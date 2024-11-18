ADVERTISEMENT

Cities are constantly going through changes driven by social and technological advancements. Chances are, the place that you grew up in is entirely different now than it was before. Naturally, this is just a simple consequence of human progress. However, how certain locations looked in the past can quickly fade from our memory, losing their history along with it. Luckily, photography lets us preserve such moments, assuming that there’s a person dedicated enough to capture the nooks and crannies of the city. 

That’s exactly what Grégoire Alessandrini did, immortalizing New York of the 1990s in his vintage photo archive. It’s full of street scenes, landmarks, and iconic locations that have been majorly transformed since. Scroll down to set out on a nostalgic walk through New York City, and don’t forget to share any memories you have of NYC in the 90s. We are more than excited to hear them!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with the photographer Grégoire Alessandrini himself and city photographer Natallia, who currently resides in Vilnius, Lithuania. 

#1

Bryant Park 1993

newyork1990s Report

#2

Soho (Greene Street) 1992

newyork1990s Report

#3

Chelsea Hotel 1997

newyork1990s Report

“I came to NYC in 1990 from Paris as a film student, and I instantly fell in love with Manhattan. I felt like I was stepping on a giant film set. It was everything that I had imagined but bigger, louder, crazier, and sometimes scarier,” tells photographer Grégoire Alessandrini about starting his New York in the 1990s archive.

“As a film student at City College in Harlem, I quickly started discovering all kinds of neighborhoods to shoot student films, but buying a photo camera suddenly gave me an incredible feeling of freedom. I was able to explore the city by myself, “recording” everything that seemed to give New York City its incredible edge. Old buildings, graffiti, signs, street scenes, and parties,” he said to Bored Panda

At the time, he also started working as a journalist for a French magazine, which further allowed him to capture the era of this city.
#4

NYC Diners Early 1990s

newyork1990s Report

#5

Snow Days In The East Village - Winter 1996

newyork1990s Report

#6

Meat Packing District Early 1990’s

newyork1990s Report

Alessandrini tells us that New York was very different back then, and he’s glad to see how it changed in a fairly short amount of time. “The city was close to bankruptcy, mugging was a common occurrence, the crack epidemic was at its peak, and homeless people were living in the subway and the parks. Yet, you felt an extraordinary energy and the possibility to experience anything you wanted,” he says.
#7

After The Snow Storm - 6th Avenue 1996

newyork1990s Report

#8

“Newsstand”1994

newyork1990s Report

#9

Village Cigars 1990s

newyork1990s Report

Rent in the East Village, the Lower East Side, or Chelsea areas was still relatively affordable, and nightlife was thriving. “It also felt like the end of a period with an amazing heritage still visible here and there, from Keith Haring murals to landmark rock venues like the Continental or the iconic CBGB’s. Believe it or not, my neighbors in Alphabet City in 1992 were Allen Ginsberg and Richard Hell,” shares Alessandrini.
#10

Meat Packing District 1994

newyork1990s Report

#11

Sidewalks Of NYC. Upper East Side

newyork1990s Report

#12

Russian And Turkish Baths East Village 1997

newyork1990s Report

The city started getting cleaned up with the election of mayor Rudy Giuliani in the mid-90s, he says. “Especially the 42nd Street area, which went from a very seedy location made famous by films like Taxi Driver or Midnight Cowboy to “a family entertainment district." I guess Mayor Bloomberg then finished the job to make New York safe and cleaner, but it seems that so much was lost in the process.”

#13

Chelsea (22nd And 7th Ave. ) 1997

newyork1990s Report

#14

Times Square 1994

newyork1990s Report

#15

5th Avenue 1991

newyork1990s Report

Having completed such a project, he realized just what a transformation the city has gone through. “Entire blocks were destroyed, the architecture was changing as well as the sociology of entire neighborhoods. The city that I had loved, experienced, and photographed seemed to be fading away at an amazing pace.

