ADVERTISEMENT

It’s that time of year when sweater weather hits, bringing with it warm harvest colors as trees shed their leaves and blanket the streets. Baking aroma takes over the neighborhood as folks prepare for the big Halloween feast, and of course, jack-o’-lanterns adorn all the houses

When it comes to carving pumpkins, some go for super spooky ones that will give you goosebumps; others go for wonderfully intricate ones that will make you go, “Woah”! Folks online posted pictures of the ones they and their families created and some of these will blow your minds. Just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/WT*_is_an_Acronym Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/AlongCameSuperAnon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/TowandaForever Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

According to Statista, roughly 154 million Americans planned to carve a pumpkin as part of their Halloween celebrations in 2023. Even you must have already done it and probably adorned your house with it. But do you know where the tradition of carving pumpkins emerged from?

Well, believe it or not, these demonic faces have Irish roots stemming from none other than the lore of “Stingy Jack” who fooled the Devil and roamed the earth for eternity with his turnip lantern. Thus, the name “Jack-of-the-Lantern” or simply “jack-o’-lantern” came to be, as Irish folk saw him roaming with his lantern, and they also started carving turnips, and later, pumpkins!

Today, pumpkin carving has taken a whole new turn as it’s not limited to one thing but explores almost everything. To get expert insights about this wonderful art, Bored Panda reached out to Adam Bierton, a professional sculptor and pumpkin carver who’s famous for his 3D-style pumpkin carvings and his season 5 victory of the popular Food Network series Halloween Wars in 2015. 

ADVERTISEMENT

From a very young age, he fell in love with the magic of Halloween. He said, “It became an outlet for my creativity long before I even realized I was an artist. The excitement, creativity, and freedom to transform an ordinary pumpkin into something spectacular hooked me early on, and it’s become a true passion ever since.”
#4

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

PumpkinFreakArt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

TreehouseInAPinetree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/Johnny33175 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

When we asked Adam about his artistic style, he described it as playful and always evolving. He spoke about how he loves experimenting with different themes and techniques, constantly pushing the boundaries of what pumpkin carving can be. 

“What sets my work apart is my incorporation of other fruits and vegetables, like crafting potato and carrot eyeballs or using sweet potato tongues to enhance the design. These little details really bring my creations to life and surprise people in unexpected ways,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking about the challenges he faces in his art, Adam explained that every pumpkin presents a unique challenge—its shape, texture, and thickness all influence the final result. He believes that’s part of what makes carving pumpkins so exciting as no two carvings are ever the same.

He said, “I approach each pumpkin as its own puzzle, and that variety is what keeps me motivated.” Well, Adam definitely makes the whole pumpkin carving process sound super interesting, doesn’t he?
#7

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/mwhittern11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

Substantial-Yak4882 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

We also had some fun debunking myths about pumpkins with Adam and he specified these ones:

  1. You don’t have to cut off the top to scoop and light a pumpkin! I often carve the bottom or the back to preserve the stem and improve the presentation.
  2. “Pumpkin pie” often isn’t pumpkin at all. It’s usually made from a type of squash called Dickinson.
  3. And the beloved “pumpkin spice”? It doesn’t contain any pumpkin! It’s just a mix of spices that pair well with pumpkin but contains none of the orange stuff itself.
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/kingleonidus12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

jnash102287 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

zackaddict1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Adam emphasized that pumpkin carving is an incredible way to unleash creativity, and he firmly believes its potential is limitless. He narrated how it’s not just about traditional Jack-o’-lanterns anymore—it’s about creating sculptures, exploring artistic concepts, and telling stories. 

“The beauty of pumpkin carving is that it’s temporary. These works are meant to rot, which makes the process about the experience and not just the final result. The fact that they are ephemeral also pushes artists to experiment freely, knowing the work won’t last forever,” Adam explained in quite a poetic manner.

Lastly, we wanted to know his thoughts about how he sees this art evolving and the brilliant pumpkin carver mentioned, “I also see pumpkin carving becoming more collaborative, with brands and influencers embracing the art as part of their seasonal campaigns. The future of pumpkin carving lies in blending tradition with new techniques to inspire future generations to continue evolving the craft.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

OddProfit7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/NevermoreForge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/bzhanger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

We are sure the incredible expertise from Adam will motivate you, dear readers, into carving the most stunning masterpieces this Spooktober. With that, we would like to give the platform over to you as you choose which carving you liked the most and type away your answers in the comments. Also, here’s to hoping you have a fantastic Halloween! 
#16

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/2210-2211 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/daily_peeps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/justingregory324 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/McFrazzlestache Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/feathersoft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/beesaref**kingdying Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

poundflounder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

originalGhosty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/Prospector4276 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/pordstar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/Snooksniper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/Rocktave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/library_kel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/mistybrickman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/sabineastroph Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/YASSSDovahqueen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/skywarp85 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/KableKart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/CoconutRepulsive8468 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/Mammoth-Variation-96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/Cheeseburgerbil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/aem1309 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/Tazmaniac95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/PMSMediumPurple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/JenniferKellyHoskins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/DillPickleSwimmer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/I_hateModels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/bughunterx00 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Pumpkin-Designs-Halloween

u/AlenaDragonne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!