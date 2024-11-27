ADVERTISEMENT

China is a country of striking contrasts where ancient traditions meet new technology and serene rural landscapes coexist with nearby bustling megacities.

So we put together a collection of photos to explore the many faces of China, including its exotic culture, breathtaking scenery, and the spirit of its people.

#1

Words Of Wisdom From The Local Police (China)

Words Of Wisdom From The Local Police (China)

999Sepulveda Report

owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I strongly believe that avoiding a fight is the only way to win. Avoid. Talk your way out. Fight if you think you might win. Just go mental if you think you can't and can't escape.

#2

Crescent Moon Bridge In Guangzhou, China

Crescent Moon Bridge In Guangzhou, China

Boojibs Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bridge isn't that unique but it was a great idea to run the lights. Points deducted for whoever ran that horrible conduit or pipe run

#3

This Chinese Dragon Is Made Out Of Fine China

This Chinese Dragon Is Made Out Of Fine China

vacationbeard Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Gorgeous, but I can't imagine how fragile this must be as a piece of art.

#4

Fluorite Found In The Jiangxi Province Of China

Fluorite Found In The Jiangxi Province Of China

nightking828 Report

#5

The Traffic Lights In China Are Shaped Like Pandas

The Traffic Lights In China Are Shaped Like Pandas

Financial_Rain978 Report

#6

This Airplane Themed Restaurant In China

This Airplane Themed Restaurant In China

Amateurlapse Report

#7

Eggs Are Sold In Nets In China

Eggs Are Sold In Nets In China

sp0rdy666 Report

#8

This Coffee Is Served With A Cloud Of "Cotton Candy", The Coffee Vapor Rises To Dissolve The "Cotton Candy" And The Cloud Begins To Rain With Sugar Over The Coffee. Coffee "Mellow" In Shanghai, China

This Coffee Is Served With A Cloud Of "Cotton Candy", The Coffee Vapor Rises To Dissolve The "Cotton Candy" And The Cloud Begins To Rain With Sugar Over The Coffee. Coffee "Mellow" In Shanghai, China

Daniel Food Diary Report

#9

In Shanghai, China Has Autonomous KFC Cars That Roam Around And Allow You To Buy Food Without Human Interaction

In Shanghai, China Has Autonomous KFC Cars That Roam Around And Allow You To Buy Food Without Human Interaction

9999monkeys Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's cool, but I wonder how long the food sits on the heat rack before you get to it.

#10

Exercise Bikes At A McDonald's In China. The Bikes Generate Electricity As Part Of The Chain's "Upcycle For Good" Initiative And Can Be Used To Charge Your Phone

Exercise Bikes At A McDonald's In China. The Bikes Generate Electricity As Part Of The Chain's "Upcycle For Good" Initiative And Can Be Used To Charge Your Phone

hybirdicicle Report

#11

I Felt Quite Lost In China, But Fortunately I Found This Sign

I Felt Quite Lost In China, But Fortunately I Found This Sign

123Erik123 Report

#12

Very Long Escalator At The Subway Station In Chongqing, China

Very Long Escalator At The Subway Station In Chongqing, China

tootsieroll174 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is difficult to tell the total length to compare, but I rode on something like this at the Seattle airport coming from international arrivals to get back over to the baggage claim / customs areas. I don't know exactly how high but you had a pretty good view from the top. It went up at least four stories high I think.

