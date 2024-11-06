Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Elon Musk’s Mom Slammed For Racist Comment While Defending Him: “Just As Awful As Her Rotten Son”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Elon Musk’s Mom Slammed For Racist Comment While Defending Him: “Just As Awful As Her Rotten Son”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Maye Musk, the outspoken mother of Elon Musk, has sparked backlash with a recent comment about a reporter’s ethnicity.

The 76-year-old mother called out New York Times reporter Ryan Mac for planning to publish a “hit piece” on her son, Elon.

Maye’s critique took an unexpected turn when she pointed out Ryan’s ethnic background in a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, stirred controversy after making a social  media post defending her son

Elon Musk's Mom Slammed For Racist Comment While Defending Him: “Just As Awful As Her Rotten Son”

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Elon Musk's Mom Slammed For Racist Comment While Defending Him: “Just As Awful As Her Rotten Son”

Image credits: Maye Musk

“I’ve heard there is going to be an Elon hit piece by @RMac18 in the [New York Times] tomorrow. Sadly, Ryan is an American Vietnamese reporter,” she said in her tweet, posted on Tuesday, October 5.

“My book is a bestseller in Vietnam. I don’t think my readers will believe the article if it is hateful and/or dishonest. Let’s see…” she continued.

Ryan is a seasoned tech reporter for The New York Times, known for his in-depth coverage of the tech industry, which includes his reporting on Elon Musk’s ventures and controversies.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a now-deleted post, the mother labeled New York Times reporter Ryan Mac as an “American Vietnamese reporter,” which some found odd and unnecessary

Elon Musk's Mom Slammed For Racist Comment While Defending Him: “Just As Awful As Her Rotten Son”

Image credits: Maye Musk

Elon Musk's Mom Slammed For Racist Comment While Defending Him: “Just As Awful As Her Rotten Son”

Image credits: Maye Musk

He has earned recognition for his work, including a prestigious Polk Award for his reporting.

Maye’s labeling of Ryan as an “American Vietnamese reporter”—which many saw as irrelevant and inappropriate—was swiftly removed, but not before NBC reporter Tyler Kingkade saw it.

Tyler wrote a message defending Ryan, saying: “Elon Musk‘s mom just deleted this tweet that sad of a NYT reporter that he ‘Sadly…is an American Vietnamese reporter.’”

“I’ve heard there is going to be an Elon hit piece … Sadly, Ryan is an American Vietnamese reporter,” Maye wrote in her post

Elon Musk's Mom Slammed For Racist Comment While Defending Him: “Just As Awful As Her Rotten Son”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Maye Musk

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk)

Tyler re-posted her tweet and added, “For the record, Ryan Mac was born and raised in California. Not that it matters.”

The NBC reporter emphasized Ryan’s credentials and his award-winning journalism.

“Calling out a reporter for their ethnic heritage is never appropriate… He also won a Polk Award. No one should ever bet on his stories being inaccurate,” the fellow reporter continued.

The 76-year-old woman shares two sons, Elon and Kimbal, and a daughter, Tosca, with her ex-husband Errol Musk

Elon Musk's Mom Slammed For Racist Comment While Defending Him: “Just As Awful As Her Rotten Son”

Image credits: Maye Musk

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk)

The backlash to Maye’s comments was swift, with one saying: “She’s a racist idiot. Period.”

“Sadly, Elon’s mom is a racist POS,” read a second comment, while a third said, “Always promoting racism. Sad and twisted take.”

The criticism extended to personal attacks on the entire Musk family as well.

Maye is the author of the book A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success, published in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk's Mom Slammed For Racist Comment While Defending Him: “Just As Awful As Her Rotten Son”

Image credits: Maye Musk

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk)

“Like mother, like son” and “Well, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree” were also remarks that appeared in the comments section.

“Maye Musk is just as awful as her rotten son,” one said.

Another wrote, “Deport the whole family.”

“Sadly, Elon’s mom is a racist POS,” one social media user said about the recent remarks made by the tech billionaire’s mother

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk)

“The racism runs deep in that family,” said another.

Maye shares two sons, Elon and Kimbal, and a daughter, Tosca, with her ex-husband Errol Musk. All three children were born and raised in Pretoria, South Africa.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

17

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

2

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
tambovtsev-igor avatar
Glasofruix
Glasofruix
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can she look like a movie villain in EVERY picture?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because she's the original Cruella de Ville. Disney had to pay her for rights for being in 101 Dalmatians. ;-)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
tambovtsev-igor avatar
Glasofruix
Glasofruix
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can she look like a movie villain in EVERY picture?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because she's the original Cruella de Ville. Disney had to pay her for rights for being in 101 Dalmatians. ;-)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda