Except for the subreddit ' Not Interesting .' Created in May 2012, it has 1.1 million members who have learned to embrace the beauty of the unremarkable, sharing posts that are intentionally devoid of hype.

But in reality, a lot of the time it's the same regurgitated content designed to grab attention, with little substance behind the headline.

The internet is full of "breaking news" where "experts" reveal the "shocking truth" about that "one simple trick" that "will change your life."

#1 One Of My Legs Never Gets Sunburned Share icon

#2 My Dog Has A Condition Called “Homochromia” Where Both His Eyes Are The Same Color Share icon

#3 I Got Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend (I Don't Own A Bathtub) Share icon

#4 I Own A Bathtub (I Was Not Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend) Share icon

#5 I'm An American And I Tried To Name European Countries. Is This Good? Share icon

#6 My Mom Made A Cake Share icon

#7 I Dont Have A Bathtub And I Wasn't Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend Share icon

#8 I Got A Warning From The School Principal For Setting This As My Whatsapp Profile Picture (I'm An English Teacher) Share icon

#9 Heart Shaped Puddle That Was Not Well Received By R/Mildlyinteresting Share icon

#10 I Color My Last 5 Staples So I’m Never Caught Off Guard With An Empty Stapler Share icon

#11 I Just Tripped And Fell, Can Someone Help Me Up? Share icon

#12 Decided To Shave My Leg, Really Didn't Stop Share icon

#13 I Have A Very Straight Banana Share icon

#14 I Stacked 140 Tictacs Into This Container Designed For 100 Share icon

#15 To The Guy Who Fell Over I Got You Share icon

#16 My Microwave Asking For Sacrifices Share icon

#17 I Drew This Cow When I Was Sad Share icon

#18 This Is What A Human Hand Look Like Under The Microscope Share icon

#19 I'm Russian And My English Sucks💀 Share icon

#20 She Said No Share icon

#21 What Do You Call This In Your Country? Share icon

#22 I Made X-Ray Of My Pet Rat Today And Accidentally Discovered That There Is Skeleton Inside Of Me Share icon

#23 Got Bit By A Bat Taking Out The Trash Share icon

#24 Which Button You Pressing? Share icon

#25 I Eat A 5lb Bag Of Cherry Rings Per Week Share icon

#26 I Took My Husband To Buy Fabric With Me Share icon

#27 I Ranked Tiers Into Tiers Share icon

#28 2... Fucking... Hundred And 93 Awards Share icon

#29 My Friend Gifted Me A Bath. I Do Not Own A Bomb Share icon

#30 I Just Saved $2 Share icon

#31 My Question Was Removed Share icon

#32 I Accidentally Found A Legendary Monument Share icon

#33 I Rearranged My Desktop Share icon

#34 I Was Trying To Print This Picture On A 10x15cm Paper, But Messed Up The Proportions Share icon

#35 I Ripped A Paper In Half In Half In Half In Half In Half In Half… Share icon

#36 Ways Of Indicating "Yes" Without Typing "Yes" Share icon

#37 Ah Yes Share icon

#38 My Friends And I Can’t Solve This Mcdonald’s Spot The Difference Share icon

#39 I Didn’t Know This Was A Rule So I Will Allow You To See My Lamp Share icon

#40 Damn Share icon

#41 3 Years Ago, I Did This For No Particular Reason Share icon

#42 Saw This At IKEA Today Share icon

#43 Today I Noticed This Particular Packet Of Crisps Under High Surveillance. 🧐 Share icon

#44 I Put A Ps5 Controller And A Pen On A Blank Sheet Share icon

#45 I Get It… Share icon

#46 I Actually Have Zero Fingers Share icon

#47 Jake Paul Beat Up An Old Man Share icon

#48 I Hold My Cigarettes With Chopsticks So That My Fingers Don't Smell Share icon

#49 I Burnt My Finger For The Second Time, Now What? Share icon

#50 I Think My Phone's Broken Share icon

#51 My Not Boyfriend Doesn't Ever Wash Or Rinse His Tea Mug Share icon

#52 Which Cologne You Guys Think Smells Better On Me? Share icon

#53 What Shall I Name My Baby Based On His Scan Share icon

#54 Update: I Asked My Crush Out And She Said No Share icon

#55 I Found My Old iPhone 4s And Popped A New Battery In! Share icon

#56 The Picture Scrolls, In Order Share icon

#57 I (Un)intentionally Left My Phone In The Fridge For A Whole Month Share icon

#58 Every Problem Has A Solution.... Right? Share icon

#59 Purchased My Dream Car Share icon

#60 My Liver Is Working!! Share icon

#61 A Graph Showing My Age Throughout My Life Share icon

#62 I'm Eating A Churro And You're Not Share icon

#63 In 4th Grade I Stabbed Myself In The Hand With A Pencil. The Lead Drew Inside My Hand And Hasn’t Disappeared Since Share icon

#64 My Iq Is 7 Share icon

#65 I Told Google AI To Tell A Joke Share icon

#66 My Girlfriend Left Me For Her Job. She’ll Be Back At 8. What Do I Do Now? Share icon

#67 I Typed Nothing & People Were Generally Ok With It Share icon

#68 Peak Reddit Moment Share icon

#69 People At School Kept Throwing Money At Me Today (I Made £12.65) Share icon

#70 I Regret What I Did Share icon

#71 My Mum Eats Burritos Wrong Share icon

#72 Fell Asleep In The Shower. This Hurts Share icon

#73 My Mom Was Looking Through A Package I Had Ordered Share icon

#74 I Did Not Make Spaghetti Share icon

#75 I'm Going To Hang This In My Honse Share icon

#76 My Dog Has Homophobia🩵🧡 Share icon

#77 Random Girl On Train Said I Have Nice Hands Share icon

#78 Luckily I Didn't Hurt My Finger, But I Edited It And Colored It Red Share icon

#79 He Isn’t Bernie Share icon

#80 My Mexican Mom Doesn't Like That I'm Learning Japanese Instead Of Spanish Share icon

#81 When I Get Elected As Class President, Here Is My Plans For France Share icon

#82 Did This In My Stats Class Share icon

#83 What Have I Done Share icon

#84 I'm At My F*king Limit Share icon

#85 Good Camouflage Share icon

#86 Help Me And My Wife End A Debate. What Colour Are These Shorts? Share icon

#87 I Don’t Get It Who Is Winning Share icon

#88 I Sat In An Elevator For 8 Minutes Before Realizing I Didn't Press Any Buttons Share icon

#89 What I Consumed Today Share icon

#90 My Sock After Pulling A String For 5 Minutes Share icon

#91 Lactose Intolerant People Cannot Eat Cheese. I Am Not Lactose Intolerant So I Can Eat Cheese Share icon

#92 My Arm And Leg Skin Also Dont Match At All Share icon

#93 Here's A Reminder. You Were Once 17 Share icon

#94 Random Lady In My House Said I Have Baby Hands Share icon

#95 Breakfast At My College Share icon

#96 I Extracted The Ball From The Ball-Point Pen Share icon

#97 It Took Me 47 Years To Try McDonald's. It Was Alright Share icon

#98 I Have Cancer And You Probably Don't Share icon

#99 I Decided To Shave My Leg , Than Stopped Share icon

#100 I Have Oil And You Don't Share icon

#101 I Saw That On Commuter Train Share icon

#102 I Just Did This Share icon