#13

Dude Brought His Own Chair To The Subway In China

Dude Brought His Own Chair To The Subway In China

Never_go_blonde Report

#14

They Have Cucumber Flavored Lay's In China

They Have Cucumber Flavored Lay's In China

reddit.com Report

penstubbs avatar
Apachebathmat
Apachebathmat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Greece 🇬🇷 they have oregano 🌿 flavour lays (I ate loads)

#15

There Is A Mall In China That Offers "Husband Storage" Where Wives Can Leave Their Husband While They Shop

There Is A Mall In China That Offers "Husband Storage" Where Wives Can Leave Their Husband While They Shop

neroina Report

#16

My Once-In-A-Lifetime Photo Of A Foggy Road On Mount Lushan, China

My Once-In-A-Lifetime Photo Of A Foggy Road On Mount Lushan, China

Ballongo Report

#17

I Took A Picture Of A Girl Playing The Guzheng In Chengdu, Sichuan, China

I Took A Picture Of A Girl Playing The Guzheng In Chengdu, Sichuan, China

shakepepsi Report

#18

This Building In Shanghai

This Building In Shanghai

j.naiii Report

#19

Stairs That Count Calories Lost In A Beijing Restaurant

Stairs That Count Calories Lost In A Beijing Restaurant

ClayNorth Report

emilycockroft avatar
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like this, life isn't about counting every calorie you eat. Go have that chocolate muffin every once in a while and stay safe out there

#20

Visiting China And Found These Stones That Look Like Pork Belly

Visiting China And Found These Stones That Look Like Pork Belly

minutemaiding Report

#21

These Two Cats Living On The Great Wall Of China

These Two Cats Living On The Great Wall Of China

Hos_In_Chi_Minh Report

owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cats can survive pretty much anywhere. Except roads.

#22

Buying A Watermelon In China

Buying A Watermelon In China

ConanKudo01 Report

#23

A Curved Escalator In China

A Curved Escalator In China

reddit.com Report

#24

I Live In China And The Barcode On My Bottle Of Coke Has Chopsticks Pulling Up The Barcode Like Noodles

I Live In China And The Barcode On My Bottle Of Coke Has Chopsticks Pulling Up The Barcode Like Noodles

imgur.com Report

#25

This Tiny Phone I Found In Shenzhen China

This Tiny Phone I Found In Shenzhen China

bgjorge123 Report

#26

I Had A Fish In My Hotel Room In Beijing. To Keep Me Company

I Had A Fish In My Hotel Room In Beijing. To Keep Me Company

HansTilburg Report

nicole-brookshaw avatar
zatrisha
zatrisha
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He would be happier with a real plant to have a bit Oxygen …

#27

Beijing Has The Coolest Traffic Control Room

Beijing Has The Coolest Traffic Control Room

14taylor2 Report

#28

Some Buses In Guangzhou Have Vending Machines With Water, Umbrellas On Rainy Days And Tissue

Some Buses In Guangzhou Have Vending Machines With Water, Umbrellas On Rainy Days And Tissue

luv_pepe Report

#29

Some Food Takeout Place In China Delivers Food In Clay Pots

Some Food Takeout Place In China Delivers Food In Clay Pots

keshaal Report

jaime_hendrickson_1 avatar
Jaime Hendrickson
Jaime Hendrickson
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That soup is the most unappealing display of food that I've ever seen. It literally looks like a nasty toilet.

#30

This Man In China Smoking A Cigar Through A Pipe

This Man In China Smoking A Cigar Through A Pipe

Sctim Report

#31

This Restaurant In China Serves ‘A Chicken Sunbathing On The Beach’

This Restaurant In China Serves ‘A Chicken Sunbathing On The Beach’

ChinaInPics Report

jaime_hendrickson_1 avatar
Jaime Hendrickson
Jaime Hendrickson
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean the idea ia funny but couldn't stand that head staring at me while I ate pieces of it's body!

#32

My Friend Found A Blue Pepsi In China (Pepsi Blue Was Discontinued On 2004)

My Friend Found A Blue Pepsi In China (Pepsi Blue Was Discontinued On 2004)

reddit.com Report

nicole-brookshaw avatar
zatrisha
zatrisha
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember well, through Pepsi Blue I found out that I was allergic to blue food coloring.

