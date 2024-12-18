ADVERTISEMENT

As 2024 is coming to an end, there's something special about reflecting on the year through a collection of photographs captured along the way. This time, we are sharing the 7th edition of the annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year published by the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas.

The photos were taken around the world, in countries like the UK, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Latvia, Iceland, Russia, Chile, Namibia, Australia, and New Zealand, by 25 photographers of 15 different nationalities.

We invite you to immerse yourselves in the beauty of the Northern Lights brought to you closer in order to learn and discover more about one of nature’s most spectacular light shows. And for more photos, you can take a look at the previous year’s post .

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | capturetheatlas.com