Scroll through, and if you’re into photography for a living or as a hobby, these could give you some ideas on what to shoot next.

But no. None of these pictures underwent any form of manipulation. They were just perfectly timed, with the right blend of colors and shapes in one snapshot. These have been shared around the internet, and we’ve picked out those that stood out .

You’ve likely seen a photo that, at first glance, made you think, “Is this even real?” The image was so captivating that it made you wonder if it had been Photoshopped. And with technology these days, the possibilities are endless.

#1 A School Of Jellyfish Congregated Under This Boat Share icon

#2 Sunrise In Alice Springs, NT, Australia Share icon

#3 A Single Photo Of Some Trees And Water Share icon

#4 A Pixelated Cat Share icon

#5 This Reflection Of The Sky On A Building Looks Like The Sky Share icon

#6 I’ll Just Take This Share icon

#7 The Reflection Of The Pool Table At This Bar Signed Perfectly With The Interior Of The Car Outside Share icon

#8 Small Man Does Balancing Act On Old Man's Head Share icon

#9 Doggo Is Blessed Share icon

#10 Who's A Good Boy? Share icon

#11 Twice The Fun With None Of The Mess! Share icon

#12 Paper Thin Building Share icon

#13 Roasting My Hot Dog Over An Open Flame Share icon

#14 Hades And His Rainbow Colored Nose Share icon

#15 Strong Winds In Salt Lake This Week Share icon

#16 This Is One Photo Of A Camping Store In Tokyo Share icon

#17 Sailing Through The Sky Share icon

#18 A Photo Taken Atop A Ferris Wheel Share icon

#19 Grass Area Looks Like It's In A Cup Share icon

#20 Napping Comfortably Share icon

#21 This Is Not AI, But Two Buildings In Łódź Photographed By Me From Such A Perspective That It Would Seem That They Constitute A Whole. 📸the Światowit Hotel Being Demolished With The Zus Skyscraper In The Background. A Thread About A Small Project That I Completed In February This Year On The Subject Of Łódź Contrasts Share icon

#22 This Building That Looks Like A Single Wall Of Windows Share icon

#23 Extremely Rare Rainbow Cloud Over Hcmc Share icon

#24 Double Dog Share icon

#25 Meet The Alabama Hover Donkey, She Is Pregnant And You Can't See Her Feet Share icon

#26 I Snapped This Photo Of A Cardinal Jumping And It Looks Like He Is Floating Share icon

#27 Swimming Pool Illusion Share icon

#28 This Photo Taken By My Husband Makes It Look Like A Portal Opened In The Sky Share icon

#29 Light Pillars From My Bedroom Window. First Time I See Them Not Touch Down! Share icon

#30 Levitating Water Share icon

#31 The Clouds Failed To Render Share icon

#32 Bird Flew By During A Picture. Now It Looks Like A Giant Bird Landed On My Head Share icon

#33 Mr. Tiny Legs Share icon

#34 A Floating Stone Share icon

#35 Floating Ship Share icon

#36 I Caught A Rainbow In A Clear Mineral Selenite. It's Looks Like Marvel's Infinity Stone Share icon

#37 My Peeler Gives Pixelated Looking Peels Share icon

#38 Magic Carpets: The Art Of Faig Ahmed's Melted And Pixellated Rugs, Where Pieces Sell For Upwards Of $15,000 (£11,870). Typically, They Begin As A Classic Pattern That Encounters An Obstacle Or Glitch, A Sort Of Technical Meltdown Share icon

#39 A Very Long Cow! Share icon

#40 Orange Cloud In The Sky Share icon

#41 My GF Captured The Exact Moment The Lights Changed Colour At The Concert Share icon

#42 This Picture My Mom Took Of My Sister Share icon

#43 Saw This Weird Cloud While Running Share icon

#44 Sky Parking Share icon

#45 My Salty Camera Lens Turned My Boyfriend Translucent Share icon

#46 Bike Was Towed With Brakes Engaged Share icon

#47 Baby Takes Leg Day Seriously Share icon

#48 South Meridian Ave. Not Ps'd Share icon

#49 This Year's Last Supermoon Rising Over Santa Cruz's Walton Lighthouse Share icon