This is what made me want to share my pictures, as I believe they tell the story of a city that is now almost gone. I am very happy to see that so many New Yorkers and people from all around the world enjoy these images as they remind them of the New York they knew and often miss dearly.”
#16

East Village 1995

newyork1990s Report

#17

Sidewalks Of NYC. Diamond District, 1991

newyork1990s Report

#18

Sidewalks Of NYC, St. Marks Place 1993

newyork1990s Report

Alessandrini believes that creating photo archives of cities like New York and beyond in a specific period becomes a priceless testimony. “The most trivial things that you photograph can sometimes have significance that you would have never imagined at the time. It’s a precious gift for those who share this experience with you but also for those who want to understand how a city used to be and how it became what it is today.”
#19

Itzkowitz Ludlow Street 1994

newyork1990s Report

#20

Peep Land And Show World (Mid-90s)

newyork1990s Report

#21

Chelsea 1995

newyork1990s Report

City photographer Natallia also agrees, saying, “It preserves the history of the city in the moment. I believe that over time, such digital photo archives will have a unique historical memory, allowing future generations of residents to understand the city and its atmosphere more deeply.”
#22

Great Jones Alley (And Cortlandt Alley) Mid-90’s

newyork1990s Report

#23

Times Square 1997

newyork1990s Report

#24

6th Avenue Flea Market Mid-90’s

newyork1990s Report

She started sharing photos of cities out of her love for urban architecture and beautiful old cities. Since she currently lives in Vilnius (Bored Panda’s home city!) she decided to share her surroundings with others, given that she already had so many photos. 
#25

The Fat Black Cat West Village 1995

newyork1990s Report

#26

Columbus Circle 1991

newyork1990s Report

#27

Knitting Factory On Houston Street - 1991

newyork1990s Report

She would describe Vilnius, which is very different from NYC, as friendly. “I like the proportion of the city to the person (you don’t have to spend a lot of time on public transport to get to work or just take a walk in the center; there are no super tall residential buildings or extremely dense urban developments where you feel uncomfortable) and its safety. 

It’s always interesting to walk through the labyrinths of old streets, discovering something new each time: whether it’s a cozy courtyard, an unusual sculpture, or a beautiful view of the orange rooftops. Vilnius hasn’t frozen in time; it is constantly changing, becoming more comfortable and modern, but at the same time, it retains the spirit of the majestic Old Town. And that’s really great,” she fondly shared. 
#28

Unique On Broadway 1993

newyork1990s Report

#29

The Bowery 1995

newyork1990s Report

#30

Bowery 1996

newyork1990s Report

#31

East Houston And Broadway 1993

newyork1990s Report

#32

East Houston Street 1997

newyork1990s Report

#33

Chelsea 1996 17th Street Between Broadway And 5th

newyork1990s Report

#34

Lafayette Street 1990

newyork1990s Report

#35

Friendly Warning East Village 1997

newyork1990s Report

#36

Baby Doll Lounge Church Street 1993

newyork1990s Report

#37

View From East 12th Street And Avenue A (Richard Hell And Allen Ginsberg’s Building) 1993

newyork1990s Report

#38

Holiday Cocktail Lounge (When It Was Still A Dive Bar) East Village 1993

newyork1990s Report

#39

Village Cigars 1996

newyork1990s Report

#40

Sidewalks Of NYC 1991

newyork1990s Report

#41

10th Avenue At 23rd St. 1997. The Revs Cost Tag Can Still Be Seen From The Highline But Now Hidden By Big Glass Buildings On 10th Ave

newyork1990s Report

#42

Sidewalks Of NYC

newyork1990s Report

#43

East Village 1995

newyork1990s Report

#44

Vazac (Now Horseshoe Bar) East 7th St / Avenue B 1997

newyork1990s Report

#45

Penny’s General Store East 7th Street East Village - Early 90s

newyork1990s Report

#46

Subway Riders

newyork1990s Report

#47

Sam Chinita 8th Avenue 1996

newyork1990s Report

#48

Astor Place Mid-90s One More Shot Of The Cube And Carl Fisher

newyork1990s Report

#49

Billy’s On A Snowy Night 1996

newyork1990s Report

#50

42nd Street 1993 2. East Village 1995

newyork1990s Report

#51

Sidewalks Of NYC

newyork1990s Report

#52

Cortlandt Alley 1997

newyork1990s Report

#53

Astor Place 1994

newyork1990s Report

#54

Avenue B 1997

newyork1990s Report

#55

Sidewalks Of NYC

newyork1990s Report

#56

The Cube Astor Place 1992

newyork1990s Report

#57

Sidewalks Of NYC

newyork1990s Report

#58

Meat Packing District 1993

newyork1990s Report

#59

Kove Bros Hardware 21st. Street And 7th Avenue Chelsea 1995

newyork1990s Report

#60

Billboards 1998

newyork1990s Report

#61

The Tower Of Toys Alphabet City - Avenue B Between 5th And 6th Street - 1993

newyork1990s Report

#62

Astor Place 1993

newyork1990s Report

#63

New York Gay Pride 1993

newyork1990s Report

#64

The Jefferson Theater (Before Its Destruction) East 14th Street Between 2nd And 3rd Ave. Late 90s

