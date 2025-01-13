Guy Faces Consequences For His “Mistakes,” Only To Find Out Insecure Coworker Is Sabotaging Him
If you want to make a lasting impression in your career, there are plenty of ways to do it. You can take initiative by suggesting fresh ideas, for one. Earn the respect of your boss and colleagues. Maybe try improving some KPIs.
Or, you could take a more unconventional route, like this Redditor’s coworker, who attempted to sabotage him out of pure insecurity by tampering with his client reports. It’ll surely get you noticed—just not in a way that moves you up the ladder.
The man assumed he was making mistakes in his work
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Until a surprising discovery exposed the real culprit
Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Infinite-Chocolate46
Readers couldn’t decide what was more outrageous—the coworker’s actions or that she didn’t lose her job
Not only is "Stephanie" a bad person obviously but also very stupid, if she didn't know that you could see the version history for these documents.
Take a leaf out of Joe Lycett’s book; Sadly Stephanie, hopefully doth butter no parsnips!
32
2