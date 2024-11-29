ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve likely seen a photo that, at first glance, made you think, “Is this even real?” The image was so captivating that it made you wonder if it had been Photoshopped. And with technology these days, the possibilities are endless. 

But no. None of these pictures underwent any form of manipulation. They were just perfectly timed, with the right blend of colors and shapes in one snapshot. These have been shared around the internet, and we’ve picked out those that stood out

Scroll through, and if you’re into photography for a living or as a hobby, these could give you some ideas on what to shoot next.

#1

A School Of Jellyfish Congregated Under This Boat

A wooden boat docked over a vibrant green water filled with jellyfish in an interesting, not photoshopped photo.

pants35 Report

#2

Sunrise In Alice Springs, NT, Australia

Vibrant red sky over an urban park, creating an interesting scene of not photoshopped photos.

Semajiscool Report

#3

A Single Photo Of Some Trees And Water

A perfectly straight line divides a river and a forest, creating an interesting, unaltered visual contrast.

sarazond Report

#4

A Pixelated Cat

A white cat seen through a textured glass window, creating an interesting, not photoshopped effect.

yudoit Report

#5

This Reflection Of The Sky On A Building Looks Like The Sky

Alleyway reflecting buildings on mirrored glass, showcasing interesting, not photoshopped visual effect.

TG-- Report

#6

I’ll Just Take This

Giant seagull appears to stand on a man's head at the beach, creating an interesting optical illusion, not photoshopped.

reddit.com Report

#7

The Reflection Of The Pool Table At This Bar Signed Perfectly With The Interior Of The Car Outside

Car with a pool table inside, showcasing an interesting and not photoshopped photo.

reddit.com Report

#8

Small Man Does Balancing Act On Old Man's Head

Two men in a fascinating, unedited photo: one stands in water applying soap, another balancing on his head by the river.

friskyfrog Report

#9

Doggo Is Blessed

Dog standing in sunlight with bright trees behind, creating an interesting scene not photoshopped.

d3333p7 Report

#10

Who's A Good Boy?

Dog in plaid shirt lying on a pillow, creating an illusion of human-dog hybrid; interesting not photoshopped.

demonicskip Report

#11

Twice The Fun With None Of The Mess!

Two cats appear merged, creating an interesting illusion; one white with black spots and the other black, on a blanket.

itsbdubya Report

#12

Paper Thin Building

Tall building at night with lights creating an optical illusion; interesting not photoshopped photo.

lord_of_the_nazgul Report

#13

Roasting My Hot Dog Over An Open Flame

Dog appearing to float on logs in a fireplace; a real, interesting, not-photoshopped photo.

aLittleDoubt Report

#14

Hades And His Rainbow Colored Nose

Black cat with a rainbow reflection on its nose, lying on a cozy cat tree, illustrating interesting not photoshopped photos.

Lara1507 Report

#15

Strong Winds In Salt Lake This Week

A man poses next to a massive uprooted tree, with its roots exposed, showcasing an interesting but not photoshopped scene.

zeldadorf Report

#16

This Is One Photo Of A Camping Store In Tokyo

Indoor setting transforming from shop to rainforest, showcasing interesting, not photoshopped contrast.

theroors223 Report

#17

Sailing Through The Sky

A large ship appears to hover above the ocean, showcasing an interesting not photoshopped visual effect.

sadturtle12 Report

#18

A Photo Taken Atop A Ferris Wheel

Aerial view of cars parked underwater in a lake, showcasing an interesting not photoshopped optical illusion.

PandaCod3r Report

#19

Grass Area Looks Like It's In A Cup

Person standing on a narrow strip of grass between two symmetrical buildings, showcasing interesting photography.

whywee Report

#20

Napping Comfortably

Person in a unique pose on airport seating, showcasing interesting not-photoshopped photos.

