Philip Cotler, known as the father of modern marketing, once said, "Marketing is not the art of finding clever ways to dispose what you make; it is the art of creating genuine customer value." I wonder what he thinks about where marketing is heading these days with lies and manipulation.

Many people catch this deception. When Reddit user Glad_Cat_5129 asked, "What's the most blatant lie a company is currently getting away with in their advertising?" folks gushed with answers. We compiled the best ones for you to peruse, so just scroll through!

More info: Reddit

#1

Misleading advertisement on toilet paper pack claiming 30 rolls equal 68 regular rolls. Toilet paper math… 8 rolls =12 rolls ! 12 rolls = 36 !!

NewHumbug , jlay721 Report

    #2

    Family Dollar storefront showcasing colorful signage, reflecting branding and advertisements. I recently went to a Dollar Store and everything was $1.25.

    Bike_Mechanic_Man , Mike Mozar Report

    #3

    Three people clinking coffee cups with latte art, illustrating social interaction and beverage enjoyment. Best coffee in town.' Every town seems to have 15 of those, though.

    BabyPetalll , Nathan Dumlao Report

    Lying, manipulation, and deceptive schemes are all part of the dark side of marketing. Federal law says that an ad must be truthful, not misleading, and, when appropriate, backed by scientific evidence—and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) enforces these truth-in-advertising laws.

    You must be wondering how companies get away with it. That's where the loophole of puffery comes into play, which is a marketer's right to lie. It means that ads can legally lie to you as long as the lie is so obvious of an exaggeration that you know not to take it seriously.

    #4

    Goodwill store entrance with logo on glass door, illustrating false advertisements concept. Goodwill is not a charity. they are 100% for profit with ceo and people in corporate offices raking in millions every month.

    Level_Bridge7683 , Mike Mozart Report

    vshennessey avatar
    Vermonta
    Vermonta
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Salvation Army seems to be the only one that actually helps people. Don't get me started on what a waste the United Way are.

    #5

    Granola bar with chocolate coating and peanuts, illustrating false advertisements by companies. "All-natural" claims on products that still contain synthetic ingredients.

    Twilight_Whispers , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    #6

    Cottonelle flushable wipes packaging, possibly misleading advertising about product features. Flushable toilet wipes.

    YOU CAN ALSO FLUSH A SMALL EXPLOSIVE BUT YOU REALLY F*****G SHOULDN’T.

    SmackedWithARuler , jam3013 Report

    vshennessey avatar
    Vermonta
    Vermonta
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Junior High School was a popular time to throw cherry bombs in the toilet

    During the recent coronavirus pandemic, the FTC sent warning letters to companies that they determined may be violating the FTC Act. It warned them that their conduct was likely unlawful and that they could face serious legal consequences, such as a federal lawsuit, if they did not stop immediately.

    But that's not all—if the company's competitors were to find out that they were lying in their ads, there's another challenge that they will have to face. The competitors can simply lodge a complaint with the National Advertising Division (NAD). The NAD has been around since 1971 and has adjudicated some 5,000 disputes over whether advertising was fair and accurate.
    #7

    People at desks wearing headsets, possibly working on false advertisements. Your call is important to us…

    We are experiencing a higher call volume…

    If it was that important, they would hire people to answer the phones.

    EveningFault8 , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #8

    Fantasy video game battle scene, showcasing potential false advertisements with characters on a wooden bridge. Game ads -- NEVER like actual game play.

    lampministrator , games Report

    skyrender avatar
    Sky Render
    Sky Render
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the point that a game was made entirely to actually create the games from those ads that otherwise don't actually exist. It's even called Yeah, You Want "Those Games", Right? So Here You Go, Now Let's See You Clear Them!

    #9

    Glass-fronted store with an Apple logo, representing company advertising. Apple and their apple AI.

    muki94 , Siva Seshappan Report

    The unethical practice of lying in ads can be very tantalizing to companies looking to get quick results through marketing. However, such lies can actually sabotage a brand's reputation. Due to the digital revolution, consumers are becoming more conscious, and they do not like being lied to.

