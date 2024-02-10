55 Of The Most Hilarious Tweets, As Shared On This Instagram Page (New Pics)
There’s a lot of quality humor to be found on social media—it’s great if you ever need a quick pick-me-up after a long day at work or school. Whatever you might think of X (formerly Twitter), you can’t deny that there are some top-tier everyday comedians on there!
The ‘Really Dumb Tweets’ account (ironically, on Instagram) shares some of the very best humorous content shared on X, and we’ve collected some of the top posts to brighten up your day, Pandas. Scroll down for a good dose of laughter and goofiness!
The ‘Really Dumb Tweets’ project is very popular with the Instagram crowd. It prides itself on “posting the funniest tweets you’ll ever read.” At the time of writing, the curator of the page had attracted a jaw-dropping 1.6 million followers.
Of course, this didn’t just happen overnight. No! It took years of hard work and consistent posting. The Instagram account will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
However many people might enjoy X as a social network, it isn’t without its flaws and controversies. As reported by The Guardian, after Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2020 (and rebranded it as X in July 2023), the social media platform has lost a whopping 71% of its value.
So, a network that was bought for $44 billion (yes, ‘billion’ with a ‘b’) has lost nearly three-quarters of its worth in less than two years. This is staggering.
Every time I see this one, I wanna watch it. If not MTV, it'd be a great segment on a late night show
It’s not just the network’s value that’s dropped. Many users have been leaving the platform en masse after Musk’s takeover and ensuing changes. X’s monthly user numbers dropped around 15% in the first year since the entrepreneur bought it.
These users were concerned over the rise of hate speech and disinformation on X. Meanwhile, Musk has reduced the moderation of content and cut around half of all employees.
But...that's exactly why I love doing laundry and dishes. I can either put on a show or audiobook or just zone out for a while 🤷♀️
There’s no ‘perfect’ formula for having your posts go viral on social media. However, there are lots of small things that you can do. Then—with a bit of luck—you might find hundreds, thousands, and sometimes even millions of people enjoying your content. One of the most essential things that you can do is make your content relatable.
This begs the question, what are they going to do before my next colonoscopy?
Naturally, different people have different interests and senses of humor. So no matter what kind of content you post, you won’t be able to make everyone happy. And that’s all right. Content creators need to embrace this fact. They can then think about the type of audience they want to attract with their favorite content.
Are the content creators aiming for broad(er) appeal with non-offensive posts and dad jokes? Or do they want to have a more niche fan base that enjoys more unique interests or slightly edgier jokes and dark humor?
Whatever the case may be, it’s important to be consistent once you make that choice. You can’t cover everything and anything on a single social media account because your audience won’t know what to expect.
On the flip side, if your fans know for a fact what they get when they follow you, they’re more likely to stick around. Say that you’re big on posting humorous remarks about your daily life. Many people love that!
Ideally, you’ll keep doing that. If you were to suddenly pivot and start posting car memes or political commentary, you’d only confuse your audience.
Though you don’t have to focus on humor in your posts if you don’t want to, the simple fact is that it helps you stand out. If your jokes and insights are original and genuinely funny, folks will remember you.
Making others laugh and smile is a very powerful thing. Combine that with some authenticity on your part (instead of just playing a specific character), and you’ve got something special.
I once got accused of cheating, because my pen ran out of ink halfway through, and I had to switch to a new one, and I obviously cheated, cuz the ink changed halfway through... WTF? It was handed out to me at the beginning of class, was done there with the teacher watching, and was handed in within less than 30 minutes. I always get A's on tests, and don't do my homework. Turns out I'm autistic.. joke's on them.
Note to self: start giving stupid name to baristas at coffeeshops.
I found a phone once. held on to it waiting fora call so I could find the owner, meet up, and hand it over. it finally rang and they threatened me so I took it t the nearest carrier store. good luck
I've watched a few when the wife binged them from time to time. They really do paint women in an awful light. Usually wrong, making bad decisions, sometimes out of spite. Trying way too hard at something they should easily be and to judge isn't possible in the time allotted etc. and then "saved" by the sensible man who's been shaking his head at her the whole movie
then he should SAY THAT! if i know there's a distraction, im less likely to be upset by the delay!
Yeah, but only Wisconsinites say it cute. Check out Charlie Berens or Google "bag of bags."
I'm 32 I've abandoned the quest and I'm hiding from everything and everyone trying to read and hide
My crotch fruit is more likely to leave random lights on and lose the remote. Maybe I’m doing this parent thing wrong. But my new random push is I’m making him get his own drink when he asks, he’s seven, fully capable. He’s my only so I know I do too much for him, I’m trying though.
Sometimes men and all their horror make me feel really discouraged about being alive and the future of the planet and humanity. And then I remember women exist and it feels like being hugged by your favorite person simultaneously wrapping you in your favorite blanket fresh out of the dryer.
Just like with any good experiment! You need a control 🧑🔬