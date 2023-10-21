ADVERTISEMENT

In the age of AI and reality-manipulating technology, computer and internet literacy is a must. Critical thinking and a healthy dash of skepticism also helps.

But not everything online is necessarily fake news or AI’s attempt at breaking free from its technological shackles to try to take over the world. Nope, sometimes it is much simpler than that. Think confusing perspective, perfect timing, and other lucky kinds of photo shots.

You see, on rare occasions, when the photo lens meets that one split second coupled up with that one particular angle, you have photo-ops like the ones featured below—pictures that bend the mind and require a double-take (or twelve) to actually make sense of things. And if you don’t know just how lit that is, read on!

#1

Apparently My Dogs Have Merged This Morning

NegativePitch Report

Earl Grey
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cerberus. (His third head is behind the door.)

#2

The Sky Over Minnesota Reminds Me Of That Scene Of Interstellar When They're On The Water Planet

MyNameGifOreilly Report

Dozingdahlias
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Before I scrolled down all the way I thought it was a stormy sea lol

#3

This Shadow From Two Different Trees In My Parking Lot

UnholyFire23 Report

If you’ve been on the internet for long enough, you’ll very likely be aware of what confusing perspective is. As a phenomenon, it’s quite literally what it sounds like—pictures of things that are placed in ways that make it look like it’s other things. We know this description leaves much to be desired, but it’s what it’s.
#4

My Dog In The Clouds

cryssbrock Report

#5

A Still Image From The Phenomenon That I Was Lucky To Capture At Yosemite Falls

gregharlowmedia Report

#6

A Rare Optic Sight, The "Brocken Spectre" Occurs When A Person Stands At A Higher Altitude In The Mountains And Sees His Shadow Cast On A Cloud At A Lower Altitude

bisector_babu Report

A popular hub for sharing all things confusing and perspective is a subreddit of the same name. Created back in June of 2014, r/Confusing_Perspective is today home to 1.9 million members and is ranked in the top 1% by size on Reddit. So, there is definitely a following of sorts online.

#7

I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering

theam107 Report

quinn
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i see this photo all the time it still gets me confused

#8

I Took This Photo Of My Wife And Baby, And It's Just An Odd Wrist Angle

clarkcw1 Report

#9

I Thought My Brain Wasn't Loading Or Something

Cahmomille Report

Tuesday
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somebody help... I can't make heads or tails of this myself.

Confusing perspective photos are more or less illusions of sorts, except the methods of the matter differ. And illusions are a whole bucket of chum that requires an understanding how the human brain works.

The tl;dr version is that the brain is a blind blob of neurons and has to rely on the eyes for guidance, but the brain has to use its own imagination anyway.
#10

Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight

SoDakZak Report

#11

My Cat Looks Pixelated Because Of The Window

AkiteruSanpaii Report

#12

Sizable Glitch In The Matrix This Afternoon, Which Caused Trees To Only Be Partially Rendered

DoublePlusGoodGames Report

Maartje
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like someone bagged all those trees. How did this happen?

But if we were to look into it in more detail, the brain is all about interpretation and nothing about perception. Since it doesn’t have eyes, ears or any of the other senses in and of itself, it relies on the appropriate sensory organs to tell it what’s what.

And this is where the fun begins because the brain doesn’t necessarily understand everything that these organs tell it. And so it has to resort to filling in the gaps.
#13

Once In A Lifetime Shot. Sunny Reflection In A Stormy Sky

riccarjo Report

#14

A Kitten Is Napping In A Toy Truck

liangjianyi7 Report

#15

“Gap”, Photographed By Kenichi Ohno. Yes, This Is Not Photoshopped

Kenichi Ohno Report

The filling in of the gaps is in part due to the fact that the sensory faculties use simple language to describe things to the brain. We shouldn’t expect an eye to know Shakespearean, right? So, the brain makes due with what it gets, but pulls its weight around by adding more details to things to the best of its knowledge.
#16

Flying Cruise Ships Illusion Spotted On The South East Shores Of Cyprus

LSD25hoffmans-potion Report

Carla McNeil
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inverted mirage! This is what's happening when people see flying boats and islands in the sky. It's wild.

#17

This Photo I Took In Versailles That's Not Two Photos Spliced Together

ronneldavis Report

#18

Cat With Only Head But No Body

nskd_sr Report

A perfect example of this is peripheral vision. Peripheral vision is essentially side vision—everything that is to the extreme side, off the center of our visual focus. The way our eyes work don’t really allow as much peripheral vision as we can actually sense when we look at things. But the brain expands upon the field of view by assuming the things and projecting an image for us.
#19

It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It's Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College

joalllucas Report

#20

Sky Color Matches Up With The Local Supermarket

ivanza1 Report

Tuesday
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's time you found out, your local supermarket is made from the clouds

#21

Estonian Javelin Thrower Magnus Kirt Impaling Himself

oldlilpeep Report

LakotaWolf (she/her)
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The "javelin" on his face is actually a shadow. You can see it if you zoom in/look at the original post on Reddit. I had a hard time believing the explanation until I zoomed in to like 175% XD It's the shadow from the javelin's shaft coming from BEHIND his head.