MissingTheSun Report

#21

This Is Not AI, But Two Buildings In Łódź Photographed By Me From Such A Perspective That It Would Seem That They Constitute A Whole. 📸the Światowit Hotel Being Demolished With The Zus Skyscraper In The Background. A Thread About A Small Project That I Completed In February This Year On The Subject Of Łódź Contrasts

Unique building with eroded facade, showcasing interesting non-Photoshopped architectural design against a blue sky.

hashtagalek Report

#22

This Building That Looks Like A Single Wall Of Windows

Reflective glass building seen through car window, showcasing an interesting not photoshopped perspective.

seanssy Report

#23

Extremely Rare Rainbow Cloud Over Hcmc

Vibrant rainbow cloud over city skyline, showcasing interesting not photoshopped phenomena.

rozdolla Report

#24

Double Dog

Two dogs lying symmetrically on a couch, creating an interesting, not photoshopped heart shape with their bodies.

nevetsprog Report

#25

Meet The Alabama Hover Donkey, She Is Pregnant And You Can't See Her Feet

Unusual perspective of an animal creating an interesting optical illusion, appearing unedited in the photo.

speedycat2014 Report

#26

I Snapped This Photo Of A Cardinal Jumping And It Looks Like He Is Floating

A cardinal hovering mid-air by a bird feeder on a wooden railing, showcasing an interesting not photoshopped moment.

the_pride_of_VPI Report

#27

Swimming Pool Illusion

Man appearing to float above water in a transparent pool, showcasing interesting not photoshopped photo illusion.

Teerendog Report

#28

This Photo Taken By My Husband Makes It Look Like A Portal Opened In The Sky

Stormy cityscape with dark clouds and an illuminated ceiling panel, showcasing an interesting unedited photo.

Historical-Ad5973 Report

#29

Light Pillars From My Bedroom Window. First Time I See Them Not Touch Down!

Snowy village at night with striking light pillars in the sky, showcasing an interesting not photoshopped phenomenon.

db_nrst Report

#30

Levitating Water

Scenic beach with rocky shoreline and calm water under a blue sky, showcasing interesting unedited natural beauty.

ginpahit Report

#31

The Clouds Failed To Render

Mammatus clouds over a landscape, creating a dramatic and mesmerizing sky; an example of interesting, not photoshopped photos.

HopefulSwine2 Report

#32

Bird Flew By During A Picture. Now It Looks Like A Giant Bird Landed On My Head

Man posing near a coastal cliff with a large bird perched on his head; an interesting not Photoshopped photo moment.

Ok-Atmosphere8982 Report

#33

Mr. Tiny Legs

Man and child creating an optical illusion at a bar, showcasing interesting, not photoshopped photos.

DiosMioMan63 Report

suer avatar
Sue R
Sue R
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, I'm a little more concerned about the mal-formed penis in the bottom right but ok

#34

A Floating Stone

Floating rock over water mirroring the sky, creating an interesting, not photoshopped optical illusion.

Sam_Emmers Report

#35

Floating Ship

Cruise ship appears balanced on a narrow post, providing an interesting optical illusion, not photoshopped.

KAPH86 Report

#36

I Caught A Rainbow In A Clear Mineral Selenite. It's Looks Like Marvel's Infinity Stone

Vibrant rainbow colors in a natural rock formation, showcasing interesting, not photoshopped phenomenon.

dendy_d Report

#37

My Peeler Gives Pixelated Looking Peels

Interesting real photo showing two unusual plant stems on a textured surface.

blueskiesarepretty Report

#38

Magic Carpets: The Art Of Faig Ahmed's Melted And Pixellated Rugs, Where Pieces Sell For Upwards Of $15,000 (£11,870). Typically, They Begin As A Classic Pattern That Encounters An Obstacle Or Glitch, A Sort Of Technical Meltdown

People holding a unique carpet that appears to melt into the floor—an interesting, not photoshopped visual effect.

zakuria44 , zakuria44 Report

#39

A Very Long Cow!

Cow appears split by rock, creating an interesting, not-photoshopped illusion; family interacts with cow in mountain landscape.

giackgiack Report

#40

Orange Cloud In The Sky

A bright orange cloud hovering above suburban houses, showcasing an interesting, not photoshopped photo phenomenon.

theonlybandthatmatte Report

#41

My GF Captured The Exact Moment The Lights Changed Colour At The Concert

Concert crowd under green lighting, with silhouettes of performers on stage. Interesting photo, not photoshopped.

