25 Captivating Photos Of Northern Lights Selected As Best By “Capture The Atlas”
As 2024 is coming to an end, there's something special about reflecting on the year through a collection of photographs captured along the way. This time, we are sharing the 7th edition of the annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year published by the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas.
The photos were taken around the world, in countries like the UK, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Latvia, Iceland, Russia, Chile, Namibia, Australia, and New Zealand, by 25 photographers of 15 different nationalities.
We invite you to immerse yourselves in the beauty of the Northern Lights brought to you closer in order to learn and discover more about one of nature’s most spectacular light shows. And for more photos, you can take a look at the previous year’s post.
“Sky Fire” – Tom Rae
Aoraki/Mt. Cook National Park, New Zealand.
"The Milky Way arches over the dramatic landscape of Aoraki Mount Cook National Park, captured during a rare G5 geomagnetic storm in May 2024. This aurora display was one of the most breathtaking sights I’ve ever witnessed—a magical evening watching the lights dance across the crystal-clear sky. The excitement was shared by everyone under the stars, as this aurora was potentially the strongest in a century.
The image features a rare SAR (Stable Auroral Red) arc, an atmospheric phenomenon that added to the spectacle, alongside the glow of billions of stars in the Milky Way. Capturing this moment was technically challenging, but it resulted in one of the most unique depictions of the aurora from New Zealand. This photograph is not just an image but a treasured memory of an extraordinary and ethereal night."
I really wished I could see the May 9th Aurorae. I've only seen some in Iceland, and they're actually just so insane.
“In The Rays Of The Solar Wind” – Sergey Korolev
Rybachy Peninsula, Russia.
"The Rybachy Peninsula, where this photo was taken, is located at the northern edge of the Kola Peninsula. It’s a unique natural area, home to many fascinating locations with numerous stone beaches and rocks featuring unusual shapes and structures. I fell in love with this place during my first visit 10 years ago, and now, every year, I try to return and capture something new.
For this shot, I wanted to create a concept that emphasized the significance of the location, with the Northern Lights serving as a complement to the landscape. This time, the aurora was particularly powerful, casting a beautiful light over the stones. The photo is quite simple, composed of three main exposures: the first for capturing the sky, the second for the rest of the scene, and the third for focusing on the foreground."
“Lake Toolondo Aurora” – Baillie Farley
Lake Toolondo, Australia.
"In the early hours of the morning, Lake Toolondo was transformed into a light show. A massive solar storm illuminated the sky with bursts of red, orange, and pink, dancing above the still waters. The colors reflected off the lake, creating an almost mirror-like effect that felt surreal to witness.
The dead trees along the shoreline stood silhouetted against the night sky as the aurora rippled and shimmered, turning the entire scene into something out of a dream. It was one of those moments that felt like pure magic. I spent the rest of the night at the location, capturing several images and a timelapse until dawn broke."
(those two splotches of stars in the center are the Magellanic clouds, which are our galaxy's largest satellite galaxies.)
“Devil’s Lights” – Forest Barkdoll-Weil
Wyoming, USA.
"May 10, 2024: Aurora forecasts promised an incredible display, so I drove to Devils Tower, Wyoming, to witness the event. The solar storm delivered, reaching a historic KP9, with auroras visible worldwide. As the vibrant lights danced overhead, my father was undergoing emergency surgery two thousand miles away in Maine. It was a surreal night—awed by the celestial beauty above, yet grappling with worry for my dad.
The aurora offered a strange sense of comfort amidst the turmoil, grounding me in the moment as I captured this incredible phenomenon. My father, a photographer for over 50 years and the person who introduced me to this art, thankfully survived surgery and recovered after several days in the ICU. Although he missed this display, six months later, on October 10, we shared an even stronger solar storm together as a family—a memory I’ll always treasure."
“Cosmic Explosion” – Uroš Fink
Istria, Croatia.
