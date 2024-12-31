Marvin Miller only made it into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019, despite being the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966 to 1982 and establishing the first collective bargaining agreement in professional sports. This opened the door to free agency and shaped the way players, teams, owners, and leagues do business today. Before Miller, sports players had no room to negotiate in their roles. Their contracts were either take it or leave it, and that was it.



But Miller didn't see that as a fair way to handle these talented players. Baseball players used to be tethered to their own teams, and their contracts only lasted a year. Before each season, players could take the contract or do something else with their lives. There were no opportunities to grow or move around if needed. On top of everything else, players got no insurance, pensions, or quality medical care.



“People today don’t understand how beaten down the players were back then,” Miller said. “The players had low self-esteem, as any people in their position would have - like baggage owned by the clubs.”



So, Miller fought for the players when no one else would and he taught them to stand up for themselves, negotiating the first collective-bargaining agreement for professional sports. From there, minimum salaries were increased and the players were treated more fairly and equally.