TheREco5 Report

#42

This Picture My Mom Took Of My Sister

Child appearing to walk on water in a pool, creating an interesting optical illusion, not Photoshopped.

maddieecake Report

#43

Saw This Weird Cloud While Running

Strange light phenomenon in the night sky, appearing near a bright streetlamp, captured in an interesting-not-photoshopped photo.

JVillan Report

#44

Sky Parking

Road above the clouds, showcasing an interesting and not photoshopped perspective.

bevflora Report

#45

My Salty Camera Lens Turned My Boyfriend Translucent

Person silhouetted at sunset on a beach, drinking, creating an interesting, unedited photo effect.

dani4688 Report

#46

Bike Was Towed With Brakes Engaged

Green bicycle with handlebar and pedal alignment optical illusion on concrete, showcasing interesting not photoshopped image.

Upper_Character Report

#47

Baby Takes Leg Day Seriously

Child sitting in a hammock in a backyard, illustrating interesting not photoshopped photo moment.

mistame Report

#48

South Meridian Ave. Not Ps'd

Unusual sky with circular cloud formations over an empty gas station, showcasing interesting not photoshopped photos.

rtodd23 Report

#49

This Year's Last Supermoon Rising Over Santa Cruz's Walton Lighthouse

Lighthouse with glowing light under a large, bright moon, creating an interesting, not photoshopped effect.

timtamtoosh Report

#50

Sunset At Henley Beach, South Australia 24/8/24

Dramatic sunset over a pier with vibrant pink clouds, capturing an interesting scene not photoshopped.

EuphoricMap2490 Report

#51

My Dad Took This Photo Of "White Shadows" That Appeared When Only The Snow Around The Shadows Melted

Shadow of tree branches creates illusion on roof, demonstrating interesting not photoshopped effect against a forest backdrop.

HJGamer Report

#52

Someone Trew The Sky!

Trash can with broken mirror reflecting the sky, with a bird perched on the rim; an interesting, not Photoshopped photo.

Rocksquare69 Report

#53

My Friends Jacket Is Made Entirely Out Of Reflective Material... This Is What A Picture With Flash Looks Like

Person in a reflective jacket creating an interesting visual effect, not photoshopped, standing against a dark background.

kwkkly Report

#54

Actual Purple Rain In NYC Right Now

Purple-hued cityscape with fog enveloping tall buildings, creating an interesting effect without photoshopping.

reddit.com Report

#55

Photograph Of An Abandoned Hotel

Abandoned building atrium with curved railing, peeling walls, and skylight; an interesting, not photoshopped photo.

irukubo Report

#56

Prayers To All Of You

Person in bright orange suit blending with red sky, creating an interesting, not Photoshopped effect in Mallacoota.

brendanh_au Report

#57

Summoning Demons

Cat reaching for sunlight through smoke in a room, creating a mystical, interesting effect not photoshopped.

frituurgarnituur Report

#58

I Must Go Now, My People Need Me

Man in a boat with a floating fish, wearing a hat and sunglasses, accompanied by a dog. Interesting, not photoshopped photo.

HuckleMyBerries Report

#59

Split Skies. Daytime In The Front, Sunset In The Back

Car mirror reflection of a vibrant sunset over palm trees on a scenic drive, demonstrating interesting not photoshopped visuals.

frenchcat808 Report

#60

My Orange Toolbox Looks Like A Real Life Pickup Item Under My Room's Blue Light

A room bathed in blue light with a glowing yellow object on a sofa, showcasing an interesting, not-Photoshopped effect.

MSFoxhound Report

#61

From The Summit Of Mt. Hood Yesterday Before Having To Deal With Rime Ice/Hoarfrost Straight From Hell On The Descent. Pearly Gates Ascent And Old Chute Descent

Climber standing on snowy peak with gear, featuring interesting not photoshopped photos under a clear blue sky.

