 Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots
Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots
News, Travel

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Residents of a well-known Balearic island are expressing dissatisfaction with British tourists who are occupying the prime beach areas.

According to recent reports, they have responded by placing fake warning signs, alerting tourists of jellyfish and falling rocks.

In Mallorca, for example, various fake signs have emerged, falsely indicating that the beach is off-limits or that it requires a three-hour walk to reach, even though the actual distance is just 100 yards.

Recently, news emerged that locals on the Balearic island, Spain are placing fake warning signs to scare off British tourists

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Image credits: Ian Campbell (not the actual photo)

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Image credits: Caterva_mnc

These deceptive placards also include a message in Catalan beneath them, intended for locals to recognize their inauthenticity.

“Come in. The danger is not of a landslide, it is of overcrowding,” one of them reads. “Open beach. Not to jellyfish nor foreigners,” goes another.

According to The Sun, the counterfeit signs were a move by the anti-capitalist activist organization known as Caterva. This group has previously expressed criticism towards Rafael Nadal due to his ownership of a tourism business and a restaurant situated on the island.

“Open beach. Not to jellyfish nor foreigners”

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Image credits: Caterva_mnc

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Image credits: Caterva_mnc

After the posters started appearing in the small towns of Cala Morlanda, Cala Petita, Porto Cristo, Cala Murta, Cala Magraner and Cala Bóta, the organization published a statement on X, addressing their motives.

“These days, we carried out a denunciation action against the #massificació tourist in the coves of #Manacor,” the post reads. “With a bit of humor, we’ve put up a few posters that you can see in the photos. From Cala Morlanda to Cala Bota.”

The message continued: “The usurpation of the coves is just another expression of how capitalism uses an economic activity like tourism, taken to the extreme, to dry the territory for free and to extract the maximum surplus value from the workers.”

The fake warning signs were a move by the anti-capitalist Spanish activist organization known as ‘Caterva’

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Image credits: Caterva_mnc

British tourists account for one-quarter of the entire tourist influx in Spain

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Image credits: Caterva_mnc

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Image credits: Caterva_mnc

British citizens reacted with a blend of discontent and occasional understanding

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Spain Deploys Fake Beach Signs To Terrify Tourists And Stop Them From Hogging Prime Beach Spots

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Join the conversation
POST
Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't affect tourists who have bothered to learn the local language, or who have the critical thinking skills to use Google translate.

5
5points
reply
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

British tourists are the worst, in Spain, Portugal, south of France. They somehow managed to become less desired than the Chinese… Hordes of drunk youngsters or chavs dumped by low-cost airlines. Those who benefit from tourism (hotels, attractions) may appreciate the money but the local population just can’t stand them. But to be honest, it’s becoming true for every tourist in cheap destinations now overcrowded.

3
3points
reply
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes tourists don't respect the places they visit, some even vandalize them (remember the carving on the Colosseum?). So I can't say I really blame the Spanish people.

2
2points
reply
Ace
Ace
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not "The Spanish People" just a small group of anti-capitalist nutters. And they're Catalan, rather than Spanish.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
