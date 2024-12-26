ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is full of "breaking news" where "experts" reveal the "shocking truth" about that "one simple trick" that "will change your life."

But in reality, a lot of the time it's the same regurgitated content designed to grab attention, with little substance behind the headline.

Except for the subreddit 'Not Interesting.' Created in May 2012, it has 1.1 million members who have learned to embrace the beauty of the unremarkable, sharing posts that are intentionally devoid of hype.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

One Of My Legs Never Gets Sunburned

One Of My Legs Never Gets Sunburned

stalnoypirat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
snafu831_1 avatar
Barbara Simmers
Barbara Simmers
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm scheduled for lower leg amputation January 7th. I have been anxious,nervous,etc-this made me snort laugh! Thank u for reminding me there can be humor anywhere. I personally,sincerely appreciated this☺️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    My Dog Has A Condition Called “Homochromia” Where Both His Eyes Are The Same Color

    My Dog Has A Condition Called “Homochromia” Where Both His Eyes Are The Same Color

    mkvriscy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    I Got Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend (I Don't Own A Bathtub)

    I Got Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend (I Don't Own A Bathtub)

    lemonyoshii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    I Own A Bathtub (I Was Not Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend)

    I Own A Bathtub (I Was Not Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend)

    chewymammoth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    I'm An American And I Tried To Name European Countries. Is This Good?

    I'm An American And I Tried To Name European Countries. Is This Good?

    HooHoosierDaddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    My Mom Made A Cake

    My Mom Made A Cake

    AngelDGr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    I Dont Have A Bathtub And I Wasn't Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend

    I Dont Have A Bathtub And I Wasn't Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend

    st4rgirl_1111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    I Got A Warning From The School Principal For Setting This As My Whatsapp Profile Picture (I'm An English Teacher)

    I Got A Warning From The School Principal For Setting This As My Whatsapp Profile Picture (I'm An English Teacher)

    Appropriate_Mess2545 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Heart Shaped Puddle That Was Not Well Received By R/Mildlyinteresting

    Heart Shaped Puddle That Was Not Well Received By R/Mildlyinteresting

    crimson_dovah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    I Color My Last 5 Staples So I’m Never Caught Off Guard With An Empty Stapler

    I Color My Last 5 Staples So I’m Never Caught Off Guard With An Empty Stapler

    Aggressive-Emu5358 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Just Tripped And Fell, Can Someone Help Me Up?

    I Just Tripped And Fell, Can Someone Help Me Up?

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Decided To Shave My Leg, Really Didn't Stop

    Decided To Shave My Leg, Really Didn't Stop

    Ju5t_50m3_Guy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Have A Very Straight Banana

    I Have A Very Straight Banana

    Panda_Girl_19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm more focused on the feet...why does bro stand completely turned out like that

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    I Stacked 140 Tictacs Into This Container Designed For 100

    I Stacked 140 Tictacs Into This Container Designed For 100

    IWantToOwnTheSun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    To The Guy Who Fell Over I Got You

    To The Guy Who Fell Over I Got You

    MrNightmare23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    My Microwave Asking For Sacrifices

    My Microwave Asking For Sacrifices

    Ok_Monk6370 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Drew This Cow When I Was Sad

    I Drew This Cow When I Was Sad

    igohereifimshy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    This Is What A Human Hand Look Like Under The Microscope

    This Is What A Human Hand Look Like Under The Microscope

    Veer_SSR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    I'm Russian And My English Sucks💀

    I'm Russian And My English Sucks💀

    Legitimate-Day9795 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    She Said No

    She Said No

    Abject-Flatworm-474 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    What Do You Call This In Your Country?

    What Do You Call This In Your Country?

    Virinas-code Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    I Made X-Ray Of My Pet Rat Today And Accidentally Discovered That There Is Skeleton Inside Of Me

    I Made X-Ray Of My Pet Rat Today And Accidentally Discovered That There Is Skeleton Inside Of Me

    claymixer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Got Bit By A Bat Taking Out The Trash

    Got Bit By A Bat Taking Out The Trash

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Which Button You Pressing?

    Which Button You Pressing?

