ADVERTISEMENT

No generation has it easy, but being a millennial comes with what seems like more challenges than normal. It sometimes feels like you’re living in a never-ending series of global crises while also wondering how to save up for a home while affording groceries. It’s no wonder then why so many people turn to nostalgic content as a distraction.

The ‘Millennial Misery’ Instagram account shares some incredibly relatable and funny memes that you’ll probably enjoy if you’re a member of Generation Y. We’ve picked out the most nostalgic and fun of the bunch to share with you. Scroll down to take a peek!

More info: Instagram | Linktree | MillennialMisery.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two people with emo hairstyles sitting on a bench, captioned humorously as "great grandparents" in a millennial meme.

millennial_misery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Millennial meme about being mistaken for an adult due to age, with humorous text on a social media post.

    ThatBrenna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Millennial misery meme about computers once being a school subject.

    TheRealChanee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Millennials fundamentally have a close relationship with technology. Born between 1981 and 1996, the members of Generation Y (aka Gen Y) are the first to be born into a truly digital world.

    Investopedia notes that they’re digital natives, as tech has been a part of their everyday lives. Just one example is the fact that millennials check their phones an estimated 150 times a day.
    #4

    Millennial Misery meme about finding comfort in 90s one-hit wonders instead of therapy, shared by a user on Instagram.

    lmegordon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Teen uses payphone reflection for selfie, capturing millennial nostalgia humor.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Millennial Misery meme text: "This la vida is getting a little too loca if you ask me" on a plain white background.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some researchers argue that millennials should be defined to include people born in 1980 or even 2004. But most commonly, anyone born before 1981 is labeled as Generation X (Gen X), while those born after 1996 are part of Generation Z (Gen Z, whose members are colloquially called Zoomers). Those born right on the cusp between Gen Y and Gen Z are sometimes referred to as millennials, and they might sometimes find it hard to tell which generation they truly belong to.
    #7

    Colorful bottles filled with sand layers resemble vibrant memes humor, captioned with a fun afterlife request.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Millennial meme about Gen Z missing out on the fear of not drinking enough milk, captured in a humorous tweet format.

    benmekler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    A tall pine tree planted 30 years ago from a McDonald's Earth Day seedling, now towering over a house, symbolizes millennial nostalgia.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We got them every Earth Day in Elementary school. I'd always plant mine, and at some point in time it would always get ran over when mowing XD

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Investopedia notes that millennials are typically more progressive and less religious. In the US, they are the biggest generation in terms of numbers. Unfortunately, due to the wealth gap, members of Gen Y start off with less household income. Millennials are also burdened by huge amounts of student loan debt. The upside? They are incredibly energetic, typically follow their career or leisure ambitions, and embrace travel.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    "Millennial Misery meme about memorizing phone numbers and driving directions, highlighting pre-digital independence."

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man in a yellow shirt with colorful toy sandals; a comedic reference to Millennial Misery.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Child's humorous take on "Stop, Drop and Roll" from Millennial Misery, ending with song lyrics instead of safety advice.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    According to Statista, millennials are “quickly becoming the world’s most active group of consumers.” Naturally, this means that lots of companies focus their marketing campaigns and the media they produce to target Gen Y. Broadly speaking, millennials are major consumers of tech products, especially smartphones, tablets, computers, and gaming consoles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As more members of Gen Y continue working their way up their career ladder, they become an ever more important part of the economy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Millennial Misery meme of shoes tied to a board, humorously referencing DC, Etnies, Osiris, Vans style nostalgia.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Millennial Misery meme showing a woman with humorous background filters.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon character struggles to send a text without adding "lol" at the end, representing millennial meme humor.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    ‘Millennial Misery’ first found its way on Instagram in mid-2021. In the several years since it was created, the account has grown by leaps and bounds.

    Currently, a whopping 1.7 million people follow it on social networks for the freshest content. Though the memes are geared mainly toward millennials, aka Generation Y (hi!), everyone can enjoy the nostalgia and humor.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Text meme on millennial misery with a wish to return to the 1999/2000s.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Millennial misery meme about childhood nostalgia and pre-streaming era movies on tapes.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Millennial Misery meme comparing iced coffees in school to smuggling vodka in water bottles.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Water bottles? We still had our Flintstone thermos bottles.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    The ‘Millennial Misery’ account is part of a wider network run by the founder of the project, Jamie Jackson—aka the Chief Meme Officer. She also runs the popular Humorous Resources account and has recently created Parody Parenting, too.

