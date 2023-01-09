You’ve probably never really thought about what Prince Harry might look like if he was a dog, but now we'd said it you want to know, right?

Well, the good news is that the team at Lords & Labradors have done the leg work and created a series of very playful ‘royal dog’ images using AI art tool, Midjourney.

The tool was not asked to draw the royals as any specific breeds, it was just asked to imagine them as dogs.

The royal family have long held a tradition of keeping man’s best friend as their companions, would what could they each look like in canine form?

