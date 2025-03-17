There are lots of terms and conditions when you win a lifetime supply of something. Not to mention that the companies’ circumstances can and do change. Today, we’re looking at some fascinating stories about winning a lifetime supply of something, as shared by internet users in two AskReddit threads . Scroll down for their experiences and to find out whether the reality matched their expectations.

Winning the lottery—any lottery —can be a ton of fun. It feels great to be a winner, after all! Sometimes, your victory is exactly as advertised. Other times, what you think you’ll get isn’t always what you end up receiving.

#1 A guy I used to work with won a lifetime supply of Ricearoni on some game show. (I think It was the one with the whammy?)He gets a case in the mail like every few weeks. As soon as he sees it he packs it off to the local food bank. He has vowed to never eat it again.

#2 Granddad got our family a lifetime subscription to national geographic magazine. So f*****g awesome.

#3 I won a year's supply of M & M's during one of their halloween giveaways. They sent (I think 8 boxes) all at one time. There was no way I was going to eat all of those m & M's before they got stale, so I called the local Home for Children and asked how many kids they had and donated 6 boxes.

Everything depends on the terms and conditions as set out by the company running the promotion. In some cases, winning a lifetime supply of a product or service might mean exactly that: you get everything for free, as often as you like, until your last day on Earth. But this is fairly rare. Most often, certain restrictions might apply to keep things reasonable. After all, while businesses might want to appear generous, they also don’t want their profits to go down the drain if one dedicated person decides to take their stock in mass quantities. So, there needs to be some common sense and practical limits. For example, Venable LLP explains that companies that want to promote lifetime supply giveaways should calculate the prize using practical means and then disclose those methods in their contest rules.

#4 I won a years supply of printer paper when I was in 10th grade. They gave me 12 reams, assuming that I'd go through a ream a month.



I had to buy my first new ream of paper last month. That s**t lasted 12 f*****g years.

#5 There was a local raffle where the winner would receive a lifetime supply of new tires for their car.



I never win anything so I thought I would throw my name in the hat for giggles.



I received an email the next day that I won! I was so excited. I drove to the shop to get my prize and it was a $100 off coupon with a purchase of 4 new tires. They said I should receive one every year and that I can pool them together and get all of my tires for free if I waited long enough.



The business closed down last year after only receiving 2 coupons.



This is my luck...

#6 I won free entry for life to a local Aquarium. When I was a kid. I rescued/found a washed up hurt seal pup, and contacting the Aquarium. My Dad and I wrapped it in a coat and carried it down the pier to the Aquarium. I named it Fluffy and I got on the news with another little girl that found a large Octopus, about a month later I went to use my "free entry", and they had no recollection of it!!!

That being said, if these boundaries are too strict, the promotion might actually backfire because the winner might feel like they’ve been cheated. Especially if the terms and conditions were ‘hidden away’ somewhere in the margins. Even if you’re legally ‘in the right’ when it comes to the restrictions you impose on the winner, how you communicate all of this really does matter. Transparency is important. And trust is hard to win and easy to lose. Dissatisfied winners can spread their negative feelings and dissuade other customers from buying from the company in the future. Situations that touch on things like injustice also tend to go viral on social media and the news. This, in turn, can affect the company’s reputation and profit margins, which is bad for business.

#7 My cousin won free burritos for a year at a small burrito place in our town. He gets 1 free burrito, toppings included, every day. He ate there like 6 days/wk.

#8 Won a lifetime supply of free pizza, I could claim a free pizza every week until I die. Sadly I only took advantage of it 3 or 4 times until the shop closed down.

#9 Local deli has a geocache contest where if you found the "hiding place" for a golden ticket you'd win free subs for life. Friend and I found the golden ticket(which was actually a spray painted fake sub) and got free subs for life!!!



Or until the deli closed down 3 weeks later.

Have you ever won a lifetime supply of something, dear Pandas? If so, what did you win, and what were the restrictions like? Did your victory match your expectations, or were you underwhelmed by what you got in the end? Ideally, what lottery or lifetime supply of a thing would you love to win? We'd be happy to hear from you! If you have a moment, share your experiences in the comments down below.

#10 I won a year supply of beer a few years back. I got a $500 gift card which didn't last a year.

#11 When a burger king opened near me, they had a raffle for a tv, videogame system of some kind, some other stuff and a year supply of fries.



