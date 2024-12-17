ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t always know what to expect when meeting a celebrity. And as some people have come to discover, bumping into a famous person isn’t always a pleasant experience. Plenty of celebrities seem to have developed a reputation for being A-class A-holes. Not too long ago, Bored Panda reported on 30 times people met stars who turned out to be very unpleasant people. Among the names on that list: Dr Phil, Kendall Jenner, Madonna, Adam Levine and Hailey Bieber.

Fortunately, there are some celebrities who haven't let the fame and fortune go to their heads. They're known as genuinely nice people who treat those around them with kindness, and bring a touch of wholesome goodness to this world.

When former Hollywood assistant Lauren Modery posted about her encounter with actor Jeff Goldblum, over 14,000 Threads users tapped the "love" button. Modery, who goes by @hipstercrite described Goldblum as "hands down one of the nicest celebrities." Her post prompted other ordinary netizens to share their own wholesome celebrity encounters. Bored Panda has compiled a heartwarming list of posts and comments about the most amazing A-listers people have had the pleasure of meeting. We also chatted to Modery about her time in Hollywood.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Social media post recounting a nice encounter with David Bowie, who remembered a crew member's drink preference after 14 years.

garythebikeboy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess you can't be a musical genius without being a genius.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Lauren Modery is the woman behind the original Threads post about Jeff Goldblum. Born in Central New York, her childhood obsession with film led her to Los Angeles at the age of 20, where she eventually landed a job as an assistant in Hollywood. Her podcast "Love Will Tear Us Apart," takes a deep dive into the intriguing relationships of the rich and famous. We reached out to her to find out more about life in Tinseltown, what celebs are really like, and what inspired her to praise Goldblum recently.

"I talk about Jeff Goldblum all the time," Modery tells Bored Panda. "But what prompted me to write about him on Threads was an Instagram Reel of Leonardo DiCaprio on the Jumbotron hiding his face vs. Jeff Goldblum on the Jumbotron smiling, standing up and dancing, and giving the Taylor Swift heart gesture. It reminded me of my wonderful experience working with him and I decided to share the story on Threads."

The former assistant has been a Goldblum fan for years and wasn't too surprised by the positive response to her Thread. "It's apparent that Jeff Goldblum, for decades, has done an excellent job warming the hearts of fans with his smile, quirky and kind demeanor, and acting choices," said Modery. "His fans now span generations, from the folks who remember when The Fly came out, to the kids who were obsessed with Jurassic Park (hi, that's me), to now the young'uns who enjoyed Thor and Wicked."

ADVERTISEMENT

She added she loved how those who'd previously met Goldblum also had great things to say about him. "Most people who met him shared a similar experience to me," Modery told Bored Panda. "Many people said that Goldblum made them feel like they were the most special person in the room. I wish I had that ability!"
RELATED:
    #2

    Comment praising Ted Danson's friendly nature at a gym.

    unconventionalcommonsense Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Social media post with text praising a Hollywood celebrity for being fun and entertaining on set.

    bettembeau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Adam Sandler doesn't need to be your taste, but he's so loyal that there's a "Sandlerverse" community of actors who are Friends of Sandler who supported him early on and he never forgot as he and his production company went on to net $6 BILLION.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    Modery met many superstars during her time in Hollywood. "I met a lot of celebrities. More than I can count. Not all of those experiences were good. In fact, most celebrities look like deer caught in headlights on the regular," she revealed. "Working in Hollywood made me realize that being a celebrity is like being a prisoner of sorts. Depending on who you are, you can never really go out in public and be anonymous again, and strangers will say and do weird things to you. You become an object for society's consumption."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I know someone might read this and think, 'Oh boo-hoo', but seriously, being a celebrity isn't always that glamorous or fulfilling," adds Modery. "In fact, imagine you have all the money in the world and everyone loves you and you're still not happy. That must be a tough pill to swallow."

    The former assistant says the best celebs that she's met, apart from Goldblum, are Paul Reubens, Robin Williams, Snoop Dogg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Lynch. "I can tell you who isn't that nice," said Modery. "But I don't like spilling the tea."
    #4

    Testimonial of a pleasant encounter with a Hollywood celebrity, highlighting a memorable interaction at an NYC event.

    michelinemaynard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Comment about Robert Redford being a nice Hollywood celebrity during Sundance.

    imbookwormish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST


    #6

    Tweet about a repair job for a Hollywood celebrity and karaoke with Cuba Gooding Jr., describing them as nice celebrities.

    CapoDeiCapi718 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite getting to meet, and work with, some of the biggest names in the industry, Modery soon realized not all that glitters is gold. As per her website Hypstercrite.com, she spent five years in denial, drowning her sorrows with drinks. "Having lost all her creativity and tired of living the plotline to 'Swimming with Sharks,' she jumped in her car one day in 2008 and drove to Austin, Texas, where she knew no one, had no job lined up and only $500 to her name," reads the site.

    During our interview, we asked Modery to delve a bit deeper into why she threw in the towel on Tinseltown. "I left Hollywood because I wasn't happy being a personal assistant, and my trajectory would have been development or producing - two roles in which I had no interest," she revealed. "I'm more of a creative dreamer, and working behind the scenes in Hollywood means your creativity goes out the window."
    #7

    Testimonial about the nicest Hollywood celebrities, praising Chi McBride's kindness and humility on set.

    DivestedAttent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Max Emerson shares an experience of meeting a kind Hollywood celebrity on Twitter.

