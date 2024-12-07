ADVERTISEMENT

Times are constantly changing. I am technically part of Gen Z, but I feel like a dinosaur when I speak to tween Zoomers. Technological advancements have caused our world to evolve rapidly, and suddenly, things that were everyday occurrences 15 years ago have become extremely foreign to the youngest generations.

Redditors have recently been discussing some of the things that have become outdated in the last decade and a half, so we’ve gathered their most spot-on replies below. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might make you miss the early days of iPhones and hearing Justin Bieber’s “Baby” everywhere you went, and be sure to upvote the insights you agree with!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People If someone doesn't get back to you right away, it's OK, they're not home.

Electronic-Smile-457 , engin akyurt/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#2

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Needing to ring the doorbell at your friends’ houses to see if they’re home and if they wanna play outside.

Manonono_ , Wiroj Sidhisoradej/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

#3

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Sometimes people would lose their cool in public, we just never knew about it because not everyone had a smartphone in their hands at all times. Now, one person's bad day can become a public spectacle that follows them for the rest of their lives.

bluvelvetunderground , garetsvisual/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One bad mistake can haunt you for the rest of your life. That’s what I don’t like about cancel culture. People aren’t static characters.

#4

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People I think I’m just becoming a grumpy old woman but social awareness. Like blocking the whole sidewalk, speakerphones in public, that kind of thing. It’s always been a problem but I feel like the pandemic stunted an entire generations social growth and they’re just oblivious to their effect on others in any given space. It’s stunningly annoying tbh.

Carinne89 , pvproductions/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

mr-garyscott avatar
El Dee
El Dee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope - people have always been like this. Nowadays it's phones but back in yesteryear large groups would block the way by talking and deciding that they didn't give a s**t about people getting past..

#5

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Remembering phone number of friends and families. Even to this day I can still remember some of my friends number from over 15 years ago.

vnillaqt , Wesley Hilario/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#6

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Having a dedicated device for listening to music (e.g. iPod, Walkman etc.).

unlessyoumeantit , scottishstoater/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

cadenakuhn avatar
cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently you get iPods at five below now for like 8 bucks

#7

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Paper maps and how to use them.

sailingosprey , Annie Spratt/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#8

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People That phones are unnecessary when eating something.

abbysglazed , No Revisions/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

ssnx01 avatar
Chich
Chich
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If at a restaurant, everyone in the group puts their phone in the middle of the table. First one to pick up theirs before the meal is done picks up the tab.

#9

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Looking at a TV guide. I remember getting out of the news paper every Sunday. Then searching through it to see what horror movies were playing on late night cable.

Butt_bird , ArthurHidden/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

#10

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People You shouldn't bring your parents to a job interview.

buchwaldjc , LinkedIn Sales Solutions/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

gossamer_new avatar
Zena
Zena
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Their parents should know better, even if they don't. There's absolutely no excuse for this. Even if a parent needs to drive them to the interview for whatever reason, the parent should know to wait in the car or at a nearby cafe or something. I flat-out blame this on the helicopter parent.

#11

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People I'm a teacher and the kids think it is some mythological world where children leave the house, go on adventures, and return home before the streetlights go up.

theneonwind , prostooleh/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

#12

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Remember having to develop film rolls at a photo lab. Instant photos are so convenient now!

PearlRiona , Jakob Owens/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#13

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People File systems.

A lot of college grads or college interns apparently have no idea how a file system works.

Abdelsauron , Maksym Kaharlytskyi/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

mr-garyscott avatar
El Dee
El Dee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suppose someone would have to teach them, the same way someone taught us when we were young..

#14

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Millennials seem to really know this well, but kinda lost in Gen Z and younger: Troubleshooting your own computer. They don't even know how powerful the Task Manager is.

anima99 , DC Studio/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gen Z here, a lot of us are more competent with computers than most ppl think. People tend to clump us with gen alpha with tech stuff like this

#15

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People That being constantly tracked, surveyed, and recorded isn’t good.

Carefully_random , Alex Knight/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean if I’m not doing anything wrong who cares? They’re just using it for targeted ads anyways.

#16

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People The relationship between a cassette tape and a pencil ✏️.

