ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have a way of being both adorable and mysterious. They can switch from being affectionate to acting like mischievous little rulers of the house in seconds. British illustrator Anthony Smith captures this feline duality in his comic series Learn to Speak Cat, where each comic gives a humorous look into the quirky lives of our furry friends.

In these single-panel comics, Anthony playfully showcases the world from a cat’s perspective, highlighting their sassy attitudes and sneaky habits. If you’re a cat owner, you might just see your own pet’s antics in his witty drawings. Scroll down to enjoy a selection of his best comics!

More info: Instagram | anthonysmithillustration.com | gocomics.com | Facebook