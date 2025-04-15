101 Hilarious Memes From The ‘Millennial Misery’ Instagram Account (New Pics)
No generation has it easy, but being a millennial comes with what seems like more challenges than normal. It sometimes feels like you’re living in a never-ending series of global crises while also wondering how to save up for a home while affording groceries. It’s no wonder then why so many people turn to nostalgic content as a distraction.
The ‘Millennial Misery’ Instagram account shares some incredibly relatable and funny memes that you’ll probably enjoy if you’re a member of Generation Y. We’ve picked out the most nostalgic and fun of the bunch to share with you. Scroll down to take a peek!
Millennials fundamentally have a close relationship with technology. Born between 1981 and 1996, the members of Generation Y (aka Gen Y) are the first to be born into a truly digital world.
Investopedia notes that they’re digital natives, as tech has been a part of their everyday lives. Just one example is the fact that millennials check their phones an estimated 150 times a day.
Some researchers argue that millennials should be defined to include people born in 1980 or even 2004. But most commonly, anyone born before 1981 is labeled as Generation X (Gen X), while those born after 1996 are part of Generation Z (Gen Z, whose members are colloquially called Zoomers). Those born right on the cusp between Gen Y and Gen Z are sometimes referred to as millennials, and they might sometimes find it hard to tell which generation they truly belong to.
Investopedia notes that millennials are typically more progressive and less religious. In the US, they are the biggest generation in terms of numbers. Unfortunately, due to the wealth gap, members of Gen Y start off with less household income. Millennials are also burdened by huge amounts of student loan debt. The upside? They are incredibly energetic, typically follow their career or leisure ambitions, and embrace travel.
According to Statista, millennials are “quickly becoming the world’s most active group of consumers.” Naturally, this means that lots of companies focus their marketing campaigns and the media they produce to target Gen Y. Broadly speaking, millennials are major consumers of tech products, especially smartphones, tablets, computers, and gaming consoles.
As more members of Gen Y continue working their way up their career ladder, they become an ever more important part of the economy.
‘Millennial Misery’ first found its way on Instagram in mid-2021. In the several years since it was created, the account has grown by leaps and bounds.
Currently, a whopping 1.7 million people follow it on social networks for the freshest content. Though the memes are geared mainly toward millennials, aka Generation Y (hi!), everyone can enjoy the nostalgia and humor.
The ‘Millennial Misery’ account is part of a wider network run by the founder of the project, Jamie Jackson—aka the Chief Meme Officer. She also runs the popular Humorous Resources account and has recently created Parody Parenting, too.
“My goal is to create a safe place for work professionals to commiserate about their corporate lives, millennials to submerge themselves in nostalgia, and HR professionals to escape from the ridiculousness of HR,” Jackson writes on her website.
Previously, Bored Panda reached out to the creator of the ‘Millennial Misery’ project, Jackson, to hear all about its history and the inspiration behind it. “I created a corporate meme page called @Humorous_Resources first, but being an elder millennial myself, I had nostalgia content I wanted to create and share,” she said.
“Millennials have really experienced some pretty wildlife events growing up, and we could all use a little humor to survive the trauma,” Jackson told us during an earlier interview. She was also kind enough to share what sets millennial humor and life apart from other generations.
“We (millennials) love to make fun of ourselves. From our fashion to our lack of money to afford a home from all the avocado toast we eat! Millennials have received blame for [destroying] so many things from department stores to the doorbell—I love joking about the idiocrasy of it all.”
Jackson noted that millennials “love to submerge themselves” in nostalgia. “I believe it makes us feel safe like we are kids again. It’s not about your political stance, religion, or race—it’s about remembering the innocence of our childhood,” she shared her thoughts about reminiscing about the past.
Which of these awesome memes did you enjoy the most? Which posts did you forward to your friends because they were just so relatable, dear Pandas? Are you from Gen Y or a different generation entirely? What do you personally believe are the biggest signs that someone’s a millennial? We’d love to hear what you think!
