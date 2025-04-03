ADVERTISEMENT

One day, when I was a little boy and jumped over a puddle, my mom, trying to hype me up, called it the Ant Sea. They could never cross it, but I, a giant, flew by with no problem. Her words stuck with me for days. I even imagined what the ants saw standing on the shore.

Perspective is a powerful thing. It forms our entire worldview. So, to broaden our horizons, let's take a look at what the members of the subreddit 'Alternate Angles' have been posting lately. These people constantly find pictures that show both everyday things and iconic events in a new light.

#1

The Back Side Of The Jeopardy Board. 1990

Person working on a complex electronic setup, showcasing a new perspective on famous events and technology from the past.

astronomicalgemini77 Report

    #2

    Twin Towers From The Beach, Manhattan, 1977

    Couple sunbathing on a sandy beach with iconic NYC skyline in the background, capturing a new perspective on famous places.

    pink_bee Report

    #3

    James Webb Space Telescope's View Of Jupiter

    Jupiter in stunning detail, showcasing its Great Red Spot and rings, offering a new perspective on the famous planet.

    babydoll17448 Report

    #4

    Alex Trebek’s Podium From His Perspective

    Jeopardy game board with crossed-out clues, pen, and cards offer a new perspective on the famous quiz show.

    dfcto Report

    #5

    The Unfinished Portrait Of George Washington Used On The Us One-Dollar Bill

    Unfinished portrait of a historical figure, offering a new perspective on a famous artwork.

    John-Piece Report

    #6

    The Face Of The Statue Of Liberty Before Being Attached

    Giant face sculpture of a famous landmark, with a worker beside it, providing a new perspective on its construction.

    Stefanrun Report

    use_this
superfluous
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't remember her face being so ... round? I thought she had an angular jawline.

    #7

    Rudolf The Rednosed Reindeer (1964)

    Man in glasses arranging a Santa sleigh model, offering a new perspective on famous holiday imagery.

    OperaOpeningAct Report

    #8

    Behind The Scenes While Taping Wkrp In Cincinnati, Early 1980s

    People on a TV set with cameras, providing a new perspective on famous events and places.

    Quick_Presentation11 Report

    #9

    View Of Earth You Don’t Normally See

    A new perspective of Earth from space, highlighting vast oceanic expanses and landmasses.

    781nnylasil Report

    #10

    A Rare Shot Of The Statue Of Liberty Taken From The Balcony At Its Torch. The Entrance To It Has Been Closed Since 1916

    Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty's head and crown, offering a new perspective on this famous landmark.

    babydoll17448 Report

    use_this
superfluous
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Statue of Liberty crown cam https://www.earthcam.com/usa/newyork/statueofliberty/?cam=liberty_crown

    #11

    A Traffic Light From Below

    Glowing green cobweb inside a circular container providing a new perspective with light patterns.

    pa_instaking Report

    #12

    Snoopy, 1988 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Manhattan, New York 🦃

    Two children inside a room with a giant inflatable outside the window, providing a new perspective on famous events.

    mangolover Report

    #13

    Uss Los Angeles On Its Nose After A Sudden Shift In Winds

    Airship photographed vertically from below, providing a new perspective on famous aviation history.

    Jfonzy Report

    #14

    Johnny's View On The Tonight Show

    TV studio audience from a new perspective, viewed from behind the hosts on stage.

    astronomicalgemini77 Report

    #15

    Behind The Scenes Of The Dukes Of Hazzard

    Person photographing miniature train setup outdoors, providing new perspective on famous scenes.

    KyserSoze94 Report

    #16

    Cheers Set From Actor's Pov

    Bar set with stools and tables in an empty studio, offering a new perspective on a famous venue.

    karmisson Report

    #17

    The Leaning Tower Of Piza Is Hollow

    Leaning Tower of Pisa exterior and interior perspective.

    monochromaticlens Report

    #18

    Sydney Opera House

    View of Sydney Opera House and harbor through large window, offering a new perspective on famous places.

    dieselengine9 Report

    #19

    “Punch Out” Hole Of Aa Flight 77 On The Inner Ring Of The Pentagon

    Firefighters inspecting debris in a flooded alley, offering a new perspective on famous events.

    whitecollarpizzaman Report

    #20

    Mona Lisa, Louvre, Paris

    Crowd viewing famous art in a museum with glass protection, offering a new perspective on famous places.

    loztriforce Report

    #21

    The Teletubbies Set. (Which Was Eventually Flooded Due To Fans Finding The Location.)

