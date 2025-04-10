Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Waiter Followed Us To The Door Because We Didn’t Tip Enough”
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Waiter Followed Us To The Door Because We Didn’t Tip Enough”

Tipping culture varies from country to country. In Japan, offering gratuity is uncommon and often done discreetly. On the other hand, tipping is optional in places like Germany, Portugal, Ireland, and the UK because a service charge is sometimes included. The acceptable tipping percentage in these countries is between 5 and 10%.

In the United States, service industry employees rely on the 20% tips they receive. Anything lower could make them question whether the customers weren’t happy with the job they did or cause them to react aggressively.

A family experienced the latter when the mom, visiting from overseas, paid below the standard tipping amount. It caused quite a scene with the server chasing them down as they left. Read the entire story below.

    In the United States, restaurant waitstaff rely on the 20% tips they receive

    Image credits: Roshan Mohammed / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A family that gave less than 10% got confronted by their server, who followed them and asked for more

    Image credits: Infrarate / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It caught them off guard, as the mom quickly learned about the tipping culture in the US

    Image credits: randomsatx

    “Guilt tipping” has become a recent trend among Americans

    Image credits: Dan Smedley / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    If you live in the US and have noticed a shift in tipping trends, you’re not alone. A 2023 survey by LendingTree found that 60% of Americans believe they are tipping more than before.

    41% admitted to changing their purchasing habits because of tipping expectations, while 60% believe the trends have gotten out of control. Here’s the kicker: 24% say they “always feel pressured” when the option is there.

    Experts refer to the anxiety and stress caused by gratuity as “guilt tipping.” As LendingTree’s chief credit analyst Matt Schulz tells CNBC Make It, consumers are “getting increasingly tired” of it.

    “People don’t want to feel like a jerk or cheapskate. Businesses are taking advantage of that,” he explained.

    Schulz adds that “bigger-than-usual tips” have become the default option in payment terminals, leaving consumers with almost no choice but to comply.

    Other experts like Georgetown University economist Harry Holzer believe it’s an employer’s sneaky practice to pay their staff low wages.

    “The whole thing is shifted onto the customer,” Holzer said. “It’s less expensive for [restaurant owners] to hire people.”

    According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, waitstaff in the United States earn an average hourly wage of $8.94. Unfortunately, it isn’t expected to change anytime soon. 

    “Maybe tipping is so culturally ingrained in our country that it will never completely go away, but not leaving a tip isn’t going to make it better,” former food service industry professional turned media personality Darron Cardosa wrote in an article for Food & Wine

    The server’s sentiments were understandable. Fortunately, the family gave him his due tip, despite his reaction.

    Some commenters called out the story’s author

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every time I consider going to the States, I read this kind of thing and start looking at Europe again.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pay your staff living wages, if you can't or don't want to you shouldn't run a business. Mandatory tipping culture is insane.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    neea-paatero avatar
    Neea P
    Neea P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the waiter was way out of line. That kind of rudeness should not be rewarded.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
