118 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts
The world may be a strange place, but the internet takes it to a whole other level. Every time you hop online, you think you have it all figured out, but believe me, you've barely even scratched the surface. The internet universe always finds a way to surprise its citizens (trust us, we've seen it all), and sometimes all it takes is one hilariously bizarre tweet for you to start questioning everything around you. Random photos that don’t make any sense? Check. Utterly odd pictures that get weirder the longer you look at them? A-ha!
But this time, we’re delving deeper into one fun and seriously puzzling corner of Instagram that raises more questions than it answers. Aptly titled 'Questionable Tweets', this social media project welcomes its 46k followers with an equally bewildering "nah cause !?"
Below, we wrapped up some of the best tweets from the account to leave you entertained, amused and inevitably scratching your head from confusion. So continue scrolling and get on a wild rollercoaster ride down to some of the funniest artifacts you’ll probably see all day! Be sure to upvote your favorite ones, let us know how you managed to decipher them in the comments, and don't miss the chat we had with clinical psychologist Joshua Klapow, Ph.D.
It’s because my sleep schedule knows exactly what’s messing it up, it’s mad and not allowing it to show up in any dreams :P
When it comes to the appeal of the 'Questionable Tweets' account, the perplexing nature of the project is definitely part of the draw. Although this may seem like somewhat of a paradox as bewilderment is an extremely frustrating emotion, and let’s face it, no one really enjoys feeling confused.
But the page is quickly growing and gaining a solid fanbase on the platform with the funny, weird, and downright ridiculous images creators share that serve as the perfect mood booster and works like a bandaid for our bored souls.
However, this does beg the question: how come these bizarre jokes are so entertaining? We were curious to learn why confusing content immediately jumps out and grabs our attention, so we reached out to Joshua Klapow, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, performance coach, and creator of Mental Drive. Klapow works with individuals and organizations across the globe to help them improve productivity, health, and achieve their goals.
Being the founder of a psychological well-being initiative that helps people access the best-in-class psychological tools to live healthier, more fulfilled, and successful lives, he was more than happy to share his insights on the matter.
According to Klapow, confusion is a symptom of uncertainty. "When we don’t understand, when we are 'confused,' we are in a state of uncertainty. [It] is one of the most distressing human emotions. It signals a lack of predictability, a lack of safety."
The panic when you said you were leaving for the night but accidentally click on a message hours later and it tells them you read it
In fact, a team of researchers has even published a study that shows our stress levels max out when uncertainty is highest. The volunteers in the experiment were asked to play a computer game where they had to overturn rocks that might have snakes hidden under them.
If they found one, the appearance of a snake was accompanied by the delivery of a painful electric shock. While they tried to learn the animal habits to avoid the consequence, the researchers made sure that uncertainty would remain high. The results revealed that people would rather know they’ll definitely get an electric shock than wonder about the possibility of getting one later. Or in other words, uncertainty is more stressful than predictable negative outcomes.
Klapow noted confusion may have similar effects as it makes us feel less grounded or safe mentally with what is being presented to us. "That is processed as uncertainty. And that is a recipe for not only frustration but also worry, anxiety and distress."
But there are also upsides to feeling completely addled when encountering something difficult or way too ridiculous to understand. It turns out that experiencing some mild bewilderment is beneficial, and this phenomenon can be explained by the fact that confusion belongs to the family of knowledge emotions.
"If we see confusion as a temporary state, and if we believe there is an answer, and insight or actions we can take to transition us to a state of clarity, then confusion goes from being a stressor to a challenge," Klapow added.
"If our internal self-talk is 'I don’t understand but I know I can think about this and get to an answer,' then we move forward in a motivated, challenging mode." But if we tell ourselves "I don’t understand, I don’t know what to do, and I am never going to be able to get this", we are bound to feel a sense of hopelessness, helplessness, and distress.
"Some situations we will assess as solvable, some we won’t. And that differentiates whether we feel motivated to solve the confusion or distressed over the confusion state," the psychologist said.
Press nose and belly button in unison to screenshot a Homo Sapiens G17
Confusion makes us frustrated, no question about it, but this frustration can spark an interest to delve deeper into the subject to learn more about it. When we asked Klapow whether we should embrace confusion rather than avoid it, he told us: "When we find ourselves in a state of bewilderment, it’s important to remind ourselves that we have many options for interpretation. And how we interpret the situation that is confusing us will determine how we feel and what we may do."
If I fall asleep in the next 13.86 seconds I will have exactly 3.79 hours of sleep and cycle through two periods of REM and -
"Curiosity around states of confusion allows us to move forward. Looking at the situation and wondering why we might be confused, what resources or options there are for clarity, and tackling the state of confusion as a challenge to gain insight allows us to grow," the psychologist continued.
But if we see confusion as an aversive or punitive state that we can’t navigate through, we’ll most likely avoid it. This leads us to "restrictions in not only our intellectual and emotional growth but also restrictions in our ability to solve problems and navigate periods of uncertainty. Working through the confusion is an important life skill."
Voices can be so hot - in general too but especially when you’re listening to them sing omg
Of course, when we encounter things that don’t fit into our understanding of the world, contradict our beliefs, or challenge our knowledge, we can easily cope with the feelings by finding humor in the situation. So continue laughing through this list (even if your brows are furrowed in confusion) and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments!
I will I murdered that person who didn't believe in dragons and hid the body better
To be fair, you can clearly see the outline of the pillowcase on the Amazon page. That’s on the buyer.