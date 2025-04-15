ADVERTISEMENT

No generation has it easy, but being a millennial comes with what seems like more challenges than normal. It sometimes feels like you’re living in a never-ending series of global crises while also wondering how to save up for a home while affording groceries. It’s no wonder then why so many people turn to nostalgic content as a distraction.

The ‘Millennial Misery’ Instagram account shares some incredibly relatable and funny memes that you’ll probably enjoy if you’re a member of Generation Y. We’ve picked out the most nostalgic and fun of the bunch to share with you. Scroll down to take a peek!

More info: Instagram | Linktree | MillennialMisery.com