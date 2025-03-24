Redditors have recently been discussing petty grudges they hold against various companies that have inspired them to boycott. From overcharging hungry guests to refusing to let desperate parents use their bathroom, enjoy reading through these mistakes that caused brands to lose customers. And be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to join in on the boycotting!

How willing are you to give people second chances ? If a friend hurts your feelings, you probably don’t want to cut off the relationship then and there. And if a restaurant delivers you the wrong order, you might forgive their mistake. But if a business makes a grave error or creates a pattern of messing up, it might be time to write them off completely.

#1 In 1966 a chevron station in Wichita Kansas refused to let my dad use the restroom to change my diaper because he didn’t need gas.



Nobody in my family has used chevron gas since the mid 1960s.

#2 McDonalds in my country (Sweden) discontinued Hash Browns! I was so angry!

#3 Sony Corporation. Because they wouldn’t stop going after a woman named “Sony” who lived in Baltimore because she named her little sandwich shop “Sony’s”. She eventually ran out of money defending her name because Sony Corp kept appealing when they lost.

#4 SUBWAY. I was 9 months pregnant, ordered a sub on their app, the order went through and I was charged. I went to pick it up and the store was closed all day (it was a holiday, I didn't realize, pregnancy brain fog). I went back the next day and was told they had no way of checking and I had to come back when a manager was there 10-11 on Tuesdays and Thursdays only (??). Despite showing my receipt and assuming they should have had a record on their end? Anyway I went back during the ONE hour period I was given, and the manager wasn't there. The employee said they had no record of it.





I called and emailed corporate and was given the run around/no response.





They've lost me as a customer for life because that's the only power I have in the situation.

#5 HP. What do you mean I need a subscription to use my ink? I’m never buying HP again.

#6 My grandma boycotted Tropical Smoothie until she died because she hated the woman who owned her local one. 😂.

#7 Dell. I bought a computer for my wife, 2 days later it went in sale. They still hadn’t built it yet. I called and asked them to match the sale price or cancel the order they refused. The person told me they had my money and there wasn’t anything I could do about it. I told them I would make them lose 100 times what they screwed me for, and I worked in IT so I would.



A few years later I was in a senior position with a company of over 850 staff. After I dropped Dell from an approved vendor the Dell rep reached out to me to have lunch. At lunch I told them why. They then told my boss and tried to have me fired. My boss called them a s*****g and said he would never buy another Dell as well.



Later I became a part of a company that did computers for over 5,000 employees in several companies. And Dell once again stopped being a choice.



Over my career I’m sure I cost them many times more than I said I would. It may seem petty to some but I think they deserved it for having terrible customer service.

#8 Before they went under I boycotted Body Shop (UK high street store), purely because I went into one of their stores, tried to buy a lip balm and was told there was a minimum THREE ITEM purchase?!?

But I didn't want anything else, I just wanted the lip balm.

I know I could have just bought three lip balms BUT I Didn't WANT TO.

This was a few years ago and I'm still annoyed about it.



EDIT: The stupid rule might have only existed because it was an outlet store, not one of the normal ones. Still annoyed nonetheless.

#9 Subway because the guy taking my order made fun of me for wanting a 6 inch instead of a footlong. He made a d**k joke, I was already tired and hungover so I said fine keep the sandwich and went to the Golden Arches instead.

#10 Lush.



I just wanted to look at soap but now 8 different employees have come up to me and asked if I need help or tried to make conversation. F*****g GO AWAY.

#11 I won’t buy Charmin toilet tissue for the simple fact those bears piss me off.

#12 I don't eat a Chick-fil-A because they hate gay people. And apparently seasoning.

#13 Glamoflauge, a line of opaque concealer from Hard Candy for covering up tattoos and stuff. It’s got good reviews in general but I can’t buy it on the principle that their brand name is misspelled. It’s supposed to be a portmanteau of ‘glamour’ and camouflage’ so the correct spelling is obviously Glamouflage. I don’t understand how they don’t see it.

#14 There is a Potato Chip company here in New Zealand called Bluebird. There was a superior chip company called Krispa that did the best Salt & Vinegar as well as Chicken flavoured chips.



Krispa were god tier. Like, Bluebird couldn't even compete. Kripsa was in every kids lunch box, at every BBQ etc. Bluebird was the crude, yet overpriced, alternative that people would get if Krispa wasn't available (I'm sure there are Bluebird fanbois who disagree with me, but their opinions are wrong).



In 2005, Bluebird made the bold move of buying out Krispa from their parent company. And what did they do? THEY JUST SHUT THEM DOWN. No replacements, no rebranding under the Bluebird wing, they just bought the competition and closed them down.



For 20 years, I have never bought a Bluebird product just in spite. F**k you, Bluebird.