I won the 19" tv and a lady won the year supply of fries. The supply of fries ended up being 52 coupons for a free small fry. That's it.

#12 I didn't really "win" it - but through a series of hilarious events (a grocery truck flipped over, my parents run a tow truck company) I became the owner of about 5000 snack pack puddings.



It was all cool and fun until I got home and started filling my cupboards. I didn't have enough room in my kitchen for all this pudding, so I kept some in my bedroom closet, and when that filled up, my dresser drawers, linen closet, and laundry room cupboards were now makeshift pudding shelters. i finally filled up the kitchen cupboards and pantry top to bottom with pudding cups.



Again, great for a bunch of guys smoking weed and doing nothing all day, but really strange when you bring a girl back, she goes to your kitchen, and you can hear her open one cupboard, then another, and another, followed by a whispered "what the f**k...", followed by the pantry being opened and her finally yelling "Hey, what's with ALL THIS PUDDING." If I was able to talk her into spending the night, she would be greeted by a still unfathomable amount of pudding taking residence in my room. If she took a shower in the morning, She'd have to ask where towels were, because, of course, another wall of f*****g pudding was staring at her when she tried to find them in the closet.



I finally finished enough of the pudding to make room for dishes (i'd been keeping them in the dishwasher, dirty ones in the sink), and eventually started putting actual nutritious food in kitchen about three months after. I ended up giving a ton of pudding away because I couldn't bear to eat anymore of the stuff.

#13 Not a lifetime supply but in the late 80's I won a years supply of Nesquik™ after my grandmother sent in an entry card for me. I believe it was a dozen bottles and once it arrived my parents made me a huge glass of chocolate milk. Later that night I snuck into the kitchen and proceeded to drink one of the bottles straight. I threw up so hard later that the chocolate was up in my sinuses and coming out of my tear ducts. I'm still not crazy over artificial chocolate flavors and if given a choice I'll take strawberry milk now.

#14 Several years ago, I won a lifetime supply of gourmet coffee beans in a contest.



The object was to guess - within a margin of error - how many coffee beans were in a large glass barrel-shaped container.



Each month, 3-4 pounds of coffee beans of my choice arrive, which is usually more than I can use. (The excess, as I've mentioned here in *ask*reddit quite some time ago, are given to friends and family.).

#15 Our local Beef O'Brady's had a drawing for a free meal every week for a year and I won! I owned my own store at that time, so I decided to make this a win-win situation for everyone. To drum up business for my store, I told my customers that we would be giving out that free meal every week. They would have to come to my store Saturday night to put in their names for a drawing. Then, we'd all meet at Beef O'Brady's, where I would pick a name and announce the winner. Of course, even if they didn't win, the customers stayed and bought food. I thought it was a good idea.

#16 Barbasol. Bought a can when I first needed to start shaving, and maybe it isn't a lifetime supply, but I think I've only ever bought 1-2 more cans. I'm in my mid 30's.

#17 When a new Buffalo Wild Wings opened up near me. they said the first 100 people in line would get a year of free wings. My friends and I waited in line from 9 pm to 8 am the next morning. We got the free wings, but the prize was 52 individual coupons for a free snack sized wings (they cost about $8). Also, each coupon activated and expired every Monday and sunday of each week for a whole year. We went almost every week. It wasn't a years worth of wings but the coupons did last a year haha. It was obviously worth the wait and is a great story to tell.

#18 Was at an airshow once, and there was a flight simulator set up to land a plane, and somehow it scored points, various prizes, and I end up winning a years supply of aviation oil for a light aircraft. Needless to say I was quite surprised when several cases of oil end up on my front door. I don't own a plane, nor did I intend on purchasing one in the near future. Managed to sell it to someone at the local airport for probably far less than what it was worth, but got me a few cases of beer in return.

#19 I have a "free pizza for life" card that allows me up to 2 free slices of any type of pizza every day til I die. My band played a show at the pizza place and that's what they give each band member for playing. All the band members get one - it's great! You would think I'd eat there every day but I don't. I'd rather not ruin or cheapen the experience of eating at that pizza place.



EDIT: my band got the plastic "pizza for life" card, but for the first few shows some of bands that played got the metal cards. Very cool.

#20 I received a year supply of Pizza for winning Pizza Huts biggest fan award. I got 12 coupons for 2 large pizzas and the 12 coupons were only good once a month and were only good at a one certain Pizza Hut.