DasSherminator Report

#62

Oh-Chan Explaining About The Typhoon

Cat sitting in front of a TV displaying a colorful weather map, creating an interesting not photoshopped visual effect.

maa_aa2 Report

#63

This Photo Makes My Friend Look Like A Cardboard Cutout

Three men standing together indoors, behind a table with drinks, in a non-photoshopped photo.

Large_Island3199 Report

#64

Was Looking On Marketplace

Red ATV with large tires parked on concrete, showcasing interesting design without using Photoshop effects.

castledanger61 Report

#65

Just A Cat Watching The Neighborhood

Cat watching two chickens on the street from a rooftop, interesting perspective not photoshopped.

tacticalbear3 Report

#66

Rendering Error

Glass building reflecting clouds, creating an interesting not photoshopped effect on an urban street.

BurstYourBubbles Report

#67

Optical Illusion Of The Day: Texas Edition

Giant praying mantis outside garage at night, creating an interesting not photoshopped illusion.

Liv_Boeree Report

#68

This Diving Photo I Took Of My Friend Makes It Look She's Doing A Handstand On Water

Diver performs a perfect handstand on water in an indoor pool, showcasing balance and strength. Not Photoshopped.

tencents1010 Report

#69

The Timing Of This Image Makes It Look Like My Nephew Is A Waterbender

Baby playing with a splash of water, showing curious expression. Not photoshopped, capturing a candid summer moment at the pool.

KellJoy Report

#70

🔥 Golden Himalayan Mountains

People admiring a stunning, not photoshopped sunset view of snow-capped mountains and a village.

Dr_Apk Report

#71

My Two Headed Dog

Two dogs with similar markings sitting closely together in a car, showcasing an interesting not Photoshopped moment.

Wonderlustking1 Report

#72

This Morning Reflection From My Front Door

Sunlight shining through a glass door creates a glowing geometric pattern on the wall, showcasing an interesting effect.

embracingfit Report

#73

My Brother Looks Invisible In This Photo I Took Of Him

Silhouette of a person standing on a ladder by the lake at sunset, creating an interesting visual illusion, not photoshopped.

Mountain_Corgi_2757 Report

#74

When Ice Crystals Turn Streetlights Into Sky Beams

Light pillars illuminating the night sky over Alix, Alberta, showcasing an interesting natural phenomenon, not photoshopped.

dartanner Report

#75

When The Rendering Fails On One Pixel

A cloud formation with a clear blue sky hole over a highway, showcasing an interesting not photoshopped photo.

ssigea Report

#76

Zero Shadow Day

Not photoshopped photo of a clever perspective trick with bottles and a box creating an illusion on a concrete surface.

mayonnaisexd_ Report

#77

Ceiling Light Reflection

A purple glowing ring appears in the cloudy night sky above a gas station, creating an interesting not-photoshopped effect.

MotherKokoNutz Report

#78

Bus Stop Next To The Sea

Ocean waves crashing against rocks, juxtaposed with a painted blue and white wall, showcasing interesting not photoshopped visuals.

pluijmie Report

#79

Day At The Bark

Dog appearing human while sliding down playground slide, showcasing interesting not photoshopped visual.

bodbybakedbeans Report

#80

My Floating Cat

Orange cat curled up, blending with two planters of gravel—interesting not photoshopped photos.

WarToasters Report

#81

Long Man Kneels To Watch Some Local Football

A man stands by a fence, creating an interesting perspective optical illusion, with someone seemingly levitating behind.

Morning_93 Report

#82

The Reflection In The Glass Shelter Wall Makes This Pillar Look Transparent

A seamless reflection of a pole creates an interesting optical illusion at a train station, not photoshopped.

Piruh Report

#83

Minecraft Shibe

A dog appears pixelated through textured glass in an interesting photo.

honeycoffeebreakfast Report

#84

This Is A Photo Of A Car

Warped garage door illusion due to interesting reflection, not photoshopped, creating a visually intriguing perspective.

vapejews Report

#85

A World Shifting Lake Day

Man standing on a tilted beach cliff with ocean background, interesting not photoshopped perspective.

nayrthomas Report

#86

Every Night This Light/Laser Comes From Out Of Nowhere And Appears To Be Thousands Of Miles Long

A green laser beam stretching straight into the night sky over a row of trees, showcasing an interesting, not-photoshopped scene.

