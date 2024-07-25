When someone started a thread, asking, "What's the best way you have seen someone screw themselves over?" people came to share many mistakes they've seen people make that came back to bite them in the rear. They burned bright but crashed perhaps even brighter.

People say that laughing at others' misfortunes isn't nice. But people do like to see arrogant and mean people get the justice they deserve. Today, we're featuring some stories where people ruined their days, reputations, and lives or just generally messed up. And they did it all by themselves!

#1 A long while ago in a large computer corporation with looming layoffs. An employee set up a time bomb so that a lot of files would be destroyed if he didn't reset the trigger periodically thus creating a delayed revenge if he got fired.



Which eventually happened (without any severance package) because the time bomb went off when he was still an employee.

#2 When I was young I realized if I threw up at school they’d call my mom to come get me. One day in 2nd grade I “got sick” because I wanted to leave, but my dumb**s forgot it was field trip day to the zoo. I tried to say I was feeling better but my mom was already on her way.

#3 My friend's sister was engaged to a great guy. His only flaw was he was too "tough" to wear a seatbelt. Crashed his car and died. A few weeks later she found out she was pregnant, so now she's a single mother. So that's at least 3 lives he f****d up by not wearing his seatbelt.

#4 Cops were called to a buddy's house.



Cops told this buddy that they did not require any statement from him.



Buddy proceeded to tell "his side of the story".



Buddy went to jail.

#5 I've seen friends talk themselves into tickets when dealing with police where they initially were just going to give them a friendly warning.

#6 I got a pal who just can't keep a job. He "goes to war" with people when he feels out of his depth and can't make it past probation period..... Now he's almost f****d his life in a bad way... Been out of work for almost a year and can't find anything because it's a whole history of 6 month stints.

#7 We had an employee at another location sell company merchandise on social media on his own account for 10× the original retail price. Company found out and fired employee. The very next day the company gave every employee company wide a decent bump in pay. So he lost his job and the pay bump all for less than $100 reselling company merch. Truly one of the dumbest ways I've ever seen someone screw themselves over.

#8 I worked with a literal idiot for a union job where he just didnt think it was needed or morally ok. We tried to explain to him that the union helps him a lot more than he realized but nope. In one ear, out the other.



He had some incident and went in to a meeting about it. He rebelled against the union rep, and she sat there and let him sign away his job. He thought he had finally freed himself from the union to work better and they fired him hours later after he was no longer protected.



Free healthcare, education expenses, guaranteed vacay and sick time, assistance with housing/legal, guaranteed pay raises. Threw it all away because of religious political philosophy.

#9 I worked for one of the government agencies everyone loves. We had a donation bin in one of the visitor centers that was empty one morning. The money in the employee honor system snack room thing was gone too. It was a huge scandal. A day or two later, the cash (but not the coins) from a satellite office’s employee snack money also disappeared. This was enough to get our in-house law enforcement to question everyone with access to either building.



Well, only one person had a key to the donation box AND a key to the satellite building. One was where he worked and the other was in the compound where he was renting government housing. Also, there were cameras around and he was the only one of a certain size currently employed.



The guy was a strange mix of really excited to make his job his career and complaining that it did not pay enough. He ended up throwing away his dream career and receiving federal theft charges for around $100 in small bills.

#10 Old friend from high school “Eddie” was really good at pitching and got a full ride scholarship to play baseball at a D1 University. A week before we graduated high school, we were playing basketball in gym class. Eddie goes for a shot, misses, gets angry, punches a wall and breaks his hand. Long story short, the D1 school took his scholarship away because his hand was f****d and he would’ve missed summer training. Poor guy was devastated. 10+ years later and He still talks about how he could’ve been a pro player. He now operates a crane in Philly and makes really good money.

#11 Back in college, a friend of mine tried to impress everyone at a party by showing off his fire-breathing skills. he didn't realize that the bottle he grabbed was rubbing alcohol instead of the usual lighter fluid. when he took a big swig and tried to spit it out into the flame, it caught fire way too close to his face. he ended up with singed eyebrows and a trip to the ER. the next day, he found out the whole thing was caught on video and had gone viral on our campus. it was a painful lesson in thinking twice before showing off.

