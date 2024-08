ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to the Philippines’ latest Olympic sensation Carlos Yulo, it’s not just his gymnastics that are making headlines—it’s also his family drama.

The 24-year-old gymnast soared to new heights at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, clinching gold in both the floor exercise and vault events. But behind the glittering medals and national pride, a family feud is also brewing.

Following his double-gold win, the government in the Philippines is showering him with rewards, including a swanky three-bedroom condo, a hefty cash prize of about $52,302 (3 million Philippine peso), and a lifetime supply of ramen noodles, mac and cheese, and grilled chicken from different restaurant chains. He can also take his pick from free buffets as well.

Carlos Yulo won gold in both the floor exercise and vault events at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Share icon

Image credits: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Chloe Anjeleigh

Yet, amid the celebrations, there’s a family rift that’s putting a damper on his triumphs. He revealed on TikTok that his mother apparently disapproves of his model girlfriend, Chloe Anjeleigh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the candid TikTok video, the gymnast shared how his mother, Anjelica, “freaked out” upon learning about Chloe and jumped to conclusions about her based on her appearance and behavior.

The gold winner will be receiving a swanky three-bedroom condo, a hefty cash prize, and lifetime supplies of ramen, mac and cheese, and grilled chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kulowi ʚ(╹.╹)ɞ (@chloeanjeleigh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Edriel Yulo (@c_edrielzxs)

“My mother judged Chloe right away because of how she dressed and acted,” he said. “Chloe and I grew up in different environments. Chloe grew up in Australia and that’s the culture she knows. It’s very different from how we move, talk, and dress in the Philippines.”

“Chloe has her own income. Everything you see her using and all her travels come from her hard work. Ever since the beginning, she didn’t like Chloe, even though she hadn’t met or seen her in person,” he continued.

The athlete said he “stood up” for his girlfriend, but that only led to escalating tensions with his mother, with whom he already shared a strained relationship.

Amid the celebration, the gymnastics star’s relationship with his girlfriend and model, Chloe Anjeleigh, has caused tension with his mother

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kulowi ʚ(╹.╹)ɞ (@chloeanjeleigh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Edriel Yulo (@c_edrielzxs)

Carlos accused his mother of siphoning off his prize money from the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. He claimed he had proof of withdrawals from his accounts, all made by his mother.

“My mother had access to my accounts and my monthly sports allowance,” he said. “When I finally got control of my accounts, I found out that she had taken money out. I have statements that show all of her withdrawal.”

His mother released a statement in response to her Olympian son’s accusations and said the money was “given” to her.

“My mother judged Chloe right away because of how she dressed and acted,” he said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Edriel Yulo (@c_edrielzxs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kulowi ʚ(╹.╹)ɞ (@chloeanjeleigh)

“As a mother, I was worried that my child might have financial problems in the future. So I invested it under my name,” Anjelica said, as quoted by The Sun. “Son, I am sorry. I understand some may think I’m only speaking now because of your success. I ask for your forgiveness as a concerned mother.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are mature enough to make your own decisions. Our door is always open, regardless of your financial status,” she added. “I can’t take back my words, but your father and I are ready to talk with understanding whenever you’re ready to come home and resolve this.”