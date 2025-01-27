Even though with recent events natural disasters like wildfires and floods are at the forefront of our minds, today we’re focusing on a more positive, beautiful, and not-so-dangerous natural phenomenon of our world—the northern lights.

The scientific name of this phenomenon is aurora borealis and it happens when electrically charged particles from the sun collide with Earth’s atmosphere at speeds up to 45 million mph or 72 million kph. Our planet’s magnetic field protects us from any harm from the solar particles, all while creating the multicolor spectacles known as the northern lights.