Apenerd Report

#87

My Dad Took This Photo In 2008 In Co. I Remember Playing Outside And Looking Up And Saw A Green Funnel Cloud

Tornado near suburban houses under a dark sky, showcasing interesting not photoshopped photos.

skobearzz Report

#88

I Took This Photo Of The Moon With A 3D-Printed Telescope And My Smartphone

Close-up view of the moon's surface, showcasing interesting not photoshopped details and craters under natural light.

__Augustus_ Report

#89

I Somehow Managed To Take This Photo At The Exact Moment The Balloon Popped So It Looks Like A Balloon Ghost!!

Bulldog holding a blue balloon caught on a fence, showcasing an interesting not Photoshopped moment.

unicornheadstands Report

#90

Australia (Bowen Basin)

Dramatic, interesting sky with a sharp cloud divide creating an unusual, not-photoshopped twilight landscape.

LaserCleanSolutions Report

#91

Image Reflected From Double Glazing Window Is Aligned With A Real Image Of Sun And Clouds Behind The Pillar

Sunset perfectly aligned with column, an example of interesting not photoshopped photos showcasing natural illusion.

Tyaden_tyadenovich Report

#92

This Angle Of My Car After A Good Polish

Car door with perfect mirror reflection of a driveway, revealing trees and houses. Interesting not Photoshopped photo.

StR33tL1GhT Report

#93

Taken On The Canadian Praries But Kinda Looks Like It's The Moon

Snowy landscape under a starry night sky, showcasing an interesting, not photoshopped photo effect.

CanadianMcManager Report

#94

Hovering Canoe

Two people in a canoe on clear water, creating the illusion of floating; an interesting not photoshopped photo.

bambuk1000 Report

#95

I Went Above The Fog

Ski lift over a snowy mountain with a sea of clouds, showcasing an interesting, not photoshopped photo of scenic beauty.

reddit.com Report

#96

Giant Squirrel Spotted Across The Road

Squirrel sitting on a car roof in front of rustic brick buildings, showcasing an interesting not photoshopped photo.

couchresin Report

#97

This Photo I Took Of My Blueberries Look Fake And Made Of Velvet When I Used Flash

Basket of blueberries coated in frost, showcasing interesting, not photoshopped details.

tinyclap Report

#98

I Took A Picture At The Exact Right Moment During A K-Pop Concert To Make It Look Like One Of The Singers Was Being Censored By Falling Confetti

Performer on stage during a vibrant concert with colorful lights, showing an interesting not photoshopped scene.

UnusualWind5 Report

#99

Night Before I Left NYC

Mirrored room views make the Empire State Building appear surreal and interesting, reflecting a not photoshopped illusion.

Toregen103 Report

#100

This Is The Effect Greenhouse Lights Have On The Night Sky In My Hometown

Vibrant pink sky over a suburban street at dusk, illustrating an interesting not photoshopped phenomenon.

AMartii Report

#101

Help! My Bird's Head Fell Off. What Should I Do?

A tiny bird nestles comfortably in a person's hand, showcasing an interesting and natural moment, not photoshopped.

FlamingoFister Report

#102

I Went To Take A Photo Of My New Apartment With Flash, But All It Did Was Make My Purse Glow

Modern kitchen with a floating bag casting a shadow, showcasing interesting not photoshopped photos concept.

pinkregret Report

#103

Door Handle Is Actually Behind The TV

Unusual, not photoshopped image of a door with two handles, one on each side, defying typical design logic.

surubelnita8 Report

#104

A Bee Flew Towards The Camera At The Exact Moment We Took A Picture

Three friends posing on a riverside wall at sunset, showcasing interesting candid moments in a not photoshopped photo.

iamhere1st Report

#105

A Photo I Took The Exact Moment She Clicked A Picture With Flash

Person taking a photo with a small camera indoors, shoes on a rack behind, with a reflection creating an interesting effect.

k3nny_13 Report

