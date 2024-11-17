Someone asked “If you could move to any country right now for free and get instant citizenship, where would you move to and why?” and people gave their answers. A few focused on those hard-to-get citizenships while others just wanted a culinary upgrade. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts below.

Everyone gets the so-called “ travel bug” now and then, more often than not when seeing images of their friends' trips or just the wonderful cities and vistas other places have to offer. As is so often the case, there are a lot more dream destinations than there are time and resources to visit.

#1 Norway, commit some crimes, go to prison, play PS all day long.

#2 Iceland. Less people to deal with.



pantherwest:

And no mosquitoes. But the added bonus of aurora borealis. Shocked I had to scroll so far to find Iceland.

#3 I would move to Malta. I’m sixty years old and Malta is one of the top places to retire too. An island in the central Mediterranean Sea, beaches, affordable cost of living. And Malta has two spoken languages are Maltese and English. Yup with what’s about to transpire in the U.S. It gets more tempting everyday.

#4 I don't want to leave the USA. But if I were going to leave, I'd go to Canada. It's pretty much the same as the U.S. but with fewer guns and universal healthcare.

#5 Uruguay. The Northern Hemisphere wants to destroy itself, so looking south is a good first bet. Uruguay is one of the most progressive countries in South America. Also one of the safest. Add the people and the culture and the beauty of the land to the mix and it's a clear winner.

#6 Probably New Zealand. I mean you've got beaches, mountains, Hobbiton, like what more could you want??



Alex_2259:

Only if a free house comes with it. Insanely bad housing market even worse than the states.

#7 Denmark or the Netherlands. I hear people in Denmark are happy. I would like some of that too.

#8 I’d probably go to Thailand for the inexpensive living.



matt71vh:

Me too, I've been twice, my son lives there. It is a really cool country, the food is also cheap but amazing, they have top ranked health care choices, people are so cool and so many choices for inexpensive housing. And Bangkok, and beaches, aand and and. Yeah, in a heartbeat.

#9 Italy!! Studied abroad there a few years ago and have been thinking about it ever since. I love everything about it, the people, the food, the culture... it's a great place.

#10 Japan. It has a blend of culture tech and nature that fascinates me would love to experience it.



Beneficial_Metal6155:

I lived there for two years. It’s a beautiful, clean, and safe country. Unfortunately it’s extremely racist.

#11 Scotland or Ireland. Pale, freckles and lots of curly hair. The sun hates me, and I prefer cloudy cool places. It’s ideal.



I am a female, I live in the American south, the weather is a humid hot bastard and I’ve been ragged my whole life about being so pale. I have a lot of Irish, Welsh, and Scottish ancestry, I would love to visit if nothing else.

#12 Spain. Beautiful cities, awesome food, wonderful culture, and casual lifestyle.

#13 Ireland, it's just so damn beautiful.



TokyoRachel:

That's my pick. Fiance and I spent 9 days there in 2019 and it was the most magical place I've ever seen. The food, the people, the nature, the sights, everything was so lovely that I cried for days when we got back.

I know they're experiencing a terrible housing crisis and I would hate to add to that but boy would I give almost anything to be able to call that beautiful island home.

#14 Greece. Visited before and it’s absolutely beautiful. The people are so kind, and the food is great.

#15 Probably Sweden. Similar to the commenter talking about Norway, you can get surprisingly affordable property on water outside the main cities. It’s hard to explain but I just vibe with Sweden a bit more vs. Norway, Finland, or Denmark, but overall, I love the Nordics. I don’t mind cold, I don’t mind the dark if appropriately accompanied by fun wintry things, love the values and general lifestyle. I know all countries have their problems and Sweden in particular has been struggling with integrating migrants, but nowhere is perfect.



For context, I am American, currently live in the Netherlands. And things are good here, I’m happy here, but I also…spend a lot of time in Sweden. Both my spouse and I have had work projects that have taken us to Sweden or had us working long time with a Swedish team, so we also know we vibe with the work culture etc., not only based on short vacations.

#16 USA, been trying for a green card the past couple of years. I could finally do basically anything here unlike my home country.

#17 I'm currently focusing my research on France b/c of culture, food, wine, beauty, tax structure, ability to buy property as a US expat.

#18 I really feel at home every time I’m in Poland. I’m trying to revive the memories of the language (from my grandparents). It’s a beautiful country with great food. I also really enjoyed Iceland.

#19 Hands down - Norway.



Free healthcare, education. Nice clean air, no pollution. Friendly people. It is quite peaceful over there.

