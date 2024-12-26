103 Pics That Are Not That Interesting, But People Still Wanted To Share Them (New Pics)
The internet is full of "breaking news" where "experts" reveal the "shocking truth" about that "one simple trick" that "will change your life."
But in reality, a lot of the time it's the same regurgitated content designed to grab attention, with little substance behind the headline.
Except for the subreddit 'Not Interesting.' Created in May 2012, it has 1.1 million members who have learned to embrace the beauty of the unremarkable, sharing posts that are intentionally devoid of hype.
One Of My Legs Never Gets Sunburned
I'm scheduled for lower leg amputation January 7th. I have been anxious,nervous,etc-this made me snort laugh! Thank u for reminding me there can be humor anywhere. I personally,sincerely appreciated this☺️
My Dog Has A Condition Called “Homochromia” Where Both His Eyes Are The Same Color
I Got Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend (I Don't Own A Bathtub)
I Own A Bathtub (I Was Not Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend)
I'm An American And I Tried To Name European Countries. Is This Good?
My Mom Made A Cake
I Dont Have A Bathtub And I Wasn't Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend
I Got A Warning From The School Principal For Setting This As My Whatsapp Profile Picture (I'm An English Teacher)
Heart Shaped Puddle That Was Not Well Received By R/Mildlyinteresting
I Color My Last 5 Staples So I’m Never Caught Off Guard With An Empty Stapler
I Just Tripped And Fell, Can Someone Help Me Up?
Decided To Shave My Leg, Really Didn't Stop
I Have A Very Straight Banana
I'm more focused on the feet...why does bro stand completely turned out like that