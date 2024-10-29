ADVERTISEMENT

It’s never too much animal content, don’t you agree? Even when we don’t feature actual living beings, we’re excited to share the work of artists inspired by animals. This time, we’re thrilled to introduce a playful project by Helga Stentzel, the creator of 'Clothes Line Animals.' This series showcases laundry-like fabric arrangements designed to evoke various animals in a simplistic manner, posed against picturesque landscapes.

Helga shared her thoughts about her creative project with us, explaining what initially inspired her to create the Clothesline Animals series: “The Clothesline Animals series began in 2020, right in the midst of COVID. I remember spotting my son’s trousers on the line, and they looked so much like a horse’s head that I couldn’t resist completing the animal. I added my husband’s jumper, a tea towel, and a few more pegs, and Peg-asus just came to life! Looking back, I think I was subconsciously searching for ways to bring more joy into my days. That spontaneous spark of creativity turned a moment of laundry into something delightful, and from there, the series grew as I continued to find animals hidden in everyday clothes.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | helgastentzel.com

#1

Stentzel incorporates a variety of fabrics into her work. We were curious about how she chooses materials that enhance the overall aesthetic and storytelling in Clothesline Animals. Helga explained: “Creating each Clothesline Animal has become an art of precision and patience. While Peg-asus was a spontaneous discovery, the animals that followed took much more time to craft. For example, when making Smooothie the Cow, I couldn't find a T-shirt with the exact pink block I needed, so I dyed it myself to get it just right. And with Mr. Fox, I had to make a pair of knickers from scratch because I couldn't find high-waist bikini bottoms to form his head. Each piece often requires careful alterations, and I’ll adjust shapes, sizes, and colors until they perfectly embody the animal I envision. It's a meticulous process, but one that brings each character to life with the personality and presence I want them to have.”
#2

#3

Helga transitioned from a career in advertising to becoming a full-time artist. When asked how her background in advertising has influenced her work, Stentzel responded: “My experience in advertising has been invaluable to what I’m doing today. In advertising, you learn to see things differently, to find a unique angle, and to tell a story that resonates. That’s exactly what I aim to do with my art—to capture a feeling, tell a story, and bring unexpected joy to people’s lives. Advertising also taught me to think about my audience and how art can connect with them in a meaningful way. It’s given me a toolkit for communicating visually and emotionally, which now helps me bring each of my Clothesline Animals to life with personality, whimsy, and clarity of message. In many ways, I'm still crafting stories, but now they're stories woven from laundry, imagination, and a bit of humor.”
#4

#5

The creator of the Clothesline Animals series has collaborated with notable brands like Hermès and Amazon. She graciously shared how these experiences have helped shape her artistic vision: “I feel incredibly lucky that those brands have come to me specifically for my creative approach, giving me the chance to do what I love—just with their products. This has been such a gift, as it allows me to bring my ideas to life in a way that's true to my style while also connecting with a broader audience through the brand's reach. Collaborating in this way is a rare opportunity, and I’m deeply appreciative of the trust these brands place in my vision. It’s a great chance to keep doing my work and share it with even more people, which is a privilege I don’t take for granted.”
#6

#7

Lastly, we wanted to learn more about Helga’s plans for her upcoming projects. The artist revealed: “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with a theater company in Finland on a children’s play featuring some of my creatures, including Mr. Fox! Bringing these characters to life on stage feels like a natural extension of the whimsy I strive to create. Looking ahead, I'm also planning to focus more on public art and installations in 2025. The idea of ​​creating accessible art pieces that everyone can experience is really exciting to me. I want my work to bring joy and connection to as many people as possible, and public art feels like a wonderful way to do that.”
#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

