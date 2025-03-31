ADVERTISEMENT

Baking is easy, a guy once told me, you just follow the recipe. Well, I could say the same about life, Andrew. After all, my soufflé falling apart is nothing compared to your marriage.

But there's a Facebook group that disagrees. Titled "That's It, I'm Cake Shaming," it has people sharing pictures of the worst atrocities they've seen at birthday parties, work anniversaries, weddings, and beyond.

Continue scrolling to check out the Frankensteins, and don't worry if you spot any that you’d still secretly eat — I definitely did.