#21 When I was 5 my parents won lifetime video rentals from Rogers Video. It was the best! Any movies we wanted even the new releases were free! Every time we would have a babysitter they'd go and rent eight or nine videos just so there would be options. I'm pretty sure Rogers hated us. It lasted about eight years before they took it away, right around the time DVDs were becoming popular.

#22 One free lifetime of anxiety and depression.



Hasn't let up yet!

#23 One time I bought a few boxes of rice pilaf that had defective flavor packets. The seal was faulty and the seasoning got all over the raw rice. Without any expectation of reward, I called the manufacturer to report that they had some defective products in circulation. They made note of the issue and asked for my address to follow up by mail. A few days later I received a box full of coupon books for free rice packets. Thousands of them.

#24 A lifetime of debt. Thank you Devry University. Not sure how long it will actually last but hopefully it's not my entire life.

#25 A friend of mines brother supposedly won a years supply of coke (the fizzy drink). This was years ago mind you before ipods and such, anyway I asked him how much coke did he get because the ads make it out to be truckloads etc. and he replied he just got 1 pallet of the stuff, it was supposed to equate to one drink per day. Needless to say he and his friends finished it before 6months.

#26 When I was younger my parents found a pencil baked into a wonder bread loaf. They proceeded to call the company who made it up by telling us we would get a life time supply of their bread products, and boy did they deliver.

The problem was however they delivered it all at once, literally in one day. One if their trucks showed up and gave us a f**k ton of it. Two pallet full standing at about 5 feet high.

Anyways we fit what we could in the freezer and have the rest away.

#27 I won a trivia contest at a minor league baseball. The prize was a "lifetime supply" of barbequed pork. It turned out to be five pounds of frozen pork. I guess that's a lifetime supply if you don't eat barbeque.

#28 Not lifetime but I won a year of free pizza from Pizza Hut.



At first the radio station just gave me a certificate. I went in and was told I could use it once a week for any pizza I want. But they had no way to mark it. But I’m honest.



The next week I go in and the manager acts like I’m trying to pull a fast one, yells at me that the radio station gave me a card too and I’m trying to cheat them. I get my pizza and call the radio. They have no card.



They send me to the local hub and they give me 52 cards worth up to $20 toward a single item, no change allowed.



After a few months my family and I were sick of pizza so I started using them to throw pizza parties for my classes and basketball team (I’m a teacher/coach).



Overall it was a fun “year” and in good news I like pizza again.

#29 I broke my tooth on a rock that was in a can of beans when I was little. My mums an artist and drew a hilarious cartoon of a boys tooth flying out eating beans. We got a 'lifetime' supply of heinz products. They would send us a 200gbp coupon a year. Which is a hell of a lot of beans and ketchup but not enough for an english family that uses beans and ketchup with almost every meal. Think it only stopped when we moved away from the UK.



I recently put some money down in a silent auction, it was for a 'lifetime' of redbox rentals. I bid $50 opening bid and no one else bid so I won. I must've gotten 300+ of those coupons with redeemable codes on, a huge stack I didn't count. They seem to be sending me codes via e-mail as well which work. Don't know how long it will last or if they will send me new cards ever but it's paid for itself already. It's not much but I've been taping a couple onto birthday cards/letters and stuff as well and have a mountain of them left. I'd also add redbox has sent me a couple random gifts as well. They sent me a mug and I've gotten a package from them full of candy. Stuff you would buy at the cinema. Well worth the $50 bid, I'm interested to see how long it lasts.

#30 Not me but a family member did when I was in my teens. They won a "lifetime supply of groceries". In reality they got a few thousand in these weird voucher things that only they could use. Each voucher was a fixed amount and you could not get cash back if you overspent, so for example if you bought $101 worth of something you had to use $150 worth of vouchers. Additionally, no one in the store ever understood what they were or how to take them. They would ask if they were food stamps half the time and get very pissy when they had to process them because it took a long time and they never understood what to do. A lot of the time they just called the manager over. It made grocery shopping a nightmare of standing around and getting stared at by a bunch of angry people. The "lifetime supply" lasted about two years.

#31 I won a lifetime supply of pudding, but we got caught up in this plot involving aliens and something called a "continuum transfunctioner", and things just got complicated from there.

