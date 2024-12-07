Redditors have recently been discussing some of the things that have become outdated in the last decade and a half, so we’ve gathered their most spot-on replies below. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might make you miss the early days of iPhones and hearing Justin Bieber’s “Baby” everywhere you went, and be sure to upvote the insights you agree with!

Times are constantly changing. I am technically part of Gen Z , but I feel like a dinosaur when I speak to tween Zoomers. Technological advancements have caused our world to evolve rapidly, and suddenly, things that were everyday occurrences 15 years ago have become extremely foreign to the youngest generations .

#1 If someone doesn't get back to you right away, it's OK, they're not home.

#2 Needing to ring the doorbell at your friends’ houses to see if they’re home and if they wanna play outside.

#3 Sometimes people would lose their cool in public, we just never knew about it because not everyone had a smartphone in their hands at all times. Now, one person's bad day can become a public spectacle that follows them for the rest of their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I think I’m just becoming a grumpy old woman but social awareness. Like blocking the whole sidewalk, speakerphones in public, that kind of thing. It’s always been a problem but I feel like the pandemic stunted an entire generations social growth and they’re just oblivious to their effect on others in any given space. It’s stunningly annoying tbh.

#5 Remembering phone number of friends and families. Even to this day I can still remember some of my friends number from over 15 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Having a dedicated device for listening to music (e.g. iPod, Walkman etc.).

#7 Paper maps and how to use them.

#8 That phones are unnecessary when eating something.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Looking at a TV guide. I remember getting out of the news paper every Sunday. Then searching through it to see what horror movies were playing on late night cable.

#10 You shouldn't bring your parents to a job interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I'm a teacher and the kids think it is some mythological world where children leave the house, go on adventures, and return home before the streetlights go up.

#12 Remember having to develop film rolls at a photo lab. Instant photos are so convenient now!

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 File systems.



A lot of college grads or college interns apparently have no idea how a file system works.

#14 Millennials seem to really know this well, but kinda lost in Gen Z and younger: Troubleshooting your own computer. They don't even know how powerful the Task Manager is.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 That being constantly tracked, surveyed, and recorded isn’t good.

#16 The relationship between a cassette tape and a pencil ✏️.

#17 Punctuation and grammar.



Seriously, it feels like even the basics have eluded a lot of folks today. I don't claim to be perfect, but I've struggled trying to translate what should be basic sentences lately.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Why the save button icon is a floppy disk



Edit since of people aren’t understanding my point: I didn’t say people were still using floppy disks 15 years ago, I meant that most people at least knew WHY the save icon was represented by a floppy disk. Many Gen Alpha kids seem to have no idea, which a what OP asked.

#19 What the sound of a busy signal means.

#20 Telling time on an analog clock, apparently.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 That it wasn't even all that long ago when the vast majority of people just didn't have the internet or had really bad internet. My brother is old enough to remember when we had something like DSL but too young to know a time when we just didn't have internet at all and I don't think it computes at all in his brain lol.

#22 Handing in a paper in university on paper. I talk to university students now all they hand in all their papers online. Back when I was going in the mid 2000s everything was handed in on paper.

#23 How to take a screenshot, instead of taking a photo of your screen with your phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 How to hold a phone up to your ear and mouth rather than holding it in front of you to shout into the mic at the bottom, apparently.

#25 Counting change.



It's both hilarious AND frustrating watching my new hires struggle to count a $200 cash drawer.



They do okay with the bills, but when they get to the coins. . .

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Using a landline phone without getting weird looks. Kids today probably think it’s some ancient artifact.

#27 Cash... We were away for the weekend last year. Had an all day drinking session and at around 9pm went to a chippy.



I was served by a young lass, maybe 17 years old.

My order came to £13.40. To avoid a pocket full of change I gave the girl £23.40 to get a £10 note in return.



Well, it was like I had completely fried her brain. She just stood there staring at the money in her open hands for far too long.



I said "I just need a tenner change". Nope, it didn't help.

She just couldn't fathom what the hell was going on.



Eventually a her greasy gaffer reached over her shoulder, pressed the button on the till and pulled a tenner out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 File structures.



Because of cloud storage kids in high school have no idea how file organisation/folders/naming work, which leads to issue with searching what you need specifically on a computer (phones/tablets just throw file at you).



We had specific folders for GCSE coursework for them and would spend ages on explaining how to save in particular spot and a term later would hear MISS MY WORK DISAPPEARED to find it in their personal docs.

#29 Apparently none of these young people know how to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Its a slow trend but keyboard and mouse.



Kids these days growing up with touchscreens from the beginning, its ancient to them that we still use keyboard and mouse when the screen is right there infront of us.

#31 I still have the video of my son attempting to open a CD case. It took him about 45 seconds before he pried it open by pulling up the little tabs that are actually the hinges. He's pretty bright, but he was completely blown away by it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Downloading music off dodgy websites just so you could have a "cool" phone ringtone. Or burning CDs...

#33 My kids are very confused about the order in which different technologies appeared. They don’t really understand that computers came long before the internet, and that forms of the internet came long before people think it did (like dial up AOL in 1989).



Edit: I kinda didn’t see the 15 year thing, sorry.

#34 15 years ago is 2009, folks. Floppy drives and cassettes were already a decade out of date.

#35 How



to



shoot



and



then



view



videos



horizontally.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Thinking. The ability to be bored. Context.

#37 Writing cursive (24 states still require it taught in school, though).

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Pay phones AND having money for a call AND either knowing the number or having a little black book.



Similar: calling collect and blurting out “momcomepickmeup” instead of shelling out money for the call.

#39 How anything was done without internet.

#40 Privacy



Not posting every thought that comes into your head



Responsibility



Consequences for your actions



Dignity and self-respect



Community service



Respect and care for your neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Streaming Netflix was still novel rather than DVD's via mail. Also, TiVo was a big thing for DVR.

#42 Longer than 15 years ago, but in movies when someone would call someone and they would answer the phone...you knew where they were. The phone was wired into their house. And the opposite, you just knew you were not going to be able to get ahold of them while they were out/traveling. It was just impossible, and that was accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Carrying around a flip phone and a digital camera to take pictures.

#44 Putting on your damn headphones.

#45 Headphone jacks are going to confuse the hell out of kids one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Streaming anything other than YouTube was a joke. Terrible quality. Extremely limited selection. Netflix was the best game in town and their DVD/Blu-ray selection was far superior to their streaming setup, which you got for free with a DVD subscription.

#47 Sorry but having empathy.

#48 Computer literacy.

IT field, young employees are as bad as the older employees now.

ADVERTISEMENT