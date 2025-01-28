Many people catch this deception. When Reddit user Glad_Cat_5129 asked, "What's the most blatant lie a company is currently getting away with in their advertising?" folks gushed with answers. We compiled the best ones for you to peruse, so just scroll through!

Philip Cotler, known as the father of modern marketing, once said, "Marketing is not the art of finding clever ways to dispose what you make; it is the art of creating genuine customer value." I wonder what he thinks about where marketing is heading these days with lies and manipulation.

#1 Toilet paper math… 8 rolls =12 rolls ! 12 rolls = 36 !!

#2 I recently went to a Dollar Store and everything was $1.25.

#3 Best coffee in town.' Every town seems to have 15 of those, though.

#4 Goodwill is not a charity. they are 100% for profit with ceo and people in corporate offices raking in millions every month.

#5 "All-natural" claims on products that still contain synthetic ingredients.

#6 Flushable toilet wipes.



YOU CAN ALSO FLUSH A SMALL EXPLOSIVE BUT YOU REALLY F*****G SHOULDN’T.

#7 Your call is important to us…



We are experiencing a higher call volume…



If it was that important, they would hire people to answer the phones.

#8 Game ads -- NEVER like actual game play.

#9 Apple and their apple AI.

The unethical practice of lying in ads can be very tantalizing to companies looking to get quick results through marketing. However, such lies can actually sabotage a brand's reputation. Due to the digital revolution, consumers are becoming more conscious, and they do not like being lied to. If they realize that they are being manipulated with such blatant lies, it could cause a wave of fury amongst them, resulting in them switching to a more trusted brand—thus, causing the previous brand to lose their loyalty. Well, it looks like these companies are causing harm to themselves by lying.

#10 Every fastfood/restaurant commercial on what they claim their food looks like!! Lies, all lies! .

#11 Dating apps like Hinge claim they’re ‘Designed to be deleted,’ but not because you’ve found someone…. Just out of sheer frustration with their algorithms and paywalls! It should be illegal to manipulate people’s emotions like this!

#12 'You need a subscription to buy this printer ink.' Like, just let me print in peace.

While lying in ads might seem like a quick way to boost sales, it can lead to serious long-term problems—like losing customers' trust, dealing with legal troubles, or hurting your brand's reputation. It just makes you wonder whether it's worth it in the end. However, in the long run, misleading ads can cost way more than they’re worth. Fixing a damaged reputation takes a ton of time, effort, and money. Plus, once customers lose their trust, they’re likely to switch to competitors and warn others to steer clear of such lying companies and their brands.

#13 Loblaws in Canada and most of their stores advertising "lowest prices" on things they are clearly wildly overpriced.

#14 TurboTax has for the longest time sold their Federal product for $39.99 and told you that you can pay it out of your refund, they will 'just deduct the $39.99 fee from your refund.'



What they dont tell you is that there is a $39.99 fee in order to pay your balance of $39.99. So the total is actually ~$80.

#15 Kohl's putting things "on sale." Everything on sale is the same price as it is in other stores, and everything that isn't is wildly overpriced. Found a paid of Enzo shorts in Kohl's for like $100 last summer. The ones on sale were closer to $40.

Let's look at a typical example of how lying can be really bad for companies. Kellogg Co., which is a prominent name in the breakfast cereal industry, claimed that their Frosted Mini-Wheats could improve children's attentiveness by around 20% compared to those who skipped breakfast. However, the FTC found that these claims were false and in 2009, Kellogg had to settle these charges. Well, when you look at the impact lying has on these companies, it does make you think about why they would do it in the first place. It seems like their desire for quick results is clouded by how unethical it really is. Do you know of any other such companies that have gotten away with these lies? Please share them with us in the comments!

#16 Any skincare product claiming to “visibly lift” anything. There is no physical mechanism by which anything like that could happen.

#17 That's gotta be clean coal, right? What else comes close?

#18 Most ads by Apple.

#19 ANYTHING Xfinity/Comcast advertises.

#20 Red Bull gives you wings!

#21 The vitamin industry.

#22 Playtex - as they sell feminine products, I assume must have some farce of caring about women’s health…I hope?



Their products contain chemicals banned in Europe. These chemicals leech into our reproductive systems causing fertility issues. The company donated to Trump.



They don’t care if they k**l women or prevent births to make money. .

#23 One of the most blatant lies could be from companies claiming their products are "eco-friendly" or "sustainable" without offering clear evidence or certifications. Many brands use greenwashing tactics to appear environmentally conscious without making real, impactful changes to their practices.

#24 >**UnitedHealthcare** is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives.



Direct from their website no less.

#25 Those Prevagen commercials are selling modern day snake oil.

#26 We are raising the prices so we can keep delivering you great products.



Also, that thing you like and buy our products for? Yeah we don't do that anymore.

#27 “NUMBER ONE MOVIE IN AMERICA!”



...sure thing Sherlock Gnomes.

#28 There has to be some sort of lie in those O-O-O-Ozempic commercials.

#29 "Best Buy" was opened with the promise of their name being a guarantee. That guarantee didn't even last a week before they walked it back. Now it's one of the worst places to purchase low-end consumer electronics. Their actual name is a lie.

#30 A brand of ginger ale here says it's "made FROM real ginger". Ginger is the ingredient present in the smallest amount. I've made real ginger ale from real ginger and I use several times as much ginger as sugar.



I wouldn't mind if it said "made WITH real ginger".

#31 Every single car dealership in American advertising any kind of deal. They're all made up b******t, either they don't have the inventory to support the deal or they are for trim levels or combinations the dealerships just don't order. Those "deals" are entirely to trick you into just coming to the dealership.



IMO though dealerships should be phased out, why can't I just order a car direct? Why do I, by law, need to go through some random dude who buys hundreds of them and ends up marking up the cost with useless dealer add-ons?

#32 You can rent a U-haul for $19.95 per day.

#33 Miller lite tastes great.

