explaining the theoretical foundation, provides excellent references for further study and overall a very good introduction to the application of AI in real life projects. All the material and literature review references are up to date. The PyTorch library used in implementing the projects is a popular one too and the instructors do an excellent job in breaking down the code projects into the right modules. The bonus lectures on Neural Networks were excellent too." — Bashier H.



Courses start from $16.99

#9 Unleash your inner manga artist with Anime Art Academy! Learn from experts in Tokyo's Akihabara district and get one step closer to a professional anime career. Share icon Join the Anime Art Academy to learn from professional manga artists and illustrators based in Tokyo’s anime culture district, Akihabara. This e-learning course covers foundational to advanced manga art techniques via comprehensive video lessons. Top performers might even receive academy support in launching their professional careers as manga artists in Japan. Step into the exhilarating world of Manga with Anime Art Academy.



Review: "I was a total beginner so I wasn't sure if I could follow the content, but everything was explained so well, I never felt left behind. After a year at the Academy, I'm proud to call myself an anime artist!" — Ellie Townsend



Courses start from $0

#10 Boost your 2024 with 'Productivity Masterclass' by Ali, a doctor and YouTuber. This course, much like a productivity MBA, teaches time management, debunks productivity myths and helps find your success formula. Share icon The Productivity Masterclass is a holistic course designed to help individuals enhance their time management and productivity. Led by a professional doctor and YouTuber, Ali, this course breaks down the concept of productivity, busts related myths, and understates related principles. Set in interactive sections, it explores the productivity equation, related laws, and ways to optimize habits and procrastination periods. The course includes additional free resources for enhanced learning. It's an ideal choice for anyone aiming for greater productivity and work-life balance.



Review: "As someone who is fairly new to learning about boosting productivity this class was amazing! I was a little hesitant to actually watch through it, because i thought it would be a lot of basic concepts that everyone kind of knows but pretty much every video was really eye opening. The teacher was very clear and easy to understand and he was able to cover an incredible amount of information in under 2 hours. Class was defiantly worth the time and i 100% would recommend." — Cassie Albakarky



Courses start from $0

#11 Unlock a world of digital possibilities with Codecademy's interactive coding course. Designed for the 21st-century skillset, it offers endless opportunities for tech exploration and personal growth. Share icon Dive into the world of coding with Codecademy's coding course. This flexible and accessible program caters to all levels, providing the tools and resources needed to master code. Join millions who have expanded their skillset with this innovative course and build something meaningful with technology. Utilize the affiliate program for potential earnings. With Codecademy, your curiosity is your roadmap.



Review: "I had no idea that there was so much potential for me. All I knew was that I love to do this, and I want to do it. I got to work at NASA by learning what I love, and by applying it in the way that I love to apply it. Now I’m able to do what I love, professionally. The circumstances that you’re in don’t necessarily define the path that you’re on. It can look like the world is completely against you, but sometimes what you have going for you is bigger than what you can see." — De’Shaun Broadnax



Courses start from $0

#12 Master the Art of Spreadsheets with Microsoft Excel: From Beginner to Advanced. Level up your office game, automate your daily tasks, and wow your boss with this comprehensive Excel training course. Share icon Excel from Beginner to Advanced is a comprehensive Microsoft Excel course that caters to every version from 2007 to 2023. Taught by an experienced Microsoft Certified Trainer, this course guides participants from basic to expert level Excel skills. It covers understanding and managing large datasets, creating dynamic reports with PivotTables, and mastering common Excel functions. The course includes step-by-step video lectures, downloadable exercise files, section quizzes, and a Q&A board for thoroughly rounded learning.



Review: "It is an amazing course. In 17 hours I have learnt so much about excel and all of the awesome features inside of it. Excel truly is an amazing software and Mr. Kyle Pew is an amazing instructor. The VBA sections of the course I felt will be difficult for some beginners if you don't have some programming knowledge. I have some experience with python and C++ so the concepts of coding were relatively easier for me. That being said, thanks again for this amazing course." — Abubakar M.



