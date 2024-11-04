“Vulgar”: Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant In “Sleazy” Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian’s latest style choice sparked an uproar online, with fans calling her fashion move “vulgar” and “sleazy.”

The reality TV star, 44, wore Princess Diana’s iconic Attallah Cross necklace to the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 2.

She paired the historical piece of jewellery with a revealing white gown that stirred mixed reactions.

"Could Kim look more sleazy? She’s fake from head to toe," commented one social media user.

The reality TV star bought the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant in 2023 at Sotheby’s annual Royal & Noble auction.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Image credits: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The same piece of jewelry, a symbol of Diana’s refined elegance, was worn by the People’s Princess on multiple occasions.

She once famously wore it on a long pearl chain in 1987 at Birthright’s London charity gala. She matched the pendant with a Catherine Walker Victorian velvet gown in royal purple.

Fans of the late royal weren’t too happy about Princess Diana’s necklace finding a new home around Kim’s neck.

Social media users were shocked to see Diana’s cherished amethyst cross paired with Kim’s revealing white dress, calling it “vulgar” and “sleazy”

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

“She turned it into something vulgar,” one user said about her fashion decision.

“She wants to be connected to the Royal Family so bad,” read a second comment while a third asked, “Could Kim look more sleazy? She’s fake from head to toe.’

“Perfect example of class vs. trash,” another said.

“If you’re going to wear such a sacred religious symbol at least wear it with some class as Diana did,” one social media user said. “Show some respect…”

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

One wrote, “She had the audacity to put it on with this dress. Purely tone deaf, uneducated narcissistic unattractive brain.”

Some argued that her styling of the pendant was disrespectful.

“The boobs practically out waving around while wearing a giant cross necklace is so tacky,” one said.

Another wrote, “Wearing a cross while exposing your breasts is an odd choice, Kim.”

The statement crucifix was previously owned by Naim Attallah, who lent the piece to the late Princess of Wales on multiple occasions

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donna Jewel (@donna.jewel)

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum bought the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant in 2023 at Sotheby’s annual Royal & Noble auction. She parted ways with $197,453 to purchase the necklace, the diamonds of which weigh 5.25 carats.

The necklace used to belong to Naim Attallah, the publisher and former managing director of Asprey. Naim was a friend of Diana’s and often let her borrow the piece.

“Few people could carry this piece off but Diana really could,” Naim’s son Ramsay Attallah told Vogue.

“It was never worn by anyone other than Diana and it hasn’t been seen in public since she died,” Naim’s son, Ramsay Attallah, said in 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hɪɢʜ Jᴇᴡᴇʟʟᴇʀʏ Dʀᴇᴀᴍ by Claudia Carletti Camponeschi (@highjewellerydream)

“When I was growing up, we’d always have it on the table for Christmas lunch, but it was never worn by anyone other than Diana and it hasn’t been seen in public since she died,” he told the outlet in 2022.

The storied necklace, steeped in nostalgia and royal history, has now reemerged in the public eye with Kim’s bold fashion choice.