#32 When I worked at a grocery store, we gave away a year's supply of free eggs as an Easter promotion. We did it with a certificate that was good for up to three dozen eggs a week for a year. It had 52 Easter eggs printed on it and the customer service manager would initial it over an egg every time the winner redeemed it. That way they got fresh eggs every time. And they didn't miss out any if they didn't come in every consecutive week (any 52 times would work). And by doing it that way, they could never redeem for a crazy amount of eggs at once, more than we'd have on hand or that would wipe us out entirely so that nobody else would be able to get eggs until the next delivery. But three dozen eggs a week seemed like enough to keep most families comfortably in eggs. The winner was happy. She said it was more than she needed for her own house, so she tended to share them with her sister,too.

#33 I won a two year supply of a promotional snickers flavor. It was a peanutbutter nugget with peanuts and chocolate brittle. They were awesome and nobody had ever seen or tried them. They never got put on shelves though. The sent me home with two boxes with 365 in each. I filled my locker to the brim and gave everyone in my highschool a cavity. It was grand.

#34 I won a years supply of calendars. Pretty unimpressive really.

#35 I won a years supply of Tim-Tams..they were gone in 6 months.

#36 Once won a lifetime supply of crippling anxiety, glad to say they have kept their end of the bargain.

#37 Back in the mid nineties I won a 'Lifetime Supply' of Butterfingers from the local radio station for calling in with the right answer when they had a week long series of Simpsons Treehouse of Horror trivia.



I recieved two cases of the candy bars (48 bars total). Butterfingers have always been my favorite. They lasted for about three months. Probably the best thing I ever won (including a trip to Jamaica but that's a story for another ask reddit querry entirely).

#38 Won a year of free meals from this local Chinese take out place, which amounted to once a week coupons for a free appetizer (they had amazing egg rolls) and entree (massive portion with three side items).



Anyway I had like 20 left by the end of the year and they expired a month after so I have a few to family and friends, then used the remaining 5 and had a massive feast with a couple of other friends. We all felt uncomfortably full for a week.



A friend won a radio contest and got a free year of frozen yoghurt but the place only had one location and it closed down like a week after he won. R.I.P.

#39 I won a lifetime supply of life a while back, it still keeps coming but I feel like they're trying to cut corners and pull a fast one really soon.

#40 This place Planet Burrito opened up in my town and I won "Free Burrito a Day" with an End-date of 4/31/2008. Since that day doesn't exist I tried to get a burrito in May. The first time I went in they gave me the free one because they thought it was cute but took the card back and ripped it up.

#41 I've posted this before but can't find it.



Around 1992 my parents bought a water softener system and it came with a lifetime supply of bar soap. They received the lifetime supply all at once.



How much is a lifetime supply of bar soap, you ask? The answer is, one pallet. A f*****g pallet of "Lan-o-Sheen" brand bar soap.



A soap box is roughly 3x4x1", and a pallet is roughly 40x48". I'm going to estimate that the soap was stacked 4 feet high (48"). The pallet volume of 40x48x48 is 92,160 in^3, and the volume of the box is 12 in^3.



The result is about 7,680 bars of soap. They've been using it for over 20 years and they still have some today.



I mean, even if you used 2 bars a week for 20 years it's only a couple thousand, they'd still have like five thousand bars of soap left. What the f**k.

#42 I work in the promotions biz; "lifetime supply" needs to be a legally defendable amount. So we calculate a normal year's usage of whatever the prize is, and then multiply that by a reasonable amount of time, like 50 years or so. (Since lifetimes vary based on how long people live, and how old the winner is when they win, a standard, reasonable length of time applied to all is deemed fair and legal.)



Then we calculate the cash value of that amount, and just award the cash. That's the thing few people understand: the prize is almost always converted to cash.



For example, when we gave away a lifetime supply of Xbox, the cash value was a surprisingly small, less than $30 grand, I believe. That's why lifetime supplies are a popular prize: they sound more valuable to participants than they cost in reality for the promoter. Promotionally speaking, you get a lot of bang for your buck with a "lifetime supply" prize.

#43 Didn't "win" but when I took on a contract to do advertising for Fido they gave me a lifetime supply of candy. It was about three massive boxes filled with thousands of small bags of bone shaped hard candy. Im not sure what they wanted me to do with this and it was never mentioned. No way to know how long it would have lasted me as I didnt plan to ever eat that much candy. I gave one of the boxes to my friends for their dorm at college, kept a second in the closet for guests and conversation... What I did with the third box though is what is still hilarious to me to this day.