"On the night of the Perseid meteor shower, I was treated to a “multi-course menu” of the night sky. I captured the Milky Way arch with Orion, the Aurora (a first for me), the Zodiacal light, and the Perseid meteors. As if that wasn’t enough, the sky gifted me with one of the most stunning greenish airglows I’ve ever seen. Oh, and I almost forgot to mention the close conjunction of Jupiter and Mars, right along the path of the Zodiacal light.
In the center of the panorama is the Cap Marlera lighthouse, built in 1880 at the southeastern tip of the Istrian Peninsula. The rugged coastline, at the entrance to Kvarner, attracts fish and dolphins. This area is also home to the Mediterranean bear, though I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting one.
Meteors rained down throughout the night, and I captured 75 of them using three cameras. I used the RegiStar software to seamlessly insert the meteors to the panorama in the exactly same spots as they appeared in the sky this night.
It was an extraordinary, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime event, and I’m grateful and happy to have been part of it."
The Perseids are some of the best meteor showers. And with this Aurora, the Zodiacal light. (Orion is the one with big red splotches around the stars in the bottom right. This appears to be near the end of spring, as Orion is near the end. And hell yeah it's a one-in-a-lifetime event. It's pretty damned awesome for sure
“Coronation” – Roksolyana Hilevych
Dolomites, Italy.
"That day, after a storm of mixed snow and rain, the sky fortunately cleared after 8 p.m. (about an hour after sunset). As I walked to my location, I could already see red hues peeking through the clouds. The adrenaline and excitement were so overwhelming that I hardly noticed the cold and strong wind, which never let up during the night at 2,450 meters above sea level.
I ended up taking 840 photos from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., hoping to capture the perfect moment. This photo was taken around 1:30 a.m., during the second peak of the aurora, the strongest ever, which lasted only a few seconds."
“Paddling Under The Aurora” – Herry Himanshu
Banff National Park, Canada.
"I live in Saskatchewan, Canada, so I’ve seen and captured the aurora hundreds of times before, but that night in Banff National Park, Alberta, was unlike any other.
As luck would have it, I was in Banff for a wedding that weekend when massive CMEs were predicted to hit Earth directly. As soon as it got dark, the aurora came out swinging, with vivid hues of reds, pinks, and purples dancing across the sky.
I had three camera setups running timelapses in different directions, but even that wasn’t enough. One brave friend took a standup paddleboard out on the lake and modeled for us beneath the insane light show. She was the perfect complement to the aurora and the mountainous landscape.
We were all in pure disbelief at the colors and patterns unfolding above us. Those shared moments of joy are what I’ll remember forever. I stayed up all night, driving hundreds of kilometers through Banff to iconic spots, capturing some of my best photos and timelapses ever."
“Aurora Australis” – Marc Adamus
Patagonia Fjords, Chile.
"I’m not sure if an aurora had ever been recorded in Patagonia before, but we got incredibly lucky on the night of May 10, 2024, when a G5 storm hit. We were camped on an iceberg beach, deep in the wilderness of the Patagonia Fjords, when the incredible display unfolded."
“Magic Of The North” – Josh Beames
Iceland.
"I’ve dreamed of capturing this shot for years, and this year, everything aligned perfectly! During my annual Iceland workshop, our group witnessed the sheer power of nature as Iceland’s most recent active volcano erupted just days before.
After spending hours shooting and soaking in the incredible scene, we started to wrap up and head back to the car. Then, to our amazement, the Northern Lights began dancing across the sky! I quickly launched the drone, sending it on a mission to capture this wild spectacle.
Navigating through the wind, heat, and low visibility surrounding the volcano, I managed to capture a vertical panorama just as the volcanic smoke and ash shifted to the side. Moments later, the dreaded battery warning sounded, and I began the tense journey back. By this point, the wind had really picked up, and I honestly thought the drone was a goner… but with only 1% battery left, it somehow limped back to safety!"
“Sky And Ice” – Henry Frakes
Aspiring National Park, New Zealand.
