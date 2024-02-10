ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a lot of quality humor to be found on social media—it’s great if you ever need a quick pick-me-up after a long day at work or school. Whatever you might think of X (formerly Twitter), you can’t deny that there are some top-tier everyday comedians on there!

The ‘Really Dumb Tweets’ account (ironically, on Instagram) shares some of the very best humorous content shared on X, and we’ve collected some of the top posts to brighten up your day, Pandas. Scroll down for a good dose of laughter and goofiness!