I lived in a building with a large parking lot. In this parking lot was a little yellow car that I always noticed every day. For no reason other than random compulsion I went out one day and left a bag of candy on the hood of this car. Then the next day I left another. Then the next day another. I did this for about a year off and on. Never leaving candy on any other cars and always just leaving one bag. I have no idea who owned that car, but I still laugh to myself wondering what they thought was going on. I once forgot my candy upstairs so instead wrote them an apology for no candy that day and left two the next day... Part of me is sad to think Ill never know what those people thought was going on.



tl;dr got way too much candy, used it to harmlessly f**k with a neighbor.

#44 Local family run gas station ran a free fuel for a year raffle. Won had to pay the tax on amount I fuel up still not disappointed cheapest year of driving ever.

#45 Murray's Hair Cream, 1 can is a lifetime supply.

#46 My family won a year's supply of Oreo cookies. We were given a punch card that would allow us to get one box of cookies every week. We could not eat them fast enough, but we continued to collect the weekly cookies. By the end of the year we had a huge stockpile on top of the fridge. We ended up giving away a bunch as Christmas presents.

#47 My friend won a lifetime supply of gas from exxon from some contest when he was in high school. Every once in a while, now, he uses a free tank of gas as a prize when fundraising for his fraternity.

#48 About 5 years ago I won a lifetime supply of Rip Its. They had a sticker on a bag of some kinda chips, I peeled it back and 'winner!'. So now, every year, I get an entire pallet load of this s**t. I have a pallet sitting in a storage locker right now. I can't even give it away fast enough. I'll try to dig up a pic of I have of the first delivery. I don't even drink these d**n things.

#49 Obligatory not a lifetime supply but I won a year's supply of Brothers Cider by simply tagging one friend in their competition post on Instagram.

Took about 2 weeks to arrive and I was delivered 10 crates with 12 bottles each.

120 bottles for a 'years' supply? I was expecting like 365? It my favourite 'fruity cider' so I can't really complain about 120 bottles for FREE!

They did also send me a care package about a week later with branded cups, tshirts, sunglasses and one of those inflatable sofas that you run with to inflate. All in all it was a good prize!

#50 Once won a year supply of pizza from Pizza Hut. Except it was only once a week and 1 large pizza only. They did uphold it.

#51 A friends mom had won a lifetime supply of tampons. I guess she took it in one bulk delivery. When I was 14 she hit menopause and offered me her supply. I came home to find 2 boxes the size of refrigerators waiting for me (one was about 1/3 full.) I gave the overwhelming majority away and still never had to buy any until I was in my early 30s. Lol.

#52 A co-worker of mine used to buy those scratch off lottery tickets religiously, once a week. He won the prize that gives $5k a week for life. He kept working too and retired after about another 10 years. Some people have all the luck.

#53 In Lord of the Rings Online, if you win a "lifetime subscription" it means the first 12 months are free and then they'll start charging your credit card - but it's lifetime and never expires unless you choose so!

#54 The question to a radio contest ,was name the gasket. I thought it was name the casket. A casket company gave me a personal lifetime of funerals.

#55 Won a year's supply of Twinkies when I was a kid. It was like 52 boxes. My parents gave them all away except a box or two :(.

#56 My wife won free Starbucks for life. You can get 3 drinks a day up to $20 a day.

#57 Oh yeah I remember winning a lifetime supply of KFC but what I didn’t realize is that the “lifetime” was actually a month.

#58 Not me, but my nephew won a "year's supply" of ice cream. It was 24 coupons for a free pint. Ridiculous.

#59 It wasn’t me but a buddy hit a half-court shot at a college basketball game and won one free meal a day for a year at this pretty decent cafeteria restaurant in our college town. He said that after a month he couldn’t stand the smell of the place anymore and never went back.

#60 Some a*s came to my door and asked if I could answer a few questions for a survey. I said okay but just a few.



He asked me about air quality and s**t and I told him Al Gore was the one true king etc. and he said "Okay, for answering my questions I can put your address in to a raffle, and you can win a MOTHER F****N AIR PURIFIER."



I said okay, whatever and he asked for my phone. For some dumb a*s reason I was like "Hey I don't mind free s**t" and gave it to him.



