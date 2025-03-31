ADVERTISEMENT

Baking is easy, a guy once told me, you just follow the recipe. Well, I could say the same about life, Andrew. After all, my soufflé falling apart is nothing compared to your marriage.

But there's a Facebook group that disagrees. Titled "That's It, I'm Cake Shaming," it has people sharing pictures of the worst atrocities they've seen at birthday parties, work anniversaries, weddings, and beyond.

Continue scrolling to check out the Frankensteins, and don't worry if you spot any that you’d still secretly eat — I definitely did.

More info: Facebook

#1

Found This 😅 It Would Be Something I Would Totally Do Probably Make The Cake Out Of Dog Food 🤭

Funny baking fail with a cake designed to mimic incriminating text messages causing laughter online.

    #2

    Looks Like Poor Chip Had A Stroke

    Cake resembling an animated character with a whimsical expression on a purple base. Baking fail showcased humorously.

    #3

    Oh. Oh My

    Cake resembling a can of beans, with icing and spilling baked beans on top, showcasing a funny baking fail.

    #4

    Nightmare Fuel Right Here

    A funny baking fail cake shaped like a train and a worm on a kitchen counter.

    #5

    A Cake From A Local Baker. Normally, Her Cakes Are So Well Done!

    Bat-themed cake with shiny black frosting in a kitchen, representing a humorous baking fail.

    #6

    Finally Stumbled Upon Something To Share Here 🥲😅

    Funny baking fail: a colorful dog-themed birthday cake with misshaped features and a number 2 candle.

    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bet this kid has inexplicable sleepless nights for the rest of their life from the day of the party.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    I Love This One And Hate It At The Same Time

    Baking fail cake with green eyes and cherry top, decorated with mint icing swirls.

    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hey kids, Grandpa's missing a few essentials, but at least we have cake."

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    The Likeliness Is Uncanny

    Funny baking fail cake with a pink face and yarn hair resembling a person, surrounded by decorative elements.

    #9

    My Mom Ordered And Paid For It But When She Got To The House And Looked At It, We All Quickly Realized That This Was Not The Sentiment We Were Hoping To Celebrate. Happy Mothday To All You Moths Out There

    Cake with "Happy Mothday Day!" written, surrounded by colorful frosting flowers. A funny baking fail moment.

    #10

    Wha… What Is This Supposed To Be?!

    Unusual cake design with hair-like frosting, resembling a humorous baking fail, set against a dark backdrop.

    #11

    Who S**t On The Cake

    Messy chocolate frosting on a two-tier cake labeled $1,234. Baking fail captured in a humorous moment.

    #12

    Hmmmmm

    Spider-themed cake with baking fails, showing a figure and smeared icing in blue and red colors.

    #13

    This Was Her Last Custom Order Cake Of 2023 And Lets Hope Forever!

    Cake shaped like a hand dunking a basketball, showcasing a funny baking fail.

    #14

    Apparently This Is Not A Joke

    Baking fail: Lumpy spider cake with candy eyes and red licorice legs on a countertop with baking tools.

    #15

    Oh No 😬 A Coworker Of Mine Made This For Her Sister's Wedding

    Wedding cake fail with caramel drizzle, decorated with flowers and a "Mr & Mrs" topper in a kitchen setting.

    #16

    I Hope It's Also Your Last

    Funny baking fail: unevenly decorated tiered cake with colorful icing, surrounded by chocolate animal shapes.

    #17

    Hmmmmm

    Creative baking fail cake with colorful decorations and balloons, humorously depicting a spa theme.

    #18

    Sorry This Made Me Giggle

    Birthday cake with icing creatures on top, featuring text "Happy 5th Birthday Glenn," showcasing funny baking fails.

    #19

    I Think This Cake Has Seen Some Things

    Cake showcasing a funny baking fail with a fondant figure in a pink outfit on a pastel-colored cake.

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    question: is there a stick in the middle for stability? it would explain her look

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    I Feel Like It’ll Look The Same Way Coming Out

    KFC bucket cake on left vs. failed attempt on right with awkward chicken drumsticks, highlighting funny baking fails.

    #21

    I Mean It's Never Too Late To Uninvite Someone To Your Wedding, A Mum Is No Exception

    Tall, uneven wedding cake with rough edges on a table, showcasing a funny baking fail.

    janembull avatar
    MonsterMum
    MonsterMum
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the thought that counts, maybe the giver thought m**h would help?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Spotted In The Wild On My Facebook Feed This Morning🫠🥵 I Have So. Many. Questions

    Colorful layered cake topped with candles and chocolate, showcasing a funny baking fail.

    #23

    Terrifying!!

    Funny baking fail cake with a face, featuring chocolate icing and unique decorations on a glass platter.

    #24

    From A Professional Bakery

    Funny baking fail featuring a yellow cake with a whimsical, cartoonish design.

    evelynmraz avatar
    Evo
    Evo
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    playing fast and loose on the word professional

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Happy St Patrick's Day From These Hideous Bastard

    St. Patrick's Day cake fail with green icing and "Feeling Lucky?" written messily, surrounded by leprechaun decorations.

    #26

    You Think Anyone’s Bought One Yet?

    Baking fail cake with pink frosting, colorful candies, and paper butterflies, priced at $30.

    #27

    Hmmmmm

    Funny baking fail: a PS5 controller cake with uneven icing and decorations.