#15 Chipotle because I had a dream my husband took me there and asked for a divorce.

#16 KFC. Their "honey sauce" is not honey. It's high fructose corn syrup. Unforgivable.

#17 Hello Fresh, the food delivery company.





Around 7:30 in the evening I was trying to settle my baby to sleep. She was just nodding off when someone started knocking really loudly on the front door which jolted her awake.





Went to answer the door and two sales reps for Hello Fresh were stood there, one male, one female, both around 20ish years of age.





They asked how I was doing and I replied that I wasn't very happy as I was trying to settle my daughter and they'd just woken her back up by banging so loudly on the door at 7:30. Said I wasn't interested in anything they were selling and as I went to close the door I heard the female call me a d**k.





Lost my temper and told them both in fairly stern manner that if they didn't leave my property immediately that I'd drag them off and that they wouldn't be in a position to be bothering anybody else that night. .

#18 Apple.



I just can't stand the smugness of iphone and mac users lol.

#19 I once ordered from a small local shop for the kids. They both wanted grilled cheese. I ordered a salad. Placed the order and waited for the text to pick it up. And waited. And waited. About 45 minutes after the time it was supposed to be due, I called them.



Manager came on the phone and said: oh, we don't make grilled cheese anymore (!), so we canceled your order.



They never bothered to tell me this, so I ended up with two very hungry kids in the backseat. Never went there again, and was gratified to see they went out of business a few months later.

#20 My neighbor boycotts the only grocery store in town bc one time another customer called her a bad name and the 16 year old cashier didn’t do anything about it lol.

#21 I boycott any gas station that charges to use the air pump. .

#22 Audi.



Just because my annoying uncle kept talking about it on EVERY family gathering. Didn’t see him in twenty years and still can’t drive an Audi.

#23 Any snack where the advertisements feature someone CRUNCHing and eating, ugghh just thinking about it drives me up the wall.

#24 Sephora - some b****y sales associate followed me around the store - it was so insulting, will never shop again.

#25 Target and CVS. If they’re going to lock up my f*****g deodorant, I’m going to shop somewhere else.

#26 Burger King, because those singing (if you can call it that) commercials are very annoying.

#27 Once (back in 2013) Barilla said they refuse to have ads featuring LGBT families because it is their product and they have a right to market it as they will. So I decided I have a right to buy the pasta that I will so even though we used to like Barilla we've been boycotting it. For me it doesn't feel petty but people tend to find it petty and stupid.

#28 I once opened a can of Del Monte fruit cocktail and IT WAS MISSING THE HALF CHERRY. After several strongly worded letters to corporate and zero satisfaction, I decided a full boycott was in order.

#29 Reebok because my buddy did an internship there and said he was treated badly.

#30 FedEx once claimed I was not home 3 times in a row. 2 of those times I purposely stayed home and worked near the front door.



Looked at cameras and saw that they never even pulled up in front of my house when they’d mark my not home.



I now drive a farther distance to Office Depot or Staples if I ever need to print stuff for work.



I also will pay more for USPS or UPS when given the option.



F**k FedEx forever. .

#31 There is a muesli brand here in Germany called "Seitenbacher". I refuse to buy their products - despite them being amazing quality - because during my first real job I had to listen to the radio in the office, and their incredibly annoying commercials would be running every 5 minutes. It was just the owner of the company repeating the name over and over.



Just seeing that name irritates me to this day.

#32 I still don’t buy nabisco brand vanilla wafers because they moved their factory out of my neighborhood in the 1990’s and now I can’t smell them baking from my backyard.



I’ll but Oreos though 🤷🏼‍♀️.

#33 Everything Maroon 5 for teasing Sweet Victory at the Superbowl and then not playing it.

#34 Lululemon. I have been fat and thin at different times in my life, but their attitude against larger women means I won’t buy their stuff, even if it fits me.

#35 Sears. Way back in the day, 1988 to be exact, my husband and I tried to buy a dryer from Sears. We were young and poor, and applied for the Discover card to finance said dryer. They scheduled us for delivery and, lo and behold, the dryer was not delivered. I called the salesman who sold us the dryer and he told me we were not approved for the card, so no dryer for us. He was extremely rude and dismissive. We never bought another thing from sears, and I feel we are personally responsible for their demise. F**k you Sears.

#36 I don't eat Chick-fil-A because of the hate.

I don't eat Jimmy Johns because the owner trophy hunts.

I don't eat Papa Johns, because the owner is a Qunt.

#37 JC Penney. 40 years ago some man with customer service yelled at my mom and basically called her a liar and it made her cry. They’re not getting my pennies!!

#38 McDonald’s. When I was 7, I ordered a vanilla milkshake and got a strawberry one. I haven’t been back since.