    AbsoluteCTB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I Eat A 5lb Bag Of Cherry Rings Per Week

    I Eat A 5lb Bag Of Cherry Rings Per Week

    winkysteiner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I Took My Husband To Buy Fabric With Me

    I Took My Husband To Buy Fabric With Me

    SatanicKitten69420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    I Ranked Tiers Into Tiers

    I Ranked Tiers Into Tiers

    pbjames23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    2... Fucking... Hundred And 93 Awards

    2... Fucking... Hundred And 93 Awards

    Background_Onion_893 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    My Friend Gifted Me A Bath. I Do Not Own A Bomb

    My Friend Gifted Me A Bath. I Do Not Own A Bomb

    Freya2022A Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    I Just Saved $2

    I Just Saved $2

    Rentegro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    My Question Was Removed

    My Question Was Removed

    Nintendofan9977 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I Accidentally Found A Legendary Monument

    I Accidentally Found A Legendary Monument

    SuperPhoneGuyIdk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #33

    I Rearranged My Desktop

    I Rearranged My Desktop

    autistic-terrorist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I Was Trying To Print This Picture On A 10x15cm Paper, But Messed Up The Proportions

    I Was Trying To Print This Picture On A 10x15cm Paper, But Messed Up The Proportions

    caramba-marimba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Ripped A Paper In Half In Half In Half In Half In Half In Half…

    I Ripped A Paper In Half In Half In Half In Half In Half In Half…

    Zexceed_9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Ways Of Indicating "Yes" Without Typing "Yes"

    Ways Of Indicating "Yes" Without Typing "Yes"

    Miecza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Ah Yes

    Ah Yes

    kitkat27777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    My Friends And I Can’t Solve This Mcdonald’s Spot The Difference

    My Friends And I Can’t Solve This Mcdonald’s Spot The Difference

    noodlefaceiscool Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Didn’t Know This Was A Rule So I Will Allow You To See My Lamp

    I Didn’t Know This Was A Rule So I Will Allow You To See My Lamp

    GreatTapeEater Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Damn

    Damn

    PaxSims Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    3 Years Ago, I Did This For No Particular Reason

    3 Years Ago, I Did This For No Particular Reason

    AnkokunoMasaki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Saw This At IKEA Today

    Saw This At IKEA Today

    Swimming-Purchase-88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Today I Noticed This Particular Packet Of Crisps Under High Surveillance. 🧐

    Today I Noticed This Particular Packet Of Crisps Under High Surveillance. 🧐

    AkaiHidan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    I Put A Ps5 Controller And A Pen On A Blank Sheet

    I Put A Ps5 Controller And A Pen On A Blank Sheet

    Thomax99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    I Get It…

    I Get It…

    SixViking Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    I Actually Have Zero Fingers

    I Actually Have Zero Fingers

    2TPW2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Jake Paul Beat Up An Old Man

    Jake Paul Beat Up An Old Man

    ShooLug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Hold My Cigarettes With Chopsticks So That My Fingers Don't Smell

    I Hold My Cigarettes With Chopsticks So That My Fingers Don't Smell

    peko_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #49

    I Burnt My Finger For The Second Time, Now What?

    I Burnt My Finger For The Second Time, Now What?

    AmOya4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    I Think My Phone's Broken

    I Think My Phone's Broken

    mlemvodich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    My Not Boyfriend Doesn't Ever Wash Or Rinse His Tea Mug

    My Not Boyfriend Doesn't Ever Wash Or Rinse His Tea Mug

    RedditRay18 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dew avatar
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it black mold? Doesn't look like a tea stain to me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Which Cologne You Guys Think Smells Better On Me?

    Which Cologne You Guys Think Smells Better On Me?

    UpsidedownFurnace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    What Shall I Name My Baby Based On His Scan

    What Shall I Name My Baby Based On His Scan

    Sad_Cow_577 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Update: I Asked My Crush Out And She Said No

    Update: I Asked My Crush Out And She Said No

    Miecza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    I Found My Old iPhone 4s And Popped A New Battery In!

    I Found My Old iPhone 4s And Popped A New Battery In!

    The_Doge_Coin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    The Picture Scrolls, In Order

    The Picture Scrolls, In Order

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    I (Un)intentionally Left My Phone In The Fridge For A Whole Month

    I (Un)intentionally Left My Phone In The Fridge For A Whole Month

    FarEast_Frez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Every Problem Has A Solution.... Right?

    Every Problem Has A Solution.... Right?

    Ezgod_Two_Three Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Purchased My Dream Car

    Purchased My Dream Car

    Line-Life Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Liver Is Working!!

    My Liver Is Working!!

    crimson_dovah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    A Graph Showing My Age Throughout My Life

    A Graph Showing My Age Throughout My Life

    Favouiteless Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    I'm Eating A Churro And You're Not

    I'm Eating A Churro And You're Not

    goldfish1902 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    In 4th Grade I Stabbed Myself In The Hand With A Pencil. The Lead Drew Inside My Hand And Hasn’t Disappeared Since

    In 4th Grade I Stabbed Myself In The Hand With A Pencil. The Lead Drew Inside My Hand And Hasn’t Disappeared Since

    blushyyguyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    My Iq Is 7

    My Iq Is 7

    espresso506 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    I Told Google AI To Tell A Joke

    I Told Google AI To Tell A Joke

    divyan3hu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    My Girlfriend Left Me For Her Job. She’ll Be Back At 8. What Do I Do Now?

