BoredPanda
Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She's Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"
Lgbtq+, News

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male “Without Any Real Source”

Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif has threatened legal action against a journalist who published an unverified, allegedly leaked medical report about her. The report claimed the Algerian boxer “has male characteristics,” despite both Khelif and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) affirming otherwise.

Speaking on the Italian show Lo Stato delle Cose, Khelif told host Massimo Giletti, “I didn’t know the statements of President Meloni, but I saw that many politicians and presidents speak without any real source.

“We will meet with the French journalist in court.”

Imane Khelif has threatened to sue a journalist who published an allegedly leaked medical assessment claiming she possesses male chromosomes
Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Image credits: Annice Lyn / Getty
On October 25, nearly three months after the Olympic Games were over, the French magazine Le Correspondant and other sources published a report that falsely claimed Khelif, who was born a biological female and identifies as a woman, has XY (male) chromosomes.

The report was said to be a collaboration between French and Algerian expert endocrinologists working at the Kremlin-Bicetre hospital in Paris and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine hospital in Algiers, written in June 2023, Bild reported.

Citing the allegedly leaked medical report, the publication accused Khelif of undergoing hormone therapy before the Olympics.

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Image credits: Marco Ravagli / Getty

Jacques Young, an endocrinologist at Bicetre Hospital in Paris who had reportedly co-authored the document, told DW that his name was being used to spread misinformation with an anti-trans agenda.

In a statement to the outlet, the Algerian Olympic Committee (COA) said, “These attacks, often based on unsubstantiated allegations, aim to tarnish the image of an athlete who has brought honor to our nation on the international stage.

“We firmly condemn these attempts at destabilization, which have no place in the world of sports.”

“We will meet with the French journalist in court,” the Olympic gold medalist said

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Image credits: Rai

The IOC, the governing body of Olympic sports, stated they wouldn’t comment on “unverified documents whose origin cannot be confirmed,” but said it understood that the boxer was “preparing a lawsuit in response to the latest reporting.”

The unverified report was shared by many media outlets and former swimmers Riley Gaines and Sharron Davies, who have openly opposed the inclusion of transgender women in female sports categories.

Khelif’s response to Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy, comes after the politician suggested it was unfair for her to box Angela Carini, the Italian athlete who withdrew from her Olympics bout against Khelif after 46 seconds.

“I know you won’t give up, Angela, and I know that one day you will earn with effort and sweat what you deserve. In a competition that is finally fair,” Meloni wrote in August.

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Image credits: Rai

Carini refused to shake Khelif’s hand but later apologized to the athlete. “I have nothing against Angela Carini,” the Algerian boxer explained.

“She is a boxer, a young girl. I have nothing against the people who put pressure on her to behave that way (…) I am sure that the pressure she was subjected to led her to this behavior.

“I want to send a message to Angela. I want to tell her that she is a friend and will remain a friend, the apologies were accepted from the bottom of my heart. I wish her every success. People can make mistakes but we must learn from our mistakes.”

Khelif became the target of online attacks and faced questions about her body and gender after defeating Italian boxer Angela Carini in less than a minute at the Olympics

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Image credits: Eurosport

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Image credits: Eurosport

The bout sparked a wave of transphobic comments online, with high-profile figures like Donald Trump, J.K. Rowling, and Elon Musk opposing Khelif’s inclusion in the competition, misgendering the athlete on social media.

Khelif, who won gold after defeating China’s Yang Liu in the women’s 66-kilogram category, faced criticism and speculation regarding her body throughout the entire Olympic Games.

Accusations began after the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified Khelif, accusing her of twice failing unspecified gender tests at its world championships in 2022 and 2023.

The IBA has never provided substantial evidence to support its claims that the athlete possesses XY chromosomes.

The IOC stated that the tests were “not legitimate.” In 2019, it revoked the IBA’s Olympic status due to concerns with governance, corruption, and financial mismanagement.

Khelif referred to Carini as a friend and said she accepted the Italian athlete’s apologies for not shaking her hand after she withdrew from their bout

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Image credits: Eurosport

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Image credits: Richard Pelham / Getty

Responding to the accusations against Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, who was also disqualified from the IBA, the IOC stressed that both athletes were eligible to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit,the IOC stated on August 1.

“We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024…The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving.

“The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure—especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years. (…) Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.”

In August, a criminal complaint was posted to the anti-online hatred center of the Paris public prosecutor’s office over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” against Khelif.

Many social media users continue to oppose the boxer’s participation in the Olympics

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Imane Khelif Responds To Journalist Who Claimed She’s Biological Male "Without Any Real Source"

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

nicholas nolan
nicholas nolan
nicholas nolan
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Woman is tall, not conventionally attractive, and excells at something. We must destroy her." - all the twirps up there in the comments.

A girl
A girl
A girl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yep. Even back in the early 1980's I got called sir a lot. 6' , short hair, large build. Kind of tomboy/nerd. I've always been female.

FluffyDreg
FluffyDreg
FluffyDreg
Community Member
52 minutes ago

It's delightful to see people using transphobia as a reason to harass women unprovoked and call it "supporting women's rights." /s

Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
13 minutes ago

So there's 0 evidence of any of this transphobic garbage being true, but some of y'all somehow know better? Ya's just up and believe a corrupt russian organisation because.. what.. Imane isn't conventionally attractive by western nonsensical standards? Because she beat a weakling italian cop? Ya's understand that it's illegal and punishable by death to be trans or intersex in Algeria, right? That if it were remotely true, Imane would have been killed years ago, never ever allowed into the public sphere let alone compete in the name of her country. Some of you are truly sickening people.

nicholasnolan avatar
nicholas nolan
nicholas nolan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Woman is tall, not conventionally attractive, and excells at something. We must destroy her." - all the twirps up there in the comments.

seberga avatar
A girl
A girl
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. Even back in the early 1980's I got called sir a lot. 6' , short hair, large build. Kind of tomboy/nerd. I've always been female.

fluffydreg avatar
FluffyDreg
FluffyDreg
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's delightful to see people using transphobia as a reason to harass women unprovoked and call it "supporting women's rights." /s

rayneofsalt avatar
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So there's 0 evidence of any of this transphobic garbage being true, but some of y'all somehow know better? Ya's just up and believe a corrupt russian organisation because.. what.. Imane isn't conventionally attractive by western nonsensical standards? Because she beat a weakling italian cop? Ya's understand that it's illegal and punishable by death to be trans or intersex in Algeria, right? That if it were remotely true, Imane would have been killed years ago, never ever allowed into the public sphere let alone compete in the name of her country. Some of you are truly sickening people.