    “My goal is to create a safe place for work professionals to commiserate about their corporate lives, millennials to submerge themselves in nostalgia, and HR professionals to escape from the ridiculousness of HR,” Jackson writes on her website.
    #19

    Millennial Misery meme of a woman using a computer, captioned about changing MySpace top friends after a school fight.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Millennial Misery meme about the nostalgic experience of burning CDs for the last time without realizing it.

    dougboneparth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Modern girl fashion vs. nostalgic childhood outfits in a humorous millennial meme comparison.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Previously, Bored Panda reached out to the creator of the ‘Millennial Misery’ project, Jackson, to hear all about its history and the inspiration behind it. “I created a corporate meme page called @Humorous_Resources first, but being an elder millennial myself, I had nostalgia content I wanted to create and share,” she said.
    #22

    Millennial meme humorously miscalculates years from 1970 to 2021, illustrating distorted perception of time passage.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Nokia 3310 meme with protective cover joke from Millennial Misery Instagram.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Toy set with red claws and lipstick against a humorous backdrop. Millennial misery vibes.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandparents gave me one of these when I was 17, lol

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    “Millennials have really experienced some pretty wildlife events growing up, and we could all use a little humor to survive the trauma,” Jackson told us during an earlier interview. She was also kind enough to share what sets millennial humor and life apart from other generations.

    “We (millennials) love to make fun of ourselves. From our fashion to our lack of money to afford a home from all the avocado toast we eat! Millennials have received blame for [destroying] so many things from department stores to the doorbell—I love joking about the idiocrasy of it all.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Abandoned Pizza Hut being reopened as Pizza Hut, with humorous text about nature healing. Millennial misery meme.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Millennial misery meme showing transition from a poster-covered teenage room to a sophisticated gallery wall.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Millennial misery meme about a song from youth being used in a Crohn's disease commercial.

    gullyvuhr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jackson noted that millennials “love to submerge themselves” in nostalgia. “I believe it makes us feel safe like we are kids again. It’s not about your political stance, religion, or race—it’s about remembering the innocence of our childhood,” she shared her thoughts about reminiscing about the past.
    #28

    Millennial Misery meme showing dramatic house price increase from 1999 to 2023 in a humorous way.

    ohJuliatweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Text meme from 'Millennial Misery' about latchkey kids, humorously describing unsupervised childhood moments at home.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Text meme about millennials and disposable cameras, humorously referencing learning from experience.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of these awesome memes did you enjoy the most? Which posts did you forward to your friends because they were just so relatable, dear Pandas? Are you from Gen Y or a different generation entirely? What do you personally believe are the biggest signs that someone’s a millennial? We’d love to hear what you think!
    #31

    Confused woman meme from Millennial Misery, reacting to late dinner reservations.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Millennial Misery meme: A flip phone's screen shows a slow internet connection, costing money, highlighting past tech struggles.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Millennial misery meme featuring school lunch with pizza and chocolate milk at 11am.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Four pairs of shoes in different styles, highlighting millennial humor from the Millennial Misery Instagram account.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Millennial Misery meme about coworkers nominating for "What Not to Wear" show in the early 2000s.

    1followernodad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Behind-the-scenes green screen setup for The Matrix with actors leaning, humorously capturing Millennial Misery memes.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Older man with a shovel in a meme from Millennial Misery Instagram, caption about age and acting roles.

    MikeDrucker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Millennial Misery meme about explaining to parents that people under 40 have low expectations for good things happening.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Millennial Misery meme showing frozen orange juice being poured from a can into a pitcher.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Millennial Misery meme about buying a house in 2007 instead of dancing to Soulja Boy.

    Hnzdz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Millennial humor tweet about GIFs being a generational birthright.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Millennial Misery meme about relating to existentially humorous accounts on social media.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Millennial Misery meme of cartoon character with glasses, wearing a hat, looking grumpy in response to a caption about turning 30.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Text post about sending funny links, typical 'Millennial Misery' humor.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Person wearing colorful plaid shorts, representing millennial nostalgia meme from Instagram.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Millennial meme featuring a person in a pink costume with exaggerated grin, holding eyeballs in a living room.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Professor reacts to a student's humorous email about using 1990s sources, highlighting millennial misery in academic settings.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Millennial Misery meme about corporate emos listening to high school music on their way to work.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Kid with VR headset vs. old tube system reflects Millennial Misery humor on changing tech obsessions.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Millennial Misery meme about helping both parents and kids use a printer.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Millennial Misery meme about aging, caption reads: "And just like that you go from being hot to 'looking good for your age'."

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Millennial misery meme about fixing the brain like a Nintendo 64 by blowing on it, featuring a tweet from gon.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Millennial Misery meme of a vintage KMart electric carving knife with floral design and attached cord.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    "Funny meme about a millennial dressing as a 'Former Gifted Child' for Halloween, captioned with witty self-reflection."