#39 A local food place. I got lasagna as pickup. When ordering on the phone, she asked, "do you want it *warm*?" I said nah. Turns out, she meant *cooked*. I was on a quick lunch break and had no way to cook f*****g lasagna. It's been over a decade and Im still upset.

#40 I once ordered a Jimmy John's sub with no mayo. It came back covered in mayo.

#41 Not mine but a boycott via association.





Denny's once gave my wife only 1 sausage link. Haven't eaten in any Denny's in 15 plus years...

#42 Any company that uses a handwritten font in their mailing advertisements. F**k that.

#43 I switched toilet paper brands because I refuse to “enjoy the go”.

#44 Panera because why is half a sandwich and a cup of soup $20 now??? They used to be my go to affordable lunch and you could get a pastry for $1 if you purchased a meal. Now it’s overpriced airport food.

#45 Anything from Best Buy. It has something to do with a delivery of a washing machine. Not even my washing machine, it belonged to the landlord. Back in 2008. The petty is strong with me: I can't even remember the issue, but I won't work with them ever again. LOL.

#46 Mr. Beast anything. Scammer extraordinaire.

#47 Pizza Hut I was given a non refundable cheese pizza when I asked for pepperoni.

#48 There’s a Peruvian chicken place near where I used to live. They make pretty good sandwiches but like 5 times in a row I went in and ordered one and they told me they were out of bread. So I boycotted the place for like ten years till we moved away.

#49 Shutterfly. I was going to order Christmas cards in 2020 and they were charging a $1 “covid fee.” I was an essential worker, and I was just like f**k you Shutterfly, I’m sure a majority of your company can work remotely. Don’t charge me a f*****g covid fee. And haven’t used them since.

#50 Best Buy



I tried to return a brand new fitbit that wouldn't turn on 2 days after I bought it with the receipt and the box was "bent" so the manager refused it.



When i was like, you can't refuse it. It fits all the qualifications and more for a return, he dragged a pregnant teen out onto the floor, grabbed her by the arm and said, See this girl, you return that I can't pay her. You're taking food out of her mouth.



BEST BUY. Not some mom and pop store where, sure it's going to hurt, but you'll get reimbursed in 60 days from fitbit when you send it back. Best freaking buy.



We were in the middle of redoing a house. I went in four weeks later and asked to speak to him and showed him the receipt for a washer, a dryer, a dishwasher, a fridge, two tvs, and a sterosystem. It was my "big mistake, huge" moment. And that was the last time I stepped into a best buy.

#51 Domino Sugar will never get a dime from me cause they f****d with the Sugar Cane plantations here in Puerto Rico when the first governor was appointed to the island. Destroyed the existing sugar cane mills and exploited our land and people.

#52 Pringles because I am sick of mustaches.

#53 Santander. They charged me £28 in overdraft fees when thye f****d up and misplaced a cheque I'd paid in.



I made appointments at 5 different branches, and made sure I had a leaky pot of hopusepaint in my bag every time. Must have cost them at least a grand in carpets.

#54 Oh I can do petty.



I boycott my local Co-op because I once tried to buy a sandwich lunch deal for £3.50 and the woman at the till said that's a Premium lunch item and it should be £5.50.



I said, it's on the shelf labelled as a "main", NOT a premium main. And nothing on the packaging suggested it was premium item, in fact it literally said 'MAIN' on the label.



I now refuse to grace them with my custom.



I go to Morrisons instead and get a worse sandwich for more money!

#55 Most things that have needless harry potter branding or partnerships. Looked at that Sasquatch soap once, saw they had a hp partnership and now will never try their brand. those little knitting kits looked cute and I was gonna try one but then they picked up hp branding so now their whole company is gone to me. Not super petty but I figure the added degrees of separation help it along.

#56 VW.



I went to one of their showrooms when I was shopping for my first car (F, at the time I was 22). The sales guy wouldn't help me unless he knew how much my dad was willing to spend. I informed him that my dad had nothing to do with it, I was buying a car with my own money. He didn't believe me and told me to come back with my Dad.



I will never buy a VW.

#57 Bojangles. They didn't give me a receipt at the drive-thru when I paid, then when I got to the next window they gave me the wrong order and I couldn't prove to them it was wrong because I didn't have a receipt.

#58 16 years ago, a major e-commerce site of my country screwed up a package I was super excited about. Sent it a month later at the wrong address, with no excuses. I still refuse to buy stuff from them.

#59 Twitch. I had streamed for several years and they did not pay me the money based on the contract, and they didn't refund the people who had supported me.



They constantly commit fraud and I've been hating and battling them since 2019. Many people such as myself are hated for being victims of financial abuse by a conglomerate.



The pettiness is because it's small amounts, 50$ here and there (but it's been adding up over time).

#60 Anywhere I have to use a loyalty card to get the sale price.

