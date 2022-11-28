Japan is one of the oldest civilizations with an incredibly rich past. It also has stunning scenery, full of intricate temple gardens, bamboo groves, and, of course, mountains. Not to mention all the ramen, sushi, udon, yakiniku, okonomiyaki, takoyaki, and many more foods you can eat in between these places.

However, Japan is also one of those countries that need some serious money to be fully appreciated. It's a bucket list destination for many people from all over the world but still remains highly unexplored because of budget constraints. From transportation to lodging, everything is quite costly there.

Enter 'Japan Inside.' This online publisher calls itself the place to discover and see the beauty of the Land of the Rising Sun, and it's hard to argue with that claim when you see its social media feed.

#1

When You Sharpen A Pencil, It Turns Into A Frilled Lizard

When You Sharpen A Pencil, It Turns Into A Frilled Lizard

#2

Kyu-Shirataki Train Station Hokkaido

Kyu-Shirataki Train Station Hokkaido

Fransiscus Perdana Tarigan
Fransiscus Perdana Tarigan
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Isn't it delighting to hear that such thing still exist in this modern world

4
4points
reply
#3

Mouth Is So Lonely

Mouth Is So Lonely

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
58 minutes ago

i am feeling kuchisabishii (i hope i said that right) right now

4
4points
reply
#4

“Hanako” Was The Oldest Koi Fish Recorded

“Hanako” Was The Oldest Koi Fish Recorded

Lu
Lu
Community Member
56 minutes ago

The Koi fish has seen things, mostly water. But I’m sure he/she noticed the changes in people who fed him.

2
2points
reply
#5

Japanese Bullet Train System

Japanese Bullet Train System

max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited)

So amazing! However I bet as soon as I step foot in one this statistics will be revised.

6
6points
reply
#6

Shiba Butt Curry

Shiba Butt Curry

#7

The Japanese National Team Left Their Changing Room Spotless After Their Historic World Cup Win Against Germany

The Japanese National Team Left Their Changing Room Spotless After Their Historic World Cup Win Against Germany

Iris
Iris
Community Member
40 minutes ago

on top of that, the Japanese fans tidied up the stadium after the game, class!

5
5points
reply
#8

Some Of The Kitkat Flavours In Japan

Some Of The Kitkat Flavours In Japan

#9

The Japanese Lantern Plant, Also Known As The Chinese Lantern Or Winter Cherry, Is A Popular Symbol Of 'Life Within Death.'

The Japanese Lantern Plant, Also Known As The Chinese Lantern Or Winter Cherry, Is A Popular Symbol Of 'Life Within Death.'

Ladies and Gentlemen
Ladies and Gentlemen
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Its a kind of very which is like 80% water, super taste and texture. So yummy. And they are grown in India and Africa as well.

1
1point
reply
#10

A Japan Fan At The World Cup

A Japan Fan At The World Cup

#11

Nara Deer In Japan

Nara Deer In Japan

#12

A Japanese Diver Has Been Entrusted To Oversee One Of Japan’s Shinto Shrines That Is Located Beneath The Surface Of Tateyama Bay

A Japanese Diver Has Been Entrusted To Oversee One Of Japan’s Shinto Shrines That Is Located Beneath The Surface Of Tateyama Bay

Over the decades he became best friends with one marine creature who lives around the Shrine..an Asian Sheepshead Wrasse named “Yoriko”

No Clue
No Clue
Community Member
16 minutes ago

S/he's so cuuute. 🥰

0
0points
reply
#13

Wooden Frame Cover

Wooden Frame Cover

Ladies and Gentlemen
Ladies and Gentlemen
Community Member
39 minutes ago

i see woodwork i press like! Superb idea though to match the surrounding and not ruining it for Animals !

1
1point
reply
#14

Kano Jigoro, The Legendary Founder Of Judo

Kano Jigoro, The Legendary Founder Of Judo

#15

Pikachu Off To Work... He’s A Busy Mascot In Japan

Pikachu Off To Work... He’s A Busy Mascot In Japan

#16

In Japan Doctors Would Prescribe "Forest Therapy" To Treat Depression And Anxiety

In Japan Doctors Would Prescribe "Forest Therapy" To Treat Depression And Anxiety

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I need some forest therapy right now lol

2
2points
reply
#17

The Nishikigawa-Seiryu Railway

The Nishikigawa-Seiryu Railway

Jennifer Critchley
Jennifer Critchley
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I imagine that the surrounding area would be so beautiful that peaceful! What an amazing idea, everyone loves the opportunity to get up and stretch their legs, this would be the perfect place to do so.