"On this night, we were expecting one of the strongest solar storms of 2024, and with the vast, dark skies of the South Island of New Zealand, it was the perfect opportunity to make the most of it.
As someone passionate about both the night sky and climbing, I had always wanted to capture climbing under the stars. We carried our ice climbing gear up the track and onto the glacier—a perfect spot for climbing, easy access, and, being so remote, an ideal location for photographing the aurora.
At night, we climbed back onto the glacier, navigating crevasses and making the most of the incredible night. The sky shifted and faded into brilliant red beams stretching from south to north. Being surrounded by the glacier, the mountains, and the aurora was an experience I will always treasure."
Now this is my kind of thing, combining my two most favorite hobbies. Ice climbing is actually extremely fun. Stargazing, amauter astronomy, and naked eye astronomy are always good things to do, though much, much safer than ice climbing, yet about as much fun.
“Celestial Reflection” – Max Trafford
Dartmoor National Park, United Kingdom.
"This was my second encounter with the Northern Lights, and what an unforgettable experience it was. After a long day at work and a steady stream of Aurora alerts on my phone, I left at 5 p.m., grabbed my camera gear, and headed to the darkest spot I knew. With no phone service, I wasn’t sure if the high activity would last through the night, but I remained hopeful and began capturing photos.
Almost immediately, the green glow on the horizon erupted into a stunning display of vibrant lights. I couldn’t believe my eyes! I quickly adjusted my camera settings to capture this once-in-a-lifetime event in a panorama. For nearly two hours, I was immersed in the experience, my face lighting up with a smile the whole time. Witnessing such an incredible spectacle in the UK made the sleepless night absolutely worth it!"
“Auroras En El Infierno” – Edén Sánchez
Asturias, Spain.
"Seeing the Northern Lights with such intensity in Asturias is a dream come true. I remember talking with friends years ago, saying, “All we’re missing are the auroras…” And that day finally arrived! I came across several alerts on social media along with notifications from a few mobile apps—all signs pointed to something big.
On the first night, I tried, but nothing appeared. The second night, however, the solar storm hit, and everything aligned perfectly. I was able to enjoy this incredible dream throughout the night, with an impressive intensity.
I must admit, I still haven’t witnessed one of those truly powerful auroras like in Iceland, but dreams are meant to be fulfilled—I’ll go see them there someday!"
“When The Aurora Meets The Milky Way” – Jānis Paļulis
Bauska, Latvia.
"On that night, I had originally planned to photograph the Perseid meteor shower, but the aurora forecast also looked promising, though it wasn’t my main focus at the time. I took a few photos of the stars, and then I noticed a pink glow in the corner of the sky. It was the aurora! I pointed my camera toward the southwest and took my best shot. The weather conditions were perfect, with fog adding to the atmosphere. Around midnight, the aurora display became truly stunning."
“High Trails” – Giulio Cobianchi
Pico do Arierio, Madeira island.
"I never imagined capturing the Northern Lights at 32.7 degrees north latitude, but on May 10, 2024, it happened while I was in Madeira. That night, I created another one of my “double arc” panoramas. After finishing a spring photo tour with nonstop sunrises, I was exhausted. This wasn’t part of my plan, but when aurora alerts lit up and the skies stayed clear, I couldn’t miss the opportunity.
I hiked to Pico do Arieiro, one of Madeira’s highest peaks, along one of Europe’s most stunning trails. When I saw a red glow to the north, I could hardly believe it. I quickly sought a composition for a 360-degree panorama, set up my star tracker to capture the Milky Way, and created this image. It shows the two queens of the night—the aurora and the Milky Way—dancing together in a breathtaking sky."
“Looking North” – Lynsey Schroeder
Arizona, USA.
"It’s not every day that the Northern Lights make it as far south as Southern Arizona! I’ve been captivated by the aurora ever since I first saw it in Iceland in 2018, so when I heard there was a chance to witness it here, I didn’t hesitate to grab my gear and head into the desert with a couple of friends.