#12 Had this lab partner in college that was premed. While rushing for a frat he wasn’t allowed to sleep for a month among other ridiculous things. He basically slept through all of his classes and ended up having to switch majors to something less academically demanding in order to survive rushing for his frat.

#13 Recently, a 20 year employee lost his management job because he couldn’t keep it in his pants. There was a blowup at work with him and a pregnant young lady, yup, his second with that young lady. Funny thing, it wasn’t the only woman he’d had relations and children with at work, and not the second, either…. Pregnant young lady went to HR and he was gone before lunch.

#14 My ex-wife. She had an eye put out when she was 12. She got a $250k insurance settlement. Some of that money was put into mutual funds. I opened a business while we were married. At one point, cash flow was very slim and we borrowed several thousand dollars from her mutual funds. We didn’t put it back over the remainder of our marriage.



When she filed for divorce I told her I was going to pay it back. She said I didn’t have to, but I insisted I was going to. We fought over how we were going to settle everything for months. Mainly because her attorney saw a cash cow in her and kept her stirred up. Every time we would come to an agreement she would take it to him and he would talk her out of it.



Eventually I told her in lieu of me paying her back the cash for the mutual funds she could have my half of the equity in the house. She jumped all over that. She wound up getting about 1/4 of the money we borrowed from the mutual funds in the end.

#15 When my wife was married to her first husband, her second childbirth ended badly, with both her and her baby needing to be resuscitated. Daughter has lifelong medical issues and both ended up with financial compensation. Husband became distant and ended up breaking up 2 households. Wife sued for divorce, and he dragged it out, aiming to get some of her settlement. Enough time elapsed that she became fully vested in his retirement plan.

And he got none of the settlement.

#16 During the dotcom boom my employer's stock price was riding high, and we were all millionaires .. on paper. You only got the riches if you exercised and sold your stock options. With the stock price going higher every day, exercising and selling you options today would feel like a loss tomorrow. This caused people to make all sorts of bad decisions.



One that stands out for me is a coworker who bough an enormous house. Instead of exercising and selling his options to pay for it all (which he could have done), paid the minimum down payment and took out a mortgage for the rest. Then he would exercise and sell just enough options every month to cover the monthly payment.



Cue the dotcom bust. Our stock options quickly became worthless. My coworker had no money to cover the mortgage payments and lost his house.

#17 Friend agreed to child support outside of court. Got a new job and the ex came back asking for an increase. Friend said no, got sued. Judge did the calculations and she ended up getting less.

#18 I know somebody who cheated on her husband of 15 years this spring and thought she would do it a few months and then go back to her marriage like nothing happened. Her husband found out after less than a month, left her and moved out, she can’t afford their house anymore and both kids refuse to live with her. Oh and she lost her job last week.

#19 My ex wife was trespassing on what used to be our home together, assaulted our roommate after they told her to leave, and then called the police on herself 😂.

#20 My ex literally sent me a goodmorning message that was meant for another girl and it had her name in it.

#21 Had a dude who worked on a team that I wanted to join at work and kept putting himself in Teams meetings to look busy, then when he was asked to come to the office, he’d ask the boss how to do the simplest of tasks because he was never doing anything and thus never learned.



I replaced him 🫡.

#22 The girl that bullied me mercilessly in school had a baby at 18 years old. Recently her partner left her and now she's alone with a little kid to raise on her own. Can't say I feel sorry for her.

#23 My answer from last time this was asked:



I watched someone convince himself he had been wronged. He was an Iraq veteran and wore it like a badge on his sleeve. Any perceived slight was met with immediately declaring his veteran status and demanding special treatment.



He pushed away everyone who tried to help him. Kept digging himself deeper and deeper over any perceived slight - real or otherwise. Verbally assaulted those in position to save him. Threw away a career. Threw away a family. All over something that never even happened. He was so convinced the boogeymen were out to get him, that he became his own boogeyman.



