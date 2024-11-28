Background - the company I work for sometimes has overstock of items that we don’t really sell (think bonus items, giveaways, promos, etc). They just take up space so we give them away to places that can use them and write it off.



We’ve been sharing them on Facebook marketplace with the very clear stipulations that these are items in bulk (we aren’t opening boxes to pass out 1-2, please take a few boxes) and you need to pick them up. Most of the places we hear from are schools, daycares, nonprofits, etc. If one is pretty close we don’t mind dropping off if it’s not out of the way but we don’t make it a habit.



EVERY time we list something, this person reaches out. The first time she said she only wanted one item (I referred her to the listing and she said “okay I’ll take two) and then after said she didn’t drive and could we deliver. I was very civil and explained that we did not deliver and I got three messages back in a row just saying “please”. I finally decided that I could do a good deed and asked her where she was and she proceeded to tell me that she lived 30 to 40 minutes away. I reiterated that we did not deliver and I was sorry I couldn’t help her.



This is the most recent one from this weekend. It had been a while since we listed something and I thought her name sounded familiar and sure enough, it’s the same one … only now she’s not even asking, she’s demanding that we mail her free items on our dime. I’m sorry, NO.



I had blocked one of her profiles but it seems she has more. Probably because she keeps getting blocked from people.

