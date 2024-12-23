ADVERTISEMENT

Capturing something as fast-changing as waves can result in fascinating photos, and this photographer’s work is proof of that.

Rachael Talibart grew up in a yachting family on the south coast of England, making the ocean a huge part of her childhood. In an interview with Bored Panda, Rachael shared: "Although I no longer sail, I have been fascinated with the sea my whole life. The ocean has so many moods, and it is, of course, always moving, which makes it a dynamic subject for a photographer. Add to that the variable of tides, and you have an incredibly exciting, ever-changing subject!"

We invite you to scroll down and explore those untamed waves, stopped for a second to be admired in their full glory.

More info: rachaeltalibart.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Majestic waves crashing over a sea wall, captured in a mesmerizing photograph.

rachaeltalibart Report

Rachael shared a glimpse into her childhood.

“I have so many memories of those years sailing. In one of them, we are at sea in a storm. We are all sitting in the cockpit of our boat, being soaked in spray, the boat heeling over at a terrifying angle, and all of us are whooping out loud, yelling into the storm. My parents were probably trying to stop us from being frightened, and they mostly succeeded because I remember it as a wonderfully wild moment of freedom.”
    #2

    Dynamic photo capturing a powerful wave crashing against rocky cliffs.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #3

    Dynamic waves captured in stunning detail by photographer, showcasing nature's power and beauty.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    Rachael’s Sirens series draws inspiration from both mythology and her childhood

    experiences observing waves. We asked the photographer to share more about how those early memories influenced the conceptualization of this series.

    “As a child, I was prone to seasickness so would have to spend long sea voyages on deck. With

    nothing else to do, I amused myself watching the waves. Like most children, I was imaginative, so I saw in the waves strange creatures. For ‘Sirens’, I had been going to the beach in storms every week for months, watching the way the waves bounced back from the sea wall and crashed into other waves. I found that when I worked with fast shutter speeds, I could see creatures in the storm, just as I had when I was sailing. I’ve always been interested in mythology and had the pleasure of studying the works of Homer at University so the idea to name the creatures after mythological beings came quite naturally.”
    #4

    Photographer captures mesmerizing waves crashing in vivid detail.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #5

    Ocean waves captured in fascinating patterns on a sandy beach at low tide.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    We were wondering how Rachael approaches capturing the sense of awe and imagination that defines this aesthetic, particularly through her coastal photography.

    She responded: “In my opinion, there is no better source for the sublime than the ocean. Fear of the sea is profound within all of us. It’s hardly surprising – we are land dwellers, after all. Despite this, we are also attracted to the ocean, as proved by the crowds that congregate on my nearest beach on a stormy day. Like them, I seek encounters with the wild ocean because I know deep inside that despite, or perhaps because of, its dangerous power, it is fundamentally life-affirming. 

    Part of its allure is the idea of the unknown, something mysterious that we can’t quite comprehend. This strangeness can be communicated in a number of ways, such as finding a different point of view or an unusual shutter speed. I will often remove as much context as I can from my compositions, for example, avoiding landmarks or human figures so that scale becomes ambiguous. The best way of all, in my opinion, is to spend as much time as you can just observing and experiencing your subject. Only then will you find something new to say about it.”
    #6

    Monochrome photograph capturing waves crashing against large rock formations.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #7

    Black and white photo of ocean waves captured by a photographer, showcasing their fascinating movement and texture.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    Rachael’s process involves printing and living with photographs before releasing them to

    the public. Rachael explained how this rigorous practice impacts the way she refines and

    perfects her work.

    “I think a photograph only comes alive for me once I have printed it. It needs the physical form to feel complete. Printing has made me a more thoughtful photographer. The way we share photographs these days encourages fast workflows – it’s very easy to let the demands of social media force us into sharing new work too soon. I wish I could say that there are no photographs of me on the internet of which I am not proud. But I can say there are far fewer since I started printing and waiting. People who buy my prints are going (hopefully) to live with them on their walls for a long time. It feels right to me that I should have done that too.”

