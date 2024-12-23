We were wondering how Rachael approaches capturing the sense of awe and imagination that defines this aesthetic, particularly through her coastal photography.

She responded: “In my opinion, there is no better source for the sublime than the ocean. Fear of the sea is profound within all of us. It’s hardly surprising – we are land dwellers, after all. Despite this, we are also attracted to the ocean, as proved by the crowds that congregate on my nearest beach on a stormy day. Like them, I seek encounters with the wild ocean because I know deep inside that despite, or perhaps because of, its dangerous power, it is fundamentally life-affirming.

Part of its allure is the idea of the unknown, something mysterious that we can’t quite comprehend. This strangeness can be communicated in a number of ways, such as finding a different point of view or an unusual shutter speed. I will often remove as much context as I can from my compositions, for example, avoiding landmarks or human figures so that scale becomes ambiguous. The best way of all, in my opinion, is to spend as much time as you can just observing and experiencing your subject. Only then will you find something new to say about it.”