We worked together and I recall the final meeting where we all had our heads together trying to figure out how we could help him. There was so much empathy and sympathy in that room. Then he finally entered, verbal guns blazing and all we could do was stare at him with our mouths agape.



He became his own worst villain and cast his own life into ruins. I think he’s a vacuum cleaner salesman in the deep South now.



Here’s the story (generally):



He had a company vehicle. There was something wrong with the vehicle. He reported this. The vehicle was appropriately added to the maintenance schedule for X date.



He continued to report the problem persisting every day. As is proper. Before X date could arrive, his vehicle broke down due to the oft-reported problem.



He then decided that he would be blamed for the fault and that his pay would be docked for repairs. This was not the case in the slightest. He had reported the problem, recorded its persistence and it was merely a case of the vehicle not being able to make it to X date.



But, he had already decided the facts and outcomes. He verbally assaulted and physically threatened the employee who was in charge of the maintenance cycle. Claiming that he had been sabotaged and set up and he deserves better treatment than this.



The assaulted employee was not pushing for action. The problem was the dozens of witnesses and that the whole altercation was caught on camera.



We all merely wanted to defuse the situation and assure him that no blame was being assigned. He was the one who kept internally escalating the situation, and eventually escalated it beyond where we could do anything when he tracked down the number of and personally called the president of the company to give him a piece of his mind.

#24 D***s. Guy could have had it all. Beautiful GF, promising future. Wound up dead in a dirty basement. GF ended up looking like Keith Richards and may be dead also now.



Even before death, they lived in squalor and wound up homeless. Just destruction from beginning to end.



Dont f**k with opiates. They are truly the devil.

#25 They were constantly badgering me to fix something (on a system I was tech support for) and I, time and time again, warned them that they shouldn't do what they were trying to do and that they should just do it the correct way to avoid their issue.



After 5 weeks of hassling me, they got fed up and emailed me complaining that they'd missed a deadline for a massive client because the system didn't work, and that I'd not supported them as my job required.



To make their 'point', they cc'd in many, many people. Their boss, my boss, their team, my team, their VP of operations, my VP (you get the idea).



I drafted my response, redrafted several times, then replied.



I attached every single one of their abusive emails, my professional responses explaining clearly that the issue is theirs and that they should correct it to make it work.



It's the only time I've made sure I *did* reply all.



I'm not overly sure of the fallout for them, but they were very quiet for at least 18 months before I heard from them again.

#26 I was waiting in a lobby once for a meeting room my work had booked to interview a possible new remote hire.



While I was in the waiting room a guy showed up then sat next to me and proceeded to brag about getting a new job that he was under qualified for and that he lied on his resume about college/work experience/etc. He was talking like he was some hotshot finance bro saying (to a stranger at a business center at like 10am) that he was going right from there to the strip club to celebrate.



Guess who I was there to interview? He was drastically unqualified, unable to tell me the meaning of the 3 letter acronym that the job was (and that he supposedly had 10 years experience in). During the meeting I called a referral location he claimed he worked (but with the number I had not the one he listed) and they had never heard of him. He thought he already had the job after a few interviews but unfortunately I was the veto. The offer was pulled after we looked into his resume that had somehow not been checked. If he had kept his mouth shut and done some homework on the job he might have slipped through and gotten at least a few paychecks.

#27 When I was first starting as a pharmacy tech, cvs (where I worked) would give out gift cards to patients if they switched their prescriptions over to us.



One technician was caught making bogus gift cards and taking them. She was brought into the office and they told her “we know what you did but you’ll be in less trouble if you tell us first”



She copped to stealing Vicodin, a lot of Vicodin. This was before it was a narcotic and was just a regular control and out on our shelves.



She messed up bad lol.

#28 My dad was such a notorious a*****e / hothead within his department, that when someone he'd openly criticized died abruptly - one of his colleagues floated the idea that *maybe* professor (our last name) killed him.



Which the police then took seriously as it became a rumor among the faculty and later students.