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Millennial Misery meme with toast and cinnamon sugar, captioned "Only the real ones understand."

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Millennial Misery meme with text: "When adults used to say 'you gone see one day.' I’m seeing."

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Child in creative Halloween costume pulling a toy horse on a leash, showcasing millennial humor.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Millennial Misery meme with a Linkin Park reference and humorous comment on the setting's resemblance to a fantasy universe.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Millennial Misery meme text reads, "we're living in increasingly unfergalicious times," by mountbellyache.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Millennial Misery meme: Ariel doll with various outfits, capturing 2000s nostalgia.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Millennial Misery meme of Troy Bolton stressing over singing vs. basketball.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Millennial Misery meme with a young woman from 2005 and humorous personal facts listed beside her.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Elderly woman and album cover nurse comparison from Millennial Misery memes.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Person in a plaid shirt and bucket hat holding popsicle stick fence, referencing a '90s meme, with text about generational humor.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Millennial Misery meme about using cryptic emo lyrics as captions after a minor annoyance.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Millennial Misery meme about adulthood and sleepiness, featuring a humorous tweet by MisterD.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Child in blue tracksuit mimicking a search, captioned with a Destiny’s Child lyric for millennial meme humor.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Millennial Misery meme featuring star tattoos common in the 2000s, highlighting nostalgic trends.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #69

    Millennial Misery meme about planning a girls' night in your 40s; highlights cheese, attire, cleaning, and early departure.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Vintage stereo system with glass door evokes nostalgia, humor from Millennial Misery memes.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Millennial Misery meme text about canceling plans due to needing sleep.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Millennial misery meme featuring a collage of popular 2000s breath mint brands.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Millennial Misery meme featuring lollipops with text about their enduring popularity despite minimal marketing.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Women with Snapchat flower crown filter, capturing the essence of millennial misery meme humor.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Young girl with earbuds, holding an iPod, captioned with a nostalgic throwback from Millennial Misery.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Text meme about having bad days due to lack of morning motivation, from Millennial Misery Instagram account.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes me so glad I'm in my 50s, simply because I went to school when I learned proper grammar. I had to study this for almost a minute to figure out what the hëll it said.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #77

    Millennial Misery meme showing a retro robotic dog, captioned with nostalgia for early futuristic tech.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Text meme questioning why "boom shakalaka" was used, featured on Millennial Misery's Instagram.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #79

    Millennial Misery meme about mixed CDs, featuring bands like Limp Bizkit, NSYNC, and Blink 182.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Millennial Misery meme referencing Jordan Catalano with a humorous comment about needing calcium supplements.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Salt N Pepa-themed salt and pepper shakers from Millennial Misery featuring vibrant graphics on a wooden table.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Tweet by Simon Holland reminiscing about 90s Christmas and Old Navy polar fleece happiness, capturing millennial misery humor.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Jacket with cat design from Millennial Misery memes, both worn and on a surface, humorously captioned about schoolyard fights.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Millennial Misery meme showing a humorous cocktail menu inspired by nostalgia, titled "Drinkelodeon."

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Millennial Misery meme featuring Marv from Home Alone with a shocked expression.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Millennial misery meme comparing Gen Z's early 2000s hairstyle trends with various zig-zag parts.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Young girl at a vintage computer creating an email, embodying millennial misery humor with an amused expression.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Millennial Misery meme showcasing various denim hats with humorous flower decorations.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    2000s mom starter pack meme with striped hair, patchwork purse, SUV, and acrylic nails. Millennial Misery humor.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Millennial Misery meme with humorous text about using "LOL" as emotional support in conversations.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Millennial misery meme featuring a nostalgic tour of old Blockbusters and Sears locations.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    Millennial misery meme about double texting and logging in for attention from a crush.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Funny millennial meme showing quirky toy characters from a kids movie, sparking humorous realization.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Vintage car stereo meme highlighting millennial nostalgia with the caption about its 2002 popularity.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Millennial misery meme about middle school nostalgia and TikTok influences, featuring a humorous tweet.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    Millennial Misery meme about a unique group called the "Bridge" highlighting overlooked Millennials, shared by @coolurbanhippie.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Millennial Misery meme joking about TikTok and America's relationship comparing it to Sammi and Ronnie.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Man smiling at the camera with text about internet understanding; meme from Millennial Misery.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can he come back and save us from the modern nightmare social media has become?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #99

    Graph showing declining trends in adult milestones for millennials from 1983 to 2023.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #100

    Millennial Misery meme with a tweet about Julia Stiles dancing on a table, referencing Heath Ledger's surprised reaction.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Child using colorful privacy folders for a test, highlighting millennial misery nostalgia.

    millennial_misery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!