So we put together a collection of photos to explore the many faces of China, including its exotic culture, breathtaking scenery, and the spirit of its people.

China is a country of striking contrasts where ancient traditions meet new technology and serene rural landscapes coexist with nearby bustling megacities.

#1 Words Of Wisdom From The Local Police (China) Share icon

#2 Crescent Moon Bridge In Guangzhou, China Share icon

#3 This Chinese Dragon Is Made Out Of Fine China Share icon

#4 Fluorite Found In The Jiangxi Province Of China Share icon

#5 The Traffic Lights In China Are Shaped Like Pandas Share icon

#6 This Airplane Themed Restaurant In China Share icon

#7 Eggs Are Sold In Nets In China Share icon

#8 This Coffee Is Served With A Cloud Of "Cotton Candy", The Coffee Vapor Rises To Dissolve The "Cotton Candy" And The Cloud Begins To Rain With Sugar Over The Coffee. Coffee "Mellow" In Shanghai, China Share icon

#9 In Shanghai, China Has Autonomous KFC Cars That Roam Around And Allow You To Buy Food Without Human Interaction Share icon

#10 Exercise Bikes At A McDonald's In China. The Bikes Generate Electricity As Part Of The Chain's "Upcycle For Good" Initiative And Can Be Used To Charge Your Phone Share icon

#11 I Felt Quite Lost In China, But Fortunately I Found This Sign Share icon

#12 Very Long Escalator At The Subway Station In Chongqing, China Share icon

#13 Dude Brought His Own Chair To The Subway In China Share icon

#14 They Have Cucumber Flavored Lay's In China Share icon

#15 There Is A Mall In China That Offers "Husband Storage" Where Wives Can Leave Their Husband While They Shop Share icon

#16 My Once-In-A-Lifetime Photo Of A Foggy Road On Mount Lushan, China Share icon

#17 I Took A Picture Of A Girl Playing The Guzheng In Chengdu, Sichuan, China Share icon

#18 This Building In Shanghai Share icon

#19 Stairs That Count Calories Lost In A Beijing Restaurant Share icon

#20 Visiting China And Found These Stones That Look Like Pork Belly Share icon

#21 These Two Cats Living On The Great Wall Of China Share icon

#22 Buying A Watermelon In China Share icon

#23 A Curved Escalator In China Share icon

#24 I Live In China And The Barcode On My Bottle Of Coke Has Chopsticks Pulling Up The Barcode Like Noodles Share icon

#25 This Tiny Phone I Found In Shenzhen China Share icon

#26 I Had A Fish In My Hotel Room In Beijing. To Keep Me Company Share icon

#27 Beijing Has The Coolest Traffic Control Room Share icon

#28 Some Buses In Guangzhou Have Vending Machines With Water, Umbrellas On Rainy Days And Tissue Share icon

#29 Some Food Takeout Place In China Delivers Food In Clay Pots Share icon

#30 This Man In China Smoking A Cigar Through A Pipe Share icon

#31 This Restaurant In China Serves ‘A Chicken Sunbathing On The Beach’ Share icon

#32 My Friend Found A Blue Pepsi In China (Pepsi Blue Was Discontinued On 2004) Share icon

#33 You Can Buy A Thomas The Tank Engine Transformer In China Share icon

#34 Cosmetics Shop In China Share icon

#35 Well, I’m Convinced Share icon

#36 Beijing Subway Allows Riders To Pay With Plastic Bottles, A Good Way To Re-Cycle Them Share icon

#37 Guangzhou Subway Station Share icon

#38 This Circle That Appeared In The Evening Sky Over Beijing, China Share icon

#39 In China They Have Women Only Parking Spaces That Are Made Bigger Share icon

#40 My Pringle’s From China Have A Tray For The Chips Instead Of Sticking Your Forearm Down A Tube! Share icon

#41 I Got To Chill With This Little Guy For 5 Bucks While I Was An Exchange Student In China Share icon

#42 I Took A Picture Of A Manhole In China Share icon

#43 These Shirts I Found While Shopping In China Share icon

#44 My Girlfriend's In China, She Sent Me Photo Of Girl Wearing Mickey Mouse Shirt, But Something's Not Quite Right Share icon

#45 Pepe Themed Play Area In China Share icon

#46 A Mural Combined With Physical Pieces In China Share icon

#47 This Restroom In Shanghai Train Station Has A Screen Showing The Available Toilet Stools Share icon

#48 In Beijing, The Markings For Blind People Can Exist Purely To Guide Them Around A Manhole, As Stepping On One Is Seen As Very Bad Luck Here Share icon

#49 This Handwritten Note I Received With A $13 Product From China Share icon

#50 Banks In Hong Kong Are Allowed To Print Their Own Money. There Are 8 Distinct Currency Designs Currently In Circulation (5 Depicted) Share icon

#51 The Subways In Chong Qing, China Have Cabins With Different Temperatures Share icon

#52 This McDonald's In Lijiang, China, Has To Confirm To The Local Building Style Share icon

#53 Bamboo Being Used For Scaffolding In China Share icon

#54 A KFC Resturant In Zhangzhou, China Share icon

#55 Bus Stops In Suzhou Share icon

#56 Oil Painting Mill In China Share icon

#57 Surveillance Cameras Installed By The Government On A Beach In China, Hainan Island Share icon

#58 A Tokyo Subway-Themed Restaurant In China Share icon

#59 That’s Not What I Meant, And You Know It Share icon

#60 Amazing And Rare Smoky Quartz Covered In Spessartine From China! Share icon

#61 I Met A Tiger Puppy In China Share icon

#62 So I Went To China Share icon

#63 In China, Urinals Can Conduct A Health Check-Up For You, For A Fee Share icon

#64 China Has A Famous Street Food Item That Looks Like Different Colored Tide Pods Share icon

#65 New Spicy Chicken Wing Oreos Here In China Share icon

#66 KFC In China, 2 Deep-Fried Chicken As Patties, Pineapple And Ham?!???!?? Share icon

#67 China Never Ceases To Amaze Me Share icon

#68 Salted Egg Yolk And Durian Flavored Chips Found In Shanghai Share icon

#69 Can You Believe It? Malls In China Have Evolved To A Whole New Level! Share icon

#70 A Man In Shanghai Carrying A Tortoise Share icon

#71 A Claw Machine Game Full Of Cigarettes At A Theme Park In Beijing Share icon

#72 As A Food Item, Certain Large Centipedes Are Consumed In China Share icon Usually skewered and grilled or deep fried. They are often seen in street vendors’ stalls in large cities, including Donghuamen and Wangfujing markets in Beijing. Large centipedes are steeped in alcohol to make centipede vodka.



