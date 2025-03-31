“That’s It, I’m Cake Shaming”: 60 Funny Baking Fails That Made It To This Facebook Group (New Pics)
Baking is easy, a guy once told me, you just follow the recipe. Well, I could say the same about life, Andrew. After all, my soufflé falling apart is nothing compared to your marriage.
But there's a Facebook group that disagrees. Titled "That's It, I'm Cake Shaming," it has people sharing pictures of the worst atrocities they've seen at birthday parties, work anniversaries, weddings, and beyond.
Continue scrolling to check out the Frankensteins, and don't worry if you spot any that you’d still secretly eat — I definitely did.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Found This 😅 It Would Be Something I Would Totally Do Probably Make The Cake Out Of Dog Food 🤭
Looks Like Poor Chip Had A Stroke
Oh. Oh My
Nightmare Fuel Right Here
A Cake From A Local Baker. Normally, Her Cakes Are So Well Done!
Finally Stumbled Upon Something To Share Here 🥲😅
I Love This One And Hate It At The Same Time
The Likeliness Is Uncanny
OMG the kids would either be terrified or highly amused...
My Mom Ordered And Paid For It But When She Got To The House And Looked At It, We All Quickly Realized That This Was Not The Sentiment We Were Hoping To Celebrate. Happy Mothday To All You Moths Out There
Wha… What Is This Supposed To Be?!
Who S**t On The Cake
Hmmmmm
This Was Her Last Custom Order Cake Of 2023 And Lets Hope Forever!
Apparently This Is Not A Joke
Oh No 😬 A Coworker Of Mine Made This For Her Sister's Wedding
I Hope It's Also Your Last
Hmmmmm
Sorry This Made Me Giggle
I Think This Cake Has Seen Some Things
question: is there a stick in the middle for stability? it would explain her look
I Feel Like It’ll Look The Same Way Coming Out
I Mean It's Never Too Late To Uninvite Someone To Your Wedding, A Mum Is No Exception
It's the thought that counts, maybe the giver thought m**h would help?
Spotted In The Wild On My Facebook Feed This Morning🫠🥵 I Have So. Many. Questions
Terrifying!!
From A Professional Bakery
Happy St Patrick's Day From These Hideous Bastard
You Think Anyone’s Bought One Yet?
Hmmmmm
Tapeworms? Caramelized Onions?? Who Knows???
Honestly The Cake Looks Good But That Topper
My Cousin Posted This
Found This On My Local Marketplace
Found In The Wild
Stumbled Across The Stitch One On My Feed As The Page Was Suggested
Imaging Hiring A Cook And This Is What They Serve
No Thank You
I Can't Unsee Blood Clots
Had To Read The Comments To Ensure There Was An After For This Cake
Um
It’s Touching The Cake
I Have No Words
Why Is It In A Storage Bin
Found In Another Group And No One Had Context There Either
Free Feels Expensive, Tbh
Uhhhhh
Spaghetti. She Decorated The Cake With Spaghetti
Oof
This Is The Stuff Made Of Nightmares
Hold Me Mommy, I’m Scared
This Was Posted In A Messy House Group But It Also Belongs Here
Oh
Ooof
Hmmmm
Are They Ghosts?? Or Something Else?
Happy St Patrick's Day From This Hideous Bastard
I’d Cry If I Ordered A Cake And Received This
Person Was Asking How Much Should They Charge And Said It’s A Marble Cake Inspired By Birds Nests
This seems to look exactly the way it was intended to look.
Spongebob
What Drives Me Nuts Is The Picture Is Off-Centered. The Baker Could've Asked For A Better Pic Or Tried To Get It Centered When Printing
Outstanding Workmanship
It Kind Of Looks Like They Are Racing Along The Road With A Marina On The Right Side
At least a third of these are perfectly fine, and some of them are actually quite spectacular. Not sure why some are on this list.
At least a third of these are perfectly fine, and some of them are actually quite spectacular. Not sure why some are on this list.