Not even 15 minutes later I got a call from this helium infused b***h saying "IS THIS SAINTBLACK?!?! YOU WON AHHHHH!! WHEN CAN THIS MOTHER F****R DELIVER IT TO YOU?!"



I told them to drop it off now and she said okay he will be out in an hour. I had some friends over at this point and thought he would come in, show me how it turns my house into a space shuttle etc and that would be it.



No, friends. Apparently that isn't how free works.



He came by, and I met him outside to cockblock him from my sanctuary. I said hey yea I will take my free thing now, I can probably figure out how to set it up and I have company over.



He said "Well, that isn't how this works. I need to come in and set this one up for you, and give you a demo of our larger model. The demonstration takes about 3 hours and it costs $600." In this economy?



I politely told him to f**k off and I don't even listen to 3 hour demos for my job.

#61 My mother won a lifetime supply of Coca-Cola products in a sweepstakes- fantastic, since our whole family inhaled Diet Coke like it was going to be discontinued at any moment.



The first pallet lasted us just over 2 months. The local distributor refused to honor the supply vouchers for additional soda, and the closest bottling plant would only deliver to the distributor, not directly to our house. Mom tried to get Coca-Cola corporate to intervene, but they said their hands were tied because the distributor was considered an independent supplier.



So, for a family of 6 caffeine freaks, a lifetime supply = 2 months of Diet Coke. Mom was so miffed she switched to buying generic brands, since Pepsi was hardly ever on sale.

#62 Grandpa won a year's worth of soda from a casino. He put my address as the mailing address. I was shocked when a truck dropped off a pallet of half diet and half regular pepsi. I hate pepsi, so I gave away a bunch of it and took the rest to a shooting range and 'charged' people to shoot cans of full soda by letting me shoot their guns. It was a very fun afternoon. It was also the only time I've gotten to shoot desert eagles and elephant guns (.45-70). A++ would win again.

#63 My mom won a life time of disappointment, by having me.

#64 I won a lifetime supply of Lego. But what that meant was getting one set of each Lego set they had at time. I had a lot of Lego. Tell you one thing. Once you built those sets as a child. You never went back to them. I just start building my own weird stuff instead. As Lego was meant to be.

#65 I won a bet and am now given a lifetime supply of condoms.



So yeah I didn't get anything.

#66 Not a lifetime but I won a years supply of Cadbury chocolate from an online contest. They sent it to me in 50gram bars of Dairy Milk. It was a pretty huge box, probably about 300-400 bars. Unfortunately it was literally all just plain Dairy Milk which you get sick of pretty quickly. Given the choice I would gladly have taken 1/4 as much total chocolate in favour of a variety of flavours. Anyway I gave most of it away to family and friends.

#67 I won a lifetime supply of condoms. I still have a few left from the 12 pack.

#68 Year not lifetime but anyway...



I camped out when our local Chick-Fil-A opened a year ago. Got the free year of #1 meals which is a card worth 52 meals. Could use them all in one day if I really wanted to. The card expires at the end of April and I still have 20 or so left to go. I plan on inviting everyone on my FB feed to join me there on the last day and the first people who come get free meals until the card runs out.



My cousin did the same thing at a different location a couple years ago and also had a bunch left at the end and did the same thing.



Otherwise I might just go there and pay for the first XX people who order a #1 meal just to be nice. We'll see what I feel like doing when we get there closer.

#69 I won a years supply of breakfast sandwiches at my college's on-campus coffee shop during my freshman year. They gave away this years supply to the first hundred people that lined up at their store when it first opened one day.



It was the whole '1 coupon per week for 52 weeks' deal.



They handed me a booklet of 52 coupons rubber banded together.



No signature, no expiration date, no bar code, nothing on the back.



After a few months, they opened a second location across campus. I had about 10 coupons left, and was too accustomed to my free breakfast sandwich bagel to let it end.



So, I took the coupons to a local FedEx Kinko's and made copies out of paper with the same shine and thickness and cut them meticulously so as to not arouse suspicions.



High student employee turnover combined with alternating stores between uses got me free breakfast sandwiches every day up until the middle of my junior year, when they finally began to take notice and started asking for my name and school ID # in order to start keeping track of my 52 allotted sandwiches.



Thanks again, Einstein Bagels. I love you and your poor kiosk management.