#61 Anything from Blizzard games. As a 90s kid they went from the darlings of the gaming industry to the darlings of shareholders. An absolute fall from grace.

#62 Honda.



Went in to buy a Honda Element and the sales guy wouldn’t let me take a test drive without taking about financing first. Talked to me like I walked into a Ferrari dealership asking about an Enzo, instead of a $24,000 utility vehicle.



So I went across the street and bought a new Scion xB from the Toyota dealership. Who never once asked me about money until I said I wanted to take it home. Wrote a check, signed some papers, and drove over to the Honda dealership to wave. (But he was already gone, so it wasn’t as cool as I wanted it to be. But in my head, it was totally bad a*s and he was really sad about it and cried and stuff.)



I have since purchased 7 new Toyotas from the same salesman at the same dealership, and will never own a Honda. And I will die on this tiny hill of pettiness.

#63 Great value bacon cause I over cooked it in 5 seconds.

#64 Kroger... because their cartoon commercials are creepy.

#65 Time magazine for leaving Elvis Presley *off* their list of 20th Century Top Entertainers.



Absurd on its face.



EDIT: You can not like Elvis as a singer and/or person and that's cool. I personally don't like the Beatles and think they are overrated. But you can't possibly say Elvis *wasn't* a top entertainer-- easily Top 10 during his time-- in music, movies, and concerts for over two decades. That's just denying reality.

#66 Maybe not petty, but the only place I boycott for reasons personal to myself.



My dad and I went to Tractor Supply to refill our propane bottles. The guy asked us to pull around behind a few parking lots nearby to get into their stockyard where the containers were. We did so, and while we were waiting for him I realized the narrow alleyway my dad had backed into was littered with nails.



I brought it up to the guy, and he just asked if my dad had ran over one (he didn't as far as we know). I generally had to explain to the guy basic things like he could be causing a lot of flat tires with their alleyway littered with nails like this, to which he said "The nails aren't ours." I asked if he would sweep them up the moment we left; "If I have time."



I never get angry at employees and make a scene for myself, even when they make mistakes and sometimes end up inconveniencing me, but I found myself asking the guy snarky if he would buy us new tires if we ended up having a flat, since he wasn't willing to do anything else to fix this immediate problem. That made him angry and he started bringing up the law about how the nails didn't belong to them and it couldn't be proven they had thrown them out. Before we left I even asked him for a broom so I could do it myself, but he wouldn't give me one.



One worthless employee is enough for me to never want to go back there again.

#67 Milani (the makeup brand). It was after they participated in the meme trend around the Depp / Heard trial. I thought the decision to make a mockery of a domestic violence trial was disgusting and I never got over how freakish it is for companies to use abuse allegations as social media fodder to make a buck. I don’t use DuoLingo for the same reason.

#68 Not really petty, but David Chang's Momofuku brand. He tried to bully Asian businesses from using the term Chili Crunch on their products. There's a lot of info on it out there.

#69 Heinz Baked Beans because they don’t stack in the cupboard. That’s the petty reason I first stopped buying them.



The fact that they are now watery s**te means I won’t go back.

#70 Victoria's secret.

Too expensive. Too many catalogs. I'm not paying high prices so they can pay supermodels to sell them.



Bought one of their body by Victoria bras and it gave me a horrible rash on my bewbs.

Never again.



F**k VS!

#71 I have not knowingly purchased a Hanes product since the 1980s commercial for "Underalls", a panty hose, that advertised " They make me look like I'm not wearin' nothin'. "





The poor English just sounded trashy.





No, I'm not an English teacher. .

#72 Acer, I was gifted a s****y laptop from them as a kid and have hated them since for no good reason.

#73 DoorDash . Because forever ago when I was going to deliver for them I learned that if the customer tipped, the driver only got paid $1 for that trip. (Because they counted the tip as part of the pay.) (I believe they’ve changed this, but yeah… f**k them.).

#74 Any product that advertises "up to 100%" of anything, protection, stain removal, odour control, hair colour....

So, that could be 1% then?

#75 Anywhere that makes me use a QR code for any reason.

#76 Liberty Mutual, Progressive, Geico because of their ads.

#77 If I see an obnoxious ad for something I'm never buying it again. I don't care what it is, I will give up my favorite foods or life-saving medication if it means they lose 1¢ for making those d*****s commercials.

#78 1. Domino's, bc one time I ordered and it didn't show up even tho it said it had, but when I called the guy was like??? Ok??? I can send you a refund I guess?? Like it was my fault. Also, I didn't WANT a refund, I wanted them to resend a pizza, but they wouldn't bc it was too busy.



2. Charmin, bc those bears???!?!? Why are they so obsessed w toilet paper bears don't even need toilet paper?? Why are they always shaking their butt's at each other???? Why do they live in a house but wear no clothing?!?!?