    If they realize that they are being manipulated with such blatant lies, it could cause a wave of fury amongst them, resulting in them switching to a more trusted brand—thus, causing the previous brand to lose their loyalty. Well, it looks like these companies are causing harm to themselves by lying.
    #10

    Juicy burger with fresh toppings, illustrating potential false advertisement by companies in fast food marketing. Every fastfood/restaurant commercial on what they claim their food looks like!! Lies, all lies! .

    Life-Celebration-747 , Ilya Mashkov Report

    #11

    Two women sitting outdoors, holding phones with Bumble and Tinder apps, illustrating false advertisements theme. Dating apps like Hinge claim they’re ‘Designed to be deleted,’ but not because you’ve found someone…. Just out of sheer frustration with their algorithms and paywalls! It should be illegal to manipulate people’s emotions like this!

    groupmemberr , Julio Lopez Report

    #12

    Printer on a wooden floor with photos and paper, illustrating false advertisements. 'You need a subscription to buy this printer ink.' Like, just let me print in peace.

    SolutionFearless2482 , Joonas Sild Report

    While lying in ads might seem like a quick way to boost sales, it can lead to serious long-term problems—like losing customers' trust, dealing with legal troubles, or hurting your brand's reputation. It just makes you wonder whether it's worth it in the end.

    However, in the long run, misleading ads can cost way more than they’re worth. Fixing a damaged reputation takes a ton of time, effort, and money. Plus, once customers lose their trust, they’re likely to switch to competitors and warn others to steer clear of such lying companies and their brands.
    #13

    Price tag showing misleading offer in garden store, illustrating false advertisements. Loblaws in Canada and most of their stores advertising "lowest prices" on things they are clearly wildly overpriced.

    rohobian , Siora Photography Report

    #14

    Person paying with a credit card at a store counter, highlighting consumer transactions and advertisements. TurboTax has for the longest time sold their Federal product for $39.99 and told you that you can pay it out of your refund, they will 'just deduct the $39.99 fee from your refund.'

    What they dont tell you is that there is a $39.99 fee in order to pay your balance of $39.99. So the total is actually ~$80.

    shitz_brickz , Kaboompics.com Report

    #15

    Shopper browses clothing racks with a discount sign, evoking false advertisement themes. Kohl's putting things "on sale." Everything on sale is the same price as it is in other stores, and everything that isn't is wildly overpriced. Found a paid of Enzo shorts in Kohl's for like $100 last summer. The ones on sale were closer to $40.

    BraveLittleTowster , Vladimir Srajber Report

    Let's look at a typical example of how lying can be really bad for companies. Kellogg Co., which is a prominent name in the breakfast cereal industry, claimed that their Frosted Mini-Wheats could improve children's attentiveness by around 20% compared to those who skipped breakfast. However, the FTC found that these claims were false and in 2009, Kellogg had to settle these charges.

    Well, when you look at the impact lying has on these companies, it does make you think about why they would do it in the first place. It seems like their desire for quick results is clouded by how unethical it really is. Do you know of any other such companies that have gotten away with these lies? Please share them with us in the comments!
    #16

    Woman applying skincare product in mirror, wrapped in a towel, highlighting false advertisement in beauty industry. Any skincare product claiming to “visibly lift” anything. There is no physical mechanism by which anything like that could happen.

    debsmooth , Kaboompics.com Report

    #17

    Industrial site with large machinery and conveyor belts, illustrating concept of false advertisements by companies. That's gotta be clean coal, right? What else comes close?

    limbodog , Kelly Report

    #18

    Rose gold iPhone placed on a gold laptop keyboard, symbolizing modern false advertising trends. Most ads by Apple.

    tap_water_enjoyer , Tomasz Kulesa Report

    #19

    ANYTHING Xfinity/Comcast advertises.

    Nalabu1 Report

    #20

    Energy drink can in snow, possibly symbolizing false advertisements by companies. Red Bull gives you wings!

    useless_128mb , Jesper Brouwers Report

    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope - in the UK they were banned for that lie, so now, they give you wiings.

