When I think about comedy, the first thing that comes to mind is comedy shows, stand-ups, and the iconic SNL. But a lot of the time, comedy gold can be found in none other than social media posts, which are influenced by the greatest comedian - life itself.

A platform like Twitter, now referred to as X, is full of people sharing their humorous stories that inspired an Instagram page called reallydumbtweets to compile all of the best finds into one hilarious collection. From their 4000+ posts, we have selected the ones that stuck out the most to share with you, Pandas. So without further ado, let’s dive into this list, and let us know in the comments which tweet made you chuckle the most.