OmegaloIz , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

borismohar avatar
Boris Mohar
Boris Mohar
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the wrong kind of pencil. You need a six-sided pencil, not a round one.

#17

Punctuation and grammar.

Seriously, it feels like even the basics have eluded a lot of folks today. I don't claim to be perfect, but I've struggled trying to translate what should be basic sentences lately.

LeicaM6guy Report

endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this is correlated with the shortening of attention spans. People want to be able to type faster, and so punctuation is obsolete. I’m unlike most people my age in the way that I take the effort to use proper punctuation and grammar

#18

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Why the save button icon is a floppy disk

Edit since of people aren’t understanding my point: I didn’t say people were still using floppy disks 15 years ago, I meant that most people at least knew WHY the save icon was represented by a floppy disk. Many Gen Alpha kids seem to have no idea, which a what OP asked.

Dabbles-In-Irony , Fernando Lavin/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

aprilpickett_3846 avatar
April Pickett
April Pickett
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do they call it a floppy disk? It's not floppy, it is a rigid square.

#19

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People What the sound of a busy signal means.

BOGMTL , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

#20

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Telling time on an analog clock, apparently.

_Bearded_Dad , Andrea Natali/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Admittedly I had this problem, but since I noticed it, I’ve had my Apple Watch face to an analog one to force myself to relearn how to read it lol

#21

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People That it wasn't even all that long ago when the vast majority of people just didn't have the internet or had really bad internet. My brother is old enough to remember when we had something like DSL but too young to know a time when we just didn't have internet at all and I don't think it computes at all in his brain lol.

Organite , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

#22

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Handing in a paper in university on paper. I talk to university students now all they hand in all their papers online. Back when I was going in the mid 2000s everything was handed in on paper.

mikel145 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

#23

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People How to take a screenshot, instead of taking a photo of your screen with your phone.

bemmu , freestocks/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#24

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People How to hold a phone up to your ear and mouth rather than holding it in front of you to shout into the mic at the bottom, apparently.

infectedsense , azerbaijan_stockers/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

lumberjack44 avatar
JL
JL
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of these days when I'm subjected to someone using their phone on speaker in a public place, I'm going to be tempted to walk up and just join their conversation. If they're on speaker, it's open to the public, right?

#25

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Counting change.

It's both hilarious AND frustrating watching my new hires struggle to count a $200 cash drawer.

They do okay with the bills, but when they get to the coins. . .

stootchmaster2 , Mathieu Turle/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

aprilpickett_3846 avatar
April Pickett
April Pickett
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Customer is due $3.49 = 3 one-dollar bills,1 penny, and 2 quarters to make the change for the sale.

#26

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Using a landline phone without getting weird looks. Kids today probably think it’s some ancient artifact.

One-Shame3030 , Nadia Rudenko/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#27

Cash... We were away for the weekend last year. Had an all day drinking session and at around 9pm went to a chippy.

I was served by a young lass, maybe 17 years old.
My order came to £13.40. To avoid a pocket full of change I gave the girl £23.40 to get a £10 note in return.

Well, it was like I had completely fried her brain. She just stood there staring at the money in her open hands for far too long.

I said "I just need a tenner change". Nope, it didn't help.
She just couldn't fathom what the hell was going on.

Eventually a her greasy gaffer reached over her shoulder, pressed the button on the till and pulled a tenner out.

fitttz Report

tyranamarsuess avatar
Tyranamar Suess
Tyranamar Suess
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happens so much. Cashiers not understanding why you would give them say, $22 for a $12 purchase. They always want to hand the $2 back. No thank you. I'd like a $10 or (2) $5's. Sometimes they look completely befuddled but then decide to take a chance and put the numbers in the register. And then, a miracle happens! They get to see why I paid that way. I'm always mildly shocked. And then resigned to this is the way it is now.

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People File structures.

Because of cloud storage kids in high school have no idea how file organisation/folders/naming work, which leads to issue with searching what you need specifically on a computer (phones/tablets just throw file at you).

We had specific folders for GCSE coursework for them and would spend ages on explaining how to save in particular spot and a term later would hear MISS MY WORK DISAPPEARED to find it in their personal docs.

Best_Needleworker530 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

#29

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Apparently none of these young people know how to date.