Courses start from $13.99

#13 With 'YouTube Success: Script, Shoot & Edit with MKBHD', become a Youtube star! Learn to create engaging videos and grow your channel from scratch to 18M+ subs, just like MKBHD! Share icon Embark on your YouTube journey with 'YouTube Success: Script, Shoot & Edit with MKBHD'. Learn from renowned tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee on creating captivating, authentic content. This course offers valuable insights on scripting, storyboarding, shooting, and editing, along with strategic growth tips. It's perfect for aspiring YouTubers looking to expand their skills and reach.



Review: "MKBHD is an awesome teacher and this class can benefit anyone from any particular niche. I dont dabble in the tech side but I kept watching because of the nuggets of information that were dropped throughout the video. Each niche requires different R&D processes especially when it comes down to the edit and pace of a video but if your sitting there thinking that you cant learn from this then your already placing yourself one step behind. Thank you Marques." — Benji O



Courses start from $0

#14 Level up your Insta game with Domestika's Professional Photography for Instagram course! Turn your smartphone into a powerful camera, learn pro editing skills, and create a unique visual style to really make your posts pop. Share icon Improve your Instagram skills with the Professional Photography for Instagram course by Domestika. Taught by product photographer Mina Barrio, this course reveals insider tips on using your smartphone to create impactful Instagram content. Ideal for business owners, designers, and anyone keen on Instagram, all you need is a smartphone with internet access. You'll learn to create a personal photographic style and effectively communicate your values through your posts.



Review: "I really enjoyed this course! Mina explained things in a clear and easy to understand way. I really liked learning about new apps and I found the additional resources interesting." — lunariu19



Courses start from $11.99

#15 Join the 'Introduction to Professional Makeup Techniques' course to perfect your glamour with world-famous MAC ambassador and Liceu de Maquiagem founder, Vanessa Rozan. Share icon Discover the expressive world of professional makeup artistry with top makeup artist, Vanessa Rozan. With over two decades of industry experience, Vanessa offers insight into crafting diverse makeup styles, teaching students to highlight the unique aesthetics of each face. This course aims to equip learners with the skills to create two trademark looks suitable for photo editorials and videos. Ideal for budding makeup enthusiasts and seasoned artists seeking fresh inspiration, this course simply requires basic cosmetics and a well-lit workspace. No prior makeup experience is needed, making this an excellent starting point for anyone interested in enhancing their makeup skills.



Review: "I loved this course - highly recommend to anyone who wishes to build a strong foundation in makeup technique." — monicamandikova



Courses start from $11.99

#16 Level up your sketching skills with the Domestika's - Drawing for Beginners Level -1 course! Become a drawing guru, master the art of hand-drawn sketches, and create your first sketchbook, just like you've always wanted to! Share icon Domestika's Drawing for Beginners Level -1 is a comprehensive course taught by renowned illustrator, Puño. This beginner-friendly course uses a playful and rational approach to help you understand and practice drawing processes, regardless of age or drawing experience. The final project is completing your very first sketchbook. This course pairs well with Puño's other courses in digital drawing, creativity practice, and skill enhancement.



Review: "I really enjoyed this course. It made me start drawing and that is something I was trying to do on my own for some time now with little success. For me the main gain of this course was to give me pointers of what I can do with the blank page with the combination of knowledge that I had and the knowledge that I gained during this course and to motivate me to learn more." — neja



Courses start from $11.99

#17 Make your imagination your reality with this Writing a Novel Step by Step course by Domestika. Dive headfirst into the land of creativity, and turn your daydreams into an enthralling novel with some guidance from a successful published author. Share icon The Domestika's Writing a Novel Step by Step course is a comprehensive guide for budding novelists. Taught by successful author Cristina López Barrio, it covers everything from concept development to character creation. For the course project, students create their own novel outline. Ideal for aspiring authors, no prior knowledge is required - only a passion for storytelling and basic writing materials.



Review: "I am thoroughly enjoying this course which I know I will return too many times. It is helping to provide a structure to my ideas and I find Christina a knowledgeable and relaxing tutor who provides clear guidance at each step." — overtrees



Courses start from $11.99

#18 Start your custom furniture journey with Domestika's Furniture Design and Construction for Beginners course. Learn to craft a wooden wardrobe from scratch, acquire vital woodworking skills and personalize your own space. Share icon Discover the craft of custom furniture building with Domestika's course, Furniture Design and Construction for Beginners. Under the guidance of experienced carpenter, Patricio Ortega, learners will design and construct a rack-type wardrobe, while also expanding their skills in various woodworking projects. This course is ideal for beginners, and basic tools are the only requirement.



