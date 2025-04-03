ADVERTISEMENT

One day, when I was a little boy and jumped over a puddle, my mom, trying to hype me up, called it the Ant Sea. They could never cross it, but I, a giant, flew by with no problem. Her words stuck with me for days. I even imagined what the ants saw standing on the shore.

Perspective is a powerful thing. It forms our entire worldview. So, to broaden our horizons, let's take a look at what the members of the subreddit 'Alternate Angles' have been posting lately. These people constantly find pictures that show both everyday things and iconic events in a new light.