#33

You Can Buy A Thomas The Tank Engine Transformer In China

You Can Buy A Thomas The Tank Engine Transformer In China

PrimeDog Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why rip off one intellectual property when you can rip off two IPs at the same time? /J

#34

Cosmetics Shop In China

Cosmetics Shop In China

mellocette Report

#35

Well, I’m Convinced

Well, I’m Convinced

14pies Report

183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must have solved all the problems because it looks pretty empty.

#36

Beijing Subway Allows Riders To Pay With Plastic Bottles, A Good Way To Re-Cycle Them

Beijing Subway Allows Riders To Pay With Plastic Bottles, A Good Way To Re-Cycle Them

Xinhua Report

#37

Guangzhou Subway Station

Guangzhou Subway Station

cheekyasian Report

#38

This Circle That Appeared In The Evening Sky Over Beijing, China

This Circle That Appeared In The Evening Sky Over Beijing, China

TheAcademy_ Report

#39

In China They Have Women Only Parking Spaces That Are Made Bigger

In China They Have Women Only Parking Spaces That Are Made Bigger

tomhutch Report

#40

My Pringle’s From China Have A Tray For The Chips Instead Of Sticking Your Forearm Down A Tube!

My Pringle’s From China Have A Tray For The Chips Instead Of Sticking Your Forearm Down A Tube!

greenlemons105 Report

I Got To Chill With This Little Guy For 5 Bucks While I Was An Exchange Student In China

I Got To Chill With This Little Guy For 5 Bucks While I Was An Exchange Student In China

RocketPower53 Report

#42

I Took A Picture Of A Manhole In China

I Took A Picture Of A Manhole In China

quyenbui666 Report

#43

These Shirts I Found While Shopping In China

These Shirts I Found While Shopping In China

JL2579 Report

#44

My Girlfriend's In China, She Sent Me Photo Of Girl Wearing Mickey Mouse Shirt, But Something's Not Quite Right

My Girlfriend's In China, She Sent Me Photo Of Girl Wearing Mickey Mouse Shirt, But Something's Not Quite Right

GrapefruitTechnique Report

emilycockroft avatar
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now this woman is on reddit, bored panda and god knows where else without her consent i assume

#45

Pepe Themed Play Area In China

Pepe Themed Play Area In China

varrok104 Report

#46

A Mural Combined With Physical Pieces In China

A Mural Combined With Physical Pieces In China

unknown Report

#47

This Restroom In Shanghai Train Station Has A Screen Showing The Available Toilet Stools

This Restroom In Shanghai Train Station Has A Screen Showing The Available Toilet Stools

glowdustwl Report

#48

In Beijing, The Markings For Blind People Can Exist Purely To Guide Them Around A Manhole, As Stepping On One Is Seen As Very Bad Luck Here

In Beijing, The Markings For Blind People Can Exist Purely To Guide Them Around A Manhole, As Stepping On One Is Seen As Very Bad Luck Here

LordFlaye Report

ahmadpujianto avatar
The Cute Cat
The Cute Cat
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make sense considering that the man hole could be open when sewer cleaning in progress

#49

This Handwritten Note I Received With A $13 Product From China

This Handwritten Note I Received With A $13 Product From China

me_0xE Report

#50

Banks In Hong Kong Are Allowed To Print Their Own Money. There Are 8 Distinct Currency Designs Currently In Circulation (5 Depicted)

Banks In Hong Kong Are Allowed To Print Their Own Money. There Are 8 Distinct Currency Designs Currently In Circulation (5 Depicted)

NateNate60 Report

#51

The Subways In Chong Qing, China Have Cabins With Different Temperatures

The Subways In Chong Qing, China Have Cabins With Different Temperatures

gormee Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband and I will always be in different cabins.

#52

This McDonald's In Lijiang, China, Has To Confirm To The Local Building Style

This McDonald's In Lijiang, China, Has To Confirm To The Local Building Style

spacecatbiscuits Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Certainly so much more aesthetically pleasing that McDonald's usual approach.