Darpaek , René Ranisch/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

timscheib avatar
Heras buddy
Heras buddy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some of us old people have problems dating. I don't think it ever gets easy.

Don’t want to see ads?
#30

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People Its a slow trend but keyboard and mouse.

Kids these days growing up with touchscreens from the beginning, its ancient to them that we still use keyboard and mouse when the screen is right there infront of us.

gLu3xb3rchi , Carrie Allen/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve seen this with the younger kids, one of the first things that really makes me feel old

#31

I still have the video of my son attempting to open a CD case. It took him about 45 seconds before he pried it open by pulling up the little tabs that are actually the hinges. He's pretty bright, but he was completely blown away by it.

edgarpickle Report

endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had the same experience with a family friend recently. She handed me a case so I could play a CD in her car and she had to show me how to open it 😭

#32

Downloading music off dodgy websites just so you could have a "cool" phone ringtone. Or burning CDs...

Krysenti Report

#33

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People My kids are very confused about the order in which different technologies appeared. They don’t really understand that computers came long before the internet, and that forms of the internet came long before people think it did (like dial up AOL in 1989).

Edit: I kinda didn’t see the 15 year thing, sorry.

BitcoinMD , Marissa Lewis/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#34

49 Things That Used To Be Widely Understood But Now Perplex Young People 15 years ago is 2009, folks. Floppy drives and cassettes were already a decade out of date.

Bigmaq , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

#35

How

to

shoot

and

then

view

videos

horizontally.

helen269 Report

#36

Thinking. The ability to be bored. Context.

John_Dee_TV Report

endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now this one I agree with for Gen Alpha. My sister always complains so much when she’s bored, and expects us to always be able to entertain her. She’ll ask questions during shows or movies that could be answered by context or by waiting a few seconds to let the character explain themselves.

#37

Writing cursive (24 states still require it taught in school, though).

lettertojerrygarcia Report

#38

Pay phones AND having money for a call AND either knowing the number or having a little black book. 

Similar: calling collect and blurting out “momcomepickmeup” instead of shelling out money for the call.

BriefShiningMoment Report

#39

How anything was done without internet.

musical_dragon_cat Report

#40

Privacy

Not posting every thought that comes into your head

Responsibility

Consequences for your actions

Dignity and self-respect

Community service

Respect and care for your neighbors.

RegularFinger8 Report

aprilpickett_3846 avatar
April Pickett
April Pickett
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

consequences for your actions is a very big one. Kids bring guns to school: they should be charged and their parents charged for making the gun available to the kid. They've started charging the parents, but the kids don't realize that handcuffs and an escort by police are just the start of the consequences.

#41

Streaming Netflix was still novel rather than DVD's via mail. Also, TiVo was a big thing for DVR.

phenolate Report

endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember as a kid being excited to get the dvd’s in the mail in those red envelopes

#42

Longer than 15 years ago, but in movies when someone would call someone and they would answer the phone...you knew where they were. The phone was wired into their house. And the opposite, you just knew you were not going to be able to get ahold of them while they were out/traveling. It was just impossible, and that was accepted.

justinsayin Report

#43

Carrying around a flip phone and a digital camera to take pictures.

anon Report

#44

Putting on your damn headphones.

The__FuZz2of2 Report

timscheib avatar
Heras buddy
Heras buddy
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on. In the late 70s to the 80s we had the boom box. You weren't above playing your music on one. You're just like your parents and don't like their music. There are far worse things in life.

#45

Headphone jacks are going to confuse the hell out of kids one day.

KK_Tipton Report

#46

Streaming anything other than YouTube was a joke. Terrible quality. Extremely limited selection. Netflix was the best game in town and their DVD/Blu-ray selection was far superior to their streaming setup, which you got for free with a DVD subscription.

Legitimate_Dare6684 Report

#47

Sorry but having empathy.

SadieGK Report

endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Red PANda (any pronouns)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of us are depressed with the current state of the world and just don’t care anymore.

#48

Computer literacy.
IT field, young employees are as bad as the older employees now.

PajammaDrunk Report

#49

Manual transmissions.

Molto_Ritardando Report

timscheib avatar
Heras buddy
Heras buddy
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mainly in America so more idiots can drive and do something else at the same time.

