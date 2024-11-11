ADVERTISEMENT

I don't need it to be "Spooky Season" to dress up. I spend my time drawing, then dressing up as my subjects—mostly birds, sometimes bugs, a bat, a fish...

I use a combination of my own clothes, vintage finds, homemade props, makeup, and styling to echo the wonder of nature. Sometimes daft, occasionally hilarious, but mostly beautiful, these looks have been featured in exhibitions and museums from Queer Britain to BBC's Winterwatch.

More info: birdscanflystore.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com