Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Vulgar”: Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant In “Sleazy” Look
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Vulgar”: Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant In “Sleazy” Look

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian’s latest style choice sparked an uproar online, with fans calling her fashion move “vulgar” and “sleazy.”

The reality TV star, 44, wore Princess Diana’s iconic Attallah Cross necklace to the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 2.

She paired the historical piece of jewellery with a revealing white gown that stirred mixed reactions.

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian wore Princess Diana’s iconic cross necklace to the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
  • Fans called Kim's fashion choice "vulgar" and "sleazy."
  • "Could Kim look more sleazy? She’s fake from head to toe," commented one social media user.
  • The reality TV star bought the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant in 2023 at Sotheby’s annual Royal & Noble auction.
You May Also Like:

Kim Kardashian made waves at the LACMA Art+Film Gala as she wore Princess Diana’s iconic Attallah Cross necklace around her neck

"Vulgar": Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant In “Sleazy” Look

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"Vulgar": Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant In “Sleazy” Look

Image credits: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The same piece of jewelry, a symbol of Diana’s refined elegance, was worn by the People’s Princess on multiple occasions.

She once famously wore it on a long pearl chain in 1987 at Birthright’s London charity gala. She matched the pendant with a Catherine Walker Victorian velvet gown in royal purple.

Fans of the late royal weren’t too happy about Princess Diana’s necklace finding a new home around Kim’s neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users were shocked to see Diana’s cherished amethyst cross paired with Kim’s revealing white dress, calling it “vulgar” and “sleazy”

"Vulgar": Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant In “Sleazy” Look

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

"Vulgar": Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant In “Sleazy” Look

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

“She turned it into something vulgar,” one user said about her fashion decision.

“She wants to be connected to the Royal Family so bad,” read a second comment while a third asked, “Could Kim look more sleazy? She’s fake from head to toe.’

“Perfect example of class vs. trash,” another said.

“If you’re going to wear such a sacred religious symbol at least wear it with some class as Diana did,” one social media user said. “Show some respect…”

"Vulgar": Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant In “Sleazy” Look

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

"Vulgar": Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant In “Sleazy” Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

One wrote, “She had the audacity to put it on with this dress. Purely tone deaf, uneducated narcissistic unattractive brain.”

Some argued that her styling of the pendant was disrespectful.

“The boobs practically out waving around while wearing a giant cross necklace is so tacky,” one said.

Another wrote, “Wearing a cross while exposing your breasts is an odd choice, Kim.”

The statement crucifix was previously owned by Naim Attallah, who lent the piece to the late Princess of Wales on multiple occasions

"Vulgar": Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant In “Sleazy” Look

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donna Jewel (@donna.jewel)

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum bought the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant in 2023 at Sotheby’s annual Royal & Noble auction. She parted ways with $197,453 to purchase the necklace, the diamonds of which weigh 5.25 carats.

The necklace used to belong to Naim Attallah, the publisher and former managing director of Asprey. Naim was a friend of Diana’s and often let her borrow the piece.

“Few people could carry this piece off but Diana really could,” Naim’s son Ramsay Attallah told Vogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was never worn by anyone other than Diana and it hasn’t been seen in public since she died,” Naim’s son, Ramsay Attallah, said in 2022

“When I was growing up, we’d always have it on the table for Christmas lunch, but it was never worn by anyone other than Diana and it hasn’t been seen in public since she died,” he told the outlet in 2022.

The storied necklace, steeped in nostalgia and royal history, has now reemerged in the public eye with Kim’s bold fashion choice.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

11

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

2

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Personally I am more offended by her hairstyle. It doesn't matter how you look at it, that's a glorified mullet, and a bad one

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Personally I am more offended by her hairstyle. It doesn't matter how you look at it, that's a glorified mullet, and a bad one

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda