We’ve all studied geography, history, and other fascinating subjects in school. But let’s be honest—learning doesn’t stop there. These topics often resurface in unexpected ways, whether through documentaries, random conversations, or while scrolling through social media.  

Take, for example, the Facebook page ‘The Historian's Den’. It shares intriguing, lesser-known stories from our past, sparking curiosity and offering a fresh perspective on history. A treasure trove of historical tales, this page takes us on a journey through captivating moments and hidden gems that you probably didn’t learn about in school. Keep reading to dive into these fascinating stories and discover the wonders of our collective history!

#1

    #2

    #3

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The late Queen's Beekeeper had to do this, so still happens sometimes.

    Whether you’re a history buff or someone who just occasionally stumbles upon fascinating facts, it’s impossible to know everything about our past. There’s a vast ocean of events, stories, and moments that have shaped the world as we know it, and many remain hidden in the pages of history.
    #4

    #5

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Legend. I'm surprised he didn't build a still, make banana rum and have a tribe of monkey butlers.

    #6

    That’s why pages like The Historian’s Den, with over 821k followers, are such a treasure trove for curious minds. These platforms make history more accessible, sharing bite-sized tidbits about the past that can be both intriguing and enlightening.

    Who doesn’t love learning about the quirks and twists that make up the tapestry of human history?
    #7

    #8

    #9

    It’s honestly mind-blowing to think about how little events in time have laid the foundation for our present. From tiny innovations to monumental decisions, every historical moment has contributed to the world we live in today.
    #10

    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her name was Nellie Bly. She also went undercover in a mental institution and exposed the horrors people were suffering there. She was one of the original investigative journalists.

    #11

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spoiler Alert: The boy's bones had wolf's gnaw marks on them.....jk

    #12

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She appears to be controlling a floating pizza with her mind. That would be a neat trick to see the staff do in Pizza Hut. You certainly wouldn't begrudge them a tip.

    Historians play a key role in this process. They dedicate their lives to researching, analyzing, interpreting, and writing about the past by diving deep into historical documents and sources. Their work bridges the gap between the mysteries of yesterday and the knowledge we cherish today.
    #13

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not true. Been debunked many times, even on here. Had less duties in wintertime as couldn't farm etc and obviously no lights, but did not go into hibernation. Still had to fend for their own families etc. Side note, those peasants look awfully Californian....

    #14

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of places would not eat them as they were considered poisonous.

    #15

    Interestingly, employment for historians is expected to grow by 6 percent from 2023 to 2033—a rate faster than many other professions. It shows that there’s still a growing demand for people who can unlock the secrets of the past and present them in a way that resonates with modern audiences.
    #16

    #17

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But like all governments they love the money they made from taxing it....

    #18

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did she gain anything except respect? Like, freedom?

    In today’s digital age, accessing historical information has never been easier. Thanks to social media, blogs, and online archives, anyone can learn about pivotal moments or obscure stories with just a few clicks. It’s an exciting time for anyone curious about how history continues to shape our lives.
    #19

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happened many times in many cultures through history. Wasn't there a recent TV show about settling the US along these lines?

    #20

    #21

    The best part? These platforms bring history to life in fun and relatable ways. They often incorporate visuals, storytelling, and even memes to make learning about the past a delightful experience rather than a chore. Who said history had to be boring?

    #22

    #23

    #24

    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And which Della Porta we talking about? It's like just calling someone Bob Smith!

    When you engage with historical content online, it’s not just about the facts; it’s about understanding the human stories behind them. The triumphs, struggles, and sheer determination of those who came before us are a reminder of how far we’ve come.
    #25

    #26

    #27

    And posts like these offer a unique opportunity to connect with history on a personal and meaningful level. Which historical tidbit from today’s selection caught your attention the most?
    #28

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm always surprised this isn't celebrated like St Patrick's Day....

    #29

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of those old folk remedies had some truth in them.

    #30

    #31

    #32

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they were nice and clean while they r@ped and pillaged across Europe....

    #33

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More than one exists. And formed the basis for War Horse. The world had been mechanised by the war, and horses were largely surplus to requirements afterward.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the Spanish Catholic Church destroyed nearly all of them as part of their genocidal orgy of destruction over 'the heathens'.

    #35

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her mother was a chancer and a monster. She had another chancer who tried to gain power through her as chief advisor. Fortunately Vicky kicked them to the curb brutally. However her childhood governess still exerted considerable control until Prince Albert arrived and forced her out, too.

    #36

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was this the basis for that banned Jerry Lewis film?

    #37

    #38

    #39

    #40

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And she went a bit mad as a result. Poor woman. Good film about her, though.

    #41

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Supercalifragilisticexpealadocious' was one of his, too.

    #42

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The least of his many perverted crimes. He was the Roman Trump.

    #43

    #44

    #45

    #46

    #47

    #48

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the ravens leave the Tower, the crown will fall, so the story goes. They always have at least half a dozen and breed them in the aviaries.

    #49

    #50

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now just got to sort out the Greeks and the Turks.....

    #51

    #52

    #53

    #54

    #55

    #56

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Do you have any Indian in you? No? Do you want some?"

    #57

    #58

    #59

    #60

    #61

    #62

    #63

    #64

    #65

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they still have multiple colonies in every Sainsbury's store in the UK....

    #66

    #67

    #68

    #69

    #70

    #71

    #72

    #73

    #74

    #75

    #76

    #77

    #78

    #79

    #80