newyork1990s Report

#65

East Village 1993

newyork1990s Report

#66

West Village 1997 Merry Christmas To All New York Lovers Around The World!

newyork1990s Report

#67

Snow Days In NYC 1990’s

newyork1990s Report

#68

Store Front 1998

newyork1990s Report

#69

Brooklyn Bridge And The Twin Towers 1995

newyork1990s Report

#70

Giant Arnold Schwarzenegger Doll For The Last Action Hero Movie Shoot Times Square 1992

newyork1990s Report

#71

Coney Island - Winter 1995

newyork1990s Report

#72

Bowery

newyork1990s Report

#73

Summer Nap East Village (12th Street) 1993

newyork1990s Report

#74

Painted Building With Flying Animals La Guardia Place 1993

newyork1990s Report

#75

Apollo Theater 125th Street / Mid-90s

newyork1990s Report

#76

Runway 69 And Shoe Shiner 1995

newyork1990s Report

#77

Flatiron Shots 1996

newyork1990s Report

#78

Sidewalks Of NYC 1993

newyork1990s Report

#79

42nd Street Jenny Holzer Messages 1993

newyork1990s Report

#80

The Sunshine Hotel Bowery 1991

newyork1990s Report

#81

Meat Packing District 1993

newyork1990s Report

#82

7th Avenue 1996

newyork1990s Report

#83

Lonely NYC 1990s

newyork1990s Report

#84

Soho 1998

newyork1990s Report

#85

Nightingale Bar Second Avenue 1995

newyork1990s Report

#86

Love Saves The Day East Village 1996

newyork1990s Report

#87

Bowery Bar And Grill 1994

newyork1990s Report

#88

Flea Market 6th Avenue 1997

newyork1990s Report

#89

Little West 12 And Washington Street 1994

newyork1990s Report

#90

Blue And Gold East 7th Street - 1995

newyork1990s Report

#91

Hell’s Kitchen 1995

newyork1990s Report

#92

Strand Book Store In The Early And Mid-90s

newyork1990s Report

#93

West Street / Meat Market 1993

newyork1990s Report

#94

St Marks Place 1994

newyork1990s Report

#95

East Village 1996

newyork1990s Report

#96

East Village 1992

newyork1990s Report

#97

Sidewalks Of NYC 1993

newyork1990s Report

#98

North East Corner Of 8th Avenue And 42nd Street 1993-1997

newyork1990s Report

#99

East 12th Street (Corner Of Avenue A Looking West) 1993

newyork1990s Report

#100

Chelsea 1996

newyork1990s Report

#101

Subway Shot 1994

newyork1990s Report

#102

Alphabet City 1993 East 3rd Street Between B And C

newyork1990s Report

#103

Meat Packing District 1994

newyork1990s Report

#104

The Bright Food Shop Chelsea 1998

newyork1990s Report

#105

7th Avenue And 27th Street 1996

newyork1990s Report

#106

East Village 1997

newyork1990s Report

#107

Knowledge Is Power Houston Street 1995

newyork1990s Report

#108

Rent At The Nederlander Theater 1996

newyork1990s Report

#109

7th Avenue / Charles Street 1996

newyork1990s Report

#110

Theater District

newyork1990s Report

#111

6th Avenue And 24th St. 1995

newyork1990s Report

#112

Noho (?) 1996

newyork1990s Report

#113

Harlem 1994

Settling scores in Harlem 1994 I was having a cafe con lecce and a tostada at La Flor de Broadway when some angry guys showed up, poured some gasoline on this car and set it on fire after telling the driver to run away

newyork1990s Report

#114

11th Avenue 1996

newyork1990s Report

