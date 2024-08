If an establishment you entered is asking for tips, it’s a brightly lit-up sign that their workers aren’t getting paid a minimum wage. By relying on gratuity, businesses don’t have to raise their salaries while keeping prices relatively low. Unfortunately, over the years, such practice has gotten out of hand, with the option to tip being everywhere: self-checkouts, Airbnb, bathrooms, and even parks. To prove how bad it has gotten, Bored Panda compiled a list of some of the most infuriating examples of tipping culture found online. Scroll down to see them, and be sure to share your own gratuity horror stories below.

#1 Your Waitress Doesn't Have A Salary

#2 To Get A Tip

#3 Only In America Would A Restaurant Display On The Wall That They Don't Pay Their Staff Enough To Live On

#4 Airbnb Is Asking For Tips After Charging A Cleaning Fee

#5 This Restaurant Covered Up The "No Tip" Option With A Sticker To Force Tipping

#6 So Entitled

#7 This Can't Be Real

#8 I'm Sorry. What? This Is In Maui

#9 Just In Case You Were Thinking Of Tipping Less... Think Again

#10 It's Getting Out Of Hand. Asked To Tip For An Online Purchase, When I Put $0, It Redirected Me To This

#11 Amazon Sellers Asking For Tips

#12 Is This Passive-Aggressive, Or Am I Just Taking It Too Seriously?

#13 Deceptive Tipping Amount

#14 Please Consider Getting A New Job

#15 The Diner I Went To Has A Separate Line To Tip The Cook

#16 Tipping Culture Has Gone Too Far A friend in Pennsylvania took this photo today. It might be a joke, but it's very literally in the window of the bank without any indication of it being a joke.



#17 This Bag Of Coffee Beans I Bought (In The US) Has A QR Code That Lets Me Tip The Farmer (In Africa)

#18 The Tipping Culture Is Getting Out Of Hand. This Was At A Beer Garden In Boston Inside A Portable Trailer Toilet. No Attended

#19 I Just Booked A Flight Using The Hopper App. Who Am I Tipping? I enjoy tipping service industry workers. This is downright absurd.



#20 Finally, I Can Leave A Tip For My Local Gas Station Bathroom

#21 Tipping - No Words. Bought An Iced Latte Close To Port Credit Go Station, And Saw The Suggested Tipping

#22 I Got An Option To Tip At The Self-Checkout Lane

#23 The Park Near My House Has A Card Reader To Tip $5 For The Beauty

#24 Suggested Tipping Is Getting Way Out Of Hand

#25 Be Careful When Tipping At Pins Easton Their 20% option was 60%, their 25% option was 74%, and their 35% option which was more than my bill as a whole was 104%.

After letting the manager know about this he didn’t know why at first, but after investigation it seems their POS calculates the tip before any promotions or nightly specials. The night I went was a $2 fireball shot night, however they were calculating the tip for our bill as if the shots were $8 each.

I love pins, but this, their mandatory processing fee, and no allowance of cash is making it hard to justify buying drinks there regularly.



#26 I Can't Check Out Without Submitting A Tip

#27 Can't Order A Takeout Unless I Tip "Restaurant Employees"

#28 Dashers Going To Start Eating My Food To Survive At This Point

#29 How Much Should I Tip For A Walk-In Haircut?

#30 Our (Not Cheap) Airbnb Has A Tip Jar

#31 The "Suggested Tips" Section On The Receipt From The Hipster Bar We Were Just At

#32 Went To A Medical Office, And They Were Weirdly Asking For Tips For Their... Nurses? I Also Have No Idea Why Their Desk Looks So Hairy

#33 Tipping Websites Now?

#34 Good God Now Even Websites Want You To Tip Them

#35 No. I Would Not Like To Tip On Amazon I just wanted to buy a pet memorial for a friend whose dog passed away. Has anyone else been asked to give a tip on an Amazon purchase? Unbelievable.



#36 A Local Thai Restaurant Has A Tip Jar Specifically For To-Go Orders

#37 What Is Going On In The UK?

#38 DoorDash Made Me Think I'd Forgotten To Tip. They Actually Just Wanted Me To Leave A Second Tip

#39 How To Sneakily Charge Tips Twice?

#40 Wait, If I Pumped The Gas Myself, Am I Tipping Myself?

#41 A Water Park In Hungary Is Asking For A 0–20% Tip For A Self-Serve Kiosk That Sells Popsicles And Drinks

#42 The Local UPS Store Now Has A Tip Jar

#43 Raising Canes Has The Audacity To Charge A $5.99 Delivery Fee, A $2.13 Required Tip, And Still Automatically Picks Up A 15% Tip In The Optional Tip Box

#44 You Can Only Order From The Kiosk

#45 "That's Totally Up To You"

#46 Local Dunkin's Way Of Begging For Tips

#47 Has Tipping Culture Gone Too Far? So I went out last night to a bar in Nulu, but after ordering two drinks which took less than 2 minutes to serve I came across this. Is this a common thing now? Why it doesn't give you an option for 8%, 10% or 15% tip seems baffling to me. But hey, maybe I'm exaggerating, I'd like to know yours opinions.



#48 I Took A Taxi In Vegas. Not Only Did They Charge A $3 Fee But Also This

#49 There Was An Attempt To Get A 20% Tip