    #28

    Tapeworms? Caramelized Onions?? Who Knows???

    Purple cake with uneven icing, part of a funny baking fails collection in a fridge setting.

    #29

    Honestly The Cake Looks Good But That Topper

    Blue space-themed cake with rocket and astronaut topper, showcasing a funny baking fail.

    #30

    My Cousin Posted This

    Funny baking fail cake with a cartoonish character drawn on top, part of humorous cake shaming posts.

    #31

    Found This On My Local Marketplace

    Colorful character cake baking fail with text "Happy Birthday Marcus" in red icing, slightly messy decoration.

    #32

    Found In The Wild

    Baking fails: cupcakes shaped like a football and an owl, displayed on a yellow and blue background.

    acsdp86 avatar
    Amy Smith
    Amy Smith
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shame the bottom football/intestines let it down, that bird one above is kind of cute

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Stumbled Across The Stitch One On My Feed As The Page Was Suggested

    Funny baking fail cake shaped like a blue creature with big eyes, made for an 18th birthday celebration.

    #34

    Imaging Hiring A Cook And This Is What They Serve

    Baking fail: Strawberry cake with uneven icing and toppings on a metal rack.

    #35

    No Thank You

    Funny baking fail cake resembling a cartoon character with large ears, displayed in a fridge.

    #36

    I Can't Unsee Blood Clots

    Chocolate cake baking fail with sagging layers and uneven topping, featured in a funny cake shaming group.

    #37

    Had To Read The Comments To Ensure There Was An After For This Cake

    Stacked cake with green and purple frosting layers, showcasing a baking fail with uneven icing.

    #38

    Um

    Soccer-themed birthday cake with black icing drips and soccer ball decorations.

    #39

    It’s Touching The Cake

    Decorative cake adorned with pink roses and pampas grass, showcasing a whimsical baking creation.

    #40

    I Have No Words

    Humorous baking fail of a triple chocolate German cake with cracked layers.

    #41

    Why Is It In A Storage Bin

    Decorative cake topped with blue icing text and orange flowers, showcasing funny baking fails.

    #42

    Found In Another Group And No One Had Context There Either

    Decoratively failed cake with icing, sprinkles, candles, and a lotion bottle topper, showcasing a baking fail.

    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something profoundly disturbing about this one...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    Free Feels Expensive, Tbh

    Colorful baking fail cake with smeared icing on a textured backdrop.

    #44

    Uhhhhh

    Funny baking fail with a trying-to-be Olaf cake, featuring lumpy icing and a bright orange carrot nose.

    #45

    Spaghetti. She Decorated The Cake With Spaghetti

    Black cake decorated with spaghetti sticks and a floral birthday topper, highlighting a unique baking fail.

    #46

    Oof

    Funny baking fails with a Merida-themed cake attempt and its improved version displayed on social media.

    #47

    This Is The Stuff Made Of Nightmares

    Funny baking fail cake shaped like a cartoon character with candy eyes and whiskers on a tray.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Hellraiser and Hello Kitty had a spin off franchise

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    Hold Me Mommy, I’m Scared

    Chocolate beaver cake fail with uneven frosting and humorous eyes.

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must be a hipster beaver. He's wearing his buck teeth like a soul patch.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    This Was Posted In A Messy House Group But It Also Belongs Here

    Orange dinosaur cake baking fail with humorous caption in a messy kitchen setting.

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For a first attempt that certainly is not bad. Why shame a first time learner trying to learn?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    Oh

    Nancy Drew themed cake with book topper and detective decorations, part of funny baking fails group.

    #51

    Ooof

    Cartoon-themed cupcakes with paw prints, highlighting funny baking fails for cake shaming.

    #52

    Hmmmm

    Funny baking fail: cake decorated with a humorous cartoon character, saying "New Year, New Me."

    #53

    Are They Ghosts?? Or Something Else?

    Cake with red icing, topped with candy eyes and plastic ghosts, showcasing a funny baking fail.

    #54

    Happy St Patrick's Day From This Hideous Bastard

    Guinness-themed cake on a wooden board, with white icing resembling beer foam, showcasing a funny baking fail.

    #55

    I’d Cry If I Ordered A Cake And Received This

    Red cake shaped like a soccer jersey with "Happy Birthday, Gary!" written on it, highlighting funny baking fails.

    #56

    Person Was Asking How Much Should They Charge And Said It’s A Marble Cake Inspired By Birds Nests

    Funny cake fail with uneven frosting and crumbled topping featured in a Facebook baking humor group.

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This seems to look exactly the way it was intended to look.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    Spongebob

    SpongeBob cake with uneven icing and lopsided features, surrounded by "Happy Birthday" letters. Baking fail humor.

    #58

    What Drives Me Nuts Is The Picture Is Off-Centered. The Baker Could've Asked For A Better Pic Or Tried To Get It Centered When Printing

    Heart-shaped cake with frosting decorated with a dog photo, showcasing a funny baking fail.

    #59

    Outstanding Workmanship

    Decorative cake with intricate frosting and strawberries showcases a humorous baking fail in this funny cake shaming example.

    #60

    It Kind Of Looks Like They Are Racing Along The Road With A Marina On The Right Side

    Funny baking fail cake with racing theme and toy cars, decorated with colorful icing and birthday message.

