Cats have a way of being both adorable and mysterious. They can switch from being affectionate to acting like mischievous little rulers of the house in seconds. British illustrator Anthony Smith captures this feline duality in his comic series Learn to Speak Cat, where each comic gives a humorous look into the quirky lives of our furry friends.

In these single-panel comics, Anthony playfully showcases the world from a cat’s perspective, highlighting their sassy attitudes and sneaky habits. If you’re a cat owner, you might just see your own pet’s antics in his witty drawings. Scroll down to enjoy a selection of his best comics!

More info: Instagram | anthonysmithillustration.com | gocomics.com | Facebook

#1

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

Anthony mentioned to Bored Panda that he has loved comics from a very young age. Growing up in the UK, he enjoyed titles like The Beano, The Dandy, and Disney comics. As he got older, he became a big fan of Marvel and DC Comics, especially collecting weekly Marvel UK reprints.

His first paid work, however, involved creating simpler, cartoon-style illustrations for local newspapers, which helped him develop a more playful and "cartoony" approach to his art.
#2

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#3

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

Anthony's path to becoming a cartoonist wasn’t straightforward. He studied advertising at university, but developed his cartooning and drawing skills through practice and life drawing classes. At just 16, he started working for Marvel UK, creating puzzle pages. Even without formal art training, Anthony improved his skills through dedication and learning, including tips he picked up from the Proko YouTube channel.

#4

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#5

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

Anthony's approach to his work is to focus on creating something he enjoys, with the hope that others will appreciate it as well. "I guess I focus on pleasing myself first and then hope that enough people enjoy what I create. I do think my work tends to be quite commercial overall."
#6

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#7

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

Anthony believes that drawing from real life is key to developing a unique style. He advises new artists not to just copy others, but to pay attention to and draw what they see around them. He says, "If you like to draw cartoons, don't just copy other artists. Try drawing from real life too, because it will help you create a more personal and unique style."

#8

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#9

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#10

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#11

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#12

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#13

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#14

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#15

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#16

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#17

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#18

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#19

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#20

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#21

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#22

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#23

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#24

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#25

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#26

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#27

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#28

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#29

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

#30

"Learn To Speak Cat" By Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith Report