#50 Sunset At Henley Beach, South Australia 24/8/24 Share icon

#51 My Dad Took This Photo Of "White Shadows" That Appeared When Only The Snow Around The Shadows Melted Share icon

#52 Someone Trew The Sky! Share icon

#53 My Friends Jacket Is Made Entirely Out Of Reflective Material... This Is What A Picture With Flash Looks Like Share icon

#54 Actual Purple Rain In NYC Right Now Share icon

#55 Photograph Of An Abandoned Hotel Share icon

#56 Prayers To All Of You Share icon

#57 Summoning Demons Share icon

#58 I Must Go Now, My People Need Me Share icon

#59 Split Skies. Daytime In The Front, Sunset In The Back Share icon

#60 My Orange Toolbox Looks Like A Real Life Pickup Item Under My Room's Blue Light Share icon

#61 From The Summit Of Mt. Hood Yesterday Before Having To Deal With Rime Ice/Hoarfrost Straight From Hell On The Descent. Pearly Gates Ascent And Old Chute Descent Share icon

#62 Oh-Chan Explaining About The Typhoon Share icon

#63 This Photo Makes My Friend Look Like A Cardboard Cutout Share icon

#64 Was Looking On Marketplace Share icon

#65 Just A Cat Watching The Neighborhood Share icon

#66 Rendering Error Share icon

#67 Optical Illusion Of The Day: Texas Edition Share icon

#68 This Diving Photo I Took Of My Friend Makes It Look She's Doing A Handstand On Water Share icon

#69 The Timing Of This Image Makes It Look Like My Nephew Is A Waterbender Share icon

#70 🔥 Golden Himalayan Mountains Share icon

#71 My Two Headed Dog Share icon

#72 This Morning Reflection From My Front Door Share icon

#73 My Brother Looks Invisible In This Photo I Took Of Him Share icon

#74 When Ice Crystals Turn Streetlights Into Sky Beams Share icon

#75 When The Rendering Fails On One Pixel Share icon

#76 Zero Shadow Day Share icon

#77 Ceiling Light Reflection Share icon

#78 Bus Stop Next To The Sea Share icon

#79 Day At The Bark Share icon

#80 My Floating Cat Share icon

#81 Long Man Kneels To Watch Some Local Football Share icon

#82 The Reflection In The Glass Shelter Wall Makes This Pillar Look Transparent Share icon

#83 Minecraft Shibe Share icon

#84 This Is A Photo Of A Car Share icon

#85 A World Shifting Lake Day Share icon

#86 Every Night This Light/Laser Comes From Out Of Nowhere And Appears To Be Thousands Of Miles Long Share icon

#87 My Dad Took This Photo In 2008 In Co. I Remember Playing Outside And Looking Up And Saw A Green Funnel Cloud Share icon

#88 I Took This Photo Of The Moon With A 3D-Printed Telescope And My Smartphone Share icon

#89 I Somehow Managed To Take This Photo At The Exact Moment The Balloon Popped So It Looks Like A Balloon Ghost!! Share icon

#90 Australia (Bowen Basin) Share icon

#91 Image Reflected From Double Glazing Window Is Aligned With A Real Image Of Sun And Clouds Behind The Pillar Share icon

#92 This Angle Of My Car After A Good Polish Share icon

#93 Taken On The Canadian Praries But Kinda Looks Like It's The Moon Share icon

#94 Hovering Canoe Share icon

#95 I Went Above The Fog Share icon

#96 Giant Squirrel Spotted Across The Road Share icon

#97 This Photo I Took Of My Blueberries Look Fake And Made Of Velvet When I Used Flash Share icon

#98 I Took A Picture At The Exact Right Moment During A K-Pop Concert To Make It Look Like One Of The Singers Was Being Censored By Falling Confetti Share icon

#99 Night Before I Left NYC Share icon

#100 This Is The Effect Greenhouse Lights Have On The Night Sky In My Hometown Share icon

#101 Help! My Bird's Head Fell Off. What Should I Do? Share icon

#102 I Went To Take A Photo Of My New Apartment With Flash, But All It Did Was Make My Purse Glow Share icon

#103 Door Handle Is Actually Behind The TV Share icon

#104 A Bee Flew Towards The Camera At The Exact Moment We Took A Picture Share icon

