F. Dilek Yurdakul isn’t just a lawyer or a photographer—she’s a storyteller on a mission to inspire. Born in Çanakkale, Turkey, she balances a career in law with her passion for photography, capturing breathtaking travel, street, and documentary images that tell the stories of the people and cities she encounters.

Over the past seven years, she’s shifted her focus to social responsibility projects, using her lens to shed light on important issues. “As a woman, a lawyer, and a mother, I want to show that change is possible,” she’s shared during TEDx talks and university lectures. With over 200 awards (yes, 200), including titles from National Geographic and Sony, she’s proved her talent time and again. Her ultimate goal? To inspire young women and increase awareness of the untold stories she brings to life through her work.

More info: Instagram | dilekyurdakul.com | x.com