#53

Bamboo Being Used For Scaffolding In China

Bamboo Being Used For Scaffolding In China

letchtown Report

#54

A KFC Resturant In Zhangzhou, China

A KFC Resturant In Zhangzhou, China

whateverusayidc Report

183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They also have a Kernal Wongs Fried Chicken. " We do chicken wong!"

#55

Bus Stops In Suzhou

Bus Stops In Suzhou

humanityseeker Report

#56

Oil Painting Mill In China

Oil Painting Mill In China

Thefriendlyfaceplant Report

#57

Surveillance Cameras Installed By The Government On A Beach In China, Hainan Island

Surveillance Cameras Installed By The Government On A Beach In China, Hainan Island

tiegozz Report

#58

A Tokyo Subway-Themed Restaurant In China

A Tokyo Subway-Themed Restaurant In China

billert12 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do they have 'pushers' like Tokyo subway so they can shove 8 people into a four person booth? /J

#59

That’s Not What I Meant, And You Know It

That’s Not What I Meant, And You Know It

mthmchris Report

#60

Amazing And Rare Smoky Quartz Covered In Spessartine From China!

Amazing And Rare Smoky Quartz Covered In Spessartine From China!

reddit.com Report

#61

I Met A Tiger Puppy In China

I Met A Tiger Puppy In China

ChubWeen Report

#62

So I Went To China

So I Went To China

LUNATIKO Report

#63

In China, Urinals Can Conduct A Health Check-Up For You, For A Fee

In China, Urinals Can Conduct A Health Check-Up For You, For A Fee

CryptoFaud Report

ohjojo62 avatar
ohjojo (you/your's)
ohjojo (you/your's)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For a fee. Be wary of the free exams. The people behind those do not have your best health in mind.

#64

China Has A Famous Street Food Item That Looks Like Different Colored Tide Pods

China Has A Famous Street Food Item That Looks Like Different Colored Tide Pods

Lysistrate Report

#65

New Spicy Chicken Wing Oreos Here In China

New Spicy Chicken Wing Oreos Here In China

reddit.com Report

#66

KFC In China, 2 Deep-Fried Chicken As Patties, Pineapple And Ham?!???!??

KFC In China, 2 Deep-Fried Chicken As Patties, Pineapple And Ham?!???!??

awahaha Report

#67

China Never Ceases To Amaze Me

China Never Ceases To Amaze Me

Dst99 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess I'm missing something. What is amazing about this? I see a four door sedan with some advertising on the side.

#68

Salted Egg Yolk And Durian Flavored Chips Found In Shanghai

Salted Egg Yolk And Durian Flavored Chips Found In Shanghai

Sumtinkwrung Report

#69

Can You Believe It? Malls In China Have Evolved To A Whole New Level!

Can You Believe It? Malls In China Have Evolved To A Whole New Level!

Immediate-Wash-2743 Report

#70

A Man In Shanghai Carrying A Tortoise

A Man In Shanghai Carrying A Tortoise

wesselkornel Report

#71

A Claw Machine Game Full Of Cigarettes At A Theme Park In Beijing

A Claw Machine Game Full Of Cigarettes At A Theme Park In Beijing

rlextherobot Report

#72

As A Food Item, Certain Large Centipedes Are Consumed In China

As A Food Item, Certain Large Centipedes Are Consumed In China

Usually skewered and grilled or deep fried. They are often seen in street vendors’ stalls in large cities, including Donghuamen and Wangfujing markets in Beijing. Large centipedes are steeped in alcohol to make centipede vodka.

ratmanhog99 Report

#73

This Chinese Restaurant Menu That Has A Map With Landmarks That Haven't Existed For A Decade Or More

This Chinese Restaurant Menu That Has A Map With Landmarks That Haven't Existed For A Decade Or More

RallyX26 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this not actually from the United States? BP - wake up and check the details of the junk you are posting lately.

