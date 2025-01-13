Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Faces Consequences For His “Mistakes,” Only To Find Out Insecure Coworker Is Sabotaging Him
Work & Money

Guy Faces Consequences For His “Mistakes,” Only To Find Out Insecure Coworker Is Sabotaging Him

If you want to make a lasting impression in your career, there are plenty of ways to do it. You can take initiative by suggesting fresh ideas, for one. Earn the respect of your boss and colleagues. Maybe try improving some KPIs.

Or, you could take a more unconventional route, like this Redditor’s coworker, who attempted to sabotage him out of pure insecurity by tampering with his client reports. It’ll surely get you noticed—just not in a way that moves you up the ladder.

    The man assumed he was making mistakes in his work

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Until a surprising discovery exposed the real culprit

    Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Infinite-Chocolate46

    Readers couldn’t decide what was more outrageous—the coworker’s actions or that she didn’t lose her job

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only is "Stephanie" a bad person obviously but also very stupid, if she didn't know that you could see the version history for these documents.

    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

Take a leaf out of Joe Lycett's book; Sadly Stephanie, hopefully doth butter no parsnips!

    Take a leaf out of Joe Lycett’s book; Sadly Stephanie, hopefully doth butter no parsnips!

