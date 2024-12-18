Nastia believes that an artist's career is challenging and requires hard work, discipline, and patience. "You have to fight imposter syndrome, copycats and IG algorithms; you also face the heartless fragility and gravity of cracked pots, hot kilns, and electricity bills." However, if you're an aspiring ceramic artist, Nastia invites you to imagine this: "You are wearing a pair of magic goggles that make everything look different, allowing you to look at things from an unusual perspective, and transform imaginary things into real ones.

"It is about fun, a flexible timetable, living the life you want to live and doing the things you believe in, endless creativity and potential of learning and growing, and seeing people's positive feedback - how can anybody possibly resist? Also, you can perform a trick of escaping in a dust cloud if you do not feel comfortable. Try it!"

Nastia also offers a beginners' ceramic course that walks you through the basics and helps you build confidence. Check it out here and take the first step toward turning your ceramic dreams into reality!