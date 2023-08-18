Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots
Residents of a well-known Balearic island are expressing dissatisfaction with British tourists who are occupying the prime beach areas.
According to recent reports, they have responded by placing fake warning signs, alerting tourists of jellyfish and falling rocks.
In Mallorca, for example, various fake signs have emerged, falsely indicating that the beach is off-limits or that it requires a three-hour walk to reach, even though the actual distance is just 100 yards.
Recently, news emerged that locals on the Balearic island, Spain are placing fake warning signs to scare off British tourists
Image credits: Ian Campbell (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Caterva_mnc
These deceptive placards also include a message in Catalan beneath them, intended for locals to recognize their inauthenticity.
“Come in. The danger is not of a landslide, it is of overcrowding,” one of them reads. “Open beach. Not to jellyfish nor foreigners,” goes another.
According to The Sun, the counterfeit signs were a move by the anti-capitalist activist organization known as Caterva. This group has previously expressed criticism towards Rafael Nadal due to his ownership of a tourism business and a restaurant situated on the island.
“Open beach. Not to jellyfish nor foreigners”
Image credits: Caterva_mnc
Image credits: Caterva_mnc
After the posters started appearing in the small towns of Cala Morlanda, Cala Petita, Porto Cristo, Cala Murta, Cala Magraner and Cala Bóta, the organization published a statement on X, addressing their motives.
“These days, we carried out a denunciation action against the #massificació tourist in the coves of #Manacor,” the post reads. “With a bit of humor, we’ve put up a few posters that you can see in the photos. From Cala Morlanda to Cala Bota.”
The message continued: “The usurpation of the coves is just another expression of how capitalism uses an economic activity like tourism, taken to the extreme, to dry the territory for free and to extract the maximum surplus value from the workers.”
The fake warning signs were a move by the anti-capitalist Spanish activist organization known as ‘Caterva’
Image credits: Caterva_mnc
British tourists account for one-quarter of the entire tourist influx in Spain
Image credits: Caterva_mnc
Image credits: Caterva_mnc
Doesn't affect tourists who have bothered to learn the local language, or who have the critical thinking skills to use Google translate.
British tourists are the worst, in Spain, Portugal, south of France. They somehow managed to become less desired than the Chinese… Hordes of drunk youngsters or chavs dumped by low-cost airlines. Those who benefit from tourism (hotels, attractions) may appreciate the money but the local population just can’t stand them. But to be honest, it’s becoming true for every tourist in cheap destinations now overcrowded.
Sometimes tourists don't respect the places they visit, some even vandalize them (remember the carving on the Colosseum?). So I can't say I really blame the Spanish people.
It's not "The Spanish People" just a small group of anti-capitalist nutters. And they're Catalan, rather than Spanish.
No, they're not, the Balearic Islands are not part of Catalonia.
Doesn't affect tourists who have bothered to learn the local language, or who have the critical thinking skills to use Google translate.
British tourists are the worst, in Spain, Portugal, south of France. They somehow managed to become less desired than the Chinese… Hordes of drunk youngsters or chavs dumped by low-cost airlines. Those who benefit from tourism (hotels, attractions) may appreciate the money but the local population just can’t stand them. But to be honest, it’s becoming true for every tourist in cheap destinations now overcrowded.
Sometimes tourists don't respect the places they visit, some even vandalize them (remember the carving on the Colosseum?). So I can't say I really blame the Spanish people.
It's not "The Spanish People" just a small group of anti-capitalist nutters. And they're Catalan, rather than Spanish.
No, they're not, the Balearic Islands are not part of Catalonia.