0
0points
reply
#18

Hachioji, Tokyo

Hachioji, Tokyo

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
55 minutes ago

That would make a killer rollercoaster

5
5points
reply
#19

The Construction Of The Temporary Road Fukui City

The Construction Of The Temporary Road Fukui City

Ladies and Gentlemen
Ladies and Gentlemen
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Why i see a temporary road better than permanent ones in my country ?

2
2points
reply
#20

Ice Candy Kyoto

Ice Candy Kyoto

#21

You Know You’ve Lived In Tokyo Too Long When A Gargantuan Gandumesque Robot On The Back Of A Large Truck Drives By

You Know You’ve Lived In Tokyo Too Long When A Gargantuan Gandumesque Robot On The Back Of A Large Truck Drives By

#22

“Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route “ Rising Over 3000 Meters Above Sea Level, Mt Tate Is One Of Japan’s Highest Mountains

“Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route “ Rising Over 3000 Meters Above Sea Level, Mt Tate Is One Of Japan’s Highest Mountains

One of several peaks in the North Japan Alps that ascend to over 3000 meters, the dramatic alpine landscape is subject to heavy snow through winter. Often referred to as the ‘Roof of Japan’, towering wall of snow more than 20m high - is formed from April to June…the region is open to public from mid-April until mid-November

#23

After Winning The Match, The Japanese Fans Started Cleaning The Stadium

After Winning The Match, The Japanese Fans Started Cleaning The Stadium

Monday
Monday
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Imagine how lovely it would be if everyone just cleaned up after events/outings.

2
2points
reply
#24

In Tokyo, A Bicycle Is Faster Than A Car For Most Trips Of Less Than 50 Minutes

In Tokyo, A Bicycle Is Faster Than A Car For Most Trips Of Less Than 50 Minutes

Roborowski
Roborowski
Community Member
55 minutes ago

As a tourist (from Germany), I cycled to the sights in Tokyo and Kyoto. Worked great

1
1point
reply
#25

Staff For Japan Airlines In Vietnam Bow To Passengers As Flight Was Delayed Because Of Storm

Staff For Japan Airlines In Vietnam Bow To Passengers As Flight Was Delayed Because Of Storm

Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
36 minutes ago

If the Deutsche Bahn startet this they would develop a severe back pain issue within a week

2
2points
reply
#26

Tottori Sand Dunes.. At A Length Of 9 Miles & Less Than 1.5 Miles Wide, It Is The Largest Sand Dune In Japan

Tottori Sand Dunes.. At A Length Of 9 Miles & Less Than 1.5 Miles Wide, It Is The Largest Sand Dune In Japan

Not only just a spot to enjoy spectacular scenery. There are various unique activities to fully enjoy the nature like paragliding, sandboarding & fat bike


Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
7 minutes ago

The people on there are photoshopped, I see a few with exactly the same clothes on and almost the same pose (irrelevant detail but still)

0
0points
reply
#27

Neko Candre Meeting On

Neko Candre Meeting On

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I swear cats already rule the world, just undercover and plotting

5
5points
reply
#28

Keeping The Same Price For 25 Years

Keeping The Same Price For 25 Years

Vicious Insect
Vicious Insect
Community Member
5 minutes ago

60 yen = 0,42 euro and 70 yen = 0,49 euro

0
0points
reply
#29

Flying Over Mt Fuji

Flying Over Mt Fuji

I've Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Even their geology is neat and tidy

0
0points
reply
#30

Ramen Expert Diner

Ramen Expert Diner

Rosy Maple Moth
Rosy Maple Moth
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Grandma making Christmas presents for the smallies

1
1point
reply
#31

Some Of The Temples Are Hosen-In, Yogen-In, Shoden-Ji, Genko-An, And Kosho-Ji Among A Few Others, Kyoto

Some Of The Temples Are Hosen-In, Yogen-In, Shoden-Ji, Genko-An, And Kosho-Ji Among A Few Others, Kyoto

I've Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited)

Horrific, makes me think of the “human shadows” of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

2
2points
reply
#32

Takeko Nakano The Last Female Samurai Class Warrior ...born In 1847 She Fought & Died During The Boshin War In 1868 (Japanese Civil War) Age 21 Yrs Old

Takeko Nakano The Last Female Samurai Class Warrior ...born In 1847 She Fought & Died During The Boshin War In 1868 (Japanese Civil War) Age 21 Yrs Old

I've Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Just the fact we have a photo of her is incredible

