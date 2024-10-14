ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Panckeri has come a long way from the kid who spent recess sketching funny drawings instead of playing outside. Born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, he earned his degree in multimedia and web design and turned his passion for art into a career.

Inspired by underground comics and artists like R. Crumb and Dan Clowes, Drew’s work now ranges from cartoons and illustrations to painting and folk art. Since 2015, he’s been featured in publications like The New Yorker and Mad Magazine, making people smile with his unique style.

More info: Instagram | panckericartoons.com