So then, rather than be like "ok I had nothing to do with this how can I help" my dad refused to cooperate, wasted a lot of people's time, and acted like *such a douche* that he was basically given the rest of the year off. I don't really know how that works in academia / when someone has tenure but ya.



And then, rather than take that time to reflect, he was just like "oh woe is me, none of my behavior could have possibly put me in this position.".

#29 I had a boss that regularly would take all of the credit for things me and my team members would work on. We work in special event and large event venue planning. Well… we had one of the largest events in my career pop up. Spent months planning. Budgets. Negotiations. Contacts. The works. He came into maybe 5 meetings in the months we spent planning. Long story short we had a few major slips that caused a HUGE loss on the clients end (mind you we made them whole in the long run). He got all the credit. Poetic justice imo.

#30 Friend worked at a gas station midnight shift. Got drunk. Wanted to steal beer. "Borrowed car from garage" but picked one that had yet to be fixed. Car broke down on busy road. As he was walking back to the gas station, he realized he left work keys in the locked broken car. The approaching police arrived just in time to see him smashing out the car windows with a rock.

#31 Gym teacher got busted banging a 15 year old student.

He was found guilty and sentenced 6 to 30 years.

He later appealed claiming that some error in the sentencing process gave him more time than it should have.

He won the appeal and a resentencing was scheduled, but before that happened

it came to light that he was still contacting the girl by secretly passing messages to her (he'd give the letters to a family member who then left it in a drop spot for the girl to pick up).



Because of that they ended up giving him an even longer sentence.



[News Article](https://www.mlive.com/news/grand-rapids/2015/06/former_teacher_who_had_sex_wit.html).

#32 My ex wife always identified as pansexual. When she finally got moderately successful in her highly competitive industry, her ego went berserk and she used the old tried and true "I'm suddenly a lesbian!" excuse to cheat, leave our marriage, and mostly escape the consequences from our mutual friends.



I say "mostly" because her sudden massive ego explosion caused her to get fired from her job. 🤣.

#33 Knew a girl that got her dream job as a federal scientist. She celebrated that night with her friends at a local bar and unfortunately decided to drive herself home a little too early. She got pulled over and her blood alcohol level was just slightly over the legal limit. She spent a day in jail, lost her new job and became a cautionary tale. She moved out of town shortly after due to the embarrassment. I hope she is doing well but she cut contact with all her friends after she moved to Florida.

#34 My father was all tough and LOVED getting into fights with people. He was proud of himself and his muscles (all steroids) and people would genuinely be more scared of his attitude than his looks. He also had guns at home (my country doesn't allow it, so that was a BIG deal), so around the block when he would get into an argument with someone, he loved going home and getting the gun to scare whoever he was arguing with. People were generally scared of him, so he wouldn't end up getting in trouble or anything (unfortunately)



Well, one day he got into an argument with this guy who parked in front of his house but on the other side of the road (where the guy was allowed to park). My father was shouting at the guy, telling him to take the car out of that spot because it would disturb my father's illegal way to park his car. The guy didn't want to. My father went inside his house, got the gun and came outside to threaten the guy. The guy decided to leave, but he didn't go home, he went straight to the police and gave them the EXACT address of someone who threatened him with a gun. The police showed up at my father's house an hour later and found three guns. My father got arrested and spent the night at the police station, and my grandpa had to bail him out or he would go to jail the day after.



The prison system in my country is not that good, and normally if it's your first instance you get off of it pretty easily, but when you have your first instance you really really REALLY don't want to get a second, and now my father is scared of everything, because a small argument while driving could land him in jail if someone decides to call the police.

#35 I know a guy that literally f****d himself out of his yearly bonus. Our yearly bonuses were heavily dependent on attendance and a guy I worked with always used as many days as he could before getting in trouble. It was the last day of the quarter or whatever and he missed work after having used all his days.



I was talking to him a work later that week and he was having bedroom boomboom with his lady friend and he was repositioning or something and his foot slipped and hit his footboard and he broke his big toe pretty bad. He missed a couple days of work and because he did his bonus was *thousands* of dollars less than it would have been.



