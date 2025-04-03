46 Amazing Photos That Provide A New Perspective On Famous Things, Places And Events (New Pics)
One day, when I was a little boy and jumped over a puddle, my mom, trying to hype me up, called it the Ant Sea. They could never cross it, but I, a giant, flew by with no problem. Her words stuck with me for days. I even imagined what the ants saw standing on the shore.
Perspective is a powerful thing. It forms our entire worldview. So, to broaden our horizons, let's take a look at what the members of the subreddit 'Alternate Angles' have been posting lately. These people constantly find pictures that show both everyday things and iconic events in a new light.
The Back Side Of The Jeopardy Board. 1990
Twin Towers From The Beach, Manhattan, 1977
James Webb Space Telescope's View Of Jupiter
Alex Trebek’s Podium From His Perspective
The Unfinished Portrait Of George Washington Used On The Us One-Dollar Bill
The Face Of The Statue Of Liberty Before Being Attached
I don't remember her face being so ... round? I thought she had an angular jawline.
Rudolf The Rednosed Reindeer (1964)
Behind The Scenes While Taping Wkrp In Cincinnati, Early 1980s
View Of Earth You Don’t Normally See
A Rare Shot Of The Statue Of Liberty Taken From The Balcony At Its Torch. The Entrance To It Has Been Closed Since 1916
Statue of Liberty crown cam https://www.earthcam.com/usa/newyork/statueofliberty/?cam=liberty_crown