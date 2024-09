We asked Renaldi about the inspiration behind his "Touching Strangers" series, and he reflected on the experiences that led him to the project.

"Working on the streets as an environmental portraitist, I was aware of the mass of humanity constantly intersecting on the streets and avenues of New York City. Attentive to the reality that the majority of the millions of people in the city are strangers to each other, I was curious about the connections that exist between us regardless of that fact and the potential for intimacy between strangers. Thinking of the people in the city linked by an invisible adhesive, I wanted to make those connections visible and so when I started working on 'See America by Bus' and photographing strangers together on communal benches at Greyhound Bus Stations, it occurred to me that someday I could try and intentionally make portraits of strangers together like the way I was currently doing on those bus station benches but pose them somewhere out in the world and ask them to step outside of their zones of comfort and physically touch each other. What would that look like?"