0
0points
reply
#33

Yes, She Is The Same Person. Yui Susaki, Japanese Freestyle Wrestler

Yes, She Is The Same Person. Yui Susaki, Japanese Freestyle Wrestler

#34

Winter Is Coming

Winter Is Coming

#35

Kohoki Sword

Kohoki Sword

#36

Early 1900s “Real Hair Of A Geisha“ Before Styling

Early 1900s “Real Hair Of A Geisha“ Before Styling

The longer the hair was considered better.
After WWII, geisha began to wear wigs (known as katsura) instead of styling their own hair a trend which continues to this day. Geisha generally wear shimada-style wigs known as geigi

#37

The Island & Deers Are So Beautiful

The Island & Deers Are So Beautiful

#38

A Temple Covered In Ash

A Temple Covered In Ash

We_Are_Watching_You
We_Are_Watching_You
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Seems like those vintage black and white pictures!

0
0points
reply
#39

The Japanese Team Even Left A 'Thank You' Note In Japanese And Arabic

The Japanese Team Even Left A 'Thank You' Note In Japanese And Arabic

#40

A Special Torii Gate Made Of Speakers In Kamiyama, Tokushima. Where You Can Listen To Music

A Special Torii Gate Made Of Speakers In Kamiyama, Tokushima. Where You Can Listen To Music

#41

Japanese Yen

Japanese Yen

#42

Totoro San

Totoro San

Monday
Monday
Community Member
21 minutes ago

He kinda looks like Totoro too, just as cuddly.

1
1point
reply
#43

“I Hit It “ The Honest One

“I Hit It “ The Honest One

#44

These Roads Are In Hokkaido, Wakayama, Shizuoka Okinawa And Gunma Regions Of Japan, And All Play Different Tunes

These Roads Are In Hokkaido, Wakayama, Shizuoka Okinawa And Gunma Regions Of Japan, And All Play Different Tunes

#45

Tokyo Ramen

Tokyo Ramen

#46

A Traditional Japanese Rite Of Passage & Festival Day For Three- & Seven-Year-Old Girls, Five-Year-Old & Sometimes Three-Year-Old Boys, Held Annually On November 15

A Traditional Japanese Rite Of Passage & Festival Day For Three- & Seven-Year-Old Girls, Five-Year-Old & Sometimes Three-Year-Old Boys, Held Annually On November 15

Rosy Maple Moth
Rosy Maple Moth
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Beautiful little girl and her costume is amazing!

1
1point
reply
#47

Japan Optical Fiber

Japan Optical Fiber

#48

The Second Japanese Embassy To Europe Also Called The “ Ikeda Mission” Was Sent On February 6, 1864 By The Tokugawa Shogunate. Ikeda Nagaoki Was The Head Of The Mission

The Second Japanese Embassy To Europe Also Called The “ Ikeda Mission” Was Sent On February 6, 1864 By The Tokugawa Shogunate. Ikeda Nagaoki Was The Head Of The Mission

#49

The Suspended Chiba Urban Monorail Chiba City. It’s The Longest In The World, With A System Length Of 15.2 Km (9.44 Mi)anese-Things-Japaninsides

The Suspended Chiba Urban Monorail Chiba City. It’s The Longest In The World, With A System Length Of 15.2 Km (9.44 Mi)anese-Things-Japaninsides

#50

Japan Knows How Sell TVs

Japan Knows How Sell TVs

#51

Mirror Selfie

Mirror Selfie

#52

It Was The World’s Smallest And Lightest Monochrome TV, Earning It The Nickname ‘Micro TV ‘

It Was The World’s Smallest And Lightest Monochrome TV, Earning It The Nickname ‘Micro TV ‘

#53

Be Bop Highschool It Was A Manga At First Then Made Into A TV Drama Then A Movie

Be Bop Highschool It Was A Manga At First Then Made Into A TV Drama Then A Movie

#54

Delicious

Delicious

#55

It’s Same “Nobita's House ( Doraemon)” Tokyo

It’s Same “Nobita's House ( Doraemon)” Tokyo

We_Are_Watching_You
We_Are_Watching_You
Community Member
7 minutes ago

*Doraemon theme song plays in the background

0
0points
reply
#56

Chiyonofuji Mitsugu Professional Sumo Wrestler & The 58th Yokozuna Of The Sport

Chiyonofuji Mitsugu Professional Sumo Wrestler & The 58th Yokozuna Of The Sport

He was nicknamed “The Wolf” due to his ferocity & masculine facial features ...considered one of the greatest Yokozuna of recent times winning 31 Yūshō or tournaments championships