    My Girlfriend Left Me For Her Job. She’ll Be Back At 8. What Do I Do Now?

    ReadyOutcome2072 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    I Typed Nothing & People Were Generally Ok With It

    I Typed Nothing & People Were Generally Ok With It

    -69hp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Peak Reddit Moment

    Peak Reddit Moment

    imaheshno1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    People At School Kept Throwing Money At Me Today (I Made £12.65)

    People At School Kept Throwing Money At Me Today (I Made £12.65)

    Roadkillgoblin_2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    I Regret What I Did

    I Regret What I Did

    PerryPLatypuso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    My Mum Eats Burritos Wrong

    My Mum Eats Burritos Wrong

    cactus_collective Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Fell Asleep In The Shower. This Hurts

    Fell Asleep In The Shower. This Hurts

    Dyson_Gimix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    My Mom Was Looking Through A Package I Had Ordered

    My Mom Was Looking Through A Package I Had Ordered

    some-R6-siege-fan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Did Not Make Spaghetti

    I Did Not Make Spaghetti

    bouchandre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    I'm Going To Hang This In My Honse

    I'm Going To Hang This In My Honse

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    My Dog Has Homophobia🩵🧡

    My Dog Has Homophobia🩵🧡

    Lyn10Gaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Random Girl On Train Said I Have Nice Hands

    Random Girl On Train Said I Have Nice Hands

    dragoarora123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    Luckily I Didn't Hurt My Finger, But I Edited It And Colored It Red

    Luckily I Didn't Hurt My Finger, But I Edited It And Colored It Red

    SenseiMax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    He Isn’t Bernie

    He Isn’t Bernie

    MrAlek360 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    My Mexican Mom Doesn't Like That I'm Learning Japanese Instead Of Spanish

    My Mexican Mom Doesn't Like That I'm Learning Japanese Instead Of Spanish

    DataSittingAlone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    When I Get Elected As Class President, Here Is My Plans For France

    When I Get Elected As Class President, Here Is My Plans For France

    crimson_dovah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Did This In My Stats Class

    Did This In My Stats Class

    Candy_Cuber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    What Have I Done

    What Have I Done

    FilFoxFil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    I'm At My F*king Limit

    I'm At My F*king Limit

    jujutresque Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    Good Camouflage

    Good Camouflage

    Due-Dimension-931 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Help Me And My Wife End A Debate. What Colour Are These Shorts?

    Help Me And My Wife End A Debate. What Colour Are These Shorts?

    a_fat_sloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    I Don’t Get It Who Is Winning

    I Don’t Get It Who Is Winning

    Bageutte_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    I Sat In An Elevator For 8 Minutes Before Realizing I Didn't Press Any Buttons

    I Sat In An Elevator For 8 Minutes Before Realizing I Didn't Press Any Buttons

    N-o_O-ne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    What I Consumed Today

    What I Consumed Today

    Hydrocake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    My Sock After Pulling A String For 5 Minutes

    My Sock After Pulling A String For 5 Minutes

    Kutaun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Lactose Intolerant People Cannot Eat Cheese. I Am Not Lactose Intolerant So I Can Eat Cheese

    Lactose Intolerant People Cannot Eat Cheese. I Am Not Lactose Intolerant So I Can Eat Cheese

    BlackSkull83 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    My Arm And Leg Skin Also Dont Match At All

    My Arm And Leg Skin Also Dont Match At All

    TenebriRS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Here's A Reminder. You Were Once 17

    Here's A Reminder. You Were Once 17

    Tall_Leopard_461 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Random Lady In My House Said I Have Baby Hands

    Random Lady In My House Said I Have Baby Hands

    officlyhonester Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Breakfast At My College

    Breakfast At My College

    Fraud_D_Hawk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    I Extracted The Ball From The Ball-Point Pen

    I Extracted The Ball From The Ball-Point Pen

    Natchos09 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    It Took Me 47 Years To Try McDonald's. It Was Alright

    It Took Me 47 Years To Try McDonald's. It Was Alright

    Januszek_Zajaczek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    I Have Cancer And You Probably Don't

    I Have Cancer And You Probably Don't

    Ok_Machine_36 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #99

    I Decided To Shave My Leg , Than Stopped

    I Decided To Shave My Leg , Than Stopped

    Jaded-Writer7712 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    I Have Oil And You Don't

    I Have Oil And You Don't

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    I Saw That On Commuter Train

    I Saw That On Commuter Train

    Legitimate-Day9795 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    I Just Did This

    I Just Did This

    Available-Hat1640 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Just Learned Letter "O" Is Squishable: O0o0o0o0o

    Just Learned Letter "O" Is Squishable: O0o0o0o0o

    Alternative_Water_81 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!