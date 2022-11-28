56 Photos That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other, As Shared By This Online Project
Japan is one of the oldest civilizations with an incredibly rich past. It also has stunning scenery, full of intricate temple gardens, bamboo groves, and, of course, mountains. Not to mention all the ramen, sushi, udon, yakiniku, okonomiyaki, takoyaki, and many more foods you can eat in between these places.
However, Japan is also one of those countries that need some serious money to be fully appreciated. It's a bucket list destination for many people from all over the world but still remains highly unexplored because of budget constraints. From transportation to lodging, everything is quite costly there.
Enter 'Japan Inside.' This online publisher calls itself the place to discover and see the beauty of the Land of the Rising Sun, and it's hard to argue with that claim when you see its social media feed.
When You Sharpen A Pencil, It Turns Into A Frilled Lizard
Kyu-Shirataki Train Station Hokkaido
Isn't it delighting to hear that such thing still exist in this modern world
Mouth Is So Lonely
i am feeling kuchisabishii (i hope i said that right) right now
“Hanako” Was The Oldest Koi Fish Recorded
Japanese Bullet Train System
So amazing! However I bet as soon as I step foot in one this statistics will be revised.
Shiba Butt Curry
The Japanese National Team Left Their Changing Room Spotless After Their Historic World Cup Win Against Germany
Some Of The Kitkat Flavours In Japan
The Japanese Lantern Plant, Also Known As The Chinese Lantern Or Winter Cherry, Is A Popular Symbol Of 'Life Within Death.'
Its a kind of very which is like 80% water, super taste and texture. So yummy. And they are grown in India and Africa as well.
A Japan Fan At The World Cup
Nara Deer In Japan
A Japanese Diver Has Been Entrusted To Oversee One Of Japan’s Shinto Shrines That Is Located Beneath The Surface Of Tateyama Bay
Over the decades he became best friends with one marine creature who lives around the Shrine..an Asian Sheepshead Wrasse named “Yoriko”
Wooden Frame Cover
i see woodwork i press like! Superb idea though to match the surrounding and not ruining it for Animals !
Kano Jigoro, The Legendary Founder Of Judo
Pikachu Off To Work... He’s A Busy Mascot In Japan
In Japan Doctors Would Prescribe "Forest Therapy" To Treat Depression And Anxiety
The Nishikigawa-Seiryu Railway
I imagine that the surrounding area would be so beautiful that peaceful! What an amazing idea, everyone loves the opportunity to get up and stretch their legs, this would be the perfect place to do so.
Hachioji, Tokyo
The Construction Of The Temporary Road Fukui City
Why i see a temporary road better than permanent ones in my country ?
Ice Candy Kyoto
You Know You’ve Lived In Tokyo Too Long When A Gargantuan Gandumesque Robot On The Back Of A Large Truck Drives By
“Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route “ Rising Over 3000 Meters Above Sea Level, Mt Tate Is One Of Japan’s Highest Mountains
One of several peaks in the North Japan Alps that ascend to over 3000 meters, the dramatic alpine landscape is subject to heavy snow through winter. Often referred to as the ‘Roof of Japan’, towering wall of snow more than 20m high - is formed from April to June…the region is open to public from mid-April until mid-November
After Winning The Match, The Japanese Fans Started Cleaning The Stadium
In Tokyo, A Bicycle Is Faster Than A Car For Most Trips Of Less Than 50 Minutes
As a tourist (from Germany), I cycled to the sights in Tokyo and Kyoto. Worked great
Staff For Japan Airlines In Vietnam Bow To Passengers As Flight Was Delayed Because Of Storm
Tottori Sand Dunes.. At A Length Of 9 Miles & Less Than 1.5 Miles Wide, It Is The Largest Sand Dune In Japan
Not only just a spot to enjoy spectacular scenery. There are various unique activities to fully enjoy the nature like paragliding, sandboarding & fat bike
The people on there are photoshopped, I see a few with exactly the same clothes on and almost the same pose (irrelevant detail but still)
Neko Candre Meeting On
I swear cats already rule the world, just undercover and plotting
Keeping The Same Price For 25 Years
Flying Over Mt Fuji
Ramen Expert Diner
Some Of The Temples Are Hosen-In, Yogen-In, Shoden-Ji, Genko-An, And Kosho-Ji Among A Few Others, Kyoto
Horrific, makes me think of the “human shadows” of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Takeko Nakano The Last Female Samurai Class Warrior ...born In 1847 She Fought & Died During The Boshin War In 1868 (Japanese Civil War) Age 21 Yrs Old
Yes, She Is The Same Person. Yui Susaki, Japanese Freestyle Wrestler
Winter Is Coming
Kohoki Sword
Early 1900s “Real Hair Of A Geisha“ Before Styling
The longer the hair was considered better.
After WWII, geisha began to wear wigs (known as katsura) instead of styling their own hair a trend which continues to this day. Geisha generally wear shimada-style wigs known as geigi
The Island & Deers Are So Beautiful
A Temple Covered In Ash
Seems like those vintage black and white pictures!
The Japanese Team Even Left A 'Thank You' Note In Japanese And Arabic
A Special Torii Gate Made Of Speakers In Kamiyama, Tokushima. Where You Can Listen To Music
Japanese Yen
Totoro San
“I Hit It “ The Honest One
These Roads Are In Hokkaido, Wakayama, Shizuoka Okinawa And Gunma Regions Of Japan, And All Play Different Tunes
Tokyo Ramen
A Traditional Japanese Rite Of Passage & Festival Day For Three- & Seven-Year-Old Girls, Five-Year-Old & Sometimes Three-Year-Old Boys, Held Annually On November 15
Japan Optical Fiber
The Second Japanese Embassy To Europe Also Called The “ Ikeda Mission” Was Sent On February 6, 1864 By The Tokugawa Shogunate. Ikeda Nagaoki Was The Head Of The Mission
The Suspended Chiba Urban Monorail Chiba City. It’s The Longest In The World, With A System Length Of 15.2 Km (9.44 Mi)anese-Things-Japaninsides
Japan Knows How Sell TVs
Mirror Selfie
It Was The World’s Smallest And Lightest Monochrome TV, Earning It The Nickname ‘Micro TV ‘
Be Bop Highschool It Was A Manga At First Then Made Into A TV Drama Then A Movie
Delicious
It’s Same “Nobita's House ( Doraemon)” Tokyo
Chiyonofuji Mitsugu Professional Sumo Wrestler & The 58th Yokozuna Of The Sport
He was nicknamed “The Wolf” due to his ferocity & masculine facial features ...considered one of the greatest Yokozuna of recent times winning 31 Yūshō or tournaments championships