#20 Australia, I visited there and it’s a beautiful country and I have some close friends who live there. Sure I’ve heard discrimination is a thing but that isn’t anything new to me living in the US. Seems like it’s holding up better than the US at least for now. Either that or anywhere up North in Europe (Iceland, Sweden, etc.) only problem then is I have to learn a new language.

#21 Norway. Honestly, one of the few countries that seems to put their own people as a whole first, all the way down to nationalizing mineral wealth instead of giving it away to private enterprise, foreign national organizations, or individuals for nothing. Already fully recognize how deleterious many of the negative decisions other countries either are continuing to make, or trying to make, just a lot less work to be done to have a functional level of government.

#22 Canada



As an embarrassed American, I think I’d find it culturally familiar, more liberal, no Trump. I hear Vancouver is amazing too.

#23 Switzerland. Because I’ve been struggling for the past year to learn German language, to even get a chance to enter the country and do the job I love. So a shortcut would be phenomenal.

#24 UK, London specifically. Right now I am a Dutch expat living here, having citizenship would make live just a little easier (not much honestly). The free move to London is what would be the most appealing part.

#25 The Netherlands.



Every time I go there I enjoy myself. I get the feeling that the Dutch have things figured out.

#26 Scotland, I'd live a self sufficient lifestyle, and just enjoy the scenery.

#27 Our daughter and her family are moving to Ireland (her husband's company has a branch there and they don't want to lose him) so Ireland.

#28 Finland for sure. Sauna and ice fishing!

#29 Not too many Brazil comments, so I'll add mine.



Brazil is my fantasy citizenship and destination. I love Brazil. I'd go to a small town in Minas Gerais and eat cheese, pão de queijo and feijoada every day.



Really though, I'm living in Germany for 2.5 years now and looking forward to going home to the US next year. Then I'll save up for a trip to Brazil.

#30 I have Dual Citizenship in Mexico. I was born in Texas. But My husband and I have already made a pact that when s**t really hits the fan, we’re heading down.

#31 Ireland.



No risk of being involved in WWIII, close to tons of excellent vacation destinations, cool all year round, beautiful, and easy to get back and forth to my family in the US. Plus, I can transfer my professional license more easily than most other countries, so that would make finding work easier.

#32 Lol I’ve been asking myself this question a lot lately. If I had to choose, I’d probably be stuck between Switzerland and Portugal. Switzerland has everything you could want—insane quality of life, amazing healthcare, and education, plus the views are literally out of this world with all the mountains and lakes. Plus, it’s so easy to explore Europe from there. But then there’s Portugal, with its perfect weather, lower cost of living, and super chill, welcoming vibe. It feels like the kind of place where you can enjoy life at a slower pace, plus the history and culture are amazing to dive into. Honestly, I’m torn!

#33 Portugal. For the food, the people and history.

#34 Probably not the most common answer, but I think maybe Germany. I’m of German heritage and have been learning the language the past few years now to the point of reading Harry Potter and watching some tv somewhat comfortably. I like the culture and would enjoy the challenge of adapting to what feels like a midpoint between an English speaking comfort zone and something truly new.

#35 Country: Colombia



Why: My username.

#36 Panama or Costa Rica. I already speak the language. Relatively the same flight time from Puerto Rico (where my family lives) than where I live now. And they have some of the most stable economies and political environments in South America.

#37 Luxembourg. I work in banking.



W005EY:

I go there a few times a year. Luxemburg is a wonderful little country. Love it.

#38 Monaco because it’s next to impossible to get citizenship there.

#39 Wales. My great greats were from there and I could live there easily. I just don't think I could learn the language.

#40 The US. This place is amazing. I've traveled extensively and nothing compares.

#41 Spain! Loved visiting, and would give me a chance to practice Spanish.

#42 Belize, Japan, or Scotland…. For safety reasons.

#43 Ireland. No one dislikes the Irish.

#44 The USA. It’s a beautiful country with friendly people.

#45 I'd move to New Zealand for the stunning scenery and laid-back lifestyle!

#46 Finland, they are the happiest country. After the election, we're gonna need some happiness.

#47 Croatia, along the dalmatian coast.



It's beautiful to begin with, the local food is amazing.

And there is something about their mentality and society with I very much enjoy. It's a bit more 'human' so to speak? And their society seems less polarized than what I'm used to back home.



Don't get me wrong the country where I now live the Netherlands is beautiful as well. But... It just feels a bit cold not just the outside temperature but also our society, it has something cold. We are friendly sure but... We will never invite a stranger into our homes.

#48 China, wife's extended family lives there and we enjoy our time we spend there each year.

#49 I’ve got it quite good here in the Netherlands but if I had to choose I’d be hopping the border to Germany. Always like going there, been on holiday there in different parts of the country and everywhere was good.