    Teletubbies being filmed on set, revealing a new perspective on this famous children's show creation process.

    pink_bee Report

    #22

    Aa Of The Capstone Of The Washington Monument

    Close-up of a famous monument's pinnacle with engraved inscriptions, offering a new perspective on its historical significance.

    plontfants Report

    #23

    California Wild Fires As Seen From An Airplane

    Aerial view of a wildfire illuminating the night, offering a new perspective on famous events.

    UnderCoverDoughnuts Report

    #24

    Mount Rushmore

    Mount Rushmore from a distance, surrounded by dense forest, offering a new perspective on this famous landmark.

    VAST_BLINKER_SHRINK Report

    #25

    The Set Of Seinfeld

    Film set interior showing behind-the-scenes perspective of a famous sitcom's living room and dining area.

    karmisson Report

    #26

    The Other Side Of A Fast Food Soda Fountain

    Soda syrup boxes with dispensing tubes provide a new perspective on beverage machinery in a stockroom setting.

    theRestisConfettii Report

    #27

    The Back Of The Texas School Book Depository

    Texas School Book Depository building with a Hertz sign above, providing a new perspective on a famous place.

    smokyartichoke Report

    #28

    Seinfeld's Apartment Couldn't Exist

    3D model showing an impossible perspective of Jerry's apartment layout from a famous TV show.

    karmisson Report

    #29

    Studio vs. Green Screen

    BBC sports studio split showing virtual set and green screen, offering a new perspective on television production.

    OhTheCamerasOnHello Report

    #30

    Olympic Rings On The Eiffel Towe

    View from Eiffel Tower showing Olympic rings and Paris cityscape, providing a new perspective on this famous place.

    ThaddeusBoyleAddams Report

    #31

    Backside Of The Hollywood Squares Set. 1976

    Stacked office cubicles in a film studio, showing a new perspective on workplace design.

    karmisson Report

    #32

    The Cameraman Of Obama's Speech Announcing Bin Laden's Death Was Wearing An Ovi Jersey

    A new perspective on a presidential speech, focusing on the behind-the-scenes camera setup and crew in an ornate room.

    STLSi Report

    #33

    News Of 9/11 Being Shown In The Sky Lobby Of The South Tower

    Man standing in a dimly lit room with three screens on the wall, providing a new perspective on famous places.

    Notelu Report

    #34

    Inside The Leaning Tower Of Pisa

    Visitors inside the Leaning Tower of Pisa, exploring the historic structure from a new perspective.

    GoldenBlunderbuss Report

    #35

    Office Finale

    People looking through office blinds; woman smiling, representing new perspectives on famous places and events.

    anneylani Report

    #36

    Photographer Caught A Good Shot Just Minutes Before The More Famous Image Was Taken On Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, 1945

    Soldiers in a trench during a historical event, assembling a flag, providing a new perspective on famous times.

    Live-Possession-4101 Report

    #37

    What The Artist Sees During Tiny Desk Performances

    Live music performance setting with an enthusiastic audience, showcasing a new perspective on famous events.

    40oz2freeedom Report

    #38

    Nighttime View From Behind The Hollywood Bowl’s Shell

    Aerial view of a packed amphitheater at night, offering a new perspective on a famous venue.

    system_deform Report

    #39

    The Tank Man Photo From The Day Of The Tiananmen Square Massacre In 1989 Uncropped

    Tanks lining a wide avenue, providing a new perspective on a famous historical event.

    generositylillian Report

    #40

    View Of Interiormost Wall Of Renowned 'Pentagon' Military Office Complex In Arlington, Virginia, USA

    Snow-covered Pentagon courtyard offering a new perspective, surrounded by building facade and pathways, under a partly cloudy sky.

    Frangifer Report

    #41

    Uptown, Midtown And Downtown Of Toronto

    Aerial view offering new perspective on a famous city skyline lined with trees and tall buildings.

    theRestisConfettii Report

    #42

    The Other Side Of The Price Is Right Wheel

    Back view of iconic game show wheel displaying numbers, offering a new perspective on famous things.

    theRestisConfettii Report

    #43

    George Bush Flying Over 9/11

    Man in helicopter looking out over city lights and smoke, providing a new perspective on famous events.

    yzarc123 Report

    #44

    Construction On The Gateway Arch, 1965

    Construction of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, providing a new perspective on this famous architectural structure.

    ReallyCoolNinjaLlama Report

    #45

    Stonehenge

    Vintage view of Stonehenge from a distant road intersection, showcasing the landmark's new perspective.

    MindToxin Report

    #46

    Photos My Dad Took Of The Hollywood Sign In 1990

    Man standing behind the famous Hollywood sign, providing a new perspective on the iconic landmark.

    Justarandomperson556 Report