    #21

    Person holding a bottle of supplements, with breakfast plate nearby, illustrating false advertisements by companies. The vitamin industry.

    Udunwithdat , Daily Nouri Report

    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Useful pre pregnancy (Folic acid/vit B) to prevent neural tube issues (spina bifida) and if you are in prison, multi vitamins are almost certainly required. Vit D in winter months. Otherwise a waste of money if you eat a normal diet.

    #22

    Playtex Sport tampons box on a table, illustrating false advertisement concerns. Playtex - as they sell feminine products, I assume must have some farce of caring about women’s health…I hope?

    Their products contain chemicals banned in Europe. These chemicals leech into our reproductive systems causing fertility issues. The company donated to Trump.

    They don’t care if they k**l women or prevent births to make money. .

    hermanshermitz , The Stuff I Use Channel Report

    #23

    Phone displaying recycling symbol on a reusable mesh bag, highlighting false advertisements in eco-friendly products. One of the most blatant lies could be from companies claiming their products are "eco-friendly" or "sustainable" without offering clear evidence or certifications. Many brands use greenwashing tactics to appear environmentally conscious without making real, impactful changes to their practices.

    WordsThatTingle , ready made Report

    #24

    UnitedHealthcare sign with flag, highlighting healthcare innovation in Maryland, related to false advertisements. >**UnitedHealthcare** is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives.

    Direct from their website no less.

    ThadisJones , Maryland GovPics Report

    #25

    Prevagen supplement bottle, advertised to improve memory and support brain function, with claims of sharper mind and clearer thinking. Those Prevagen commercials are selling modern day snake oil.

    TraditionalTackle1 , Prevagen Report

    #26

    Assorted fruits on display with price tags, showcasing tempting but potentially misleading advertising tactics. We are raising the prices so we can keep delivering you great products.

    Also, that thing you like and buy our products for? Yeah we don't do that anymore.

    babypho , Rajiv Perera Report

    Film clapperboard on a desert set, representing the theme of false advertisements in media productions. “NUMBER ONE MOVIE IN AMERICA!”

    ...sure thing Sherlock Gnomes.

    RoseCuddles_ , Jakob Owens Report

    #28

    People in vintage attire posing in a whimsical setting; concept possibly related to false advertisements. There has to be some sort of lie in those O-O-O-Ozempic commercials.

    buizel123 , Commercial Archivist Report

    #29

    Best Buy store exterior highlighting false advertisements by companies. "Best Buy" was opened with the promise of their name being a guarantee. That guarantee didn't even last a week before they walked it back. Now it's one of the worst places to purchase low-end consumer electronics. Their actual name is a lie.

    yParticle , Mike Mozart Report

    #30

    Canada Dry Ginger Ale and Lemonade bottle, emphasizing use of "real ginger" in the false advertisements context. A brand of ginger ale here says it's "made FROM real ginger". Ginger is the ingredient present in the smallest amount. I've made real ginger ale from real ginger and I use several times as much ginger as sugar.

    I wouldn't mind if it said "made WITH real ginger".

    314159265358979326 , Willis Lam Report

    Classic car showroom with various vintage models, showcasing sleek designs and vibrant colors. Every single car dealership in American advertising any kind of deal. They're all made up b******t, either they don't have the inventory to support the deal or they are for trim levels or combinations the dealerships just don't order. Those "deals" are entirely to trick you into just coming to the dealership.

    IMO though dealerships should be phased out, why can't I just order a car direct? Why do I, by law, need to go through some random dude who buys hundreds of them and ends up marking up the cost with useless dealer add-ons?

    Osirus1156 , Felix Report

    #32

    You can rent a U-haul for $19.95 per day.

    Sea_Fix5048 Report

    #33

    Miller lite tastes great.

    JoePW6964 Report

    #34

    Tic Tacs are made almost entirely of sugar.

    Oddish_Femboy Report