So, circling back at the issue of how illusions work—images with ambiguous representations confuse the brain, abusing its superpower of filling in the gaps, but the brain fails to do so correctly. Remember, it tries to guesstimate visuals and make sense of them, and it can be wrong about it. This is why some illusions get trippy in our eyes.
#22

The Light Coming From The Bathroom Window Makes My Cat Look Like She Just Had A Great Idea

lucyvlt Report

#23

The Way The Snow Stuck To My Car, Making It Look Like It Was Shaded

M_O_Beast Report

Tuesday
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't fool me, that's clearly a pencil drawing from a talented artist

#24

Sometimes You'd Swear It Was The Mast Of A Ship Passing By

opie2 Report

Due to these deficiencies in how our brain works, we can also only see one side of a picture. My Wife and My Mother-in-Law is a great example of this. It’s the famous picture in which some folks only see a young woman facing away or an elderly woman facing to the side. Some folks can see both, some only see one of them. But it’s fun stuff, right?
#25

This Confirmed. Birds Are Drones

Representative_Still Report

#26

I Hung Up This Picture That Depicts The Four Seasons Based On The Angle You View It From. Hung It Up Next To A Mirror For Added Coolness

viewerdoer , viewerdoer Report

#27

Insanely Well-Timed Picture

Stidgen Report

Why does any of it matter? Besides proving to be quite a fun distraction in life, it has opened up a vast sea of opportunity for research. You see, some illusions are based on brightness and apparent motion.

This alone has led to a better understanding of how our brain works by putting together several separate processing streams across multiple processing stages to make sense of things. This alone is proof of what kind of a powerhouse the human brain is. And if that doesn’t sound absolutely amazing, we don’t know what is then.

#28

The Car Rollercoaster. It Looks So Not Real

_deepsky Report

#29

My Little Guy Is Growing Up Too Fast

Roooogie Report

#30

A Light Pillar

blavere Report

If you’ve enjoyed this listicle, keep in mind that this is one of several in the series. You are more than welcome to enjoy more unphotoshopped goodness or you can scroll on.

In any case, do leave this listicle an upvote and comment on the submissions you enjoyed the most!
#31

Interesting Reflection Caught On The Colorado River In Austin, Texas. Almost Looks Like An Underwater City

Expwar Report

Laura Maeflower
Laura Maeflower
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reflections should be upside down right? How is this happening?

#32

Rome

reddit.com Report

#33

My Dog Just Chilling

BoneCollector13 Report

#34

Dog Illuminated By A Glare Of Sunlight

reddit.com Report

#35

This Brick Wall Making A Zig-Zagged Shadow

GhostInThePrompt Report

#36

The Reflection Of This Building Makes It Look As If It's In The Sky

pliotta Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like an alien ship is about to invade this peaceful place.

#37

I Really Thought This Was Photoshopped At First

woweewow Report

#38

This Cat Emerging From A TV

farts_tickle_my_nuts Report

Jake B
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey human! You coming or what? The portal closes soon.

#39

This Rock Is Just Reflecting In Water That You Can't See Because Of The Fog

Legal-Adhesiveness33 Report

#40

Thought The Sky Looked Interesting In This Photo From My Trip To Belgium

TheDoob Report

#41

A Picture I Took Partially Through A Firework's Flash. It Looks Like It's Day And Night At The Same Time

shhivers Report

#42

Artificial Grass Seating Looks Like It Was Photoshopped To The Scenery

kennyheard Report

LakotaWolf (she/her)
18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BTW, artificial turf can get SCORCHINGLY HOT in the sun. WAY hotter than grass or even asphalt. We have artificial turf front "lawns" at home, and I've used a temperature gun on them during the height of summer. They're usually at least 110F (43C), and the hottest I've clocked them at is 127F (53C). So, be careful with your pets and children on artificial turf on sunny days. It's hotter than you might think!

#43

Foggy Morning In London With A Bit Of Sunlight Equates To A Ghost Building

hollyisnotsweet Report

#44

It Looks Like This Man Is Playing Billiard On My Car

nobodynowherex86 Report

#45

I Managed Perfect Timing While Soap Bubbles Flown Between Camera And Kiddo

_Abnormalia Report

#46

Poor Cat. Someone Closed A Portal

KrisNahkunst Report

#47

Not A Glitch In The Photo. Jama Masjid, Ahmedabad

jatadharius Report

#48

Small Corgi In A Fish Tank

EvoConEvo8 Report

#49

Bubbly Cat

FloppyPancakeWarrior Report

#50

When My Blind Is Open Just The Right Amount, My Bedroom Becomes A Giant Pinhole Camera

bsiaste Report

#51

It Was So Orange This Morning

Microtonicwave Report

LakotaWolf (she/her)
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Red sky at night, sailor's delight. Red sky at morning, sailors take warning." - so if you see the sky red/orange in the morning, bad weather is on its way!

#52

These Birds In Hyde Park

reddit.com Report

#53

This Angle Of My Cat Looks Like She's Only A Head On A Platter

ZoneFive Report

#54

Giant Dove

Adan714 Report

#55

Crow Hopped As I Took A Photo

Jedi_JJ Report

#56

You Almost Can't Even See The Truck

ponyplus Report

#57

That's Slightly Creepy

MotherKokoNutz Report

#58

Tiny Person Selecting A Giant Book

EhAhKen Report

#59

This Pattern Makes It Look Like The Floor Suddenly Drops Off

starlinguk Report