He started using his days less often after that.

#36 My ex wife was so excited to go screw other guys that she didn’t think at all about how she would feed herself, where she would live….



Within a couple weeks of her saying she wanted a divorce, and living her best life via online dating, I drafted up a contract saying I would get the house, my retirement account, my pension, the paid off car, sole custody of our child, no alimony to her, and she would pay me child support.



To be clear, this wasn’t a case of her not knowing what she was signing. I made sure she understood all of it. She was just rose colored glasses about what an incredible new life she was going to live. Who needs anything from the old life, when the new life will be so much better???



Turns out guys don’t want her for long now that she’s obsese and pushing 40 instead of the cute little 20-something she was when we married. She thought that was the life she was going back to — it hasn’t been. Meanwhile, she can’t hold down a job and her parents had to buy her silverware because she lived off of me for so long that she had no concept of how to survive on her own.



I don’t rub it in. But I also don’t bail her out. She made informed decisions. It’s not my fault she was living in a fantasy land.

#37 Going to law school.



Source: Me.

#38 I got this secondhand but after meeting the guy I can believe it. So spoiled guy gets a car from his parents. The car wasn’t to his liking so he traded it for a motorcycle. He dropped the motorcycle so he traded the wreck for a bike. He traded the bike for a dog and the dog ran away.

#39 My mate was into people sleeping with wife, was his thing. They seemed to like it and get along great as a couple (you would never have picked them as the type), until he kept encouraging her to sleep with this one guy and even go away for a weekend.



Fast forward, friend and his wife are now divorced and she is happily married to the other guy.

#40 A guy at work on his first day jokingly asked 'how strict is the sexual harassment policy? nobody laughed.

#41 Hear of the moment, punched a decanter and lost the motion of their arm because the glass cut through the veins and there was blood fountain.

#42 I did some work in 2008 involving a lingering lawsuit regarding AOL (yes, America Online) and some computer hardware manufacturers. The core lawsuit had long been over but this was a shareholder derivative suit that just wouldn't die. We had to read documents (emails, early stage Powerpoint presentations aka "slide decks", and other stuff related to AOL).



I saw one presentation that has stuck with me for almost 15 years titled "Internet Search Companies." The slide deck was from 1999ish during AOL's hay day. The idea was that internet search companies were starting to become popular and AOL wanted to acquire one. It went through all the players and discussed their methods, strengths, and weaknesses. Think Ask Jeeves, Alta Vista, Excite, Lycos, etc. The slide for Google was hilarious. It said they used a complex algorithm to return results from a structured data set that it created from the public web.



The conclusion: "Not expected to be a major player in internet search."



I've never forgotten that. The slide even had a price tag for potential acquisition which I think was around $5-10 million. AOL completely fumbling the moment.

#43 In the early 2000s I had a coworker /roommate lose 11k at the casino, he won 15k the night before, walked in with $100, walked out with 11k and some change after taxes, then proceeded to lose it the following day like a dumbass, his gf was furious.



We worked for near minimum wage so that was a huge win for him.



It gets worse, I didn't know he was going to leave 10k with me to go blow 1k+ without any guilt, but I was taking too long to come back after going out with my gf, so he took the whole amount and blew it on roulette.



We even went to look at a new washer at Sears but because they didn't have a driver to deliver it he decided to wait a couple of days to go back and buy it. No new washer for us, friggin idiot.



Cherry on top the night he went with a $100 was going to be his last night gambling allegedly, he was going to add his name and info to the self exclusion program, but since he won big he thought he could do it again so he put that on hold



Few months go by and his gambling is getting worse to the point he's always late on rent and asking to borrow money, his GF finally had enough and gave him an ultimatum, add yourself to the self excluding program or they breaking up, he agreed with the condition that she adds herself too, she agreed since she wasn't really into gambling. Guess what this mfer did? Waited for her to register then he got cold feet changed his mind and they broke up over it.



Later on I found out he had been blaming me of stealing money from his gfs purse, like I'm the one with a gambling addiction.



