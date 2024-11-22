Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Tipping Culture Has Gotten Out Of Hand”: Waiter Rejects 12% Tip, Leaves Customer Confused
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Tipping Culture Has Gotten Out Of Hand”: Waiter Rejects 12% Tip, Leaves Customer Confused

Tipping culture can be very different depending on which part of the world you look at. In some places, like Japan, it is seen as unnecessary or even disrespectful, as excellent service is considered part of the job. In others, it’s expected. But even there, Reddit user Koiguy94 believes there has to be a limit. In a recent post on r/stories, they described a visit to the restaurant that made them wonder at which point gratuity becomes extortion.

Image credits: Lala Azizli / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jessie McCall / unsplash (not the actual photo)

As the post went viral, its author acknowledged that the culture is very nuanced

Image credits: Koiguy94

Many people were as appalled by the server’s behavior as the client

But some didn’t agree with them

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda.

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

virgilblue avatar
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago

Its amazing that instead of joining hands and demanding fair pay with no tips Americans want to die om the hill of people being shamed into 25% tips just because your bosses like making you squabble and grovel for handouts.

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
17 minutes ago

And as also mentioned above .... WHY getting more paid for bringing out 5 steaks than for 5 burgers? ( the next step will be angry waiters for folk ordering a cold beer instead of a bottle Champaign )

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
1 hour ago

To give a tip is a choice. To accept tip is also a choice.

otelib avatar
marcelo D.
marcelo D.
Community Member
1 hour ago

The people that don't agree with OP are so brainwashed. "a tip of 15% is expected", by whom? Doing a job gives you the expectancy of a salary, not money from patrons. Since they decided to give you extra free money, for a job they didn't hire you to do, shut up and take it, or leave it, but you got no right to "expect" more money from anyone. Want more money, go to your employer and ask for a raise.

