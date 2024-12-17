Lauren Modery is the woman behind the original Threads post about Jeff Goldblum. Born in Central New York, her childhood obsession with film led her to Los Angeles at the age of 20, where she eventually landed a job as an assistant in Hollywood. Her podcast "Love Will Tear Us Apart," takes a deep dive into the intriguing relationships of the rich and famous. We reached out to her to find out more about life in Tinseltown, what celebs are really like, and what inspired her to praise Goldblum recently.

"I talk about Jeff Goldblum all the time," Modery tells Bored Panda. "But what prompted me to write about him on Threads was an Instagram Reel of Leonardo DiCaprio on the Jumbotron hiding his face vs. Jeff Goldblum on the Jumbotron smiling, standing up and dancing, and giving the Taylor Swift heart gesture. It reminded me of my wonderful experience working with him and I decided to share the story on Threads."

The former assistant has been a Goldblum fan for years and wasn't too surprised by the positive response to her Thread. "It's apparent that Jeff Goldblum, for decades, has done an excellent job warming the hearts of fans with his smile, quirky and kind demeanor, and acting choices," said Modery. "His fans now span generations, from the folks who remember when The Fly came out, to the kids who were obsessed with Jurassic Park (hi, that's me), to now the young'uns who enjoyed Thor and Wicked."

She added she loved how those who'd previously met Goldblum also had great things to say about him. "Most people who met him shared a similar experience to me," Modery told Bored Panda. "Many people said that Goldblum made them feel like they were the most special person in the room. I wish I had that ability!"