Its like watching a series of unfortunate events, I wouldn't laugh if this was happenstance but no this was self inflicted.

#44 Incels and femcels. Letting 1 aspect of life (romantic relationships/sex) ruin the rest of their life because they obsess over it to their own failing, and then in turn hating the people they desire so much, driving a weirder, harder wedge there.



But honestly anyone resisting what life throws at them.

#45 The CEO of StickerMule recently sent out a mass email to the entire customer base over his support for Trump after the attempted assassination. The email preached “love for all”. After this, the sticker company lost users, followers, and StickerMule’s Instagram was flooded with comments that pointed people to alternate sticker companies.



So…morale of the story. No one wants to hear your political stance from a random email from a sticker company. Keep it to yourself.

#46 D***s and gambling, it always gets worse.

#47 My mother.



She told me one day “you’re the reason I wake up every day and want to kill myself”



I said “Good. You’re dead to me”.



She has been trying to come back into my life for almost 5 years.

#48 I hate being the guy who brings up politics in a thread like this but I think it's the best example.



We all spent 4 years watching Donald Trump repeatedly shoot himself in the foot while he was president. As much whining as he did about other people, he was absolutely his own worst enemy.

#49 I know a kid, got enlisted to national guard/ army? Got into flight school, won couple awards, top of his class, kid was gonna go places. Was f*****g around with some fireworks and lost a eye, no more airplanes, no more guard.

#50 Had a friend that was in his 40's decide to pick up a painkiller habit. Went from being a married father of 2 kids who owned a house in Los Angeles, to divorced, seeing his kids maybe once a year, and renting in New Mexico after not being able to hold a job. Guy could build a car from the ground up too. It's a shame.

#51 Pretty tamed one here. My cousin struggled through high school and survived a s***ide attempt. Decided to straighten up and worked hard through college. His mom slaved away to pay for his tuition because he didn't want to take out loans.



Got a job right after graduation at a pharmacy making $30/hr. He quit three weeks later because it wasn't in his field (IT), and he didn't like dealing with customers. Three years later, he's unemployed and has quit looking for a job altogether. He spends his days sleeping and his nights drinking with friends. He gets an allowance from his younger sister and lives with his aging mom.



A 3-year employment gap will scare away any potential employer. The s***ide attempt disqualifies him from any good career fields in the military. He's basically screwed career-wise.

#52 Donna Blanton sentenced to 28 years for killing her husband. Claimed discrimination and got herself a new trial. Outcome: sentenced to life. 🙂.

#53 Used to work as a house matron in a UK boarding school, where there was a team of four ladies who cleaned the house I was in charge of. Three had been there for years and were great - and then there was, let's call her "T", who'd been hired as a replacement for a lady who'd moved out of the area. "T" was lazy, unmotivated, called in "sick" frequently and had to be micromanaged to get any work out of her at all; I complained to HR, who basically told me to suck it up because it was hard to get cleaners who could work the hours the school required.



T reported that her father had died, and that she had to go halfway across the country to clear out his house. The following day was my day off, and I went into a nearby town to have lunch and run some errands; as I was sitting outside Starbucks with a coffee, who should emerge from the shop opposite me - laden down with shopping bags and laughing with a group of friends - but "T". The look on her face when she spotted me was classic "deer in the headlights" material.



She was called into work the following morning and fired on the spot.

#54 My friends were going *8 blocks* from my dorm to a house near campus. They had a DD who messed up a yield on a 5-way that the city kept downtown as an excuse to pull people over.



Everyone but the DD is drunk and underage. The cop asks if anyone in the car has been drinking, and our MENSA candidate who we specifically did not let talk to police thought he was being funny because we always had to tell him to STFU to police was like - watch this. Then he *rolls down his window to let the beer smell out and says “we’re good”*. The cop makes everyone blow and writes 3 tickets. Let’s the driver off about the yield.



Then the MENSA candidate blames the driver for getting stopped and not getting a ticket. Tries to say he should pay the fines.



He’s not in the group chat anymore.