Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Residents of a well-known Balearic island are expressing dissatisfaction with British tourists who are occupying the prime beach areas.

According to recent reports, they have responded by placing fake warning signs, alerting tourists of jellyfish and falling rocks.

In Mallorca, for example, various fake signs have emerged, falsely indicating that the beach is off-limits or that it requires a three-hour walk to reach, even though the actual distance is just 100 yards.

These deceptive placards also include a message in Catalan beneath them, intended for locals to recognize their inauthenticity.

“Come in. The danger is not of a landslide, it is of overcrowding,” one of them reads. “Open beach. Not to jellyfish nor foreigners,” goes another.

According to The Sun, the counterfeit signs were a move by the anti-capitalist activist organization known as Caterva. This group has previously expressed criticism towards Rafael Nadal due to his ownership of a tourism business and a restaurant situated on the island.

After the posters started appearing in the small towns of Cala Morlanda, Cala Petita, Porto Cristo, Cala Murta, Cala Magraner and Cala Bóta, the organization published a statement on X, addressing their motives.

“These days, we carried out a denunciation action against the #massificació tourist in the coves of #Manacor,” the post reads. “With a bit of humor, we’ve put up a few posters that you can see in the photos. From Cala Morlanda to Cala Bota.”

The message continued: “The usurpation of the coves is just another expression of how capitalism uses an economic activity like tourism, taken to the extreme, to dry the territory for free and to extract the maximum surplus value from the workers.”

The fake warning signs were a move by the anti-capitalist Spanish activist organization known as ‘Caterva’

British tourists account for one-quarter of the entire tourist influx in Spain

British citizens reacted with a blend of discontent and occasional understanding