    TheMaxisms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #9

    Social media post praising Sandra Bullock's kindness on a film set, highlighting Hollywood celebrities' niceness.

    johndpoconnell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Went to a pizza shop (The Italian Store) in Arlington, VA with a friend. He points out this girl who used to work there, whose picture, like all former employees is still on the wall. "Does she look nice to you?" "Yes.... and she's very pretty.... sorta like a poor man's Julia Roberts." He started to laugh and said, "That's Sandra Bullock." Of course, ironically, Julia Roberts got her start portraying a pizza shop worker at a DIFFERENT pizza shop I've wandered into (Mystic Pizza). Seriously, the only reason I said "a poor man's..." is just because she looked so *normal.*

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Modery tells Bored Panda that things got to a point where she realized she could no longer stay in Los Angeles. "I knew I needed to get out before I woke up one day, years down the road, a miserable alcoholic," she said. "So I packed what I could in my car and moved to a city I had never been to - Austin, Texas - and worked 3 service industry jobs 7 days a week while I wrote on my blog."
    #10

    Person with a smiling individual in front of a blue backdrop, showcasing a friendly encounter with a Hollywood celebrity.

    missstephanie77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A man and woman smiling together at an event, showcasing nice Hollywood celebrity encounters.

    kevinablank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tweet praising Lacey Chabert as one of the nicest Hollywood celebrities.

    ScottDMenzel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Leaving Hollywood and starting her blog turned out to be one of the best decisions she's made... "That blog got some eyes on it and over time I turned that blog writing into a full-time copywriting career," Modery tells us.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She's married to a filmmaker, and recently had a baby. She works as a copywriter by day and a scriptwriter by night. "I've never looked back, though I do write screenplays. I'm also writing a creative fiction novel about my time in Hollywood... with vampires."

    According to Modery's blog, "her work has appeared in The Guardian, xoJane, AOL Travel, Austin Monthly, Austin Insider Mag, Spinner and Scoutmob." And it doesn't stop there. "Her blog was selected by Blogger as 'Blog of Note' in 2009 and she was named Austin's Blogger of the Year at the Austin Blogger Awards in 2010," reads Hipstercrite.com. Modery has also won awards for a film she wrote and co-produced.
    #13

    Tweet about a nice encounter shared by someone with a Hollywood celebrity at a neighbor's house.

    Storm_Ridr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your favourite drummer's favourite drummer. RIP professor.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Nicest Hollywood celebrities encounter, woman posing for a photo while hugging a man outdoors.

    Brassylassy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice... but I don't think fans should be hands-on with peeps they don't 'know'. It's disrespectful - unless they make the first move to hug/grab your hand/s.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #15

    Social media post about meeting kind Hollywood celebrities Joaquin Phoenix, Robert Patrick, and John Travolta on a movie set.

    criticaltreks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Modery has previously written about the harassment she endured in Hollywood. "I was offered the job of personal assistant at 20 years old. I felt lucky for the opportunity. A small-town nerd and lover of the Marx Brothers and David Lynch somehow made it to Hollywood," penned the former assistant.

    "Male chauvinism was a foreign concept to me, having been raised by a strong-willed single mother and ambitious grandmother. Maybe this upbringing was damaging, for I wasn’t prepared for Hollywood’s gender divide and rampant sexism."
    #16

    Social media post sharing a story about nice Hollywood celebrities met, highlighting gracious stage actors like Hugh Jackman.

    richard_j_wallace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Black and white image of a man in uniform with surprised expression, captioned "WELL GAH'LEE"; Nicest Hollywood celebrities mentioned.

    YouFlthyAnimal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Twitter post about meeting celebrities; Buscemi and Scott Wolf described as the nicest.

    bcmac725 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Modery goes on to detail some of the incidents she encountered, allegedly at the hands of some of the men she worked with in Hollywood. "Supervisor often talking to me about the size of my breasts," writes Modery. "He’d regularly ask another female employee to lift up her shirt and give him a show." She then goes on to say that "none of these occurrences fazed me at the time. It was Hollywood after all. That’s just the way it is..."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bored Panda asked Modery if she had any advice for Hollywood celebs when meeting ordinary people. "Gosh - I'm just a humble nobody, so I'm not sure they'd take my advice," Modery says. "But if I had to give one piece - be more like Jeff Goldblum."
    #19

    Celebrity kindness experience shared by user, revealing genuine interaction with Alfie Allen, showcasing Hollywood positivity.

    emily_vilain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Instagram comment by user rebeccaforstadt sharing a positive Hollywood celebrity encounter while working on wardrobe.

    rebeccaforstadt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Instagram comment sharing an encounter with a nice Hollywood celebrity on the set of Spinning Boris, detailing a surprising audition story.

    markwottonmakeup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST


    #22

    Social media post praising Hollywood celebrity Colin Mochrie as kind and genuine.

    suzemuse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He certainly seems like it from Whose LIne Is It Anyway. But then the whole lot of 'em seem like it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Instagram post praising nice Hollywood celebrities, Sharon Stone and Jamie Lee Curtis, as friendly and accommodating to journalists.

    fannjaymenblondie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Comment praising the niceness of Hollywood celebrities from "Supernatural."

    hufflehug5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    People chatting with a smile on a city street, showcasing a friendly celebrity encounter at night.

    7amzilton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw him at the Ahmet Ertegun tribute show in 2007. Nice guy. Naomi Campbell was there as well being a nightmare to everyone.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Tweet about meeting a nice Hollywood celebrity, Michael Cudlitz, who gave a signed photo to a veteran.

    jonnyc5150 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tweet sharing an encounter with a nice Hollywood celebrity in a grocery store.

    CelorilTinuviel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Backstage experience at BET Hip Hop honors revealing nice Hollywood celebrities like Michael Strahan and Kid Rock.

    jriggz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Tweet praising UFC fighters Chuck Liddell, Frank Mir, and manager Dana White as nice celebrities.

    stark081485_c Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A tweet praising Hollywood celebrity Tommy Emmanuel for his professionalism and kindness.

    PMusgrove62 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!