My expectations were low, but the show completely exceeded them! As soon as we stepped out of the car, we could clearly see a pink glow on the horizon, occasionally pulsing with shimmering pillars as the night went on. I achieved a photography goal I never imagined I’d accomplish: capturing the aurora shining over the beautiful saguaros of the Sonoran Desert."
“Coronal Mass Eruption” – Matt Haynie
California, USA.
"After finally capturing the elusive Northern Lights in mid-latitudes on May 10th, 2024, I was hooked. I realized there was more to predicting the aurora’s appearance than just relying on the KP forecast, so I learned how to read the charts that determine when the lights can reach mid-latitudes.
This photo is from the sixth time I’ve had the opportunity to capture them since that unforgettable night. Lassen Volcanic National Park, in Northern California, was the best option, as smoke and clouds threatened to obscure views in most nearby locations. I stayed on top of a ridge until 3 a.m., enduring frigid winds that cut through my layers, but witnessing two significant substorms made all the discomfort worthwhile."
“Carpe Diem” – Adrian Cormier
Crater Lake National Park, USA.
"May 10, 2024, began like any other new moon cycle for me. I was shooting at one of my favorite spots along the Sonoma coastline. Around 2:30 a.m., I was surprised to feel my phone buzz with a notification, as my location had sporadic cell coverage. The alert was one I never expected—and will never forget! A fellow Sony Alpha photographer, who was in Nepal at the time, messaged me: “Get as far north as you can by sunset, it’s going down tonight!” A historic geomagnetic storm, possibly peaking at G5, was predicted.
I immediately drove home to grab my Atlas pack full of cold weather gear. My gut told me to head to Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. Shortly into the drive, I learned the CLNP Rim Road was completely closed due to 7 feet of recent snowfall. Fortunately, I was prepared for deep snow conditions and pressed on.
Confident and armed with snowshoes, I settled on a spot along the South Rim, east of the Crater Lake Lodge, which was closed due to the extreme snow levels. My image, “Carpe Diem,” reflects the magnificent display of geomagnetic energy that weekend, set against the iconic and unforgettable alpine landscape."
“The Red Aurora Wall” – Vincenzo Mazza
Iceland.
"This photo was taken during the massive aurora show that occurred on the night between October 10th and 11th, 2024.
I’ve witnessed countless aurora displays in my life, but this one had possibly the most intense red color I’ve ever seen. It was so vivid that it was clearly visible to the naked eye."
“28° Aurora” – Efrén Yanes
Tenerife, Spain.
"The night of May 10th was one of the most unforgettable moments since I became a photographer. I went to Teide National Park in Tenerife with the intention of capturing a circumpolar shot with the endemic tajines in bloom. After setting up my camera and finding the perfect composition, I hit the shutter. To my surprise, the camera screen showed a strange red color on the horizon. It wasn’t light pollution, but something I had never seen before.
Suddenly, I remembered hearing about a recent large-magnitude solar storm and the possibility of Northern Lights at lower latitudes. My heart raced as I scrolled through social media and saw others sharing photos of the Aurora from the Iberian Peninsula. I realized I was witnessing this extraordinary event from the Canary Islands. It was a magical experience that happened entirely by chance, and I feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of it."
“Canyon Lights” – Evan Watts
Yellowstone National Park, USA.
"The May 11 solar storm, one of the strongest in years, presented a perfect opportunity to photograph the aurora over my home area: Yellowstone National Park. Early in the night, I captured a few good shots, but as the storm intensified, the lights seemed strongest to the east. I started thinking of iconic Yellowstone viewpoints that faced east and dreamed of capturing the aurora over the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River.
The challenge was the forested canyon rim, but I remembered an east-facing viewpoint worth trying. Armed with bear spray in one hand and my tripod in the other, I hiked a mile through grizzly territory to reach the spot. Just as I arrived, the aurora erupted in a breathtaking display. With the Yellowstone River roaring below, I quickly set up and began shooting. This image is the result of that unforgettable night."
