ADVERTISEMENT

Has anyone ever tried to convince you that we’re living in a simulation? Have you ever seen an extremely persuasive video claiming that the world is flat? And how do you feel about the video of the 1969 moon landing?

Reality is stranger than fiction, so there are dozens of events occurring every day that are almost impossible to believe. And at the same time, there are new conspiracy theories being born constantly. So to explore some of these curiosities, we took a trip to @ConspiracyFeedIG on Instagram. This account features fascinating true stories, as well as theories that can’t be proven. But whether you believe what you read here or not, these pics are certainly great conversation starters! Enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find conversations between Bored Panda and Danielle Mercy, host of The Rabbit Hole Podcast, and Greg Taylor, founder of Daily Grail.