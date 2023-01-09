You’ve probably never really thought about what Prince Harry might look like if he was a dog, but now we'd said it you want to know, right?

Well, the good news is that the team at Lords & Labradors have done the leg work and created a series of very playful ‘royal dog’ images using AI art tool, Midjourney.

The tool was not asked to draw the royals as any specific breeds, it was just asked to imagine them as dogs.

The royal family have long held a tradition of keeping man’s best friend as their companions, would what could they each look like in canine form?

#1

King Charles III - The Current Reigning Monarch Bears A Strong Resemblance To A Kerry Blue Terrier. This Breed Hails From Ireland, Specifically The County Kerry Mountains Of Ireland, And They Are Known For Being Gentle, Spirited And Active. As Pups, They Are Born With Black Coats, And Their Fur Fades To A Distinctive Blue-Black

#2

Camilla, Queen Consort - Midjourney Painted The Queen Consort With The Likeness Of A Basset Hound. This Distinctive Breed Was First Made Popular By The French Aristocracy But Were Soon Found To Be Impressive Hunting Dogs Too. They’re Also Known For Being Easy-Going And Friendly

#3

Kate, Princess Of Wales - Midjourney Imagined The Princess Of Wales As A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, A Breed Known For Its Loving Nature, That Has Been Admired By The Royals Through Generations

#4

Prince William - The Heir To The Throne In Canine Form Resembles A Labrador Or A Hungarian Viszla. Created In Hungary To Work As A Pointer And Retriever, The Vizsla Dog Breed Has An Aristocratic Bearing - Their Breeding Was Carefully Guarded By Royalty For Centuries Due To Their Superior Hunting Traits

#5

Prince Harry - Prince Harry’s Canine Counterpart Bears An Uncanny Resemblance To His Grandmothers Beloved Corgis. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch, Bred 14 Generations Of Corgis During Her Lifetime. Corgis Are Known For Being Strong, Athletic, And Lively As Well As Affectionate And Companionable

#6

Meghan - Midjourney Reimagined Meghan Markle As A Stylish French Bulldog, One Of The Most Popular Breeds In The UK Thanks To Their Gentle Yet Mischievous And Fun-Loving Nature

