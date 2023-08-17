When I think about comedy, the first thing that comes to mind is comedy shows, stand-ups, and the iconic SNL. But a lot of the time, comedy gold can be found in none other than social media posts, which are influenced by the greatest comedian - life itself.

A platform like Twitter, now referred to as X, is full of people sharing their humorous stories that inspired an Instagram page called reallydumbtweets to compile all of the best finds into one hilarious collection. From their 4000+ posts, we have selected the ones that stuck out the most to share with you, Pandas. So without further ado, let’s dive into this list, and let us know in the comments which tweet made you chuckle the most.

#1

reallydumbtweets Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
13 minutes ago

I actually like being an adult, other than all the stupid paperwork.

#2

reallydumbtweets , Shaydozer Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
23 minutes ago

The hunter is now the hunted

#3

reallydumbtweets Report

Divado
Divado
44 minutes ago

Welcome to Bored Panda.

#4

reallydumbtweets Report

#5

reallydumbtweets Report

Kristal
Kristal
27 minutes ago

Lol this is hilarious

#6

reallydumbtweets , molly7anne Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
21 minutes ago

There is a lesson in there somewhere, deep down so deep I don't see it

#7

reallydumbtweets , ItsDanSheehan Report

Sca Caca
Sca Caca
44 minutes ago

😂 my name has been Caca for over 20 years! Recently it's been upgraded to Cacky!

#8

reallydumbtweets Report

Bobby
Bobby
46 minutes ago

Over sleeping only makes our bodies over tired. It’s hard to find that perfect balance.

#9

reallydumbtweets , ratch_jax Report

JB
JB
42 minutes ago

Everybody did this

#10

reallydumbtweets Report

Queen fhk
Queen fhk
8 minutes ago

Good for him.... I guess

#11

reallydumbtweets , molly7anne Report

Lisa H
Lisa H
39 minutes ago

Mom totally stole it for years🤣

#12

reallydumbtweets Report

Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
49 minutes ago

Your talents are wasted there. They are robin you blind.

#13

reallydumbtweets Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
15 minutes ago

Narcissistic but cool

#14

reallydumbtweets Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
54 minutes ago

A doggo who has adopted the "cat's way of life".

#15

reallydumbtweets Report

Grace Smith
Grace Smith
45 minutes ago

It’s a very important question

#16

reallydumbtweets Report

#17

reallydumbtweets Report

#18

reallydumbtweets , oksheesh Report

Icelandic_Fart (he/him)
Icelandic_Fart (he/him)
27 minutes ago

Johnny what are you talking about? Grandpa never had a twin.

#19

reallydumbtweets Report

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
26 minutes ago

As a native, I have absolutly no idea what she's talking about. On X she replied to that burning question with, quote: «It's "ich fühle mich jetzt genug besucht" and it's very regional, not widely common :)» Never heard of that. Can't be a region near by, I guess....

#20

reallydumbtweets Report

Marco Richter
Marco Richter
24 minutes ago

and then complain and demand a refund if he takes longer than 30 min

#21

reallydumbtweets Report

Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
49 minutes ago

I 5hought Pytagoras solved that problem years go...

#22

reallydumbtweets Report

#23

reallydumbtweets Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
5 minutes ago

The world becomes a better place a smidgen when you help the helper

#24

reallydumbtweets Report

Capybara With a Cat
Capybara With a Cat
7 minutes ago

Or a mysterious lady dressed all in black with a black umbrella who smokes a cigarette a bit in the distance

#25

reallydumbtweets , metayamarkley Report

#26

reallydumbtweets Report

#27

reallydumbtweets , blackprints Report

Carbonel
Carbonel
49 minutes ago

He’s a government agent and was following a target he’d tracked the the airport only minutes before. They’ve been trying to find this person so long, they couldn’t risk letting them leave the country without going after them. Eyes on.

#28

reallydumbtweets , kennedymkangwa Report

Dammian
Dammian
36 minutes ago

Leonid Rogozov... if you thing you know what tough means... check him out!

#29

reallydumbtweets Report

#30

reallydumbtweets , martiniposting Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
52 minutes ago

Plot twist: the next day, they will look like twins.

#31

reallydumbtweets Report

Dammian
Dammian
35 minutes ago

That square cut makes me uncomfortable!

#32

reallydumbtweets Report

#33

reallydumbtweets Report

Sue User
Sue User
42 minutes ago

Sprite and spaghetti-os.

#34

reallydumbtweets Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
2 minutes ago

So woke you agree to everything

#35

reallydumbtweets Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
44 minutes ago

The top management of Blockbuster?

#36

reallydumbtweets Report

#37

reallydumbtweets Report

#38

reallydumbtweets Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
6 minutes ago

I went to KFC the other day, which I hadn't done in some time, and when the bored kid behind the counter asked what drink I wanted I was lazy and asked "what have you got?" He gave me this look like a lizard who had just decided this particular insect wasn't worth eating and said "...the stuff that's in the fridge." I went with the orange juice and he officially won that round.

#39

reallydumbtweets Report

#40

reallydumbtweets Report

#41

reallydumbtweets , redwhitendfree Report

#42

reallydumbtweets , madamife Report

#43

reallydumbtweets Report

Emerald Joanna
Emerald Joanna
43 minutes ago

That's some pretty impressive printing & spelling for a 5 year old...Imma call BS on this

#44

reallydumbtweets Report

Grace Smith
Grace Smith
19 minutes ago

I hope they’re going to give him his money back

#45

reallydumbtweets Report

JB
JB
32 minutes ago

Well, there *were* several of them. There was the yellow power ranger, the blue power ranger, the red power ranger, the green power ranger and the white...the power ranger that wore white!

#46

reallydumbtweets Report

#47

reallydumbtweets , primawesome Report

James016
James016
1 hour ago

Well to be fair those 5000 calories wont stay in you very long.

#48

reallydumbtweets Report

Grace Smith
Grace Smith
41 minutes ago

“No worries! :D” - I am very worried

#49

reallydumbtweets Report

cici
cici
47 minutes ago

i feel like you don't need to specify employed people for questions about a job they have

#50

reallydumbtweets Report

The Krazy Guy
The Krazy Guy
48 minutes ago

they really want you to pay extra

#51

reallydumbtweets Report

#52

reallydumbtweets Report

#53

reallydumbtweets Report

#54

reallydumbtweets , primawesome Report

oktopus
oktopus
26 minutes ago

"Only applicable for fights held in the USA. Terms and conditions may apply."

