Death Valley, USA



"I really didn’t believe I’d see the aurora at the lowest altitude point in the US. When I saw the aurora forecast, I was in Vegas. The decision to drive to Badwater Basin was a last-minute one.



When I arrived, I started to second-guess myself once I saw all the atmospheric particles sinking into the basin. I kept thinking about changing locations because it wasn’t looking promising.



I parked just before blue hour and gathered a tripod and camera. I didn’t even take my camera bag out. I thought there would be no need to carry my second camera and tripod, but as I got halfway to my destination, I started seeing some faint lights in the sky. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I stopped and took a test shot and there it was! Pink pillars in the sky! I started running to find a composition to set up a timelapse. I ran back to my airstream a mile behind me to get the rest of my gear. I started snapping stills and set up another timelapse. This was my favorite still frame taken from this memorable night.



In true fashion, I write poems for each image I publish on socials. Here's the poem I wrote for this on:



'Drenched with ambition.

Flowing desire.

Lady in pink.

Internalized fire.



Against all the odds.

She carries my light.

When I’m down for the count.

She reminds me to fight.



She lessens the blows.

Her beauty’s unmatched.

She’s fire to the night.

She’s the spark to my match.'"