“African Savanna Under The Lights Of Southern Aurora” – Egor Goryachev
Spitzkoppe, Namibia.
"Everyone remembers that May night when the Northern Lights were visible across Europe and America. Unbelievably, I had the chance to witness them in Namibia, near the Tropic of Capricorn. Early in the night, the eastern sky was clear, where the Milky Way was set to rise. Seizing the opportunity, I prepared my gear for a 50mm panorama.
As I worked through the layout of the Milky Way’s core, I noticed a red spot on the horizon. Over the next few hours, it grew into a massive red explosion, illuminating much of the sky. The glow persisted throughout the night as the Milky Way shifted westward, forming a morning arch. The southern sky glowed red and orange, with the Milky Way rising through the vibrant hues.
For the first time, I realized I had captured a Southern Aurora. It was a moment of pure joy."
“Magical Night In Monegros” – Víctor Bolea
Monegros, Spain.
"My homeland, Los Monegros, has always captivated me with its unique beauty and arid, almost otherworldly landscape. On the famous night of the auroras, I hadn’t planned to go out, but a message from a friend of mine changed everything. I decided to venture into the heart of the Monegros desert. The sky promised to be clear and full of stars—perfect for capturing the Milky Way—but nothing could have prepared us for what we were about to witness.
At first, none of us could believe it; seeing auroras at this latitude seemed impossible. But before the night fully embraced the sky, we noticed something strange on the horizon. An unusual glow painted the sky with colors we had never seen in Monegros. The aurora lit up the arid, rocky terrain, creating a magical, surreal contrast.
What we experienced that night was an unexpected and unrepeatable phenomenon—a memory forever etched in my mind as one of the most awe-inspiring moments of my life as a photographer."
“Aurora Mill” – Tobias Thäle
Libenha, Germany.
"This night will remain unforgettable. Between May 10th and 11th, a massive solar storm struck Earth with incredible force. It was triggered by a large sunspot area and an X-class solar flare (magnitude 1.0) accompanied by a full-halo coronal mass ejection (CME). A total of three CMEs reached Earth, interacting and amplifying each other.
At around 12:30 a.m. on May 11th, the strongest substorm hit, producing beams that extended to the zenith and beyond. The vivid colors and projections were visible to the naked eye, creating a breathtaking spectacle. It was an extraordinary experience, and we eagerly look forward to witnessing many more solar storms in the future. Clear skies!"
“Gibson Glow” – David Tanis
Victoria, Australia.
"There was a lot of anticipation for this special night, as everyone knew it would be a spectacular event. This gave photographers plenty of time to prepare. I wanted to create something unique, focusing on framing and the foreground. I chose Gibson Steps, away from city lights, as my location. The beach was crowded with photographers and onlookers because the aurora would be visible to the naked eye.
I started shooting on the beach but later moved to a cave at the beach’s end, where I had planned to capture the Milky Way rising within the frame. Although the aurora dimmed slightly, the cave was familiar, and I knew exactly where to position myself. Suddenly, vibrant beams appeared, visible to the naked eye, creating a magical moment for everyone.
My shot stands out because I faced east, capturing beams at a unique angle. Due to the bright beams, I couldn’t track the Milky Way, so this composition is a single exposure for both the foreground and sky."
“A Historic Night: Northern Lights At Étretat” – Julien Looten
Normandy, France.
"This rare G5 solar storm was observable across France at mid-latitudes, a region unaccustomed to such displays. For two years, I traveled regularly to the cliffs of Étretat (latitude 49.43), several hours from home, hoping to capture the aurora over this iconic landscape. After many unsuccessful attempts, my perseverance was finally rewarded.
This panoramic image captures a sky filled with vibrant auroras stretching 180 degrees from the southwest to the northeast. The display includes hues of pink, violet, and blue, with a green band near the horizon. The Milky Way and Cygnus constellation are visible in the upper right, while light pollution from Étretat creates a faint green glow. The majestic cliffs in the foreground and another photographer to the left completed this extraordinary scene."
