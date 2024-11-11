ADVERTISEMENT

I don't need it to be "Spooky Season" to dress up. I spend my time drawing, then dressing up as my subjects—mostly birds, sometimes bugs, a bat, a fish...

I use a combination of my own clothes, vintage finds, homemade props, makeup, and styling to echo the wonder of nature. Sometimes daft, occasionally hilarious, but mostly beautiful, these looks have been featured in exhibitions and museums from Queer Britain to BBC's Winterwatch.

#1

Eurasian Coot (Fulica Atra) - With Painted Wooden Spoon, Face Adornment

I use everything from clothes pegs to a wooden spoon, a bowl covered in fabric, a velvet curtain from Oxfam, or just that perfect jacket. I have made pom-poms and a patchwork corset, a papier-mâché crown, and an embroidered bib. Now that I've reached a milestone, I call these creations "Gentle References," and I've made 100 of them so far.
    #2

    Golden Eagle (Aquila Chrysaetos)

    #3

    Andean Cock-Of-The-Rock (Rupicola Peruvianus) - With Home-Made Pom-Pom

    It's not just for fun—I use my illustrations to inform my research, which I post on my blog, Birds Can Fly. There, I reveal how I make my outfits and explore the history and cultural context of the creatures I draw.
    #4

    Rosy Maple Moth (Dryocampa Rubicunda)

    #5

    Red Admiral Butterfly (Vanessa Atalanta) - With Home Made Patchwork Quilt Corset

    #6

    Ornate Wrasse (Thalassoma Pavo) - With Velvet Curtain Skirt

    #7

    Nuttall’s Woodpecker (Dryobates Nuttallii) - With Home Made Fascinator

    #8

    Mallard (Anas Platyrhynchos)

    #9

    Domestic Pigeon (Columba Livia Forma Domestica)

    #10

    Northern Gannet (Morus Bassanus)

    #11

    Grey Crowned Crane (Balearica Regulorum)

    #12

    Cedar Waxwing (Bombycilla Cedrorum)

    #13

    Greater Horseshoe Bat (Rhinolophus Ferrumequinum) - With Cardboard Face Adornment

    #14

    Slavonian Grebe (Podiceps Auritus) - With Pipe Cleaner Head Dress

    #15

    Great Spotted Woodpecker (Dendrocopos Major)

    #16

    Amazonian Royal Flycatcher (Onychorhynchus Coronatus) - With Papier-Mâché Crown

    #17

    European Nightjar (Caprimulgus Europaeus)

    #18

    Xantus's Hummingbird (Basilinna Xantusii)

    #19

    Seven-Spot Ladybird (Coccinella Septempunctata) - With Paper Dots

    #20

    Inca Tern (Larosterna Inca) - With Pasta Spoon Head Dress

    #21

    Long-Wattled Umbrellabird (Cephalopterus Penduliger) - With Fabric Covered Bowl

    #22

    Grey Heron (Ardea Cinerea)

    #23

    Temminck's Tragopan (Tragopan Temminckii) - With Embroidered Bib

    #24

    Barn Owl (Tyto Alba)

    #25

    Orange Tip Butterfly (Anthocharis Cardamines)

    #26

    White Stork (Ciconia Ciconia)

    #27

    Arctic Tern (Sterna Paradisaea) - With Paper Collar

    #28

    Pink Cockatoo (Lophochroa Leadbeateri) - With Paper Fascinator And Chocolate Coin Medal

    #29

    Mourning Dove (Zenaida Macroura)

    #30

    Snowy Owl (Bubo Scandiacus)

    #31

    Allen's Hummingbird (Selasphorus Sasin)

    100 Gentle References