    #8

    Photographer captures dynamic waves, showcasing their mesmerizing motion and beauty.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #9

    Majestic ocean waves captured in a dynamic, powerful moment by a skilled photographer.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    Rachael has achieved remarkable recognition, including awards like Black and White Photographer of the Year in 2018 and the Classic View winner in 2017. Rachael shared how these accolades influenced her career, and what advice she would give to aspiring photographers.

    “I am no longer motivated by competitions, but these awards were useful at the time. They gave me confidence, and they garnered valuable publicity which led to opportunities including gallery representation. However, there are so many more competitions these days and they are all vying for a share of almost the same amount of publicity previously shared between just a few competitions. I think aspiring photographers should consider being selective in what they enter. 

    Does the competition have a book or exhibition or both? What sort of publicity do they give to their winners? Do they have a reputation for integrity – do they actually give the prizes they promise, do they respect the artists’ copyright, and do they tag the artist appropriately when using their work online? You’d think all of these would be automatic but, unfortunately, that is not the case. Finally, and most importantly, if you do enter a competition, you have to be resilient. Just because your photo didn’t win doesn’t mean that it’s not a great photo. There are so many things apart from the quality of your image that can influence its chances of success.”

    #10

    Fascinating wave captured by photographer, showing powerful ocean swell against a stormy sky.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #11

    Fascinating wave photography showcasing vibrant green surf and splashing water.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #12

    Black and white photo of a large, crashing ocean wave captured by a photographer.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #13

    Black and white photo capturing waves splashing against a dark background, creating a dramatic and fascinating effect.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #14

    Dramatic ocean waves captured by photographer under stormy skies.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #15

    Black and white photo capturing waves crashing against jagged rocks.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #16

    Photographer captures powerful ocean waves crashing dramatically in a stormy sea scene.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #17

    Stormy ocean wave captured dramatically against dark skies, showcasing fascinating photography.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #18

    Powerful ocean wave captured in motion, showcasing vibrant blue and white hues.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #19

    Dynamic ocean wave captured by photographer, showing layers of frothy water in motion.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #20

    A photographer captures breathtaking, powerful ocean waves crashing dramatically.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #21

    Stunning capture of waves with golden light creating mesmerizing patterns on the water surface.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #22

    Dynamic wave captured crashing against rocks, showcasing fascinating ocean movement.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #23

    Photographer captures mesmerizing waves on a dark sandy beach, highlighting their delicate patterns and movement.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #24

    Abstract photo of dark, textured waves on sand captured by a photographer.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #25

    Monochrome photograph capturing waves with wooden posts emerging from the water.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #26

    Black and white photo capturing waves crashing dramatically against sharp rocks.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #27

    Stormy ocean waves rolling under dark clouds, captured by a photographer.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #28

    Stormy sky over ocean waves captured by a photographer.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #29

    Photographer captures golden waves in a mesmerizing scene.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #30

    Abstract waves captured by photographer, showcasing smooth, flowing motion and blending blue hues.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #31

    Waves crashing against rocks, captured in a misty, serene seascape by a photographer.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #32

    Photographer captures mesmerizing waves with intricate patterns and vibrant colors.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #33

    Photographer captures a mesmerizing wave in motion, showcasing the fascinating beauty of water dynamics.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #34

    Photographer captures fascinating waves in motion, showcasing their fluid beauty and dynamic nature.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #35

    Black and white photograph of ocean waves with captivating textures and light reflections.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #36

    Photographer captures stunning wave in motion, creating a mesmerizing and dynamic scene.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #37

    Black and white photo captures waves splashing against rocky cliffs, showcasing fascinating wave photography.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #38

    Abstract wave photography showcasing a mesmerizing flow of water over sand, with bubbles accentuating the blue and white hues.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #39

    Photographer captures cascading waterfall, creating a mesmerizing wave-like effect.

    rachaeltalibart Report

    #40

    Sailboat on calm water with gentle waves beside a beach at sunset.

    rachaeltalibart Report