Review: "The course is amazing and helped me building full size wallk-in cabinets that I would have paid 10x to get it custom made the way I wanted." — mahmoud_holmez



Courses start from $11.99

#19 Unlock your inner mystic with this comprehensive Online Tarot Mastery Course. Over 60 enlightening lessons, taught by experienced tarot reader Sheila, will guide your intuitive journey to become a proficient tarot reader at your own pace. Share icon The Online Tarot Mastery Course is a comprehensive program for aspiring tarot readers with an interest in psychic abilities. Taught by expert Sheila, the course offers over 60 self-paced lessons covering card meanings, reversed interpretations and gypsy meanings. You'll also learn how to hone your intuition and psychic gifts. The course includes lifetime access, updates, and can be accessed from any device.



Review: "I have always been drawn to the Tarot, having many readings in the past by many different talented psychic people. I enjoyed the advise and direction I was given from the card readings and decided it would be interesting to get the knowledge behind the cards so I could become more informed. I was lucky to find a great online course by an incredible and gifted women - Sheila Kadeer. The course has some in-depth material that has given me a great understanding of the Tarot and allowed me to use my knowledge on myself to give me the advise I need from time to time." — Monique DK



Courses start from $64.18

#20 Unleash your inner designer with Bernadette Banner's Hand Sewing Basics: Work Wonders with Fabric, Needle & Thread. This course is your ultimate guide to creating stunning, personalized dresses from scratch while mastering the calming art of hand sewing. Share icon Join YouTube star Bernadette Banner in Hand Sewing Basics: Work Wonders with Fabric, Needle & Thread. This course covers everything from threading a needle to stitching fabric and sewing on buttons. Learn about choosing the right materials, using different stitches, and combining sewing techniques. Open for beginners and sewing machine users alike, it's an informative journey to become a hand-sewing pro, creating beautiful, durable pieces from your imagination.



Review: "I love Bernadette and all of her videos and this class has been super helpful to me and will definitely come in handy! Thank you so much, Bernadette! Your videos add some extra joy to my day, so thank you!" — Veronica Ford



Courses start from $0

#21 With 'Public Speaking: Find Your Unique Voice', unlock potential through storytelling techniques and practical exercises. Craft attention-commanding presentations and exude confidence under Dasha Dollar-Smirnova's guidance. Share icon Unlock the power of your voice and boost your confidence with this interactive course, "Public Speaking: Find Your Unique Voice." Guided by distinguished public speaking coach Dasha Dollar-Smirnova, the course provides practical exercises and storytelling techniques to enhance your public speaking abilities. You'll learn how to engage audiences with captivating presentations, handle nerves efficiently, and leverage your body language for effective communication. This course includes a project in which you'll put your new skills to the test by delivering a persuasive online presentation on a topic of your choice. Polish your public speaking and ace your next talk with this enlightening course.



Review: "Amazing! Every lesson of it is totally worth it and the tips + strategies are not just simple but also effective!" — vicentelazcanog



Courses start from $11.99

#22 Unleash your inner artist with the Ceramics at Home for Beginners course. Transform clay into beautiful decorative creations while embracing a mindful hobby, as taught by fine arts expert, Paula Casella. Share icon Ceramics at Home for Beginners, directed by Fine Arts graduate Paula Casella, introduces learners to ceramic modeling and glazing techniques. Participants learn to create pieces from scratch with both unbaked and fired clay, along with making reusable plaster molds. The course includes a project that involves creating four sets of ceramics with different techniques. Suitable for beginner level, this course is a great starting point for anyone wanting to venture into the artistic world of ceramics.



Review: "I love this course. It's clear and informative. I learned a lot of techniques and ideas. I am going to buy her other courses to completely learn the processes from beginner to advanced. I am so excited to learn more from her experience and teachings. I highly recommend this course." — gonzalesjulieta908



Courses start from $11.99