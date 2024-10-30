According to Statista, roughly 154 million Americans planned to carve a pumpkin as part of their Halloween celebrations in 2023. Even you must have already done it and probably adorned your house with it. But do you know where the tradition of carving pumpkins emerged from?

Well, believe it or not, these demonic faces have Irish roots stemming from none other than the lore of “Stingy Jack” who fooled the Devil and roamed the earth for eternity with his turnip lantern. Thus, the name “Jack-of-the-Lantern” or simply “jack-o’-lantern” came to be, as Irish folk saw him roaming with his lantern, and they also started carving turnips, and later, pumpkins!

Today, pumpkin carving has taken a whole new turn as it’s not limited to one thing but explores almost everything. To get expert insights about this wonderful art, Bored Panda reached out to Adam Bierton, a professional sculptor and pumpkin carver who’s famous for his 3D-style pumpkin carvings and his season 5 victory of the popular Food Network series Halloween Wars in 2015.

From a very young age, he fell in love with the magic of Halloween. He said, “It became an outlet for my creativity long before I even realized I was an artist. The excitement, creativity, and freedom to transform an ordinary pumpkin into something spectacular hooked me early on, and it’s become a true passion ever since.”