Cities are constantly going through changes driven by social and technological advancements. Chances are, the place that you grew up in is entirely different now than it was before. Naturally, this is just a simple consequence of human progress. However, how certain locations looked in the past can quickly fade from our memory, losing their history along with it. Luckily, photography lets us preserve such moments, assuming that there’s a person dedicated enough to capture the nooks and crannies of the city.

That’s exactly what Grégoire Alessandrini did, immortalizing New York of the 1990s in his vintage photo archive. It’s full of street scenes, landmarks, and iconic locations that have been majorly transformed since. Scroll down to set out on a nostalgic walk through New York City, and don’t forget to share any memories you have of NYC in the 90s. We are more than excited to hear them!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with the photographer Grégoire Alessandrini himself and city photographer Natallia, who currently resides in Vilnius, Lithuania.